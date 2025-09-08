2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
HashKey to launch Asia’s largest multi-currency DAT fund, targeting $500M+

HashKey to launch Asia’s largest multi-currency DAT fund, targeting $500M+

HashKey Group is launching a $500 million perpetual fund focused on institutional investment in digital asset treasury projects. HashKey Group, one of Asia’s leading digital asset financial services firms, has announced the launch of a new Digital Asset Treasury fund,…
Multichain
MULTI$0.05545-8.52%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Részesedés
Crypto.news2025/09/08 20:21
Részesedés
“Decentralized No Matter What” V.4 Film premiers at Token2049 Dubai

“Decentralized No Matter What” V.4 Film premiers at Token2049 Dubai

Coinstelegram team has just released its 4th documentary, “Decentralized no Matter What,” captured live from […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01918+5.96%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:20
Részesedés
Bitcoin’s $100K problem – Corporate buying drops as ‘investor anxiety’ rises

Bitcoin’s $100K problem – Corporate buying drops as ‘investor anxiety’ rises

The post Bitcoin’s $100K problem – Corporate buying drops as ‘investor anxiety’ rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DAT premiums kept compressing as MicroStrategy’s BTC buys slowed. Meanwhile, NYDIG warned shrinking premiums, driven by supply unlock fears, cloud their usefulness as market cycle indicators. Publicly traded companies holding significant amounts of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and Solana [SOL], aka the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) sector, are facing mounting pressure despite Bitcoin’s rally to fresh highs in August. Data as of press time, from IntoTheBlock revealed that Bitcoin-heavy treasuries are seeing sharper declines in stacked market capitalization compared to their ETH and SOL counterparts. Source: IntoTheBlock Premiums of DAT firms decline According to the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), the situation is becoming increasingly critical as the premiums of DATs continue to shrink. For context, these premiums are essentially the gap between their stock price and net asset value (NAV). Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Global Head of Research, noted that companies known for aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategies, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Japan’s Metaplanet, have been experiencing heavy premium compression. Source: NYDIG This trend remained evident even as Bitcoin surged to a fresh all-time high in mid-August. Certainly, it highlighted a paradox: the more DATs expand, the more their valuations struggle to keep pace with the underlying assets they hold. Cipolaro added,  “The forces behind this compression appear to be varied: investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives from DAT management teams, tangible increases in share issuance, investor profit-taking, and limited differentiation across treasury strategies.” Also, he stressed that DAT premiums as cycle indicators remain inconclusive given the limited sample. MicroStrategy still rides the wave In 2021, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) premium to NAV peaked two months before Bitcoin hit $64,000, while in the current cycle, it topped out in November 2024. This fueled speculation of a repeat, though with only one past cycle, the signal…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:20
Részesedés
103,153,270,411 SHIB Leave Coinbase in $1.29 Million Shiba Inu Whale Move

103,153,270,411 SHIB Leave Coinbase in $1.29 Million Shiba Inu Whale Move

Anonymous Shiba Inu whale pulls 103,153,270,411 SHIB from Coinbase in $1.29 million exit
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000127+1.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+3.75%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000524-5.92%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:20
Részesedés
BitMine Hits 2M ETH, Strengthens Hold as Top Ethereum Treasury

BitMine Hits 2M ETH, Strengthens Hold as Top Ethereum Treasury

TLDR BitMine has increased its Ethereum treasury to more than 2 million ETH. The total value of BitMine’s Ethereum holdings has exceeded $8.5 billion. BitMine remains the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world. The company also holds 192 Bitcoin and has $266 million in cash reserves. BitMine launched a $20 million strategic investment [...] The post BitMine Hits 2M ETH, Strengthens Hold as Top Ethereum Treasury appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,292.84-0.37%
Részesedés
Coincentral2025/09/08 20:19
Részesedés
iExec launches its privacy framework on Arbitrum

iExec launches its privacy framework on Arbitrum

The post iExec launches its privacy framework on Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8. With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum’s $3.15 billion network. The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures. “Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built,” wrote Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs. Privacy Everywhere. What does it look like? Tools that let builders ship with privacy by default, giving users confidence their data stays theirs. We’re getting ready for something bigger 🧵 pic.twitter.com/38jd919LyY — iExec RLC (@iEx_ec) September 7, 2025 iExec’s multi-chain strategy This deployment marks the first step in iExec’s broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future.  However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec’s privacy stack to enhance security and data protection.  The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec’s collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy.  All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec’s native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum. Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on…
NEAR
NEAR$2.607+4.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004838+2.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.15%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:19
Részesedés
More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04437-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011-0.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Részesedés
Securing Top Honors At BNB Chain Awards

Securing Top Honors At BNB Chain Awards

The post Securing Top Honors At BNB Chain Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buckscoin ADEN DEX Triumphs: Securing Top Honors At BNB Chain Awards Skip to content Home Crypto News Buckscoin ADEN DEX Triumphs: Securing Top Honors at BNB Chain Awards Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/buckscoin-aden-dex-triumphs/
Binance Coin
BNB$874.29-0.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484+6.60%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:18
Részesedés
Cardano Struggles To Build Momentum As Investors Look To This Faster-Growing Crypto For 2025

Cardano Struggles To Build Momentum As Investors Look To This Faster-Growing Crypto For 2025

Cardano price is trading close to $0.82 at the time of writing, holding above the key $0.80 base while continuing to test the upper range of its multi-week descending structure
Multichain
MULTI$0.05545-8.52%
Részesedés
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:17
Részesedés
NYDIG Says The Signal Is Clear

NYDIG Says The Signal Is Clear

The post NYDIG Says The Signal Is Clear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Premium Bubble Has Burst: NYDIG Says The Signal Is Clear Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-premium-bubble-burst-nydig-signal-clear/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,327.93+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017484+6.60%
Sign
SIGN$0.07698+1.79%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:17
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?