The post Solo Bitcoin Miner Pulls Off $350k Block Win: Here’s How it Happened appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the year when Bitcoin mining is tougher than ever before, with reduced reward after halving, one solo miner won a jackpot. In a surprising twist, the individual won against the larger players working against odds and won nearly $350k in reward. How the Solo Bitcoin Miner Made $350k With Mining? On September 7, a solo Bitcoin miner won against the odds, succeeding in mining block 913,593 via Solo CKPool. Since the Bitcoin mining pays, the individual earned 3.13 BTC, worth nearly $350k, at the current Bitcoin price of $110.9k. Crypto Rover and other on-chain experts note that the mined block 913,632 had 593 transactions, totaling 473.61 BTC ($52.6M). The breakdown of the reward reveals that 3.125 BTC became the block subsidy, and the 0.0042 BTC was utilized in transaction fees. 💥BREAKING: SOLO #BITCOIN MINER JUST MINED A BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000. pic.twitter.com/zuXy1eQmmh — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 8, 2025 List of Solo Bitcoin Miner Milestones in 2025 Notably, the winning rate of solo miners against the bigger groups and corporations is too low. Additionally, the Bitcoin mining difficulty is at record highs of 136.04T. However, a number of successful incidents have been reported this year. Just days ago, on September 1, another individual succeeded with mining 910,440 and earned 3.137 BTC (~$365k). In July, CoinGape noted that a solo Bitcoin miner hit a $349K jackpot with just a 0.004% chance. In the same month, another made $372.7k after solving block 907,283, carrying 4,038 transactions. Out of this, they paid $3.4k in transaction fees and made a hefty profit for themselves. BREAKING: A SOLO MINER JUST MINED AN ENTIRE #BITCOIN BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000 THEY BEAT INCREDIBLE ODDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cp5xV7ZlKR — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 3, 2025 In June, one won a $330.3k reward, and many others before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:44