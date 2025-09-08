MEXC-tőzsde
CoinShares will go public in the United States through a SPAC transaction and plans to raise approximately $50 million in private placement.
PANews reported on September 8th, according to Globenewswire, that CoinShares, Vine Hill, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and Odysseus Holdings, a newly formed Jersey entity, jointly announced that they have reached an agreement on a joint plan of merger to change the listing of CoinShares' common stock from Nasdaq Stockholm to the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States, or any other public stock market or exchange in the United States that CoinShares and Vine Hill may mutually agree upon. The total consideration to be received by CoinShares shareholders represents a valuation of CoinShares of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction will consist of common stock of Odysseus Holdings, which will ultimately replace Vine Hill as the entity listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and hold all outstanding shares of CoinShares. The transaction is expected to close on December 17, 2025. In connection with and subject to the completion of this transaction, CoinShares intends to privately place 5,000,000 shares of its common stock to Private Investors (defined below) at a price of $10.04 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $50.05 million.
PANews
2025/09/08 20:15
Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 1,955 BTC for $217.4M – New Highs Coming Soon?
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy shows no signs of slowing down. On September 8, Saylor’s company announced that it had acquired an additional 1,955 BTC for approximately $217.4 million.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 20:14
El Salvador Commemorates Bitcoin Law Anniversary With 21 BTC Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post El Salvador Commemorates Bitcoin Law Anniversary With 21 BTC Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     El Salvador acquired 21 BTC, worth approximately $2.3 million, in celebration of the fourth anniversary of its historic Bitcoin law, according to President Nayib Bukele. The purchase is a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million capped supply and continues the Central American nation’s reserve-building plan despite tensions with the International Monetary Fund. El Salvador Scoops More BTC To Celebrate Anniversary “Buying 21 bitcoin for Bitcoin Day,” President Nayib Bukele wrote in a Sunday X post. El Salvador was celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the law that made it the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar, in September 2021. With the latest Bitcoin purchase, El Salvador currently holds around 6,313 BTC, worth around $701 million at current prices, according to data from the nation’s National Bitcoin Office. El Salvador’s latest Bitcoin buy came about a week after its Bitcoin office moved the country’s entire reserve out of a single wallet and redistributed it across 14 addresses as an added security measure against potential quantum computing threats. Each address will hold no more than 500 BTC, a limit meant to reduce the potential damage if any one of them were ever compromised. Advertisement   Since March of last year, El Salvador has continued to purchase 1 BTC per day, data indicates. The daily buys are in apparent contradiction with a July official statement submitted to the IMF by El Salvador’s central bank president and finance minister, which confirmed that the country’s public sector halted BTC acquisitions in February as required under their $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a supranational financial institution. As part of the deal, the Salvadoran government scaled back its ambitious Bitcoin Law to make merchant acceptance no longer mandatory while retaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:14
Cheapest Crypto to Buy Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Be the Next 25x DeFi Play
The post Cheapest Crypto to Buy Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Be the Next 25x DeFi Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For many investors, the most exciting opportunities in crypto aren’t found in the blue-chip names that already dominate the market but in early-stage tokens with both low entry prices and strong upside potential. Priced at just $0.035, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining attention as one of the cheapest yet most promising DeFi tokens available …
CoinPedia
2025/09/08 20:14
Backpack EU Launches Regulated Perpetual Futures Trading Platform
The post Backpack EU Launches Regulated Perpetual Futures Trading Platform appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Backpack EU has launched as one of Europe’s first fully regulated cryptocurrency exchanges offering perpetual futures trading. Licensed under the MiFID II framework and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Backpack EU provides over 40 trading pairs with up to 10x leverage. Following its acquisition of FTX EU, the platform aims to …
CoinPedia
2025/09/08 20:12
Buy Signals Flash As Ethereum Pulls In $1B Stablecoins Each Weekday
The post Buy Signals Flash As Ethereum Pulls In $1B Stablecoins Each Weekday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum stablecoins added $1 billion every weekday, pushing total supply above $165 billion. Bitcoin’s stablecoin ratio flashed a rare buy signal, seen before past rallies. Tokenized gold on Ethereum doubled to $2.4 billion, showing wider demand beyond stablecoins. Ethereum added about $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, equal to $1 billion every weekday. This lifted its total stablecoin supply above $165 billion, the highest ever. For traders, this means fresh money is flowing into the network. When stablecoins rise like this, it often sets the stage for new buying across the crypto market. Stablecoins Push Ethereum to Record Levels Stablecoins are tokens designed to track the value of a dollar. Traders use them to buy other coins or to store money safely on the blockchain. On Ethereum, stablecoin supply has now more than doubled since early 2024, crossing $165 billion. Adding $1 billion per weekday shows strong and steady demand. This money is not sitting idle; it gives traders more fuel to buy ETH itself and other tokens built on it. Ethereum Stablecoin Reserves Peak | Source: X Because Ether is the main network where stablecoins are issued, it has become the center of this money flow. The more stablecoins that arrive, the stronger Ethereum’s role becomes in guiding the rest of the market. Buy Signals Translate to the Broader Crypto Market The wave of stablecoins is not helping Ethereum alone. Bitcoin is also showing a rare buy signal linked to stablecoin balances on exchanges. Data from CryptoQuant shows that when Bitcoin reserves get low compared to stablecoin reserves, the setup often leads to rallies. BTC/Stablecoin Ratio Flashing Important Signals | Source: X This pattern has appeared only a few times in recent years. The last time was in March, right before Bitcoin price jumped…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:10
Cardano Latest News; XLM Price Prediction & What’s The Hottest Crypto To Buy Today
Cardano holds steady with Hydra upgrades, Stellar eyes $0.75 on payments growth, but Layer Brett steals the show at $0.0055 with 864% staking and 30x buzz.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 20:10
TLGY and StablecoinX Secure $890 Million PIPE to Build ENA Treasury for Ethena Ecosystem
The post TLGY and StablecoinX Secure $890 Million PIPE to Build ENA Treasury for Ethena Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLGY Acquisition Corp. and StablecoinX Assets Inc. announced an additional $530 million in PIPE financing, bringing total committed PIPE proceeds to $890 million in support of their proposed business combination and a multi‑year treasury strategy focused on accumulating ENA, the Ethena protocol’s native token. The financing—priced at $10 per share—includes participation from YZi Labs, Brevan […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tlgy-and-stablecoinx-secure-890-million-pipe-to-build-ena-treasury-for-ethena-ecosystem/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:08
Serena Williams Unrivaled investment brings league value to $340M
The post Serena Williams Unrivaled investment brings league value to $340M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Serena Williams introduces Maria Sharapova during the 2025 Induction Celebration weekend at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Aug. 23, 2025. Joe Buglewicz | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Women’s 3-on-3 basketball league Unrivaled is now valued at $340 million after a new funding round that included tennis legend Serena Williams, the league announced Monday. Williams’ Serena Ventures was part of a Series B funding round that was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and also included Warner Bros. Discovery and Alex Morgan’s Trybe Ventures. Unrivaled did not disclose the size of the individual contributions. Unrivaled’s latest cash infusion means a dramatic rise in its valuation from just one year ago when the league was valued at $95 million, according to a person familiar with the league who spoke on the condition of anonymity about internal matters. The investment comes as women’s sports have soared in both popularity and valuations in recent years. “To add arguably the most iconic female athlete to play sports, I think it exemplifies who Unrivaled is not just with our players on the court, but the number of investors on our cap table who had been icons in their own lanes,” said Alex Bazzell, co-founder and president of Unrivaled. Angel Reese, #5 of Rose, goes up for a shot against Napheesa Collier, #24 of the Lunar Owls, during the second half at Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida, on Feb. 21, 2025. Rich Storry | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Other Unrivaled investors include high-profile names such as tennis legend Billie Jean King, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, tennis champion Coco Gauff and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. Bessemer has previously invested in ticketing resale site StubHub, as well as streaming services BallerTV and Twitch. The venture firm sees Unrivaled as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:07
Dogecoin Consolidates As Market Focus Shifts Toward A Viral Meme Taking The Internet By Storm
The Dogecoin price has entered a consolidation phase, holding steady as traders wait for the next market catalyst.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/08 20:06
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?