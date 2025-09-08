iExec launches its privacy framework on Arbitrum

iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8. With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum's $3.15 billion network. The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures. "Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built," wrote Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs. Privacy Everywhere. What does it look like? Tools that let builders ship with privacy by default, giving users confidence their data stays theirs. We're getting ready for something bigger 🧵 pic.twitter.com/38jd919LyY — iExec RLC (@iEx_ec) September 7, 2025 iExec's multi-chain strategy This deployment marks the first step in iExec's broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future. However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec's privacy stack to enhance security and data protection. The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec's collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy. All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec's native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum. Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on…