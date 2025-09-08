2025-09-09 Tuesday

Altvest Capital Becomes Africa’s First Bitcoin Treasury Company, Set for Rebrand

Altvest Capital Becomes Africa's First Bitcoin Treasury Company, Set for Rebrand

The post Altvest Capital Becomes Africa’s First Bitcoin Treasury Company, Set for Rebrand appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News South Africa is witnessing a growing wave of interest in Bitcoin. Altvest Capital, a South African investment firm, is leading the way with plans to expand its involvement in the cryptocurrency market. According to a report from Bloomberg, Altvest Capital is planning to raise $210 million to expand its Bitcoin holdings.  Formal Adoption of Bitcoin …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:06
Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential

Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential

The post Overview of Cloud Mining Features and Earning Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Founded in 2017, Ripplecoin Mining positions itself as a platform that aims to lower entry costs and simplify access to cryptocurrency cloud mining. Now, with the launch of a new app, users can easily participate in cloud mining of major cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, and ETH, all with just a mobile phone, without having to purchase mining machines, build a computer room, or master complex technical skills. The platform advertises daily returns that it claims can reach up to $10,000, though actual outcomes depend on investment choices and market conditions. Ripplecoin Mining stated, “Our vision is to make the path to digital wealth accessible to every investor, from beginners to veterans. The company states that the app not only significantly lowers the barrier to entry but, powered by clean energy and intelligent computing power, leads the mining industry towards environmentally friendly, efficient, and sustainable development.” Key Highlights of Ripplecoin Mining Convenient Mobile Operation: Compatible with iOS and Android, users can monitor mining progress and earnings anytime, anywhere, and easily start cloud mining on a single device. Zero Technical Barrier: No need to deploy mining machines or complex configurations; simply purchase a contract with a single click, and it will automatically run and generate stable returns.  XRP’s Special Advantage: While XRP itself cannot be mined through traditional methods, on the Ripplecoin Mining platform, you can still earn stable returns through contracts without having to worry about market price fluctuations. New User Signup Bonus: New users can receive a $15 bonus upon registration and experience cloud mining at no cost. Multi-Currency Investment Options: Supports contract leasing for major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, providing a more flexible investment portfolio. Referral Rewards: The platform offers referral commissions ranging from 3% to 4.5% for inviting new users. 24/7 customer support:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:05
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Strategy adds 1,955 Bitcoin, expanding its holdings to 638,460 BTC

Strategy adds 1,955 Bitcoin, expanding its holdings to 638,460 BTC

The post Strategy adds 1,955 Bitcoin, expanding its holdings to 638,460 BTC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor’s firm “Strategy” has recently acquired 1,955 BTC for around $217.4 million, at an average price of approximately $111,196 per bitcoin. As of September 7, 2025, the company holds a total of 638,460 BTC, purchased for about $47.17 billion at an average price of $73,880 each. This significant accumulation showcases Strategy’s long-term dedication to …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:03
Trump Family’s Crypto Ventures Generate $1.3 Billion Wealth Surge

Trump Family's Crypto Ventures Generate $1.3 Billion Wealth Surge

The post Trump Family’s Crypto Ventures Generate $1.3 Billion Wealth Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump family’s cryptocurrency investments surged by $1.3 billion through strategic digital asset ventures this week. World Liberty Financial contributed $670 million while American Bitcoin added over $500 million to family wealth. The Trump family business has grown exponentially this week with the debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Relatives of President Donald Trump had experienced significant financial benefits of two significant digital asset projects. The family had American Bitcoin and World Liberty Financial which helped it expand its cryptocurrency empire. Both investment debuts were characterized by market volatility, which generated huge wealth gains in a very brief trading time. Trump Crypto Investments Drive Family Fortune Higher Despite Market Turbulence The launch of World Liberty Financial in the market contributed to the overall net worth calculations of the Trump family by about $670 million. The decentralized finance protocol started trading on the key cryptocurrency exchanges, launching billions of tokens at the start.  Moreover, the American Bitcoin company co-founded by Eric Trump raised more than half a billion dollars in its Wednesday IPO in the stock market. The mining corporation is the result of a strategic merger with publicly traded Gryphon Digital Mining corporation. The analysis of Bloomberg estimated family wealth based on the highest market prices on Wednesday before major corrections happen in crypto market. American Bitcoin shares soared to highs of $14 and then fell by more than 50% to trading lows of $6.24. Five times stock exchanges suspended trading of ABTC because of excessive volatility of prices during the whole of Wednesday. On the other hand, the World Liberty Financial tokens also saw their prices dramatically fall, falling more than 40% after early gains. The family crypto reserves have about $4 billion locked WLFI tokens that cannot be traded. Financial analysts did not incorporate these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:03
Crypto News: Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M in Sui Network Hack

Crypto News: Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M in Sui Network Hack

The post Crypto News: Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M in Sui Network Hack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News It has been reported that the Nemo protocol was hacked on the Sui Network, losing approximately $2.4 million. The savage act highlights the constant battle against malicious actors in the DeFi (decentralized finance) space while sending a ripple of concern across the community.  What Happened in the Nemo Protocol Sui Hack?  The incident was first …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:02
Hyperliquid Validators to Vote on USDH Ticker Amid Rising Concerns

Hyperliquid Validators to Vote on USDH Ticker Amid Rising Concerns

TLDR Hyperliquid validators will vote on September 14 to decide if USDH receives the official ticker. The proposal concerns only the ticker name and does not grant USDH any special privileges. Validators from the Foundation will abstain and align with the majority of non-Foundation votes. Some existing stablecoin teams on Hyperliquid are concerned that the [...] The post Hyperliquid Validators to Vote on USDH Ticker Amid Rising Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 20:01
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury Past 20K BTC Worth Over $2.2B

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury Past 20K BTC Worth Over $2.2B

Bitcoin is once again under pressure as it struggles to break above $114,000 while failing to close decisively below $110,000, creating a tight range that reflects uncertainty in the market. Bulls are losing ground as momentum shifts, and fear is beginning to spread among traders and investors. The inability to reclaim higher levels highlights the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 20:00
Crypto Market Weekly Review (September 1-7): US employment data supports a resumption of interest rate cuts in September, while new SEC regulations cool down treasury companies.

Crypto Market Weekly Review (September 1-7): US employment data supports a resumption of interest rate cuts in September, while new SEC regulations cool down treasury companies.

Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend BTC opened at $108,247.95 this week and closed at $113,478.00, with a low of $111,129.61 and a high of $113,390.00, a decrease of 3.41% and an increase of 2.66%. The trading volume shrank compared with last week. From a medium-term perspective, BTC remains mired in market turmoil, fueled by the "revision of interest rate cuts" and the "Federal Reserve independence debate." From a short-term perspective, BTC prices have fluctuated over the past week, driven by employment data and changes in industrial policy. The overall employment data is in line with the expectation of a "mild cold snap", which pushes the probability of a rate cut in September to around 90%. The expectation of three rate cuts this year has rebounded, but is still very low. The SEC said it will strengthen supervision of crypto treasury companies' issuance of additional shares to acquire cryptocurrencies. This has suppressed the financing activities of treasury companies, the current largest source of purchasing power in the market, and is also one of the reasons for the market's decline. EMC Labs maintains a cautiously optimistic attitude in the medium term. The rebalancing of market forces before and after the interest rate cut is bound to be bumpy, but the overall US economy is safe, and the restart of the interest rate cut cycle will support the upward pricing of risky assets, which is still certain. Policy, macro-financial and economic data On September 4, the JOLTS job vacancy data was first released. The announced value of 8.4 million was lower than the expected 8.7 million and the previous value of 8.9 million, and it fell to a three-year low, further confirming that labor demand is cooling. On September 5th, the weekly initial jobless claims data came in at 232,000, slightly exceeding market expectations of 230,000. Continuing claims were also slightly higher at 1.751 million, also slightly exceeding market expectations of 1.740 million. Both figures suggest a slowing labor market. On September 6th, non-farm payroll data showed that 173,000 new jobs were added in August, below market expectations of 180,000 and the previous reading of 190,000. The unemployment rate also rose from 4.0% to 4.1%, reaching its highest point since 2021, indicating a significant cooling in the labor market. The mild cooling of the employment data suggests that the economy and employment are cooling, which has reaffirmed market expectations of a September rate cut. FedWatch shows a near 90% probability of a September rate cut, with a small probability of a 75 basis point cut. This is a slight revision to last week's expectations. This correction led to a rebound in US stocks after two consecutive weeks of decline. The Nasdaq rose 1.14% and the S&P 500 rose 0.33%, with all three major indexes hitting record highs. Yields on both long- and short-term US Treasury bonds continued to decline, falling by 2.3% and 2.03%, respectively. There's no risk of an interest rate cut, and the magnitude and frequency of these cuts remain priced in. The US dollar index, while fluctuating, fell 0.11% this week to 97.737. Gold surged 3.52% to $3,639 per ounce. Crypto Market Following a sharp decline last week, BTC rebounded 2.66% this week, barely breaking through the "Trump bottom" (90,000-110,000 US dollars frame), but was still suppressed by the "bull market first rising trend line" and still fell below the 20-day line. Over the past two months, BTC's attempt to start the "fourth wave of rise" ultimately failed and returned to the adjustment range. In addition to the impact of the interest rate cut cycle, it is also related to the shift of funds and the "cold reception" of policies. According to eMerge Engine data, BTC Spot ETF channel funds have weakened for several consecutive weeks, and the procurement scale of treasury companies has also declined significantly. On the regulatory front, the SEC this week issued updated guidance on crypto treasury companies (DATs), adding them to the regulatory agenda for national exchanges/ATSs and requiring them to obtain shareholder approval before diluting their holdings to finance crypto asset purchases. This new regulation will undoubtedly slow the pace and scale of acquisitions by treasury companies, and the market sees it as a significant negative. The stock prices of many DATs have plummeted, negatively impacting the trading prices of Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies. In addition to cooling industrial policies and a cooling capital inflow, long-term selling also played a significant role in the weakening BTC price. According to on-chain data, long-term holders reduced their holdings by over 40,000 BTC this week, significantly higher than last week. The current price of the currency is close to the short-term holding price, indicating that the downside risk has been reduced. Cycle indicators According to eMerge Engine, the EMC BTC Cycle Metrics indicator is 0.375, which is in the rising relay period.
PANews2025/09/08 20:00
iExec Brings Confidential Computing to Arbitrum, Privacy for DeFi, AI and Gaming

iExec Brings Confidential Computing to Arbitrum, Privacy for DeFi, AI and Gaming

iExec has deployed its TEE-based privacy framework on Arbitrum, letting developers add confidential computing to DeFi, AI and gaming while boosting RLC utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 20:00
