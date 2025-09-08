Buy Signals Flash As Ethereum Pulls In $1B Stablecoins Each Weekday

Key Insights: Ethereum stablecoins added $1 billion every weekday, pushing total supply above $165 billion. Bitcoin's stablecoin ratio flashed a rare buy signal, seen before past rallies. Tokenized gold on Ethereum doubled to $2.4 billion, showing wider demand beyond stablecoins. Ethereum added about $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, equal to $1 billion every weekday. This lifted its total stablecoin supply above $165 billion, the highest ever. For traders, this means fresh money is flowing into the network. When stablecoins rise like this, it often sets the stage for new buying across the crypto market. Stablecoins Push Ethereum to Record Levels Stablecoins are tokens designed to track the value of a dollar. Traders use them to buy other coins or to store money safely on the blockchain. On Ethereum, stablecoin supply has now more than doubled since early 2024, crossing $165 billion. Adding $1 billion per weekday shows strong and steady demand. This money is not sitting idle; it gives traders more fuel to buy ETH itself and other tokens built on it. Ethereum Stablecoin Reserves Peak | Source: X Because Ether is the main network where stablecoins are issued, it has become the center of this money flow. The more stablecoins that arrive, the stronger Ethereum's role becomes in guiding the rest of the market. Buy Signals Translate to the Broader Crypto Market The wave of stablecoins is not helping Ethereum alone. Bitcoin is also showing a rare buy signal linked to stablecoin balances on exchanges. Data from CryptoQuant shows that when Bitcoin reserves get low compared to stablecoin reserves, the setup often leads to rallies. BTC/Stablecoin Ratio Flashing Important Signals | Source: X This pattern has appeared only a few times in recent years. The last time was in March, right before Bitcoin price jumped…