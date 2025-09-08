2025-09-09 Tuesday

What does this mean for miners

The post What does this mean for miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Trump’s BTC Reserve: What does this mean for miners In March 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This move positions the U.S. as a leader in digital assets by treating BTC like a national reserve asset, similar to gold. The reserve will hold approximately 198,000 BTC, worth around $17.5 billion, obtained from criminal and civil forfeitures. The plan is to keep this BTC and not buy any more. A separate U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile will handle other seized digital currencies, such as Ethereum, and could sell them off. This policy, to make the U.S. the digital currency capital of the world, isn’t new news; it has created discussions about its effects on the mining industry and blockchain projects in general. Using confiscated assets, the reserve doesn’t cost taxpayers, but it raises questions about how it will affect the market, regulations, and operations for miners and related projects. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve comes as the digital currency market matures, with miners and projects facing economic stress. The April 2024 BTC halving, which cut block rewards to 3.125 BTC, reduced profit margins, while energy costs (70–80% of mining expenses) continue to increase. By stopping BTC auctions from seizing assets, Trump’s reserve could ease selling pressure, theoretically raising prices. Prices hit $110,000 in August 2025, mainly due to ETF inflows. This helps miners like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), which holds 50,000 BTC, by increasing the value of their holdings. However, a no-buy policy for BTC limits the market boost. Some believe the reserve just rebrands existing holdings. Blockchain projects might gain from increased digital currency acceptance, but could struggle with funding since the government isn’t buying digital currency. The reserve’s plan to hold BTC could improve mining profits by steadying…
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space

Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space

The post Starbucks Cafe Of The Future Central To Second Coming Of Third Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starbucks is focusing back on its stores and a new coffeehouse of the future. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) Getty Images Starbucks has begun work on the coffeehouse of the future, with a new drive-thru standalone prototype that will include 32 seats and will open in fiscal 2026 as the company reimagines its outlets. It will be nearly a third lower in cost to build, the company said, with debut concepts already in The Hamptons, while a small format version with approximately 10 seats is being built in New York City and will open in the next few months. The reimagining of the cafés as more than just places to grab a latte is a major departure from the tech-driven focus many retailers – including Starbucks – have adopted and Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol stressed on the company’s recent earnings call that he is prioritizing making over its cafes. He aims to create physically welcoming spaces that bring back familiar interio touches and double down on the ‘third space’ concept that catapulted the coffee giant into a global powerhouse. Those touches will include more generous seating and designs reflecting the local communities in which they are located, in what is an ongoing shift away from the cookie-cutter approach that has seen Starbucks lose some of its shine. Some stores in New York City and southern California have already been given the makeover and by the end of next year some 1,000 coffeehouses will have been refreshed in the initial tranche. Starbucks Shifts Back to Physical The move also reflects a shift away from the heavy focus on the digital experience, which has led to criticisms over its impact on the in-store experience. Niccol has focused on restoring the company’s famous third place ethos since he took the helm on a…
Circle Deploys Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid

Circle Deploys Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid

The post Circle Deploys Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Circle integrates USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid, enabling secure transfers. Circle Mint supports institutional-grade USDC operations. USDC becomes primary stablecoin in Hyperliquid’s ecosystem. Circle announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be integrated into the Hyperliquid blockchain, enhancing institutional-grade transactions and enabling cross-chain USDC transfers. This integration positions USDC as a key stablecoin within Hyperliquid, potentially increasing liquidity and expanding its use across decentralized finance applications, boosting market dynamics. Circle Expands USDC Capabilities on Hyperliquid Platform Circle’s latest integration of USDC and CCTP V2 allows users to seamlessly perform transactions across Hyperliquid’s blockchain framework. It solidifies USDC’s role, leveraging the HyperCore and HyperEVM technologies. The initiative also introduces Circle Mint, ensuring institutional users benefit from controlled deposit and withdrawal services in the decentralized financial space. By enabling secure and efficient cross-chain transactions, this deployment increases USDC’s utility as a primary stablecoin. It also expands liquidity across Hyperliquid’s applications, fostering a more dynamic financial ecosystem. The shift is expected to reinforce USDC’s prominence in blockchain transactions, enhancing its market position. “Implementing native USDC brings a regulated and fully reserved digital dollar, which can be redeemed 1:1 with U.S. dollars. Circle claims that on- and off-ramps will connect users with the Circle Mint, thus facilitating an increased institutional access to digital assets.” – Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Circle, Circle, Official Blog Historical Impact and USDC’s Market Position Did you know? USDC’s consistent use and its implementation on chains like Solana have historically driven total value locked (TVL) growth by over 20% within the first three months of integration. On CoinMarketCap, USDC is currently priced at $1.00 with a market cap of 72,591,496,063 USD. The stablecoin controls 1.88% of the cryptocurrency market. Trading volumes in the past 24 hours reached 8,903,034,981 USD, showing a slight 0.01% change in the past…
Sources: Yushu Technology's IPO valuation may reach 50 billion yuan

Sources: Yushu Technology's IPO valuation may reach 50 billion yuan

PANews reported on September 8 that according to sources from Jinshi Investment, Yushu Technology's IPO valuation may reach 50 billion yuan (about 7 billion US dollars).
First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout

First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout

The post First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Probably the most popular meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is about to do a “first ever” trick again, into territory no meme coin has ever reached before as the Dogecoin ETF looks set to launch this week. Behind it is Rex-Osprey, which filed for a DOGE ETF under the ticker DOJE previously this year, and according to Nate Geraci, the approval now looks imminent with the next two months shaping up to be extra important for crypto ETFs. You Might Also Like The new fund will hold Dogecoin directly while also using derivatives such as futures and swaps to manage exposure, with a mandate that requires at least 80% of net assets to remain tied to the meme coin. At the same time, managers left themselves room to tap into other crypto ETFs if needed, a flexible structure that mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum products but is still unprecedented for DOGE. Dogecoin (DOGE) price under microscope On Crypto Twitter, the reaction was instant. Unipcs, widely known as “Bonk Guy” after making his fortune on a leveraged BONK long, pointed to the timing and pulled up a price chart that shows DOGE building pressure under a descending trendline.  The price has been at $0.228 with a 6% daily push, the RSI is around 55 and the wedge formation puts $0.25 and $0.30 as breakout lines above, while $0.20 sits as the main support to watch. The setup looks like a textbook squeeze just as the ETF headlines begin to circulate. The narrative in such situations is like the last piece of the puzzle. You Might Also Like Whether DOJE attracts strong inflows like Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs is the main question, but the listing itself signals another step in crypto’s shift toward mainstream packaging. From a joke token to Wall Street-style funds, Dogecoin’s path keeps surprising the…
Bitcoin : 100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte

Bitcoin : 100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte

Le seuil psychologique des 100 000 $ est en ligne de mire pour Bitcoin. Une perspective qui fait rêver les investisseurs de long terme mais qui fait trembler les traders court-terme. À l’heure où le marché scrute chaque mouvement de BTC, les signaux contradictoires se multiplient : indicateurs techniques en surchauffe, mais flux institutionnels toujours […]
SEC Delays HBAR & DOT ETFs

SEC Delays HBAR & DOT ETFs

The post SEC Delays HBAR & DOT ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The SEC extended the approval timelines for HBAR and DOT ETFs to November 8. This marks the third delay for both ETFs. Analysts expect these ETFs to be approved soon as SEC finalizes generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed decisions on two altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot (DOT). As per the latest filing, the regulator extended the period to approve or disapprove both ETFs by an additional 60 days, setting November 8 as the new deadline. Analysts speculate that the SEC may be holding off on new approvals until it launches the updated generic ETF listing standards. The SEC had previously delayed approval of the Canary spot HBAR ETF twice, in April and June, seeking more feedback. The ETF was originally proposed by Nasdaq in February and began its 180-day review period on March 13. Similarly, the Grayscale Polkadot ETF has been pushed back twice before, now also extended to November 8. Approval Odds and Market Reactions Despite the delays, market analysts remain optimistic. Bloomberg’s senior analysts maintain a 90% likelihood of ETF approval in the near term. Last week, James Seyffart stated that HBAR HBAR $0.22 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $9.52 B Vol. 24h: $166.97 M and DOT DOT $4.04 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $6.16 B Vol. 24h: $441.26 M ETFs, along with others, are “pretty much ready to go” in the next couple of months. Will Crypto ETF Flows Trigger the Next Altseason? w/ @Bloomberg Senior Analyst @JSeyff $BTC had its ETF moment. Now $ETH getting one. But what happens when $SOL, $XRP, and $DOGE get theirs? James explains the ETF roadmap and who’s already first in line. Tune in to know more… pic.twitter.com/dflaAYWofb — Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily)…
Ethena Labs invests in Based to drive USDe stablecoin adoption on Hyperliquid

Ethena Labs invests in Based to drive USDe stablecoin adoption on Hyperliquid

Based has received a strategic investment from Ethena Labs to drive wider adoption of Ethena’s USDe stablecoin on Hyperliquid. Based, the largest builder codes platform generating nearly 7% of Hyperliquid’s perps volume, has just announced a strategic investment from Ethena…
BREAKING NEWS: Solana (SOL) Announces New $1.6 Billion Acquisition! Here Are the Details…

BREAKING NEWS: Solana (SOL) Announces New $1.6 Billion Acquisition! Here Are the Details…

The post BREAKING NEWS: Solana (SOL) Announces New $1.6 Billion Acquisition! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the treasury strategy continues to increase for altcoins. At this point, the latest news has come for Solana (SOL). Accordingly, a company called Forward Industries announced that it will create a $1.65 billion Solana treasury led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. Accordingly, the company announced that it received an investment of $1.65 billion, including cash and stablecoins, in a special financing round for acquisitions. Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin will provide both capital and strategic support to help Forward Industries structure and execute its Solana treasury strategy and become the leading public institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem. Michael Pruitt, CEO of Forward Industries, said: “Solana has emerged as one of the world’s most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems. Our strategy to establish an active Solana treasury program underscores our belief in SOL’s long-term potential and our commitment to creating shareholder value by directly participating in its growth. Working with firms like Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin, who have deep expertise and a proven track record of investing in and developing the Solana ecosystem, provides us with a strong foundation to execute this strategy and position the Company as a key player in the digital assets space.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-solana-sol-announces-new-1-6-billion-acquisition-here-are-the-details/
