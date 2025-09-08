Bitcoin’s $100K problem – Corporate buying drops as ‘investor anxiety’ rises
The post Bitcoin’s $100K problem – Corporate buying drops as ‘investor anxiety’ rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DAT premiums kept compressing as MicroStrategy’s BTC buys slowed. Meanwhile, NYDIG warned shrinking premiums, driven by supply unlock fears, cloud their usefulness as market cycle indicators. Publicly traded companies holding significant amounts of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and Solana [SOL], aka the Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) sector, are facing mounting pressure despite Bitcoin’s rally to fresh highs in August. Data as of press time, from IntoTheBlock revealed that Bitcoin-heavy treasuries are seeing sharper declines in stacked market capitalization compared to their ETH and SOL counterparts. Source: IntoTheBlock Premiums of DAT firms decline According to the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), the situation is becoming increasingly critical as the premiums of DATs continue to shrink. For context, these premiums are essentially the gap between their stock price and net asset value (NAV). Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Global Head of Research, noted that companies known for aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategies, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Japan’s Metaplanet, have been experiencing heavy premium compression. Source: NYDIG This trend remained evident even as Bitcoin surged to a fresh all-time high in mid-August. Certainly, it highlighted a paradox: the more DATs expand, the more their valuations struggle to keep pace with the underlying assets they hold. Cipolaro added, “The forces behind this compression appear to be varied: investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives from DAT management teams, tangible increases in share issuance, investor profit-taking, and limited differentiation across treasury strategies.” Also, he stressed that DAT premiums as cycle indicators remain inconclusive given the limited sample. MicroStrategy still rides the wave In 2021, MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) premium to NAV peaked two months before Bitcoin hit $64,000, while in the current cycle, it topped out in November 2024. This fueled speculation of a repeat, though with only one past cycle, the signal…
