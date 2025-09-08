What does this mean for miners
The post What does this mean for miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Trump’s BTC Reserve: What does this mean for miners In March 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This move positions the U.S. as a leader in digital assets by treating BTC like a national reserve asset, similar to gold. The reserve will hold approximately 198,000 BTC, worth around $17.5 billion, obtained from criminal and civil forfeitures. The plan is to keep this BTC and not buy any more. A separate U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile will handle other seized digital currencies, such as Ethereum, and could sell them off. This policy, to make the U.S. the digital currency capital of the world, isn’t new news; it has created discussions about its effects on the mining industry and blockchain projects in general. Using confiscated assets, the reserve doesn’t cost taxpayers, but it raises questions about how it will affect the market, regulations, and operations for miners and related projects. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve comes as the digital currency market matures, with miners and projects facing economic stress. The April 2024 BTC halving, which cut block rewards to 3.125 BTC, reduced profit margins, while energy costs (70–80% of mining expenses) continue to increase. By stopping BTC auctions from seizing assets, Trump’s reserve could ease selling pressure, theoretically raising prices. Prices hit $110,000 in August 2025, mainly due to ETF inflows. This helps miners like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), which holds 50,000 BTC, by increasing the value of their holdings. However, a no-buy policy for BTC limits the market boost. Some believe the reserve just rebrands existing holdings. Blockchain projects might gain from increased digital currency acceptance, but could struggle with funding since the government isn’t buying digital currency. The reserve’s plan to hold BTC could improve mining profits by steadying…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:12