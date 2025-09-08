2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Strategy and Metaplanet Announce Latest Bitcoin Purchases: Details

In the meantime, BTC's price flirts with $112,000.
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 20:27
FY Energy Users Earn Stable Daily Profits With Passive Income of Over $10,000

The post FY Energy Users Earn Stable Daily Profits With Passive Income of Over $10,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Imagine earning a real, reliable income from blockchain investments without owning hardware or wrestling with maintenance, just smart, cloud-based computing working for you day after day. That’s the promise of FY Energy, a refreshed leader in cloud mining services. Their most recent announcement states that FY Energy lets users enjoy a renewable energy cloud mining system to harness hash computer capacity, therefore allowing them to utilize green computing power and reap passive income that can reach over $10,000 daily. With crypto markets feeling as unpredictable as ever, the shift toward earning consistent returns through sustainable cloud infrastructures is being seen as both smart and forward-looking.FY Energy offers dependable income to its users, making it a standout for those who want blockchain earnings without the hassle or environmental cost. Exploring a New Era in Blockchain Investment: FY Energy’s Cloud Mining Revolution FY Energy is a cloud mining platform that was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in USA. The infrastructure is built on renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to ensure environmentally conscious operations. This FY Energy eco-conscious feature aligns with cloud mining user demands for sustainability.  FY Energy Cloud Mining Contract Plans Explained FY Energy structures its cloud mining contracts so that both beginners and seasoned investors can find an option that fits their budget and risk appetite. Every plan revolves around the same principle: you purchase hash computing power, and in return, the system, powered by renewable energy, delivers you fixed passive income daily. FY Energy Cloud Mining Contracts Short-term contracts are designed for newcomers. They require a small investment, last a few days, and give you a taste of how the system generates steady returns. Classic Computing Power contracts(ranging from $500 to $8,000) are ideal for everyday investors who want moderate risk with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:27
Trump Family Net Worth Surges to $7.7 Billion Fueled by Crypto Holdings

Trump family wealth hits $7.7B as crypto assets surge. WLFI, memecoins, and Nasdaq listing fuel Trump’s crypto dominance. Analyst warns WLFI could face correction after strong rally. The Trump family has recorded a sharp rise in its wealth, now estimated at $7.7 billion. The increase is largely tied to a growing empire of cryptocurrency investments spanning multiple assets. World Liberty Financial has been the biggest contributor to this surge. The project allocated 22.5% of its total token supply to the Trump family at launch, translating to about $5 billion in holdings. Their stake has since been reduced after sales to early investors, including Justin Sun, but it remains a core pillar of their portfolio. Expanding Crypto Empire Anchored on Key Assets American Bitcoin Corp added another dimension to the family’s wealth strategy. The firm’s debut on Nasdaq at around $7.37 per share placed its market capitalization near $122.5 million. Despite a slight correction, the Trump family’s controlling stake in the company remains valued at around $1.5 billion. Also Read: Top Analysts: ‘XRP Incoming is Inevitable’ Reveals Next Rally Targets The family’s venture into memecoins has also yielded remarkable numbers. The TRUMP memecoin has achieved a market capitalization of about $1.69 billion, with the family holding control of 80% of its supply. Alongside it, the MELANIA meme coin stands at roughly $145 million in market capitalization, further strengthening its digital asset base. According to recent remarks from Eric Trump, World Liberty Financial intends to accumulate additional TRUMP tokens for its long-term treasury strategy. This move highlights a deepening integration of their family-controlled ventures. Market Reaction and Expert Analysis World Liberty Financial tokens have gained strong traction since launch, with a current market capitalization of around $5.6 billion and a fully diluted valuation exceeding $20 billion. The project has attracted both sharp criticism and notable support. Some lawmakers in Washington have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, while sections of the crypto community welcome the Trumps’ backing as a catalyst for mainstream adoption. According to analyst Ali Martinez, WLFI may mirror the early trading behavior of TRUMP and MELANIA memecoins. He noted that after last week’s 50% rally, the token could be positioned for a further correction as profit-taking sets in and market adjustments play out. World Liberty Financial $WLFI shows a trend shift after a 51% rebound from the lows! pic.twitter.com/ca8Er6Hsre — Ali (@ali_charts) September 8, 2025 The Trump family’s calculated entry into digital assets has transformed their financial standing. With stakes across World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, and memecoins, their influence in the crypto sector is becoming more pronounced. Also Read: Coinbase Continues to Dispose XRP, Only 8 Wallets Left – What’s Happening? The post Trump Family Net Worth Surges to $7.7 Billion Fueled by Crypto Holdings appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:26
Wall Street Embraces Tokenization: The Next Big Wave for Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction in traditional financial markets, leading to new innovations. NASDAQ seeks SEC approval to enable trading of tokenized assets on major exchanges. Continue Reading:Wall Street Embraces Tokenization: The Next Big Wave for Cryptocurrencies The post Wall Street Embraces Tokenization: The Next Big Wave for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:25
Top Esports Betting Platforms With ETH, TRX & SOL Support

Esports Meets Crypto in 2025 Esports betting has exploded in popularity, with games like CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and League of Legends pulling in millions of fans worldwide. At the same time, crypto betting has gone mainstream—especially with fast, low-fee tokens like Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). These coins provide the perfect foundation for esports betting: ETH for global adoption, TRX for low-cost transactions, and SOL for lightning-fast settlements. Together, they make crypto sportsbooks the go-to choice for esports fans who want instant access, privacy, and borderless betting. Here are the top esports betting platforms in 2025 that support ETH, TRX, and SOL. Platform ETH Support TRX Support SOL Support No KYC Esports Coverage Standout Feature Dexsport Yes Yes Yes Yes CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Fully decentralized, on-chain verified BC.Games Yes Yes Yes Yes* CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Bonuses, faucet, active community Stake Yes No Yes (swap) Partial CS2, Dota 2, LoL, StarCraft Licensed sportsbook, VIP rewards BetFury Yes Yes Yes Yes* CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Casino + staking hybrid Thunderpick Yes Swap-based Yes Partial CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Esports-first, modern interface *KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals. 1. Dexsport — Best Web3 Esports Sportsbook Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook and casino with wallet-only logins, giving esports fans instant, anonymous access. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL, cyber football, cyber cricket 100+ betting markets per match, including maps, kills, and round outcomes Live streaming for most events, even with zero balance Why It’s Great ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC, USDT, TON, OKT, and 30+ other cryptos Public on-chain bet desk for verifiable outcomes 10,000+ casino games available alongside esports betting Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic BonusesWeekly cashback, Turbo Combos, and freebets. 👉 Try Dexsport platform now 2. BC.Games — Bonus-Heavy Esports Betting BC.Games offers one of the widest selections of esports bets, combined with daily bonuses and faucet rewards. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch Pre-match and in-play betting across major tournaments Why It Works for Bettors ETH, TRX, and SOL supported directly or via swaps 6,000+ slots and 200+ live dealer tables for variety Social chatrooms and competitions BonusesRakeback, faucet, and loyalty perks. 3. Stake — Licensed Esports Betting With Crypto Support Stake is a licensed sportsbook that provides full esports betting markets. It supports ETH natively and allows SOL via integrations, making it a strong choice for players who want brand trust. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, StarCraft II In-play betting with kill props, map winners, and more Why Bettors Choose It Licensed, regulated brand with global recognition VIP reloads and exclusive promos Crypto SupportBTC, ETH, USDT supported directly; SOL available via swap. 4. BetFury — Esports + Casino + Staking Rewards BetFury combines esports betting, casino gaming, and staking rewards. It’s popular among esports bettors who also want to earn passively. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and LoL ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC and USDT BonusesDaily cashback, faucet system, and BFG staking rewards. 5. Thunderpick — Sleek Esports-First Sportsbook Originally an esports-only betting site, Thunderpick remains one of the most dedicated esports sportsbooks on the market. Esports Coverage Deep odds for CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, LoL, Rainbow Six Siege Live in-play betting with map and round props Why It Stands Out Modern, esports-style interface with live odds and fast updates ETH and SOL supported, TRX available via swaps Final Thoughts In 2025, esports fans have more crypto betting options than ever—and platforms supporting ETH, TRX, and SOL are leading the way. Dexsport is the top pick for privacy, decentralization, and multi-chain support. BC.Games appeals to bettors chasing bonuses and community interaction. Stake brings licensed trust with SOL/ETH support. BetFury adds staking rewards on top of esports betting. Thunderpick is built specifically for esports fans, offering a sleek, modern experience. If you’re ready to bet on CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, or LoL with ETH, TRX, or SOL, these platforms deliver fast, private, and feature-rich esports betting in 2025.   Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:25
Hacker Drains $2.4M From Sui-Based Protocol

The post Hacker Drains $2.4M From Sui-Based Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime Another exploit has shaken the decentralized finance sector, this time hitting Nemo Protocol, a yield platform built on the Sui blockchain. Roughly $2.4 million in USDC was drained before the attacker bridged the funds onto Ethereum, according to early reports from blockchain security trackers. Unexpected Breach The exploit became public after PeckShield flagged suspicious movements tied to Nemo’s Market pool. Shortly afterward, the protocol’s team confirmed the incident in its community channels, saying all smart contract functions were immediately paused while engineers investigate. Damage Control Nemo’s developers reassured users that vault assets were unaffected, though the exact flaw behind the attack has not yet been disclosed. For now, activity on the platform remains suspended while the team works to isolate the vulnerability. A Setback for Sui DeFi Nemo, known for introducing yield-tokenization features to Sui’s DeFi ecosystem, had been positioning itself as infrastructure for trading and hedging yield strategies. The exploit marks one of the largest security breaches yet on Sui, raising questions about how secure emerging ecosystems are compared to longer-established DeFi hubs. For the moment, users can only wait for Nemo’s investigation to conclude — and for the team to outline whether stolen funds can be recovered or if compensation measures will be considered. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Reporter at Coindoo Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/hacker-drains-2-4m-from-sui-based-protocol/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:25
Sui-based Nemo Protocol exploited for $2.4m

Nemo Protocol, a DeFi yield platform built on the Sui blockchain, has been hit by an exploit that drained millions in stablecoins.  PeckShieldAlert first flagged the breach on September 8, posting on X that roughly $2.4 million in USDC had…
Crypto.news2025/09/08 20:24
Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC To Treasury, Total Holdings Now Top $2.2 Billion

Publicly traded Japanese hotel operator and real estate company Metaplanet announced on Monday that it purchased an additional 136 BTC for approximately $15.2 million, at an average cost of $103,196 per coin, for its ever-expanding Bitcoin treasury.  According to CEO Simon Gerovich, the latest acquisition takes the hotelier’s total holdings to 20,136 BTC, worth over ... Read more The post Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC To Treasury, Total Holdings Now Top $2.2 Billion appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/08 20:24
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for Tokenized Stock Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nasdaq-tokenized-stock-sec-application/
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:23
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
