2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
How to Earn Crypto? 8 Trusted Cloud Mining Apps in 2025 to Help You Start for Free in One Minute

How to Earn Crypto? 8 Trusted Cloud Mining Apps in 2025 to Help You Start for Free in One Minute

The cryptocurrency space in 2025 offers more opportunities than ever to earn digital assets.
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 19:59
Bitcoin Treasury Firms Face Investor Backlash as Buying Cools

Bitcoin Treasury Firms Face Investor Backlash as Buying Cools

The post Bitcoin Treasury Firms Face Investor Backlash as Buying Cools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin treasuries are still sitting on record holdings, but cracks are showing in the business model. According to new research from NYDIG, companies that built their reputations on stockpiling BTC are losing investor confidence, with their market premiums slipping even as Bitcoin trades near highs. Slowing Appetite for BTC The sector now controls more than 840,000 BTC — with Strategy alone holding over 637,000 — yet the pace of new acquisitions has collapsed. Strategy’s monthly buys, once as large as 14,000 coins, dropped to just 1,200 in August. Smaller competitors followed the same pattern, purchasing less than one-fifth of the amounts they were adding earlier this year. Growth rates, which reached triple digits in early 2025, have cooled to single digits. Why Valuations Are Shrinking Investors appear less willing to pay a premium for shares in these firms compared to the value of their Bitcoin. NYDIG’s Greg Cipolaro points to several reasons: fears about supply unlocks, profit-taking after a strong BTC rally, new share issuances diluting value, and a lack of distinction between treasury strategies. In short, the excitement that once fueled soaring valuations has given way to skepticism. What Could Stabilize the Sector Cipolaro argued that buyback programs could help restore confidence by reducing share float and reinforcing NAV. Without that, he warned, upcoming IPOs and merger-driven listings could trigger another wave of selling pressure from early backers eager to cash out. The Bigger Picture Digital asset treasuries surged onto Wall Street last year as a novel way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin. But with premiums compressing and accumulation slowing, the market may be signaling that simple “buy and hold” strategies are no longer enough. To keep investors engaged, these firms may need to rethink how they position themselves beyond just stacking BTC. The information provided in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:58
Can Pi Network Fix Its Know Your Customer (KYC) Process?

Can Pi Network Fix Its Know Your Customer (KYC) Process?

The post Can Pi Network Fix Its Know Your Customer (KYC) Process? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Network is once again under scrutiny over its Know Your Customer (KYC) process, as many users remain stuck in the tentative approval phase.  The stalled verifications have fueled growing frustration within the community, raising concerns about the project’s transparency and long-term credibility. Pi Network Users Stuck in KYC Limbo In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a Pioneer stressed that the network has approximately 60 million active users. However, only 16 million have successfully created wallets. This leaves 44 million in a ‘tentative’ status—neither verified nor migrated to the mainnet.  Sponsored Sponsored “At this rate, it’s going to be 10 years before some people see their Pi,” the user added. The KYC system, a critical step for identity verification before mainnet migration, has recently improved for new users, eliminating the previous 30-day waiting period. However, this progress has not alleviated the backlog of users stuck in the tentative phase.  The Pioneer also noted that the three-year lockup period for PI holdings does not begin until migration is complete, further delaying potential access for millions. This stagnation has reignited frustration among adopters, some of whom have voiced concerns about the project’s credibility and timeline. Criticism of Pi Network’s KYC and migration process is not new. Previous reports from BeInCrypto highlighted similar issues with users even losing their coins. Amid the ongoing challenges, Pi Network has continued to roll out technical updates to address the problems.  On August 27, the project released a Linux Node version and announced a protocol upgrade from version 19 to version 23. An important part of this update is KYC scalability. Pi Network plans to embed KYC enforcement directly into the blockchain. The protocol will also allow trusted third parties to act as verification authorities in the future. This creates a more distributed and community-driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:57
Yushu responds to IPO valuation of 50 billion yuan: The news is false

Yushu responds to IPO valuation of 50 billion yuan: The news is false

PANews reported on September 8th that according to a report by Jinshi Yinjin Yicai, on the evening of September 8th, in response to the news that "Yushu Technology's expected IPO valuation is as high as 50 billion yuan," a representative from Yushu Technology responded to reporters: "As of now, there has been no discussion of IPO valuation within or outside the company, and the relevant valuation information is false."
PANews2025/09/08 19:55
Experts Back Nexchain As the Top Presale Crypto to Buy Right Now As it Hits $10M & Gains Trust With New Developments

Experts Back Nexchain As the Top Presale Crypto to Buy Right Now As it Hits $10M & Gains Trust With New Developments

The post Experts Back Nexchain As the Top Presale Crypto to Buy Right Now As it Hits $10M & Gains Trust With New Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market is evolving rapidly, with investors focusing on projects that combine utility, innovation, and transparency. As cryptocurrency presales expand, more experts are identifying Nexchain as one of the top crypto presales for 2025. Its recent $10M raise demonstrates growing confidence among retail and whale investors. With a new roadmap released on September 5th, the live testnet and Whitepaper v2.0 updates on the way, Nexchain continues to build momentum. The availability of a 50% bonus using code wp50 from September 5–15 adds further incentive for those looking to buy presale crypto before the next stage price increase. How to Participate in the Nexchain Crypto Presale Nexchain has made it easy for investors to join its presale crypto. The project provides transparent and simple purchasing conditions designed to be accessible to all budgets. To begin, head to the official Nexchain website at nexchain.ai or directly to purchase.nexchain.ai. Always verify the correct URL to avoid scams. Once there, connect your wallet using the wallet connect option to create your account. Next, choose your preferred payment method in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, or USDT. After confirming the payment through your wallet or direct deposit, your NEX tokens will appear in your dashboard balance. This process allows anyone to buy presale crypto securely and participate in one of the top presale crypto projects available in 2025. Experts Back Nexchain as a Leading Presale Industry experts are highlighting Nexchain as one of the best crypto presale opportunities in today’s market. Unlike speculative meme tokens, Nexchain combines a strong AI foundation with blockchain interoperability and scalability. By raising $10M so far, it has proven its ability to attract consistent backing. Its roadmap and testnet launch showcase that this is not just another presale coin but a project with real use cases and long-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:55
6 Coins With At Least 500% Upside By 2026

6 Coins With At Least 500% Upside By 2026

The post 6 Coins With At Least 500% Upside By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* With the cryptocurrency markets gearing up for the next bull cycle, investors are seeking altcoins that can deliver life-altering profits. Analysts are projecting, at the very least, six crypto projects that can surge over 500% by the year 2026. The meme-fueled layer-2 token Little Pepe (LILPEPE) leads the pack, currently dominating the explosive presale. Supported by institutions, older giants like Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are still strong bets for growth. On the other hand, Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), and Arbitrum (ARB) offer ecosystem traction and scaling solutions that have enormous potential. These six tokens provide meme energy, utility, and institutional adoption. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE):  Presale Juggernaut With Meme-Tech Fusion Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is now on Stage 12 of its presale, selling for $0.0012. As far as 2025 is concerned, this is one of the best entry points. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is not just another meme token, it is powering a dedicated Layer-2 blockchain for meme projects, with ultra-fast speeds, no taxation, and protections against sniper bots. Investors’ confidence is enhanced due to its CertiK audit, and in presale for participants, the tokenomics structure allocates 26.5% and 13.5% for staking rewards. Analysts expect a surge of thousands of percent for Little Pepe’s token post-listing, particularly due to the viral buzz it’s generated on Twitter and Telegram. Looking at the figure, 500% seems a rather conservative estimate for the token’s potential total growth. Ethereum (ETH): Institutional Cornerstone With Long-Term Upside Ethereum is still the foundation of decentralized finance, smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens. With current prices hovering around $4,583, ETH continues to drive institutional investments and retains its position as the leader of Layer-1 activity. While Ethereum’s market cap constrains growth to 5,000%, analysts estimate a 500% increase rally, bringing Ethereum to nearly $24,000 and solidifying its position as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:54
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Offload 241,000 BTC as Bears Eye $95K

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Offload 241,000 BTC as Bears Eye $95K

The post Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Offload 241,000 BTC as Bears Eye $95K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Long-term Bitcoin holders sold 241,000 BTC over the past 30 days. BTC price bear flag targets $95,500.  Bitcoin (BTC) long-term holders have sold more than 241,000 BTC over the past month. Continued selling could send the price toward $95,000 or lower, according to analysts. Bitcoin long-term holders sell $26 billion worth of BTC Bitcoin long-term holders (LTHs) — entities holding coins for at least six months — have started to offload coins as BTC price hit new all-time highs above $124,500 in August. Related: Bitcoin taps $111.3K as forecast says 10% dip ‘worst case scenario’ Analyzing the LTH supply change, CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn said that on a rolling 30-day basis, the supply had decreased by a net 241,000 BTC, worth around $26.8 billion at current market prices as of Monday. He added: “That’s one of the largest drawdowns since early 2025.” Bitcoin 30-day rolling STH/LTH supply change. Source: CryptoQuant This may continue to pressure Bitcoin’s price in the coming weeks, particularly when coupled with whales, who have offloaded more than 115,000 BTC over the same period.  Meanwhile, despite the total holdings of Bitcoin Treasury Companies reaching a record high of 1 million BTC, growth has slowed sharply over the past month. Strategy’s monthly buys collapsed from over 134,000 BTC in Nov 2024 to just 3,700 BTC in Aug 2025, according to data from CryptoQuant. Other Treasury Companies purchased 14,800 BTC in August, compared to their record-high purchase of 66,000 Bitcoin June 2025. “August purchases also fell below the 2025 monthly averages, 26K BTC for Strategy and 24K BTC for other firms,” the onchain analytics firm said in its latest Weekly Crypto Report, adding: “Smaller, cautious transactions show institutional demand is weakening.” Bitcoin treasury companies, monthly BTC purchase. Source: CryptoQuant Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards also points out that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:53
Analysis: The current crypto market is unclear and lacks confidence. The market is focusing on Thursday's CPI data.

Analysis: The current crypto market is unclear and lacks confidence. The market is focusing on Thursday's CPI data.

PANews reported on September 8 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, published an analysis saying that stock market futures continued to rise, despite the non-farm payroll data last Friday falling short of expectations, and the momentum of job growth had already shown signs of fatigue in June, ending the 53-month growth record at that time. At the same time, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest point of the year as the market expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 72 basis points this year. However, the risk appetite stimulated by the expectation of a rate cut has not been transmitted to the cryptocurrency market. The stock market has rebounded, gold has hit a new high, but cryptocurrencies have moved independently and performed flatly. The market may regard its sideways consolidation as bearish, and the risk reversal indicator shows an increase in demand for put options expiring in September. But some people believe that this reflects the resilience of cryptocurrencies. For example, Bitcoin remained above $110,000 after being excluded from the S&P 500 by Strategy, and Ethereum remained at $4,250 after five consecutive days of capital outflow from the spot ETF. QCP Capital believes that the crypto market's lack of direction and confidence may be due to the market's cautious attitude towards Thursday's US inflation report, resulting in high short-term implied volatility. If the CPI rises higher than expected by 0.3%, the Fed's path to rate cuts may be complicated. However, considering the tariff factor, the market will not be too surprised. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary surge in the data, judging by the current economic situation, the Trump administration is unlikely to further escalate trade frictions. Therefore, unless this week's data triggers an overreaction, the crypto market will remain strongly supported in the absence of major catalysts.
PANews2025/09/08 19:50
HBAR Sees Steady Gains as Institutions Step In During Trade Tensions

HBAR Sees Steady Gains as Institutions Step In During Trade Tensions

The post HBAR Sees Steady Gains as Institutions Step In During Trade Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR Maintains Steady Gains Amid Institutional SupportHedera’s HBAR token posted steady gains in a 23-hour trading stretch from September 7 at 09:00 through September 8 at 08:00, trading within a tight $0.0042 band. Price action reflected just 2% volatility between key $0.22 support and resistance levels, underscoring a period of relative stability for the enterprise-focused digital asset. Institutional Liquidity Surge Anchors PriceMarket data showed a notable uptick in institutional participation during the September 7 afternoon session. Trading volumes spiked to 67.40 million units at 14:00—well above the 24-hour average of 27.33 million—as buyers stepped in to provide liquidity at the $0.22 level. That intervention helped anchor the token’s price after a brief dip during the 18:00 hour. Corporate Interest Drives Renewed MomentumFresh corporate activity emerged in the early hours of September 8, with renewed demand evident from 02:00 onward. HBAR closed the period at $0.22, marking a modest 1% advance. Analysts suggest the pattern highlights growing confidence among enterprise adopters of distributed ledger technology, with Hedera positioning itself as a leading solution for corporate blockchain applications. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Trading Pattern Analysis HBAR established technical support at $0.22 following an initial advance to the same level at 07:28, with subsequent price consolidation forming an upward trending channel. The token maintained consistent institutional buying interest above 600,000 units across multiple trading intervals during the one-hour analysis window. A breakout above $0.22 resistance occurred in the final trading minutes, suggesting continued institutional accumulation and potential for further price appreciation. Peak volume activity reached 3.23 million units at 07:35, reflecting heightened institutional participation and market liquidity. The $0.0042 trading range represented 2% intraday volatility, demonstrating relatively stable price action despite broader market uncertainties. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:50
Grayscale’s Historic Filing Unlocks New Investment Horizons

Grayscale’s Historic Filing Unlocks New Investment Horizons

The post Grayscale’s Historic Filing Unlocks New Investment Horizons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Chainlink ETF: Grayscale’s Historic Filing Unlocks New Investment Horizons Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Chainlink ETF: Grayscale’s Historic Filing Unlocks New Investment Horizons Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/grayscale-spot-chainlink-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 19:45
