After 18 Years, ‘The Senior’ Football Movie Is Finally Hitting Theaters

Sul Ross State linebacker Mike Flynt sits in the stands before a college football game against Texas Lutheran, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Alpine, Texas. Flynt, 59, is playing linebacker, 37 years after he last played for the Lobos. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2007 AP. All rights reserved. During the summer of 2007, Hollywood producer Mark Ciardi was sitting in his office when he came across an article in the Los Angeles Times on Mike Flynt, a 59-year-old who had recently made the football team at Sul Ross State University in west Texas. Flynt was once a captain and starting linebacker at Sul Ross, but he was kicked out of school before his senior season in 1971 for his involvement in a fight. He always regretted the way his career ended, so he decided to return to school decades later after attending a reunion and having former teammates tell him he should give football another shot. Ciardi, a former professional baseball pitcher, had produced a few major sports film and thought Flynt's story would make an ideal movie. As such, he got in touch with Flynt and traveled to Sul Ross, which is in Alpine, Texas, about 375 miles west of San Antonio and 90 miles from the Mexico border. That weekend, after meeting Flynt and his coaches, teammates and wife, Ciardi reached an agreement with Flynt to seek a movie about his life. Now, nearly 18 years later, Flynt's story is finally hitting the big screen. On Sept. 19, the movie, "The Senior," will be released in theaters nationwide. "Mike got a look into the film business," said Ciardi, laughing. "Some things take a while to come together." He added: "Time doesn't always matter. These become evergreen, whether it happened in 2007 or present day. These stories resonate." After…