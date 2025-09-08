2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Metaplanet Buys The Dip — Securing A Massive Bitcoin Position As Price Stays Below $112,000

The post Metaplanet Buys The Dip — Securing A Massive Bitcoin Position As Price Stays Below $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese publicly listed giant Metaplanet has acquired an additional 136 Bitcoin worth approximately $15.2 million (¥2.251 billion), bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC, according to a filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday. The latest purchase, made at an average price of $111,666 (¥16.55 million) per Bitcoin, demonstrates the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy as it races toward its ambitious target of 100,000 BTC by 2026. Metaplanet has now invested a total of $2.08 billion (¥304.56 billion) in Bitcoin at an average Bitcoin price of $103,196 (¥15.13 million) per coin. The company’s rapid accumulation has positioned it as the sixth-largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The firm has dramatically expanded its Bitcoin acquisition targets, having originally planned for just 10,000 BTC by 2025 and 21,000 BTC by 2026. The revised strategy now aims for 30,000 BTC by year-end 2025 and 100,000 BTC by 2026, reflecting growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury asset. Metaplanet’s accumulation strategy has proven successful, with the company achieving a “BTC Yield” of 487% year-to-date in 2025. This metric, which measures the percentage change in Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares, demonstrates the company’s ability to grow its Bitcoin position while managing shareholder dilution. The trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated dramatically in 2025, with over 200 public companies now holding Bitcoin in their treasuries. Collectively, these firms control more than 1 million BTC, representing over 4.5% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply. Bitcoin treasury companies have become a significant force in the market. Their continued accumulation provides a strong buying base for the asset and could lead to substantial price increases if selling pressure diminishes. To support its ambitious acquisition plans, Metaplanet recently secured shareholder approval for an $884 million capital raising initiative. The company has been actively managing its capital structure…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,327.94+0.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:44
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Why XRP Remains Strong Without Wall Street’s Full Embrace

TLDR: XRP is gaining adoption in retail remittances where fast and affordable cross-border payments are critical. The freelance platform goLance uses XRP to pay global workers instantly and with lower fees. Small and mid-sized businesses are using XRP to improve supplier payments and international payroll systems. XRP is supporting micropayments in gaming, IoT, and digital [...] The post Why XRP Remains Strong Without Wall Street’s Full Embrace appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 19:42
Last week, global listed companies bought a net $260 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its Bitcoin holdings by over $200 million in a single week.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 8, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$260 million in Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $217.4 million last week and increased its holdings by 1,955 bitcoins at a price of $111,196, bringing its total holdings to 638,460 bitcoins. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $15.2 million last week to increase its holdings by 136 bitcoins at a price of $111,666, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 bitcoins. In addition, four other companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Japanese beauty services company Convano invested $17.1 million, increasing its holdings by 155 Bitcoins at a price of $110,219, bringing its total holdings to 519.93. Swedish medical company H100 invested $5.3 million, increasing its holdings by 47.16 Bitcoins at a price of $112,138, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56. US-listed French wafer fab Sequans invested $3.8 million, increasing its holdings by 34 Bitcoins at a price of $111,374, bringing its total holdings to 3,205. Brazilian fintech company Meliuz invested $1.01 million, increasing its holdings by 9.01 Bitcoins at a price of $112,172, bringing its total holdings to 604.69. On September 2nd, Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced plans to raise up to $3.8 billion through the issuance of preferred stock to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 5th, Web3 investment firm Sora Ventures announced the launch of a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, having received initial commitments of $200 million and aiming to complete its BTC allocation within the next six months. As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 849,420 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$95.1 billion, accounting for 4.26% of the total market value of Bitcoin.
PANews2025/09/08 19:36
Hong Kong’s HashKey Launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The post Hong Kong’s HashKey Launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Hong Kong’s HashKey Launches $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News HashKey Group, Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, has announced a massive $500 million Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Fund to bring more institutional money into crypto.  The move comes as Asia positions itself as a key player in the global digital asset race. A Huge Bet on Bitcoin and Ethereum The DAT Fund will focus heavily on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) while expanding into tokenized stablecoins, ETFs, and other low-volatility digital assets. The goal is to give corporate treasuries and institutional investors an easy, regulated way to build crypto exposure. HashKey says the initiative aims to “build an institutional bridge between traditional financial capital and on-chain assets,” with a standardized model for managing crypto.  The fund will also offer regular subscription and redemption options, making it easier for companies to participate. Following the Corporate Treasury Trend This strategy mirrors a growing trend among global corporations that are treating crypto as part of their balance sheets. The best-known example is Strategy (MSTR), which has been buying Bitcoin since 2020 and now holds over 600,000 BTC worth more than $63 billion. Companies like BitMine (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET) are also adding Bitcoin to their treasuries, and Standard Chartered says corporates have snapped up nearly 100,000 BTC this year.  HashKey’s $500M push shows Asia is ready to compete in this space with its own institutional-scale products. Also Read: Who’s Really Driving Bitcoin? Asia Or U.S Hong Kong Aims to Lead in Global Crypto Finance Hong Kong has been working to establish itself as a global hub for Web3 and crypto finance. HashKey reflects that ambition. Partnerships with companies like Ripple and Bosera point to a growing focus on tokenization, from stablecoins to ETFs. HashKey…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:35
Bitcoin’s quantum time bomb: Institutions can’t wait

The post Bitcoin’s quantum time bomb: Institutions can’t wait appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Geopolitical heavyweights are treating quantum computing as a national security priority, pouring billions. Yet Bitcoin’s (BTC) foundational cryptography is laid bare. Institutions must insist on post-quantum defenses now or risk watching trillions evaporate by a quantum attack in 3 to 5 years. The “Q-day” conversation has shifted from “if” it will happen to “when,” and now centers on how institutional players will respond. Summary Quantum is not theory, it’s a ticking clock — Bitcoin’s elliptic curve signatures can already be harvested today and cracked tomorrow once quantum hardware hits critical scale. BlackRock and IBM are sounding alarms — intelligence agencies are likely stockpiling exposed keys, waiting for “Q-Day” to flip Bitcoin security on its head. Bitcoin’s defense is too slow — the BIP process and phased upgrades can’t match the speed of a classified quantum breakthrough, leaving addresses as sitting ducks. Institutions must act now — custodians and exchanges need quantum-resistant custody, lifecycle audits, and adoption of NIST-approved algorithms before disaster strikes. Preparedness is a competitive edge — early movers not only protect assets but also win trust, regulatory confidence, and inflows in a shaken market. BlackRock has openly flagged this quantum threat. From an institutional point of view, the stakes are quite high —  even catastrophic the minute “cryptographic relevance” becomes a reality. The question isn’t whether quantum poses a risk. It’s what the industry must do—right now—to prepare. Quantum risk isn’t a warning, it’s a wake-up call Bitcoin secures its transactions using elliptic curve digital signatures. IBM researcher Jay Gambetta warns that the fuse is already lit, and on-chain signatures are already compromised. How does that work? Adversaries store them to decrypt later, once the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:33
Analyse XRP koers: uitbraak wijst op doel van $3,40

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De XRP koers bewoog recent binnen een dalend driehoekspatroon dat zich de afgelopen weken heeft ontwikkeld. Dit patroon toont lagere toppen, terwijl de steunlijn rond $2,70 meerdere keren standhield. Volgens cryptoanalisten kan zo’n structuur leiden tot een sterke koersbeweging zodra er een uitbraak volgt. De vraag is of de XRP koers boven de weerstand uitbreekt of dat de steun uiteindelijk bezwijkt. XRP koers schommelt tussen steun en weerstand Het huidige koerspatroon wordt omschreven als een descending triangle. Hierbij dalen de toppen steeds verder, terwijl de onderkant relatief vlak blijft. In dit geval gaat het om een steunlijn rond $2,70, die al meerdere keren succesvol door het Ripple token is getest. Aan de bovenkant ligt de eerste weerstand rond $2,98. Deze zone valt samen met een Fibonacci retracementniveau, een wiskundige berekening die vaak wordt gebruikt om mogelijke draaipunten in de markt te bepalen. Daarboven liggen extra weerstanden bij $3,10 en $3,40. Tot nu toe zijn alle pogingen van XRP om deze niveaus te doorbreken mislukt. Wanneer de steun rond $2,70 niet standhoudt, liggen de volgende neerwaartse prijsdoelen bij $2,48 en $2,33. Deze niveaus vallen samen met Fibonacci extensies, die vaak worden gebruikt om mogelijke vervolgniveaus van een koersdaling te berekenen. Komt de XRP koers daarentegen krachtig boven $2,98 uit, dan worden de weerstanden tussen $3,20 en $3,40 relevant. $XRP consolidates in a triangle ahead of a 25% price move! pic.twitter.com/zeuFQNkc5s — Ali (@ali_charts) September 6, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Analyse XRP koers: uitbraak wijst op doel van $3,40 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Lange­termijnstructuur voor XRP volgens analisten Cryptoanalisten vergelijken de huidige situatie met eerdere fases in de geschiedenis van XRP. Volgens hen is het token sinds 2014 door vier grote cycli gegaan. Elke cyclus bestond uit een periode van consolidatie, vaak in de vorm van een driehoekspatroon, gevolgd door een uitbraak. Volgens deze gegevens bevindt XRP zich nu in de vierde fase. Eerdere vergelijkbare fases eindigden in forse koersstijgingen naar nieuwe all-time highs. Of dat dit keer opnieuw gebeurt, hangt volgens analisten af van het vasthouden van de steun en de reactie op de eerstvolgende uitbraak van XRP. The real rally for $XRP will be seen after it breaks above its ATH. It will begin soon. pic.twitter.com/2KK4QLegA5 — CW (@CW8900) September 7, 2025 On-chain data en whale activiteit Uit on-chain gegevens blijkt dat whales recent meer dan 340 miljoen XRP hebben gekocht. Whales zijn traders die grote hoeveelheden tokens bezitten en die door hun transacties vaak de marktbewegingen beïnvloeden. Deze aankopen vielen samen met de afronding van de rechtszaak tussen Ripple en de Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC. De afloop van de rechtszaak haalde een groot deel van de juridische onzekerheid weg. Daardoor verschuift de aandacht nu weer naar de technologische en zakelijke ontwikkelingen van Ripple. Vooral de toepassing van XRP in grensoverschrijdende betalingen wordt daarbij benadrukt. De institutionele aandacht voor Ripple De institutionele interesse voor Ripple neemt gestaag toe. Tijdens Ripple Swell 2025, het jaarlijkse evenement van Ripple, is de aanwezigheid van BlackRock gepland. Dit wijst op een toenemende betrokkenheid van grote financiële instellingen bij de bredere sector van digitale activa. De aanwezigheid van dit soort marktpartijen wordt door veel marktvolgers gezien als bevestiging dat traditionele finance steeds meer aansluiting zoekt bij blockchain technologie. Voor XRP zelf betekent dit dat het token steeds vaker onderdeel wordt van gesprekken over grootschalige integratie in bestaande financiële netwerken. Het gaat daarmee niet alleen om de XRP koersbewegingen, maar ook om de bredere rol die Ripple binnen de betalingsinfrastructuur kan spelen. Vooruitblik voor de XRP markt De huidige situatie voor de XRP koers draait vooral om twee niveaus: de steun rond $2,70 en de weerstand bij $2,98. Deze prijszones bepalen welk scenario als eerste in beeld komt. Bij een doorbraak naar boven ligt de weg open richting hogere weerstanden rond $3,20 en $3,40. Bij een neerwaartse uitbraak komen daarentegen $2,48 en $2,33 in beeld. De technische structuur van XRP toont daarmee een duidelijk afgebakend speelveld. Cryptoanalisten gebruiken deze prijsniveaus om te beoordelen welke richting de markt inslaat zodra de compressie in het driehoekspatroon tot een uitbraak leidt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analyse XRP koers: uitbraak wijst op doel van $3,40 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/08 19:31
Solana and $GGs Top 2 Cryptos to Buy; Solana Holders Dive into Based Eggman Top Crypto Presale on Base

The world of cryptocurrency presales is evolving quickly, with new token presales driving interest across gaming, culture, and decentralized finance. Many investors are exploring these opportunities to secure early positions. Solana continues to remain a key blockchain with its speed and scalability, while Based Eggman ($GGs) is emerging as one of the best crypto presales … Continue reading "Solana and $GGs Top 2 Cryptos to Buy; Solana Holders Dive into Based Eggman Top Crypto Presale on Base" The post Solana and $GGs Top 2 Cryptos to Buy; Solana Holders Dive into Based Eggman Top Crypto Presale on Base appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/08 19:30
Ethereum Becomes the Leading Platform for Tokenized Assets

From dollar-pegged assets to tokenized gold and U.S. Treasurys, Ethereum has quietly become the primary chain for real-world asset (RWA) […] The post Ethereum Becomes the Leading Platform for Tokenized Assets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 19:30
Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Unveils Massive $217.4M Boost to Holdings

BitcoinWorld Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Unveils Massive $217.4M Boost to Holdings The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with the latest news: Strategy has once again made headlines with a significant Strategy Bitcoin purchase. This move underscores a continued institutional commitment to digital assets and sends a clear signal across the market. What Does This Latest Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Signify? Between September 1st and September 7th, Strategy announced a substantial acquisition of an additional 1,955 BTC. This impressive haul came with a price tag of $217.4 million, reflecting an average purchase price of $111,196 per coin. This isn’t just a routine transaction; it’s a strategic expansion of their already considerable crypto portfolio. This recent Strategy Bitcoin purchase has pushed their total holdings to an astounding 638,460 BTC. Valued at approximately $47.17 billion, the company’s overall average purchase price for its entire Bitcoin stash stands at $73,880. These figures are not merely numbers; they represent a bold, long-term conviction in Bitcoin’s value proposition. Latest Acquisition: 1,955 BTC Cost: $217.4 million Average Price (latest): $111,196 per coin Total Holdings: 638,460 BTC Total Value: Approximately $47.17 billion Overall Average Purchase Price: $73,880 Why Are Institutions Like Strategy Doubling Down on Bitcoin? Strategy’s consistent accumulation of Bitcoin highlights a broader trend of institutional adoption. Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a legitimate store of value and a hedge against inflation. This strategic positioning offers several benefits: Firstly, Bitcoin provides diversification away from traditional financial assets. In an unpredictable global economy, a non-sovereign, decentralized asset can offer a unique layer of security. Secondly, the potential for long-term appreciation remains a strong draw. Despite its volatility, Bitcoin has historically outperformed many conventional investments over extended periods. Moreover, the transparency and immutability of the Bitcoin blockchain appeal to sophisticated investors seeking robust, auditable assets. The growing infrastructure around Bitcoin, including regulated exchanges and custodial services, further bolsters confidence for large-scale corporate investments. This commitment is a testament to the power of a well-executed Strategy Bitcoin purchase. Navigating the Market: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Investment While the prospects are exciting, investing in Bitcoin, especially at such a large scale, comes with its own set of challenges. Market volatility is perhaps the most significant. Prices can fluctuate dramatically in short periods, which requires a strong conviction and a long-term outlook to weather the dips. Regulatory uncertainty also presents a hurdle. Different jurisdictions have varying approaches to cryptocurrency, which can impact market sentiment and operational strategies. However, these challenges are often viewed as opportunities by firms like Strategy. They believe that early adoption and significant holdings position them to capitalize on future market maturation and clearer regulatory frameworks. For individual investors, Strategy’s actions provide valuable insight. It suggests that despite the ups and downs, major players see enduring value. This could encourage a more measured, long-term approach to personal crypto investments, rather than reacting to short-term price movements. What’s Next for Institutional Bitcoin Adoption? The consistent Strategy Bitcoin purchase saga suggests that we are likely to see more institutional players enter or expand their positions in the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream acceptance, its integration into corporate treasuries and investment portfolios is becoming less of an anomaly and more of a strategic imperative. This trend could lead to increased market stability over time, as large, long-term holders exert a stabilizing influence. Furthermore, it could spur innovation in financial products and services tailored for digital assets, creating a more robust and accessible ecosystem for everyone. The ripple effect of these significant corporate investments is undeniable, shaping the future landscape of global finance. In conclusion, Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase is far more than just a transaction; it’s a powerful statement of belief in the enduring value and future potential of digital currency. Their continued accumulation reinforces the idea that Bitcoin is here to stay, playing an increasingly vital role in the portfolios of forward-thinking institutions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Strategy? A1: Strategy is a publicly traded company known for its significant investments in Bitcoin, positioning itself as a major corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. Q2: How much Bitcoin does Strategy currently hold? A2: Following its latest acquisition, Strategy now holds a total of 638,460 BTC. Q3: What was the average price of Strategy’s recent Bitcoin purchase? A3: The average purchase price for the 1,955 BTC acquired last week was $111,196 per coin. Q4: Why do companies like Strategy invest so heavily in Bitcoin? A4: Companies like Strategy invest in Bitcoin for various reasons, including its potential as a long-term store of value, a hedge against inflation, and a strategic diversification asset in their corporate treasury. Q5: What are the main risks associated with large-scale Bitcoin investments? A5: Key risks include high market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and potential security challenges. However, many institutional investors view these as manageable risks in pursuit of long-term gains. We hope this article provided valuable insights into Strategy’s latest moves in the crypto space. If you found this information helpful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media to spread awareness about institutional Bitcoin adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Strategy Bitcoin Purchase Unveils Massive $217.4M Boost to Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/08 19:30
