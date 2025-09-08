2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Scallop: The Nemo protocol vulnerability incident will not affect Scallop's mining pool

PANews reported on September 8th that the Sui ecological lending protocol Scallop released a vulnerability update for the Nemo protocol, stating: "Earlier today, the Scallop team learned of a security incident on the Nemo protocol, which also affected the sCoin mining pool on the Nemo protocol. We would like to update that this incident only affects the Nemo protocol itself and has no impact on Scallop's mining pool. All Scallop mining pools remain secure. Nemo is currently working with a third-party audit agency, and we are awaiting further updates from the team." Earlier news reported that NemoProtocol on Sui was hacked and lost $2.4 million .
PANews2025/09/08 18:32
Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Wall Street’s appetite for companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets is cooling, and investors are starting to show it, according to the New York Digital Investment Group. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Greg Cipolaro, the firm’s global head of research, said the disparity between share prices and net asset value (NAV) for major buyers is narrowing even as Bitcoin reached highs earlier this year. He pointed to several forces pushing those premiums down, from looming supply unlocks to increased share issuance. Premiums On The Slide Investor worry over future token unlocks is weighing on prices. Cipolaro listed other drivers: shifting corporate aims among digital-asset treasuries, fresh share sales, investor profit-taking, and a lack of clear differences between companies that simply hold Bitcoin. Companies often used as proxies for Bitcoin gains — names like Metaplanet and Strategy — have seen that gap compress. In plain terms, stocks that once traded at a healthy premium to the coins they own are now much closer to their NAVs. Buying Activity Slows Sharply Reports have disclosed that the combined holdings of publicly disclosed Bitcoin-buying companies peaked at 840,000 BTC this year. Strategy accounts for a third of that total, or about 637,000 BTC, while the rest is spread across 30 other entities. Data shows a clear slowdown in purchase size. Strategy’s average buy in August fell to 1,200 BTC from a 2025 peak of 14,000 BTC. Other companies bought 86% less than their March 2025 high of 2,400 BTC per transaction. Monthly growth has cooled too: Strategy’s monthly increase slid to 5% last month from 40% at the end of 2024, and other firms went from 160% in March to 7% in August. Share Prices And Fundraising Values Are Coming Under Pressure A number of treasury companies are trading at or below the prices of recent fundraises. That gap creates risk. If newly issued shares begin trading freely and owners decide to cash out, a wave of selling could follow. Cipolaro warned a rough patch may be ahead and advised companies to consider measures that support their share price. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn’t ‘Hopium’ If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst Stocks May Face A Bumpy Ride One straightforward move suggested was stock buybacks. According to Cipolaro, crypto focused companies should set aside some capital raised to buy back shares if needed. That approach can lift prices by shrinking the number of outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has not been immune to swings. Based on CoinMarketCap quotes, BTC was trading around $111,550, down about 7% from a mid-August peak above $124,000. The price move tightens the margin for error for treasury firms: their fortunes are linked to the coin, but their stock prices can move independently and sometimes more harshly. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/08 18:30
Galaxy, Jump and Multicoin lead $1.65 billion private placement for Solana treasury strategy

Forward Industries, Inc. announced a $1.65 billion private investment in a PIPE offering led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to start a Solana digital asset treasury strategy.
Coinstats2025/09/08 18:30
Bitcoin Premium Bubble Has Burst — NYDIG Says The Signal Is Clear

NYDIG’s latest weekly digest, published September 5, 2025 and authored by Global Head of Research Greg Cipolaro, argues that the premium investors once paid for “Digital Asset Treasury” (DAT) companies has been deflating even as bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high in mid-August. DATs are public companies whose core strategy is to hold bitcoin on […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 18:30
Pi Network Mod Flags Scammer Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/08 18:28
Ethereum ‘Dying’ Debate Erupts As Messari Flags ETH Revenue Crash Despite All-Time High And Stablecoin Boom

As competition to build crypto treasury firms accelerates, shares of market leaders like Strategy, Metaplanet, and BitMine are taking a beating. Metaplanet has plummeted more [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/08 18:28
Wall Street analyst updates Tesla stock price after Musk’s $1 trillion package proposal

The post Wall Street analyst updates Tesla stock price after Musk’s $1 trillion package proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street is now reacting to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s massive performance-based pay proposal, valued at $1 trillion. The plan links Musk’s payout to market valuation milestones ranging from $2 trillion to $8.5 trillion, alongside ambitious operational goals. Notably, the shares would vest over a period of up to ten years, provided that Musk remains in a leadership role. Now, according to Baird analyst Ben Kallo, who reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating on Tesla with a $320 price target following the announcement, the package points toTesla’s ambition to evolve beyond an electric vehicle manufacturer.  The milestones extend into artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and autonomous driving. Kallo noted that operational targets such as one million robotaxis and humanoid robots highlight Tesla’s long-term strategic pivot, though he cautioned that the feasibility of these goals remains highly uncertain. Tesla’s Master Plan  Tesla’s latest Master Plan, released alongside the package, emphasizes a vision of “sustainable abundance” driven by large-scale electrification and AI-powered technologies.  “TSLA also unveiled the next step in its Master Plan outlining a pathway to sustainable abundance. Both the incentive package and Master Plan will likely be central pieces of the shareholder meeting on November 6 and we expect Musk will discuss longer-term opportunities. That said, we maintain our cautious stance near term,” Kallo said.  In the near term, Tesla continues to face persistent headwinds, including slower EV demand growth, intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, and ongoing questions surrounding the commercialization of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software. TSLA stock price analysis  Meanwhile, Tesla stock is seeing renewed interest in the short term after reclaiming the $350 support zone.  At the close of the last session, TSLA shares stood at $350.84, ending the day up more than 3%. Despite this short-term upside, the equity remains down over 7% year-to-date. TSLA YTD stock price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:28
Bitcoin beweegt zijwaarts, maar explosieve beweging dreigt

Bitcoin beweegt zich op het moment zijwaarts, maar achter de schermen neemt de onzekerheid flink toe. Volgens een recente AI analyse van CryptoOnchain blijft de koers de komende weken grotendeels tussen $108.000 en $120.000 hangen. Toch stijgt het risico op flinke koersbewegingen aan het eind van september explosief. De prijs... Het bericht Bitcoin beweegt zijwaarts, maar explosieve beweging dreigt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/08 18:27
El Salvador Celebrates 4th Anniversary of Bitcoin Decision! Significant BTC Purchase Made!

The post El Salvador Celebrates 4th Anniversary of Bitcoin Decision! Significant BTC Purchase Made! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador, which broke new ground by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal currency in 2021, is celebrating its 4th anniversary of officially adopting Bitcoin. At this point, El Salvador announced that it had purchased 21 Bitcoins to celebrate the 4th anniversary of its transition to Bitcoin. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated in his post that they purchased 21 BTC, referring to the supply of 21 million Bitcoins. “We are buying 21 Bitcoins for Bitcoin Day.” With the latest purchase, El Salvador now holds a total of 6,313 BTC, worth approximately $701.8 million at current market prices. What Happened? As you may recall, El Salvador passed the relevant law accepting Bitcoin as legal currency in June 2021 and later made the first official BTC purchase in September 2021. Since then, the Latin American country has continued to purchase Bitcoin and in 2022, it launched a policy of purchasing 1 BTC every day. While Bitcoin freedom in the country was limited within the scope of the loan agreement made by the country with the IMF, it was also claimed that the country’s policy of buying 1 BTC every day would end. However, Nayib Bukele denied these claims and stated that the purchases would continue. Bukele said in a statement from his X account in March: “No, the BTC purchases are not stopping. If it didn’t stop when the world excluded us and most ‘bitcoin’ users abandoned us, it won’t stop now and it won’t stop in the future.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/el-salvador-celebrates-4th-anniversary-of-bitcoin-decision-significant-btc-purchase-made/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:23
Massive Whale Sell-Off Threatens Bitcoin’s Short-Term Rally

The post Massive Whale Sell-Off Threatens Bitcoin’s Short-Term Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Large Bitcoin holders have unloaded more than $12 billion worth of BTC in just one month, sparking renewed concern over short-term price stability. Data from CryptoQuant shows whale wallets — those holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC — reduced their reserves by over 100,000 coins in the past 30 days. Biggest Sell-Off Since 2022 Analysts describe the outflow as the heaviest whale distribution since July 2022. With roughly 114,920 BTC sold, worth about $12.7 billion at current levels, the selling spree has weighed on Bitcoin’s price structure, briefly pushing the market below $108,000 earlier this week. CryptoQuant’s “caueconomy” noted that the trend reflects rising risk aversion among large investors: “Major players are still reducing their portfolios, and this could keep pressure on prices for the next few weeks.” Signs of Slowdown While September began with whales shifting nearly 95,000 BTC in just one week — the largest seven-day change since March 2021 — recent figures suggest the intensity is easing. As of September 6, weekly outflows dropped closer to 38,000 BTC. Despite the drawdowns, Bitcoin has steadied in a narrow trading range, hovering between $110,000 and $111,000 over the past three days. Some in the market, including Bitcoin entrepreneur David Bailey, argue that if selling stops, prices could even climb as high as $150,000. For now, however, the spotlight remains on whale behavior, which continues to dictate near-term momentum. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:22
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?