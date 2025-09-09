2025-09-09 Tuesday

Trump Administration Reviews BLS Employment Data Flaws Report

Ethereum sees $912 million outflow; XRP and Solana shines

The post Ethereum sees $912 million outflow; XRP and Solana shines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investment activity in crypto funds slowed sharply for the week ending Sept. 6, with total outflows reaching $352 million despite US economic indicators pointing toward conditions that usually encourage risk-taking, according to CoinShares‘ latest report. James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, said weaker employment numbers and growing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September should have acted as tailwinds. Instead, they coincided with a 27% drop in weekly trading volumes, signaling that investors were less willing to commit new capital to digital assets. Despite the downturn, longer-term market sentiment remains positive. According to CoinShares, year-to-date inflows stand at $35.2 billion on an annualized basis, putting the market 4.2% ahead of last year’s full-year total of $48.5 billion. Ethereum outflows dominate While Bitcoin products managed to pull in $524 million last week, the overall market picture was dominated by Ethereum’s struggles. According to CoinShares, investors removed $912 million from ETH-linked products, extending a pattern of daily withdrawals across multiple issuers for seven consecutive days. This setback reflects the slowing sentiment surrounding the digital asset, even as its inflows for the year remain robust at $11.2 billion. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Crypto Assets Weekly Flow for Week Ending Sept. 6 (Source: CoinShares) In contrast, other major altcoins, such as XRP and Solana, continued to attract steady interest, showing that institutional investors’ appetite remains large for these products. During the reporting period, Solana logged $16.1 million in weekly inflows, marking its 21st straight positive week and bringing the year’s total to $1.16 billion. Conversely, XRP-focused funds added $14.7 million in fresh capital, pushing their 2025 inflows to $1.22 billion. Analysts link this consistent activity to speculation…
Bull Run Soon? MoonBull Named the Top New Meme Coin to Watch While Brett Volume Spikes and Fartcoin Holds Strong

Could the next bull run start with meme coins? Traders are buzzing again as MoonBull grabs attention with its whitelist perks, Brett rallies on Base Chain growth, and Fartcoin shows unexpected strength on Solana. With trading volumes climbing, each project is fueling talk of fresh opportunities in the market. MoonBull, in particular, is being highlighted […]
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

BitcoinWorld Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant In the fast-evolving world of technology, where every shift in the semiconductor landscape can ripple through data centers, cloud computing, and even the infrastructure supporting cryptocurrencies, Intel is making waves. The chip giant, a foundational pillar of modern computing, is undergoing a significant transformation at its highest levels. This isn’t just a corporate reshuffle; it’s a strategic realignment under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, poised to redefine Intel’s future and its competitive edge in the global tech arena. Intel Leadership Undergoes a Strategic Overhaul: What’s Driving Tan’s Vision? Since Lip-Bu Tan took the helm as CEO in March, Intel has been charting a new course, marked by bold strategic moves and significant Intel leadership changes. The latest announcement signals a pivotal moment for the company, with Michelle Johnston Holthaus, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Intel Products, departing after over three decades. While she will remain a strategic adviser, her departure paves the way for a fresh wave of talent and a redefined organizational structure. This transition underscores Tan’s commitment to agile leadership and a renewed focus on innovation and execution. These shifts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and enhance Intel’s responsiveness to market demands. The company is clearly signaling a move towards a more specialized and customer-centric approach, aiming to accelerate product development cycles and reinforce its market position against intense competition. The Future is Fabricated: How Custom Silicon is Reshaping Intel’s Strategy One of the most exciting and forward-looking developments is the creation of a new central engineering group, specifically tasked with building a custom silicon business for external clients. This move represents Intel’s ambition to expand its reach beyond its traditional product lines, offering tailored solutions to a diverse customer base. This strategic pivot towards bespoke chip design and manufacturing is critical in an era where specialized chips are becoming increasingly vital for everything from advanced AI accelerators to high-performance computing and niche enterprise solutions. Heading this new group is Srinivasan ‘Srini’ Iyengar, a seasoned expert who joined Intel from Cadence Design Systems in July. His extensive expertise in chip design and verification will be instrumental in positioning Intel as a formidable player in bespoke silicon, directly competing with established foundry services and capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for highly optimized hardware solutions across various industries. New Faces, New Ambitions: Intel’s Play in the Evolving Semiconductor Industry Beyond internal transitions, Intel is injecting new blood into its senior ranks, bringing in top talent from across the competitive semiconductor industry. Kevork Kechichian, formerly of ARM, has joined as the head of Intel’s data center group, a crucial segment for cloud computing, enterprise solutions, and the foundational infrastructure that powers much of the digital economy. Jim Johnson has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s client computing group, overseeing the company’s core PC business, which remains a significant revenue driver. Furthermore, Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Intel Foundry, is taking on an expanded role, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its business unit that builds custom chips for outside customers. These strategic hires, combined with the new organizational structure, aim to accelerate product development, foster innovation, and strengthen Intel’s position against fierce competition, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancement and market leadership. Beyond the Core: The Impact on AI Chips and High-Performance Computing The emphasis on custom silicon and the influx of specialized talent have significant implications for the future of AI chips. As artificial intelligence continues to permeate every industry, from healthcare to finance and autonomous systems, the demand for highly efficient, purpose-built AI accelerators is skyrocketing. Intel’s new central engineering group, with its focus on custom solutions, is perfectly positioned to cater to this need, designing chips optimized for specific AI workloads. This could enable significant breakthroughs in machine learning, deep learning, and edge AI, impacting everything from advanced data analytics to intelligent automation. For the broader technology ecosystem, including the infrastructure that supports cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, Intel’s advancements in high-performance computing and AI indirectly support the underlying processing power and development of new innovations that rely on robust, efficient hardware. Steering the Giant: The Crucial Role of the Intel CEO in a Shifting Landscape The vision for these transformative changes is clearly being driven by Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. His statement, “With Srini leading Central Engineering, we’re aligning innovation and execution more tightly in service to customers… We are laser-focused on delivering world-class products and empowering our engineering teams to move faster and execute with excellence,” highlights a clear strategy: customer-centric innovation and operational excellence. Tan’s leadership is not only about internal restructuring but also about navigating external pressures, such as the recent U.S. government plan to convert existing grants into a 10% stake in Intel. This deal was notably structured to penalize Intel if the company dropped below 50% ownership of its foundry unit, underscoring the strategic national importance of its manufacturing capabilities. These complex geopolitical and economic factors underscore the critical role of strong leadership in guiding Intel through a rapidly evolving and competitive global technology landscape, making Tan’s decisions paramount for the company’s future success. Intel’s recent leadership shake-up and strategic realignments signal a determined effort to reclaim its position at the vanguard of the technology world. By focusing on agile leadership, expanding its custom silicon capabilities, and bringing in top-tier talent, Intel under Lip-Bu Tan is poised for a significant transformation. These bold moves are critical for staying competitive in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry and for meeting the escalating demands for advanced computing, particularly in the burgeoning fields of AI and high-performance computing. The coming years will reveal the full impact of these changes as Intel strives to build a ‘new Intel’ ready for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, solidifying its role as a key player in shaping the future of digital innovation. To learn more about the latest AI chips trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack

The post Ledger CTO urges users to check crypto onchain transactions amid supply chain attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ledger CTO urged hardware wallet users to verify every transaction amid a large-scale supply chain attack. Analysts warned software wallet users to avoid onchain transactions as malicious code spreads through NPM. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned on X of a large-scale supply chain attack after the NPM account of a reputable developer was compromised. 🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 He said malicious packages, downloaded more than 1 billion times, contain code that swaps crypto addresses to steal funds. Guillemet advised hardware wallet users to verify every transaction before signing, stressing that they remain safe if careful. Ledger CTO further emphasized that those relying on software wallets face greater risks and should avoid onchain transactions until the situation is resolved. He also warned that the attack could potentially affect all chains. A Substack report said the author of the compromised account is actively working with the NPM security team to resolve the issue, with most of the malicious code already removed. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ledger-cto-check-onchain-transactions/
ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced

ETHZilla holds 102,246 ETH, valued at $443 million, and $213 million in cash equivalents. ETHZilla secures $80M financing from Cumberland, collateralized by ETH. The company’s stock buyback program has repurchased 2.2 million shares. McAndrew Rudisill replaces Blair Jordan as ETHZilla’s new CEO effective Sept. 4. ETHZilla Corporation has rapidly grown its Ethereum (ETH) treasury to [...] The post ETHZilla’s Ethereum Balance Grows to $500M, CEO Change Announced appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target

The post XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
Canaan Technology produced 98 bitcoins in August, bringing its total reserves to 1,547.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to PRNewswire , Canaan Inc. released its August Bitcoin mining results, reporting 98 bitcoins produced, a 10% month-over-month increase, and an increase in its Bitcoin reserves to 1,547 . By the end of August , the company's global deployed hashrate reached 8.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) , and the total hashrate is expected to exceed 10 EH/s once all equipment is fully installed. The company is expanding its mining operations in the United States, Southeast Asia, and Ethiopia, and has partnered with Bitfury and Luxor to boost ASIC mining machine sales and miner financing.
Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher

The post Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4093.61, up 1.8% (+71.58) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Sixteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: DOT (+5.2%) and SOL (+4.5%). Laggards: BCH (-3.0%) and POL (-1.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/08/coindesk-20-performance-update-polkadot-dot-rose-5-2-leading-index-higher
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 10 million through private placement

PANews reported on September 9th that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced the completion of a private placement, issuing approximately 1.79 million new shares to the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund at a price of SEK 5.58 per share, raising approximately SEK 10 million (nearly US$1.07 million). The company stated that the price of the additional offering was determined through consultation with investors, and that the proceeds will be used to enhance capital flexibility. Existing shareholders were not given pre-emptive rights in the additional offering.
