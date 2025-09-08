MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Grayscale Files SEC Application to Launch Chainlink ETF
The post Grayscale Files SEC Application to Launch Chainlink ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new Chainlink (LINK) ETF. This filing marks an important step toward giving investors easier access to Chainlink through a regulated investment vehicle. The ETF would provide a transparent and convenient way for investors to gain exposure to LINK …
U
$0.01
-9.66%
LINK
$22.9
+1.37%
Részesedés
CoinPedia
2025/09/08 18:41
Részesedés
OP_RETURN Controversy Continues: ‘Gross Media’ May Tank Bitcoin Prices
The post OP_RETURN Controversy Continues: ‘Gross Media’ May Tank Bitcoin Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Developers have failed to reach a consensus on lifting OP_RETURN guardrails in the upcoming release of the default Bitcoin Core client. Ocean Mining’s Bitcoin Mechanic claims that this “gross media/malware” stored in Bitcoin’s blockchain could affect the willingness of institutions to run nodes, thereby impacting prices. OP_RETURN Debate Continues: ‘Gross Media’ Might Sway Institutions Away […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/op_return-controversy-continues-gross-media-may-tank-bitcoin-prices/
COM
$0.01748
+6.57%
CORE
$0.4377
+1.17%
MAY
$0.04225
+2.17%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:41
Részesedés
BNB Chain Annual Awards Announced, 30 Finalists Across 5 Categories
PANews reported on September 8th that BNB Chain officially announced the 2025 BNB Chain Annual Awards. The selection process drew over 7,000 nominations, resulting in 30 finalists across five categories and over 600,000 votes from the community. Each winner will receive: an AMA with the global community; exclusive spotlight presentations at flagship events; and priority opportunities for ecosystem collaboration. The list of winners is as follows: Rising Star Award: Decentralized derivatives exchange bugscoin, WLFI's USD stablecoin USD1, and Ethena Labs' synthetic dollar protocol USDe; AI Pioneer Award: Alaya_AI, a distributed AI data collection and annotation platform; ChainGPT, a Web3+AI infrastructure; and Tagger, a decentralized AI solution platform; Trading Volume Star Award: MYX.Finance, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform; Superp, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform; and PancakeSwap, a decentralized trading platform. New Horizon Award: Lorenzo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquid staking protocol; XPIN Network, a global DePIN ecosystem; and BAS, a certified information verification platform. Most Popular Product Award: Multiplayer online RPG game World of Dypians, decentralized Bitcoin storage protocol Solv Protocol, and Web3 dark ARPG game Seraph.
BNB
$874.28
-0.96%
WLFI
$0.2043
-10.59%
USD1
$0.9988
-0.04%
Részesedés
PANews
2025/09/08 18:40
Részesedés
SEC Pushes Back Decisions on HBAR and DOT ETFs, Analysts Remain Optimistic
The SEC has extended its review of HBAR and DOT ETFs as it prepares for upcoming generic listing standards. The post SEC Pushes Back Decisions on HBAR and DOT ETFs, Analysts Remain Optimistic appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DOT
$4.013
-0.93%
HBAR
$0.22429
+1.21%
Részesedés
Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 18:40
Részesedés
Unlocking The Incredible Rally Above $112,000
The post Unlocking The Incredible Rally Above $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Price Surge: Unlocking The Incredible Rally Above $112,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Price Surge: Unlocking the Incredible Rally Above $112,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-price-surge-rally-2/
BTC
$111,295.9
+0.05%
COM
$0.01748
+6.57%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:39
Részesedés
Metaplanet boost Bitcoin holdings by $15 million amid stock struggles
Metaplanet has added more Bitcoin to its treasury, racing toward its year-end and long-term targets as its stock faces pressure from recent losses. Metaplanet has announced the addition of 136 Bitcoin (BTC) to its treasury. According to its official disclosure…
BTC
$111,295.9
+0.05%
MORE
$0.10103
-0.25%
BOOST
$0.1126
+14.79%
Részesedés
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 18:38
Részesedés
El Salvador Buys 21 BTC to Celebrate Bitcoin Day
The post El Salvador Buys 21 BTC to Celebrate Bitcoin Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin El Salvador has once again reaffirmed its commitment to Bitcoin, this time by making a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC – worth about $2.3 million – to mark the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law. President Nayib Bukele announced the buy on social media, describing it as a way to honor “Bitcoin Day,” the moment in 2021 when the country first recognized BTC as legal tender. Reserves Keep Growing Despite Criticism The latest acquisition lifts the nation’s Bitcoin holdings to more than 6,300 BTC, valued at just over $700 million. For months, the government’s National Bitcoin Office has also been quietly adding to reserves with a one-BTC-per-day accumulation plan, showing that its strategy is not merely symbolic but systematic. Security and Regulation Updates The celebration comes shortly after El Salvador distributed its holdings across 14 wallets as a safeguard against potential future risks, including so-called quantum threats. At the same time, lawmakers approved new legislation giving major banks and financial institutions the green light to offer Bitcoin and digital asset services to professional investors. IMF Disagreement Lingers The continued buying runs counter to statements made in July by the finance ministry and central bank, which told the IMF that public purchases had ended earlier this year under the terms of a loan deal. Bukele, however, has repeatedly dismissed outside pressure, insisting in March that accumulation “won’t stop now, and it won’t stop in the future.” For Bukele, the 21 BTC buy was less about balance sheets and more about sending a message: El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment is alive, defiant, and still growing four years on. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your…
STOP
$0.14586
-0.53%
HONOR
$0.915
+6.39%
T
$0.01625
+0.30%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:37
Részesedés
Bitcoin Neutral Trend, But Volatility Risk Surges in September
The post Bitcoin Neutral Trend, But Volatility Risk Surges in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: AI models forecast a flat Bitcoin trend but show over 50% uncertainty by late September. A whale opened a $150M leveraged short, exposing downside risk if BTC rallies. Institutional treasury buying dropped sharply, signaling weakening corporate demand for Bitcoin. Bitcoin remains range-bound as a new AI forecast using the Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model shows a mostly flat trend. The model predicts a 1.72% decline over 30 days, pushing BTC to $108,771 by October 6. However, the forecast includes a sharp rise in uncertainty, with confidence intervals widening significantly during the final week of September. This suggests increased risk and the possibility of high volatility triggered by external events or sentiment shifts. The 7-day forecast expects a slight drop of 1.1%, which keeps BTC close to the $109,451 level. While the price trend appears stable now, the model reflects rising unpredictability that could impact short-term strategies. Source : CryptoQuant Combining results from both the TFT and WaveNet models shows Bitcoin will likely stay in the $108,000 to $120,000 range this month. The main scenario supports consolidation in this band, while a secondary scenario allows for an explosive move in either direction. The TFT model’s conservative approach still acknowledges the possibility of a surprise outcome due to its 50% uncertainty reading near month-end. This is the highest level recorded in this forecast cycle, raising the need for caution in the final week. Whale short position and institutional retreat increase downside pressure While AI models highlight neutral trends, market behavior hints at bearish bias as large players take aggressive short positions. A Bitcoin whale recently opened a $150.49M short trade using 25x leverage, totaling 1,350.93 BTC. The entry price was $111,292.60, and BTC currently trades near $111,301.00, showing a small unrealized loss of 0.23%. This leaves the trade exposed to…
NEAR
$2.603
+4.41%
BTC
$111,295.9
+0.05%
RISE
$0.009326
-5.05%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:36
Részesedés
Best Crypto Presales to Buy After the Biggest Bitcoin Sell-Off Since 2022
The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy After the Biggest Bitcoin Sell-Off Since 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-presales-amid-big-bitcoin-sell-off/
LOOKS
$0.014589
+0.98%
RISE
$0.009326
-5.05%
COM
$0.01748
+6.57%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:35
Részesedés
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits ATH as BTC Price Consolidates
The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits ATH as BTC Price Consolidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin mining difficulty has moved from 134.7 trillion to 137 trillion. This is the fifth consecutive increase that this metric has seen since June. Bitcoin mining profitability is strained, causing small miners to liquidate holdings. Bitcoin BTC $112 025 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $27.42 B mining difficulty has surged to a record high of 136 trillion. Coming from a previous all-time high (ATH) of 134.7 trillion, this metric sets the tone for strong competition among miners, as it also reflects the improved efficiency of mining hardware. The new high was recorded sometime on Sept. 6, 2025. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty and Profitability in Parallels The competition to add a new block to the blockchain and secure the block reward is getting steeper by the day. Miners are required to have more computing power to solve the puzzles required to validate transactions and earn rewards. This is the fifth consecutive increase that this metric has seen since June. It climbed to a record high of 127.6 trillion around Aug. 4. This consistent increase suggests that more miners are joining the network, a move that serves to boost security and decentralization. Also, this trend reversed a brief decline in June, when the difficulty dropped to 116.9 trillion. As it stands, Bitcoin’s hashrate has shown signs of cooling from its summer peaks. For context, hashrate is the total computing power required to secure the Bitcoin network. It has remained near record levels, and the recent divergence between hashrate and difficulty is drawing strong attention. Analysts are concerned that the sustained difficulty increases may stiffen margins, This is particularly true for those smaller operators who do not have access to low-cost energy or state-of-the-art equipment. Moreso, this reflects a broader trend of industrial-scale mining firms consolidating control over…
NEAR
$2.603
+4.41%
B
$0.63316
-0.61%
T
$0.01625
+0.30%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:33
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?