2025-09-09 Tuesday

Nayib Bukele buys 21 Bitcoin to honor El Salvador anniversary

Nayib Bukele buys 21 Bitcoin to honor El Salvador anniversary

The post Nayib Bukele buys 21 Bitcoin to honor El Salvador anniversary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has added 21 Bitcoin to its national holdings in a symbolic move to celebrate the fourth anniversary of adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. President Nayib Bukele disclosed the purchase in a Sept. 7 post on X, noting that the acquisition coincided with “Bitcoin Day,” when the country formally approved the crypto in 2021. With this addition, El Salvador’s Bitcoin treasury now stands at 6,313 BTC, worth more than $701 million according to government figures. According to Dropstab data, the Central American country has invested $300 million to fund these acquisitions, yielding an unrealized profit of more than $400 million. Meanwhile, this transaction was less about market positioning and more about symbolism. By marking the anniversary with another Bitcoin buy, Bukele reinforced his government’s commitment to a policy that has defined his administration’s economic identity. El Salvador’s Bitcoin embrace El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office highlighted the progress made since the landmark decision in 2021. Officials pointed to milestones such as establishing the world’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, launching the CUBO+ Bitcoin and Lightning developer program, and certifying 80,000 public servants in Bitcoin-related training. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The office also highlighted the legal framework introduced for digital asset markets, including the Investment Banking Law passed in 2025. Speaking on these milestones, Stacy Herbert, the Director of the Bitcoin Office, framed the development as part of efforts to build the “greatest country brand in the world: BITCOIN COUNTRY.” She added: “The Bitcoin Office has consistently delivered extraordinary results by focusing on only high integrity partners and projects for our team …and this is just the beginning.” Yet, while the government framed the anniversary as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Past Major Liquidity Zone, $115,000 Imminent?

Bitcoin extended recovery to $112,107
Coinstats2025/09/08 19:30
Ethereum Price Prediction; Is ETH Dead? Based Eggman Draws ETH Holders to New Crypto Streaming Ecosystem

Ethereum Price Prediction; Is ETH Dead? Based Eggman Draws ETH Holders to New Crypto Streaming Ecosystem

Ethereum (ETH) continues to test investor patience after sliding below the $4,300 level. Despite optimism about long-term adoption, the token struggles to push through the critical $4,530–$4,550 resistance band. If Ethereum fails to break higher, analysts warn of a 306, Victoria Houseretracement toward $4,200 or even lower. While whales continue to accumulate ETH, traders increasingly […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 19:29
Ripplecoin Mining App: Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential (Earn Up To $10,000 in Passive Income Daily)

Ripplecoin Mining App: Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential (Earn Up To $10,000 in Passive Income Daily)

Founded in 2017, Ripplecoin Mining positions itself as a platform that aims to lower entry costs and simplify access to cryptocurrency cloud mining. Now, with the launch of a new The post Ripplecoin Mining App: Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential (Earn Up To $10,000 in Passive Income Daily) appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/08 19:29
Exodus discloses August financial update: holding 2116 BTC, 2756 ETH and 43738 SOL

Exodus discloses August financial update: holding 2116 BTC, 2756 ETH and 43738 SOL

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Globenewswire, Exodus Movement, a self-custodial cryptocurrency platform listed on the New York Stock Exchange, released a financial update as of August 31, 2025, disclosing that the company held 2,116 BTC, 2,756 ETH, and 43,738 SOL.
PANews2025/09/08 19:28
Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

In today’s volatile crypto market, passive income strategies are emerging as a smarter alternative to relying on price swings. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/08 19:28
Bitcoin Captivates as Altcoins Shine

Bitcoin Captivates as Altcoins Shine

Bitcoin‘s price stability at around $110,000 has reenergized the altcoin market, captivating investors and analysts alike. The boost comes partly from long-term forecasts and analytical insights, encouraging investors to look beyond Bitcoin to selected altcoins.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Captivates as Altcoins Shine
Coinstats2025/09/08 19:28
Backpack expands as regulated perpetuals exchange in Europe FTX EU acquisition

Backpack expands as regulated perpetuals exchange in Europe FTX EU acquisition

Backpack EU goes live with a regulated perpetual futures exchange in Europe.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 19:28
Ethereum Adds $5B in Stablecoins, Hits All-Time High of $165B

Ethereum Adds $5B in Stablecoins, Hits All-Time High of $165B

TLDR: Ethereum added around $5 billion in stablecoins over the past week. The total stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached a record high of $165 billion. Ethereum now holds a 57% market share in stablecoins across all blockchains. The amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum doubled this year and reached $2.4 billion. Ethereum leads tokenized commodities [...] The post Ethereum Adds $5B in Stablecoins, Hits All-Time High of $165B appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 19:27
Galaxy Digital, Multicoin, and Jump Crypto lead $1.6B Solana treasury raise for Forward Industries

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin, and Jump Crypto lead $1.6B Solana treasury raise for Forward Industries

The post Galaxy Digital, Multicoin, and Jump Crypto lead $1.6B Solana treasury raise for Forward Industries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries secured a $1.65 billion investment led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital for a Solana-focused treasury strategy. Key industry leaders will join Forward Industries’ board and advisory positions following the PIPE financing. Forward Industries announced today a $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to launch a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy. The announcement follows an earlier report that the three companies plan to raise $1 billion to acquire Solana tokens. The initiative reflects a growing trend of building crypto treasuries around major crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Galaxy-backed reserve could become the largest Solana-focused treasury, surpassing peers such as Upexi. The deal, backed by the Solana Foundation, is expected to close in early September. Kyle Samani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors upon PIPE’s closing. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will join as Board observers. “Solana has emerged as one of the most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems in the world. Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth,” said Forward Industries CEO Michael Pruitt. “I have been one of the earliest and loudest champions of Solana since Multicoin first led the seed round back in 2018,” said Samani. “Solana is still widely misunderstood and discounted by market participants, despite the fact that it has been resilient through adversarial cycles and continues to be one of the most performant general-purpose blockchains.” Mike Novogratz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy, said: “Kyle, Chris,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:27
