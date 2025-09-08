2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 1,955 Bitcoin Amid S&P 500 Snub; MSTR Stock Falls

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 19:26
First Dogecoin ETF Is Announced, Dogecoin Pushes to $2,33, and More…

The post First Dogecoin ETF Is Announced, Dogecoin Pushes to $2,33, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: First Dogecoin ETF Is Announced, Dogecoin Pushes to $2,33, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-8-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 19:26
US economic data disappoints again, leaving the crypto market in a state of flux. A complete analysis of short-term, medium-term, and long-term trends.

By Axel Bitblaze Compiled by Tim, PANews Many people must be wondering whether the current trend of the crypto market is a fluctuation before breaking through new highs, or a signal that the market has reached its peak? In reality, it’s not that simple. The short, medium, and long term scenarios can look very different. I will provide a comprehensive analysis of BTC, ETH, and altcoins before they enter each stage: Now let’s get straight to the point: the next few months will determine how this cycle plays out, and I think this tweet is worth revisiting. Let’s start with what’s happening now. Data last Friday showed the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since 2021. Nonfarm payrolls showed just 22,000 jobs added, compared to expectations for more than three times that. The U.S. job market has been surprisingly strong for years. Even as growth slows, hiring remains strong. This report changes that trend. This is the first time since the outbreak that both unemployment and hiring rates have turned red at the same time. The market reacted immediately to the news. Futures market pricing shows that the market believes the probability of a rate cut in September has reached 100%. Most expect a 25 basis point rate cut, but the Fed could still opt for a 50 basis point cut. Beyond that, traders see a greater than 75% chance of three or more rate cuts in 2025. The turning point finally came. But there is one thing you need to understand, a rate cut does not mean that everything will immediately go up and not down. The reason is that interest rate cuts will not affect everything overnight. For cryptocurrencies, the short-term, medium-term, and long-term outlooks will be very different. Short-term impact The short-term impact is likely to be bearish. When unemployment rises, it first triggers fears of a recession in the market. This is why gold is hitting new all-time highs while risk assets are underperforming. Here's what might happen: Bitcoin may retest its recent lows. Ethereum and altcoins could drop 10–20% or more. But that doesn't mean the cycle is over. This reflects how traders behave when negative economic data first hits: they sell risky assets and move into safe assets. Medium-term impact With the Fed's rate cuts imminent, the bond market will adjust and yields will fall. Lower yields mean more borrowing and lending, leading to higher spending. It will also help companies increase borrowing to expand their businesses or conduct buybacks. Increased spending means higher profits for companies, and their stock prices will soar. When stocks rise, Bitcoin and altcoins tend to rise even more. A new change has emerged in this cycle: institutional entry. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have opened up direct channels for pension funds and asset management companies; approval of altcoin ETFs is also imminent. In addition, there is $7.2 trillion in funds parked in money market funds, which will see outflows if Treasury yields start to fall. Imagine if even just 1% of the funds flowed into cryptocurrencies, it would be enough to push Bitcoin and altcoins to new highs. That's why the fourth quarter of 2025 looks so important. Liquidity will start to return. The stock saw more buying. And cryptocurrencies may be the biggest winners among all risk assets. Bitcoin typically leads trends while altcoins lag, but in past cycles their biggest gains have come near the end. If history repeats itself, early 2026 could be a frenzy phase for altcoins as Bitcoin stabilizes at higher levels. Long-term effects After the mid-term rebound, risks reappear. The tariffs introduced earlier this year will take another 6-8 months to fully show up in inflation data. This suggests that early 2026 could be the time when inflation starts to rise again. If inflation climbs while unemployment remains high, the Fed may be forced to pause its rate cuts or even raise them again due to concerns about stagflation. The combination of a weak job market and rising prices has historically typically marked the end of an economic cycle. It is environmental factors that may trigger a stock market crash and a crypto bear market. So the script is this: Short term (next 3-4 weeks): market volatility, pullbacks, and panic trading. Medium term (Q4 2025 to January 2026): Liquidity returns, Bitcoin hits new highs, and altcoins enter a frenzy phase. Long term (from Q1 2026): Inflation risks rise and the Fed’s response could mark a cycle top. Final Thoughts Last Friday's weak jobs data suggested one thing: the Fed is about to pivot. Typically, a shift in Fed policy signals poor economic conditions, so a short-term adjustment seems likely. But as things unfold, I think the crypto market will be the biggest winner by Q4 2025.
PANews 2025/09/08 19:25
Iris Energy’s August BTC Mining: A Powerful Performance Update

BitcoinWorld Iris Energy’s August BTC Mining: A Powerful Performance Update Exciting news from the world of digital assets! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) recently shared its operational update for August, revealing a significant achievement in its Iris Energy BTC mining efforts. This report offers a crucial glimpse into the company’s performance and the broader trends shaping the Bitcoin ecosystem. Understanding Iris Energy’s August BTC Mining Performance In August, Iris Energy successfully mined 668 Bitcoins. While this figure represents a slight dip from the 728 Bitcoins mined in July, it still underscores the company’s consistent operational capacity in a dynamic market. This continuous output is a testament to their robust infrastructure and strategic execution. Analyzing these numbers helps us understand the intricate world of Bitcoin mining. Factors such as network difficulty, the efficiency of mining hardware, and energy costs play a pivotal role in determining a miner’s monthly yield. Despite the minor fluctuation, Iris Energy maintains a strong position among publicly traded Bitcoin miners. August Total: 668 BTC mined Month-over-Month Comparison: A slight decrease from 728 BTC in July Market Context: Reflects ongoing operational stability amidst fluctuating market conditions and network difficulty. What Factors Influence Iris Energy BTC Mining Results? Several critical elements contribute to a Bitcoin miner’s monthly output. For companies like Iris Energy, managing these variables effectively is key to sustainable growth. The global Bitcoin network’s hash rate, which measures the total computational power dedicated to mining, is constantly changing. As more miners join, difficulty increases, meaning each miner gets a smaller slice of the pie. Furthermore, energy consumption is arguably the most significant operational cost for Bitcoin miners. Access to affordable and reliable power sources is a competitive advantage. Iris Energy, for instance, often emphasizes its commitment to sustainable energy, which can mitigate cost volatility and enhance long-term viability. The price of Bitcoin itself also influences the profitability and operational decisions of miners. Challenges such as equipment maintenance, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory shifts can also impact mining operations. Navigating these complexities requires a proactive and adaptive strategy to ensure consistent Iris Energy BTC mining output. Iris Energy’s Strategic Approach to Sustainable Mining Iris Energy has carved out a reputation for its focus on high-performance data centers powered by sustainable energy. This strategic choice is not just environmentally conscious; it’s also a smart business decision that helps control operational expenses and appeals to an increasingly ESG-focused investor base. Their state-of-the-art facilities are designed for efficiency and scalability, allowing them to adapt to evolving market demands. The company’s ability to consistently mine hundreds of Bitcoins each month, even with minor variations, highlights the reliability of their mining fleet and operational teams. They continuously optimize their hardware and software to maximize hash rate per unit of energy, striving for peak efficiency in their Iris Energy BTC mining endeavors. This commitment to operational excellence and sustainable practices positions Iris Energy favorably within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to an energy-intensive industry. The Bigger Picture: Iris Energy and the Future of Digital Assets Iris Energy’s performance is more than just a company update; it’s a data point reflecting the health and expansion of the broader digital asset market. As institutional interest in Bitcoin grows, the transparency and operational stability of publicly traded miners like Iris Energy become increasingly important. Their reports offer valuable insights for investors tracking the industry’s growth trajectory. The future of Bitcoin mining is likely to be defined by innovation in energy efficiency, the adoption of renewable power sources, and strategic scaling. Companies that can successfully navigate these trends, much like Iris Energy aims to, will be well-positioned for long-term success. The consistent Iris Energy BTC mining output contributes to the overall security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network, reinforcing its foundational principles. Staying informed about these developments is crucial for anyone interested in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Conclusion: Iris Energy’s August 2023 BTC mining results, while slightly down from the previous month, affirm its strong operational footing in the competitive Bitcoin mining sector. The company’s strategic focus on efficiency and sustainable energy continues to be a defining characteristic, offering a stable and reliable contribution to the Bitcoin network. As the digital asset space matures, the role of transparent and well-managed mining operations like Iris Energy becomes increasingly vital for market stability and growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iris Energy? Iris Energy (IREN) is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company that operates high-performance data centers, primarily powered by sustainable energy sources, to mine Bitcoin. 2. How many Bitcoins did Iris Energy mine in August 2023? Iris Energy mined 668 Bitcoins in August 2023, a slight decrease from the 728 Bitcoins mined in July. 3. What factors impact a company’s Bitcoin mining output? Key factors include the global Bitcoin network’s hash rate (difficulty), the efficiency of mining hardware, energy costs, Bitcoin price fluctuations, and operational challenges like maintenance and regulatory changes. 4. Why is sustainable energy important for Bitcoin miners like Iris Energy? Using sustainable energy helps reduce operational costs by mitigating energy price volatility, aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing principles, and contributes to a more sustainable public image for the company and the industry. 5. Where can I find more information about Iris Energy’s operational updates? Iris Energy regularly publishes operational updates and financial reports through official channels, including their investor relations website and SEC filings, as they are a publicly traded company. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue providing valuable insights into the cryptocurrency market. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Iris Energy’s August BTC Mining: A Powerful Performance Update first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/08 19:25
Global stocks are surging along with gold and copper amid political chaos

The post Global stocks are surging along with gold and copper amid political chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stocks worldwide are pushing higher on Monday as traders react to a pile-up of global political messes and inflation nerves. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 69 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.2%, while the Nasdaq-100 advanced 0.4%, with all eyes on upcoming inflation data scheduled for release Wednesday and Thursday. Earlier today, China’s trade data was released, and it showed that exports in August surged by 4.4% from a year earlier in dollar terms, which is way below the 5.0% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters. Imports also missed expectations due to the ongoing housing crisis and rising unemployment concerns, both of which are dragging on consumer demand. Asia’s market sees dramatic surge In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets ended higher despite growing instability. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned over the weekend after sustained pressure following his party’s poor performance in last year’s national elections. Investors reacted positively. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 1.45% to close at 43,643.81, and the Topix added 1.06%, reaching a record 3,138.2. Meanwhile, the yen weakened 0.64% to 148.33 per dollar, while Japanese bonds sold off again. The yield on the 30-year government bond increased by over 4 basis points to 3.272%, while the 20-year bond yield moved more than 3 basis points higher to 2.676%. Both have risen significantly throughout the year. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.45% to 3,219.59, and the Kosdaq gained 0.89% to 818.6. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index went up 0.8%, while China’s CSI 300 inched up by 0.16% to 4,467.57. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.24%, closing at 8,849.6. In contrast, Indian markets saw gains, with the Nifty 50 advancing 0.44% and the Sensex adding 0.34%. OPEC+ increases production while metals extend gains, along with European stocks Oil prices nudged higher…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 19:22
Zwakke prijsactie bij Ethereum, grote beweging op komst?

Ethereum blijft boven een belangrijke steunlijn van $4.200 hangen, maar overtuigend is het allemaal niet. De prijsactie oogt wankel en elk miniherstel wordt vrijwel meteen weer tenietgedaan. Op dit moment staat de koers op $4.290, een daling van 0,4% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Ook het handelsvolume ligt met $20,72... Het bericht Zwakke prijsactie bij Ethereum, grote beweging op komst? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 19:22
$1,000 in These 4 Tokens Will Make Everyday Investors Millionaires

The post $1,000 in These 4 Tokens Will Make Everyday Investors Millionaires appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Meme coins have soared massively over the years, with tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu delivering returns of over 10,000% for early investors. As the crypto market heats up in 2025, these 4 tokens are positioned as top meme coins to add to your portfolio, as $1,000 in them could make everyday investors millionaires. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Meme Coin to Make Millionaires Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is leading the pack of top meme coins to add to your portfolio in 2025. Its presale has attracted massive attention, with 26.5% of its 100 billion total supply allocated.  Stage eleven of the presale sold out quickly, and stage twelve, priced at $0.0021 per token, has already raised more than $1.55 million in just over a week. This incredible momentum shows how fast investors are moving in to secure their share before launch. LILPEPE isn’t just about hype. The project is preparing for listings on two top exchanges at launch and has its sights set on entering the biggest exchange in the market.  What makes Little Pepe unique is its ecosystem. $LILPEPE is the native utility token powering a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain that blends meme culture with lightning-fast technology.  Featuring ultra-low fees, security at warp speed, and finality quicker than a viral tweet, LILPEPE’s infrastructure sets it apart from other meme projects that lack true utility. Adding credibility, LILPEPE has been fully audited by CertiK with an impressive security score of 95.49%, proving that investor trust and safety are at the core of the project. With strong backing from anonymous experts who have successfully helped some of the top meme coins in history, LILPEPE is positioned to deliver the kind of returns early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders experienced. This is why many everyday investors see it as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 19:21
Grok AI’s Top 4 Crypto Presales Poised for Breakout in 2025

This time last year, the crypto market was just beginning a new leg up – which ultimately turned into a massive 56% gain over the final four months of 2024. And the atmosphere feels very similar right now, largely driven by expectations of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts in the coming months. Looking to make […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/08 19:20
Will the Fed's Decision Stop the Decline in Bitcoin? Will There Be a Rise? Analysts Answer, Reveal Critical Levels for BTC!

An analyst said the Fed's interest rate cut may not be enough to push Bitcoin to $120,000. He outlined critical resistance levels. Continue Reading: Will the Fed's Decision Stop the Decline in Bitcoin? Will There Be a Rise? Analysts Answer, Reveal Critical Levels for BTC!
Coinstats 2025/09/08 19:20
FED’in Kararı Bitcoin’deki Düşüşü Durdurabilecek Mi? Yükseliş Yaşanacak Mı? Analistler Cevapladı, BTC İçin Kritik Seviyeleri Açıkladı!

Bitcoin Ağustos ayı ortasındaki yeni ATH’sinden sonra düşüş eğilimine girdi ve 110 bin doların altına kadar geriledi. Yükseliş için FED‘in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapması beklenirken, bazı analistler, FED faiz indirimine gitse bile, Bitcoin’in beklenen yükselişi yaşayamayacağını tahmin ediyor. The Block’a konuşan Chronos Research Baş Yatırım Sorumlusu (CIO) Vincent Liu, FED’in faiz indiriminin BTC’yi 120 […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats 2025/09/08 19:19
