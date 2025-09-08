2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury

The post Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) has secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The funds will support the launch of a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy. Galaxy and Jump Crypto will provide infrastructure, while Multicoin brings deep expertise in Solana investments. …
DeepBook
DEEP$0.136055+5.07%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.06673-19.90%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-1.14%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/08 18:52
Részesedés
Fortune Collective founder warns to ‘stay paranoid’ after losing $1M to video phishing scam

Fortune Collective founder warns to ‘stay paranoid’ after losing $1M to video phishing scam

The post Fortune Collective founder warns to ‘stay paranoid’ after losing $1M to video phishing scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alex Choi, a co-founder of Fortune Collective, took to X to raise the alarm after he became a cautionary tale in a crypto exploit that wiped out $1 million from his portfolio.  In his post, Choi revealed the hackers got away with a considerable amount of money and emphasized the importance of thorough research and protecting one’s assets, admitting that the exploit was ultimately a side effect of his complacency. I just got drained for $996,000 🧵 I’m honestly still processing that this happened and even writing it out feels completely unreal. I just spent the last 24 hours looking into it, wiping out all my devices, and moving my files. Part of me was considering whether I should even… pic.twitter.com/CWGddGG1vn — Alexander Choi (@notalexchoi) September 6, 2025 What happened to Fortune Collective’s Alex Choi? Choi posted a thread explaining the video phishing exploit, clarifying that he was not seeking sympathy, but to highlight the importance of vigilance regardless of his experience in the crypto space. In terms of experience, Choi may be considered a veteran. “It started with this account x.com/SparkTokenSOL (DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANY LINKS ON THIS PAGE) hitting me up,” he wrote. Every coin has a community page and this particular one even had engagement from the founder, some mutuals with Choi, including his friends who are $SPARK whales. Then, the account reached out to schedule meetings. After the first meeting, Choi relaxed even more, even though he checked his wallets to confirm nothing goofy had happened. All was well, and he claimed he did not accept any permissions during the meeting. Two days after the first meeting, Choi hopped on another call with the account, and again, all went smoothly. He even said he met several people, learned their back stories and was buttered up…
MemeCore
M$1.93188+6.15%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00557-0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.18%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:52
Részesedés
Paxos Targets Hyperliquid’s Growing Perpetual Futures Market with USDH Stablecoin

Paxos Targets Hyperliquid’s Growing Perpetual Futures Market with USDH Stablecoin

TLDR Paxos has proposed a fully compliant USDH stablecoin for the Hyperliquid ecosystem 95% of interest earned from USDH reserves would be used to buy back HYPE tokens Hyperliquid has opened proposals for teams to issue a USDH stablecoin on its network Existing stablecoin protocol Hyperstable has called the process “unfair” as they were previously [...] The post Paxos Targets Hyperliquid’s Growing Perpetual Futures Market with USDH Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.94+5.33%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/08 18:51
Részesedés
Ethereum Treasury shift: Fidelity gains, BlackRock’s outflows, and more

Ethereum Treasury shift: Fidelity gains, BlackRock’s outflows, and more

The post Ethereum Treasury shift: Fidelity gains, BlackRock’s outflows, and more appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum holds 70% of the tokenized Treasury market. FDIT entered the top 10 with $203 million inflows, while BlackRock’s BUIDL shed $150 million. Ethereum [ETH] dominated 70% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market. In numbers, $5.3 billion in tokenized Treasuries, bonds, and cash equivalents are flowing on Ethereum, accounting for over 70% of the total $7.46 billion tokenized Treasury market. Now, Fidelity has joined this sector of nearly 50 different tokenized U.S. Treasury offerings with the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT). The question is whether FDIT will pump more utility and liquidity into ETH’s DeFi stack.  Fidelity enters the RWA race Sure, Fidelity’s making waves, but it’s not the first mover in the RWA game. The real heavyweight? BlackRock’s BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which still runs the show, with a solid $2.2 billion market cap in the tokenized Treasury space across multiple networks. Fidelity’s FDIT, by contrast, dropped solo on Ethereum. Within a short period, it grew to $203.7 million in assets and entered the top 10 Treasury products. Source: Rwa.xyz/treasuries Peep the 7-day flows: BUIDL was bleeding about $150 million, while FDIT was pulling in fresh liquidity left and right. That kind of on-chain rotation cements FDIT’s positioning, even in a crowded tokenized Treasury pool. In short, FDIT’s drop has seen solid on-chain adoption. Each token represents a share of FYOXX, backed by U.S. Treasuries. The bigger play? Ethereum’s still flexing as the go-to layer for institutional RWAs in DeFi. Ethereum shows institutional DeFi strength Tokenized U.S. Treasuries make up nearly 27% of the RWA stack. In other words, over a quarter of all on-chain RWAs are locked in low-risk, yield-bearing Treasury assets. This highlights just how dominant these U.S. gov-backed tokens are in DeFi’s real-world asset play. In this context, FDIT cracking the…
Union
U$0.01-9.66%
Waves
WAVES$1.1185+1.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06072-0.23%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:50
Részesedés
Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

In Venezuela, amidst skyrocketing inflation and the collapse of the bolívar, daily expenses such as rent and receipts are increasingly being settled in USDT.
Részesedés
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 18:48
Részesedés
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Treasuries Buy the Dip, Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Treasuries Buy the Dip, Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Treasuries Buy the Dip, Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Bitcoin Treasuries Buy the Dip, Saylor Joins Bloomberg 500, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-8-2025/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31826+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.18%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.136055+5.07%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:47
Részesedés
Linea transferred 1.883 billion LINEA tokens to a black hole address on L2, possibly for cross-chain transfer

Linea transferred 1.883 billion LINEA tokens to a black hole address on L2, possibly for cross-chain transfer

PANews reported on September 8 that on-chain data showed that at 15:32 today, Linea transferred 1,883,060,741 LINEA tokens from the address starting with 0x1B3 on the Ethereum mainnet. This number is consistent with the 1.883 billion LINEA tokens transferred to the black hole address on the Linea network today. Therefore, the previous transaction operation may have been a cross-chain transfer.
LINEA
LINEA$----%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23347+1.16%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2633-7.41%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 18:46
Részesedés
Ordinals Leader Leonidas Threatens Bitcoin Core Fork Over Censorship Fears

Ordinals Leader Leonidas Threatens Bitcoin Core Fork Over Censorship Fears

Ordinals ecosystem leader Leonidas issued an open letter threatening to fund a Bitcoin Core fork if developers attempt to censor Ordinals and Runes transactions, escalating tensions over Bitcoin’s future direction ahead of the controversial v30 upgrade scheduled for October 2025. The threat emerges as Bitcoin Core v30 prepares to remove the 80-byte OP_RETURN limit, which could potentially expand on-chain data capacity to nearly 4MB per transaction. The upgrade would dramatically increase support for data-heavy inscriptions that critics label “JPEG spam.” Technical Battleground Over Data Limits Leonidas warned that any policy tightening would prompt the “$DOG Army” to develop an open-source Bitcoin Core fork stripping policy rules while maintaining consensus requirements. The Ordinals leader claims support from over twenty Bitcoin startups and miners controlling more than 50% of the hash rate. The ecosystem has contributed over $500 million in transaction fees since 2023, though daily revenue dropped from $9.99 million in December 2023 to approximately $3,000 by August 2025. Blockstream CEO Adam Back countered that 105 million JPEGs now exist on-chain, up 20% since May, with average costs of $8 per inscription. He characterized the activity as wasteful spam, displacing legitimate monetary transactions while pricing out new users. Bitcoin Knots, an alternative node implementation refusing v30’s expanded data policies, increased network share from 67 nodes in March 2024 to over 4,380 nodes representing 18% of the network. The scheduled v30 upgrade will allow multiple OP_RETURN outputs per transaction while deprecating user configuration controls over data limits. Node operators would lose the ability to restrict arbitrary data inclusion through local policy settings. Core vs. Ordinals: The Philosophy Split The conflict centers on fundamental disagreements about Bitcoin’s primary function. Leonidas advocates preserving censorship resistance and open access as foundational principles, arguing that policy-based filtering sets dangerous precedents comparable to state transaction censorship. Back counters that the current system allows spam to displace economic activity essential to Bitcoin’s value proposition. He estimates Ordinals generate roughly 1% of excess fees, translating to approximately 0.1% of miner profits after network adjustments. Mining pools face pressure as the spam industry contributes $250 million annually in fees while potentially damaging Bitcoin’s reputation and pricing out legitimate users. Back suggests economic lobbying mechanisms where fee-paying users direct payments toward pools filtering JPEG transactions. The debate extends beyond technical implementation to economic philosophy. Ordinals supporters held Bitcoin’s role as a neutral base layer infrastructure supporting diverse applications. Critics maintain focus on peer-to-peer money transfer as Bitcoin’s core mission. Over twenty Bitcoin startups operating economically relevant nodes have broadcast nearly half of all transactions over two years. These entities welcome expanded design space that would emerge from removing arbitrary policy restrictions beyond consensus rules. As it stands now, Bitcoin Core’s market dominance faces challenges as alternative implementations gain adoption. The threat of a well-funded fork backed by established ecosystem participants particularly adds credibility to Leonidas’s ultimatum. Technical Upgrade Intensifies Tensions Bitcoin Core v30’s OP_RETURN expansion marks the most significant policy shift since the block size wars. The upgrade removes decade-old spam deterrents while enabling data payloads approaching full block capacity limits. The data-carrier-size configuration is set to face fundamental redefinition, allowing roughly nine times more data for equivalent numeric values. This technical change effectively removes user control over arbitrary data acceptance in default node configurations. Similarly, Mempool policy shifts will accept transactions carrying significantly more non-monetary data. Multiple OP_RETURN outputs per transaction become permissible, potentially increasing blockchain bloat and node resource requirements substantially. Critics warn the changes could raise barriers for new node operators while reducing decentralization. Larger blockchain size, increased storage needs, and higher bandwidth consumption may limit network participation accessibility. Supporters argue that expanded capacity promotes censorship resistance while enabling Layer 2 innovations using Bitcoin as a trust anchor. The October 2025 implementation timeline creates urgency around the fork threat. Leonidas’s coalition appears prepared to maintain alternative infrastructure if Bitcoin Core proceeds with perceived censorship mechanisms. While some of the community members question Leonidas’s motivation, others, including the “$DOG Army,” are in support of his threat
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004308+7.05%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4375+1.13%
Részesedés
CryptoNews2025/09/08 18:45
Részesedés
Solo Bitcoin Miner Pulls Off $350k Block Win: Here’s How it Happened

Solo Bitcoin Miner Pulls Off $350k Block Win: Here’s How it Happened

The post Solo Bitcoin Miner Pulls Off $350k Block Win: Here’s How it Happened appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the year when Bitcoin mining is tougher than ever before, with reduced reward after halving, one solo miner won a jackpot. In a surprising twist, the individual won against the larger players working against odds and won nearly $350k in reward. How the Solo Bitcoin Miner Made $350k With Mining? On September 7, a solo Bitcoin miner won against the odds, succeeding in mining block 913,593 via Solo CKPool. Since the Bitcoin mining pays, the individual earned 3.13 BTC, worth nearly $350k, at the current Bitcoin price of $110.9k. Crypto Rover and other on-chain experts note that the mined block 913,632 had 593 transactions, totaling 473.61 BTC ($52.6M). The breakdown of the reward reveals that 3.125 BTC became the block subsidy, and the 0.0042 BTC was utilized in transaction fees. 💥BREAKING: SOLO #BITCOIN MINER JUST MINED A BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000. pic.twitter.com/zuXy1eQmmh — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 8, 2025   List of Solo Bitcoin Miner Milestones in 2025 Notably, the winning rate of solo miners against the bigger groups and corporations is too low. Additionally, the Bitcoin mining difficulty is at record highs of 136.04T. However,  a number of successful incidents have been reported this year. Just days ago, on September 1, another individual succeeded with mining 910,440 and earned 3.137 BTC (~$365k). In July, CoinGape noted that a solo Bitcoin miner hit a $349K jackpot with just a 0.004% chance. In the same month, another made $372.7k after solving block 907,283, carrying 4,038 transactions. Out of this, they paid $3.4k in transaction fees and made a hefty profit for themselves. BREAKING: A SOLO MINER JUST MINED AN ENTIRE #BITCOIN BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000 THEY BEAT INCREDIBLE ODDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cp5xV7ZlKR — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 3, 2025 In June, one won a $330.3k reward, and many others before…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,295.91+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484+6.60%
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:44
Részesedés
A trader deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long on BTC with 40x leverage.

A trader deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long on BTC with 40x leverage.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage. Previously, the trader closed his BTC, PEPE and DOGE long positions at a loss of $1.33 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,295.91+0.05%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23472+0.53%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 18:43
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?