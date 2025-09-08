2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Strategy disclosed that it increased its holdings of 1,955 bitcoins for a total of US$217.4 million

Strategy disclosed that it increased its holdings of 1,955 bitcoins for a total of US$217.4 million

PANews reported on September 8 that according to market news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) disclosed that it had increased its holdings of 1,955 bitcoins at a total price of US$217.4 million.
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 19:02
Részesedés
Nemo Protocol on Sui Network Hit by $2.4M USDC Hack

Nemo Protocol on Sui Network Hit by $2.4M USDC Hack

The post Nemo Protocol on Sui Network Hit by $2.4M USDC Hack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nemo Protocol, a yield trading platform on the Sui blockchain, suffered a $2.4 million hack. The attacker exploited vulnerabilities to steal USDC stablecoins, moving the funds across networks by bridging them from Arbitrum to Ethereum through Circle. This cross-chain move makes tracking and recovery more difficult. The attack highlights ongoing security risks in DeFi despite …
SUI
SUI$3.4363+0.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:01
Részesedés
Why is SOMI up 40%?

Why is SOMI up 40%?

The post Why is SOMI up 40%? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Somnia price has gained nearly 40% in the past 24 hours, riding a wave of positive sentiment after a partnership with ZNS Connect.  Summary SOMI price jumps 40% to $1.84 ATH before consolidating near $1.60. Rally fueled by ZNS Connect partnership and growing ecosystem adoption. Derivatives volume +36.7%, open interest +8.7%, indicating speculative momentum. Somnia is trading at $1.67 at press time, up nearly 39% in the past 24 hours. The token rallied from a daily low of $1.04 to as high as $1.84, a new all-time high, before pulling back slightly. SOMI now trades 12.5% below that peak. The surge came alongside with rising market activity. Somnia’s 24-hour trading volume reached $905.7 million, up 46.6% from the day before. Derivatives trading also increased, according to Coinglass data, with open interest rising 8.8% to $109.9 million and futures volume up 36.7% to $4.40 billion. Rising open interest and higher volumes often show increased trader participation, which can amplify price movements and volatility. Somnia partners with ZNS Connect The rally follows a Sep. 7 announcement of a major partnership between Somnia and ZNS Connect. Through the partnership, Somnia’s high-performance Layer 1 and metaverse ecosystem is integrated with ZNS Connect’s decentralized identity and domain protocol. Big news: ZNS x @Somnia_Network ✅ Mint your .somnia domain🌅 Say GM on Somnia⚡ Deploy Smart Contracts That’s 3 live interactions with Somnia already — and just the beginning.Let’s build the future together 🙌 🔗 https://t.co/rFy1iP1ouG#ZNSConnect #Somnia #Web3Identity pic.twitter.com/ZlJJ4OcTxm — bond.zns 🌟 (@bond_zns) September 7, 2025 Users can now deploy smart contracts, mint .somnia domains, and even perform verifiable on-chain actions like saying “GM” on Somnia thanks to the integration. By fusing domain services, utility, and blockchain-native interactions, these features seek to establish a smooth digital identity system. Such partnerships often drive speculation and renewed community interest,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.605+4.49%
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.30%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1564-1.38%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:00
Részesedés
Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 Bitcoin Mark with $15.2M New Purchase

Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 Bitcoin Mark with $15.2M New Purchase

With the latest Bitcoin buyout, Metaplanet has added an additional $15.2 million in $BTC to its existing over 20,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) holdings.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,295.9+0.05%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 19:00
Részesedés
JUST IN: Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF

JUST IN: Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF

The post JUST IN: Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Grayscale has taken a big step to widen institutional access to crypto.  On September 8, the asset manager filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the fund would give investors regulated exposure to one of the most important networks in decentralized finance …
Union
U$0.01-9.66%
Chainlink
LINK$22.91+1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/08 18:59
Részesedés
Cardano News Highlights Development Wins Yet Analysts Say Rollblock Could 20x Before November

Cardano News Highlights Development Wins Yet Analysts Say Rollblock Could 20x Before November

The post Cardano News Highlights Development Wins Yet Analysts Say Rollblock Could 20x Before November appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Investor news in 2025 is buzzing with the latest Cardano news, the rise of GambleFi newcomer Rollblock, and a flood of new projects vying for attention. While some traders are betting on familiar altcoins, others are looking at presale tokens that could deliver exponential growth. Rollblock could be the one that shocks the market, with some analysts suggesting it could climb as high as 50x this year. Rollblock (RBLK): A Supply Crunch in the Making Rollblock (RBLK) is a working Web3 gaming hub where users can play poker, blackjack, slots, and a sports prediction league with thousands of live fixtures. Every bid and payout is protected on the blockchain, meaning total transparency and no manipulation. Security has been locked down through a SolidProof audit, while fiat payments through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay make it friendly to anyone dipping their toes into the waters of crypto. The magic lies in how Rollblock ties real gaming activity back to its token holders. In fact, its revenue-share model makes RBLK one of the top crypto projects to watch in 2025. Unlike most new crypto coins that exist only on paper, Rollblock has already processed millions in bets with thousands of active players. Analysts warn a supply crunch is looming, with demand surging while supply remains fixed. Over $15 million in bets placed on Rollblock’s GambleFi platform 12,000+ AI-powered games live, from table classics to blockchain exclusives Up to 30% of weekly revenue distributed to holders through buybacks and burns RBLK staking offers yields far above many top altcoins Licensed and fully audited for transparency RBLK tokenomics are another reason early buyers call it the best crypto presale right now. The supply is capped at one billion, and 30% of platform revenue is used to buy RBLK on the…
CreatorBid
BID$0.0835+6.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073-0.21%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009326-5.05%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:58
Részesedés
Eightco plans to raise $250 million in private placements to establish Worldcoin reserves and secure $20 million in strategic investment from BitMine

Eightco plans to raise $250 million in private placements to establish Worldcoin reserves and secure $20 million in strategic investment from BitMine

PANews reported on September 8 that according to CNBC, Dan Ives, global head of technical research at Wedbush Securities, has joined a new company that focuses on hoarding Worldcoin (WLD). Eightco Holdings, a small company currently trading on the Nasdaq under the stock code "OCTO", announced on Monday that Dan Ives is now the chairman of the company's board of directors. The company also announced that it will conduct a $250 million private placement to implement a purchasing strategy around the WLD token and use it as the main reserve asset. The offering is expected to end around September 11, when the company plans to change its stock code to "ORBS". Eightco announced on Monday that BitMine has also made a strategic investment of $20 million in Eightco, marking the launch of its "Moonshot" strategy, which aims to support innovative ideas that can enhance the Ethereum ecosystem.
Worldcoin
WLD$1.765+50.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196627-0.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+0.93%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 18:57
Részesedés
Dogecoin Aims for $1, Shiba Inu Targets 20x—Yet Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Steals the Show

Dogecoin Aims for $1, Shiba Inu Targets 20x—Yet Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Steals the Show

The post Dogecoin Aims for $1, Shiba Inu Targets 20x—Yet Ozak AI’s 100x Potential Steals the Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are once again turning their attention to meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as speculation builds around the next big rally in 2025. Both tokens have strong communities and proven track records of delivering surprise gains in past bull markets. However, a new entrant—Ozak AI (OZ)—is capturing even more attention with its projected 100× potential, making it one of the most talked-about presales in the market today. Dogecoin—The Original Meme Coin Eyes $1 Dogecoin has been trading around $0.2163 and remains the most recognized meme coin in the world. Its enduring popularity is driven by its community, social media momentum, and occasional endorsements from high-profile figures. Every bull run, DOGE manages to attract a wave of retail investors who see it as both fun and speculative. The target price of $1 has long been a psychological milestone for the Dogecoin community. If retail momentum returns in 2025 alongside broader market recovery, analysts believe DOGE could make another strong attempt at breaking into that range. While a 4× return from its current level is impressive, the upside is modest compared to the explosive potential of emerging presale projects. Shiba Inu—The Project With 20x Hype Shiba Inu, often called the “Dogecoin killer,” is currently priced near $0.00001228. It has carved out a unique niche among meme coins by building an ecosystem that includes a decentralized exchange, staking options, and metaverse initiatives. SHIB is not just about memes anymore; it’s slowly evolving into a more utility-focused project. Price forecasts for SHIB suggest the possibility of 20× gains if retail speculation combines with continued ecosystem development. A strong rally would push Shiba Inu to levels that could deliver life-changing returns for holders who accumulate early. Still, just like Dogecoin, SHIB’s performance is heavily tied to market sentiment and investor…
NEAR
NEAR$2.605+4.49%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009352-0.79%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000127+1.19%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:57
Részesedés
After 18 Years, ‘The Senior’ Football Movie Is Finally Hitting Theaters

After 18 Years, ‘The Senior’ Football Movie Is Finally Hitting Theaters

The post After 18 Years, ‘The Senior’ Football Movie Is Finally Hitting Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sul Ross State linebacker Mike Flynt sits in the stands before a college football game against Texas Lutheran, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Alpine, Texas. Flynt, 59, is playing linebacker, 37 years after he last played for the Lobos. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2007 AP. All rights reserved. During the summer of 2007, Hollywood producer Mark Ciardi was sitting in his office when he came across an article in the Los Angeles Times on Mike Flynt, a 59-year-old who had recently made the football team at Sul Ross State University in west Texas. Flynt was once a captain and starting linebacker at Sul Ross, but he was kicked out of school before his senior season in 1971 for his involvement in a fight. He always regretted the way his career ended, so he decided to return to school decades later after attending a reunion and having former teammates tell him he should give football another shot. Ciardi, a former professional baseball pitcher, had produced a few major sports film and thought Flynt’s story would make an ideal movie. As such, he got in touch with Flynt and traveled to Sul Ross, which is in Alpine, Texas, about 375 miles west of San Antonio and 90 miles from the Mexico border. That weekend, after meeting Flynt and his coaches, teammates and wife, Ciardi reached an agreement with Flynt to seek a movie about his life. Now, nearly 18 years later, Flynt’s story is finally hitting the big screen. On Sept. 19, the movie, “The Senior,” will be released in theaters nationwide. “Mike got a look into the film business,” said Ciardi, laughing. “Some things take a while to come together.” He added: “Time doesn’t always matter. These become evergreen, whether it happened in 2007 or present day. These stories resonate.” After…
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.30%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09396+3.57%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:55
Részesedés
Stablecoins find product-market fit as $250B a day now in sight and Wall Street knows it

Stablecoins find product-market fit as $250B a day now in sight and Wall Street knows it

The post Stablecoins find product-market fit as $250B a day now in sight and Wall Street knows it appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are finally reaching product market fit in the West. While stablecoins have found considerable usage and impact throughout the developing world, the US, UK, and Europe have lagged behind in terms of true market adoption due to unclear regulations and the strength of the existing digital payments infrastructure, especially in Europe and the UK. Now, though, in 2025, Congress enacted the GENIUS Act in July, and Stripe and Paradigm introduced Tempo, a payments-focused chain, in early September. The new law installs the first federal license regime for dollar-pegged tokens, and Stripe’s partner Paradigm describes Tempo as a stablecoin-first network designed for payroll, remittances, marketplace payouts, and machine-to-machine use cases. Per Latham & Watkins and WilmerHale briefings, GENIUS forces full-reserve backing in cash and short-dated Treasuries, monthly reserve disclosures, and makes licensed payment stablecoins non-securities under federal law, while vesting oversight in bank regulators and the OCC for nonbanks. The statute bars issuers from paying interest to holders, yet the market is testing a “rewards” construct at distribution venues, creating a policy fault line flagged by WIRED and banking trade groups like the Bank Policy Institute and ABA Banking Journal. There is a superpriority for holders in issuer bankruptcies, a change that protects redemptions but could constrain reorganizations. McKinsey pegs current real-world stablecoin activity at roughly $20 to $30 billion per day and outlines a path to at least $250 billion within three years as merchant acceptance and B2B payouts scale on low-fee rails. The same work cites sub-penny, second-finality transfers on Solana as a reference cost-speed benchmark. Visa and Mastercard, meanwhile, have moved settlement deeper into their stacks: Visa added EURC and new chains in July, and Mastercard opened USDC and EURC settlement to acquirers across EEMEA in August. Stablecoin adoption A simple S-curve for acceptance and payouts puts…
RealLink
REAL$0.06073-0.21%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196627-0.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 18:54
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?