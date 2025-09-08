Top Esports Betting Platforms With ETH, TRX & SOL Support

Esports Meets Crypto in 2025 Esports betting has exploded in popularity, with games like CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and League of Legends pulling in millions of fans worldwide. At the same time, crypto betting has gone mainstream—especially with fast, low-fee tokens like Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). These coins provide the perfect foundation for esports betting: ETH for global adoption, TRX for low-cost transactions, and SOL for lightning-fast settlements. Together, they make crypto sportsbooks the go-to choice for esports fans who want instant access, privacy, and borderless betting. Here are the top esports betting platforms in 2025 that support ETH, TRX, and SOL. Platform ETH Support TRX Support SOL Support No KYC Esports Coverage Standout Feature Dexsport Yes Yes Yes Yes CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Fully decentralized, on-chain verified BC.Games Yes Yes Yes Yes* CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Bonuses, faucet, active community Stake Yes No Yes (swap) Partial CS2, Dota 2, LoL, StarCraft Licensed sportsbook, VIP rewards BetFury Yes Yes Yes Yes* CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Casino + staking hybrid Thunderpick Yes Swap-based Yes Partial CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL Esports-first, modern interface *KYC may apply to flagged accounts or large withdrawals. 1. Dexsport — Best Web3 Esports Sportsbook Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook and casino with wallet-only logins, giving esports fans instant, anonymous access. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, LoL, cyber football, cyber cricket 100+ betting markets per match, including maps, kills, and round outcomes Live streaming for most events, even with zero balance Why It’s Great ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC, USDT, TON, OKT, and 30+ other cryptos Public on-chain bet desk for verifiable outcomes 10,000+ casino games available alongside esports betting Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic BonusesWeekly cashback, Turbo Combos, and freebets. 👉 Try Dexsport platform now 2. BC.Games — Bonus-Heavy Esports Betting BC.Games offers one of the widest selections of esports bets, combined with daily bonuses and faucet rewards. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch Pre-match and in-play betting across major tournaments Why It Works for Bettors ETH, TRX, and SOL supported directly or via swaps 6,000+ slots and 200+ live dealer tables for variety Social chatrooms and competitions BonusesRakeback, faucet, and loyalty perks. 3. Stake — Licensed Esports Betting With Crypto Support Stake is a licensed sportsbook that provides full esports betting markets. It supports ETH natively and allows SOL via integrations, making it a strong choice for players who want brand trust. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, StarCraft II In-play betting with kill props, map winners, and more Why Bettors Choose It Licensed, regulated brand with global recognition VIP reloads and exclusive promos Crypto SupportBTC, ETH, USDT supported directly; SOL available via swap. 4. BetFury — Esports + Casino + Staking Rewards BetFury combines esports betting, casino gaming, and staking rewards. It’s popular among esports bettors who also want to earn passively. Esports Coverage CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, and LoL ETH, TRX, and SOL supported alongside BTC and USDT BonusesDaily cashback, faucet system, and BFG staking rewards. 5. Thunderpick — Sleek Esports-First Sportsbook Originally an esports-only betting site, Thunderpick remains one of the most dedicated esports sportsbooks on the market. Esports Coverage Deep odds for CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, LoL, Rainbow Six Siege Live in-play betting with map and round props Why It Stands Out Modern, esports-style interface with live odds and fast updates ETH and SOL supported, TRX available via swaps Final Thoughts In 2025, esports fans have more crypto betting options than ever—and platforms supporting ETH, TRX, and SOL are leading the way. Dexsport is the top pick for privacy, decentralization, and multi-chain support. BC.Games appeals to bettors chasing bonuses and community interaction. Stake brings licensed trust with SOL/ETH support. BetFury adds staking rewards on top of esports betting. Thunderpick is built specifically for esports fans, offering a sleek, modern experience. If you’re ready to bet on CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, or LoL with ETH, TRX, or SOL, these platforms deliver fast, private, and feature-rich esports betting in 2025. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.