Hong Kong Eyes Stablecoin Licenses for Major Banks

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-stablecoin-licenses-banks/
Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Firms On Risky Road, NYDIG Says

The post Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Firms On Risky Road, NYDIG Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Analist waarschuwt voor forse correctie van Ethereum

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Een van de meest gevolgde crypto-analisten waarschuwt dat Ethereum in de komende weken een scherpe daling kan doormaken. Volgens handelaar Benjamin Cowen is een terugval tot onder de grens van 4000 dollar waarschijnlijk, voordat er ruimte komt voor een nieuwe opleving. Ethereum kan met 20% dalen Cowen sprak in een recente videoupdate zijn bijna een miljoen volgers toe. Hij wees erop dat Ethereum mogelijk met ongeveer 20 procent kan zakken vanaf de huidige stand. “Mijn verwachting is dat Ethereum terugvalt naar het niveau van de 21-weekse gemiddelde lijn. Ik denk dat dit tegen eind september of begin oktober kan gebeuren,” aldus Cowen. De analist benadrukt dat het gaat om een correctie binnen een bredere stijgende trend. Volgens hem zou de Ethereum koers tussen 3400 en 3600 dollar kunnen uitkomen, waarna er juist ruimte ontstaat voor een nieuw hoogtepunt. Op het moment van schrijven noteert de munt rond 4289 dollar, vrijwel onveranderd ten opzichte van een dag eerder. Cowen gaf ook aan waarom hij zich zo sterk richt op Ethereum. “Je hoeft niet duizend verschillende altcoins te volgen. Een goed idee kan voldoende zijn om een mooi rendement te behalen. Ethereum biedt daarvoor een duidelijk scenario,” zei hij. Achtergrond: de opkomst van Ethereum Ethereum werd in 2015 gelanceerd door een groep ontwikkelaars met Vitalik Buterin als bekendste gezicht. Waar Bitcoin vooral werd ontworpen als digitaal geld, introduceerde Ethereum een nieuw concept: slimme contracten. Dat zijn programma’s die automatisch worden uitgevoerd zodra aan bepaalde voorwaarden is voldaan. Hiermee werd een hele nieuwe wereld geopend van toepassingen bovenop de blockchain. In de beginjaren werd Ethereum vooral gezien als een technisch experiment, maar al snel groeide het uit tot een platform waar honderden projecten op bouwden. Denk aan gedecentraliseerde beurzen, leningsplatforms en later de wereld van NFT’s, digitale verzamelobjecten die via Ethereum razend populair werden. De koers van Ethereum kende een grillig verloop. Na een eerste opleving in 2017 zakte de munt ver terug tijdens de cryptowinter. Maar bij elke nieuwe cyclus wist Ethereum hogere niveaus te bereiken. Tijdens de bullmarkt van 2021 steeg de munt tot boven de 4800 dollar, waarmee het na Bitcoin de grootste speler in de sector werd. Inmiddels is Ethereum uitgegroeid tot de ruggengraat van de markt voor stablecoins en tokenisatie van echte activa, zoals obligaties en aandelen. Volgens analisten zoals Cowen blijft die rol bepalend. Terwijl veel kleinere projecten komen en gaan, heeft Ethereum zijn positie als leidende blockchain behouden. Het netwerk verwerkt miljarden dollars per dag en trekt grote financiële instellingen aan die experimenteren met toepassingen.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Analist waarschuwt voor forse correctie van Ethereum document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Wat te verwachten van Ethereum De voorspelde correctie hoeft volgens kenners dan ook niet negatief te zijn. Een terugval kan lucht uit de markt halen en de basis leggen voor een stabielere opmars richting een nieuw record. Beleggers kijken daarom gespannen naar de komende weken. Of de munt daadwerkelijk naar 3400 dollar zakt, zal snel duidelijk worden. Voorlopig blijft de centrale vraag of de markt de 21-weekse gemiddelde lijn respecteert, zoals Cowen verwacht. Mocht dat gebeuren, dan zou Ethereum volgens hem later dit jaar opnieuw kunnen verrassen met een nieuwe all time high. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist waarschuwt voor forse correctie van Ethereum is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
BitMine: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings exceed $9.2 billion, including approximately 2.069 million ETH

PANews reported on September 8th that Ethereum treasury company BitMine announced that its cryptocurrency and cash holdings exceeded $9.21 billion. As of 8:30 PM ET on September 7th, the company's cryptocurrency holdings included 2,069,443 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $4,312 per ETH, 192 Bitcoin (BTC), and $266 million in unused cash.
DeFi Vaults Are Headed For Half A Trillion In TVL. What's Behind The Surge?

Easier blockchain money management is another DeFi on-ramp for investors. read more
HSBC, ICBC Reportedly Eye Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

The post HSBC, ICBC Reportedly Eye Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HSBC and the world’s largest bank by total assets, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), reportedly plan to apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong as the region’s new regulatory regime takes effect. According to a Monday report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal, both HSBC and ICBC signaled their intention to apply for a stablecoin license with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Neither bank responded to Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication. The HKMA previously said it is likely to only issue a few stablecoin licenses at first. According to the report, Standard Chartered and ICBC are likely to receive their licenses in the first round, giving them a potential first-mover advantage. The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that at the end of August, 77 institutions had expressed interest in applying for a stablecoin license. Some applicants reportedly described the requirements as stricter than expected. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Source: Wikimedia Related: China weighs yuan-backed stablecoins in major policy shift: Reuters Stringent requirements for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers On Aug. 1, Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework came into effect with a six-month transition period. The new Stablecoin Ordinance criminalizes the offering or promotion of unlicensed fiat-referenced stablecoins to retail investors and sets a high bar of entry for issuers. When the new rules took effect, stablecoin companies operating in Hong Kong reported double-digit losses. Some companies fell as much as 20% in a single day, but local market experts described this as a healthy correction, as the rules were found to be stricter than expected. After setting the ground rules for stablecoin issuance, Hong Kong regulators moved their attention to crypto custody. In mid-August, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued immediately effective guidance on cryptocurrency custody standards, introducing sweeping security requirements…
Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts

TLDR A Pi Network moderator has identified a wallet used in multiple token thefts. The scammer reportedly stole tokens during account unlocks and split them across smaller wallets. The Pi Core Team has introduced new security updates including a PassKey feature for safer authentication. Users are urged to verify information only through the official Pi [...] The post Pi Network Moderator Flags Wallet Linked to Multiple Token Thefts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Eric Trump Doubles Down on Bitcoin Treasury Role in Japan

The post Eric Trump Doubles Down on Bitcoin Treasury Role in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Speculation surrounding Eric Trump’s business activity in Asia sent one Japanese stock soaring before crashing, but the U.S. president’s son has now set the record straight. A photo of Trump standing next to the president of ABC, a Tokyo-listed firm formerly known as GFA, quickly circulated among investors. The image fueled talk that Trump was working with the company, sparking a rush of foreign buying. ABC’s share price spiked, only to plunge nearly 18% once Trump publicly denied any involvement. Trump’s Statement Posting on X, Trump said the photograph was taken casually at a conference and was not evidence of any partnership. “I don’t know who this is, nor do I have any involvement in this company,” he wrote, adding that his only business relationship in the region is with Bitcoin-focused Metaplanet. Commitment to Metaplanet Trump was recently named a strategic advisor to Metaplanet, which has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy for its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. He attended the company’s shareholder meeting last week, reinforcing his association with the firm. Metaplanet, for its part, continues to grow its crypto reserves. On Monday, it added 136 BTC to its balance sheet at an average cost of $111,783, bringing total holdings to 20,136 BTC — worth over $2 billion. Trump’s clarification highlights both the market’s sensitivity to high-profile names and his intent to stay aligned solely with Metaplanet in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries,…
Stocks, gold and copper surge worldwide, shaking off global political chaos

Stocks worldwide are pushing higher on Monday as traders react to a pile-up of global political messes and inflation nerves. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 69 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.2%, while the Nasdaq-100 advanced 0.4%, with all eyes on upcoming inflation data scheduled for release […]
Pasino: The Crypto Casino With Puzzles & Prizes

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/pasino-the-crypto-casino-with-puzzles-prizes/
