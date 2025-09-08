Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space

The post Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starbucks is focusing back on its stores and a new coffeehouse of the future. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) Getty Images Starbucks has begun work on the coffeehouse of the future, with a new drive-thru standalone prototype that will include 32 seats and will open in fiscal 2026 as the company reimagines its outlets. It will be nearly a third lower in cost to build, the company said, with debut concepts already in The Hamptons, while a small format version with approximately 10 seats is being built in New York City and will open in the next few months. The reimagining of the cafés as more than just places to grab a latte is a major departure from the tech-driven focus many retailers – including Starbucks – have adopted and Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol stressed on the company’s recent earnings call that he is prioritizing making over its cafes. He aims to create physically welcoming spaces that bring back familiar interio touches and double down on the ‘third space’ concept that catapulted the coffee giant into a global powerhouse. Those touches will include more generous seating and designs reflecting the local communities in which they are located, in what is an ongoing shift away from the cookie-cutter approach that has seen Starbucks lose some of its shine. Some stores in New York City and southern California have already been given the makeover and by the end of next year some 1,000 coffeehouses will have been refreshed in the initial tranche. Starbucks Shifts Back to Physical The move also reflects a shift away from the heavy focus on the digital experience, which has led to criticisms over its impact on the in-store experience. Niccol has focused on restoring the company’s famous third place ethos since he took the helm on a…