Tether blijft investeren in Bitcoin, goud en land

Tether ligt opnieuw onder het vergrootglas na geruchten dat het bedrijf een deel van zijn Bitcoin zou hebben verkocht om in goud te stappen. Maar volgens CEO Paolo Ardoino klopt daar niets van. In een reactie op X maakte hij duidelijk dat Tether geen enkele Bitcoin heeft verkocht, maar juist... Het bericht Tether blijft investeren in Bitcoin, goud en land verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
AI in crypto: How x1000 aims to redefine crypto investing with AI-powered tools

In recent years, artificial intelligence has become one of the most powerful tools reshaping financial […]
Trump Dynasty Turns to Crypto, Net Worth Jumps $1.3B on ABTC and WLFI Debuts

Trump family wealth jumped by $1.3 billion after ABTC and WLFI trading debuts. Both ventures saw sharp gains followed by steep price drops during launch week. The Trump family’s wealth rose sharply this past week, gaining about $1.3 billion after the launch of two ventures linked to the family. American Bitcoin (ABTC), a mining company [...]]]>
CoinShares Nasdaq Listing: A Monumental Leap for Crypto Investment

BitcoinWorld CoinShares Nasdaq Listing: A Monumental Leap for Crypto Investment The world of digital assets is buzzing with significant news. CoinShares, a prominent cryptocurrency asset manager, is set to pursue a Nasdaq listing. This exciting development comes through a substantial $1.2 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), as reported by Walter Bloomberg. This move marks a pivotal moment, signaling increased mainstream acceptance and institutional confidence in the crypto space, especially concerning the CoinShares Nasdaq listing. What Does a CoinShares Nasdaq Listing Mean? For those unfamiliar, a SPAC is essentially a shell company created solely to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) with the purpose of acquiring an existing private company. This method offers a faster route to public markets compared to a traditional IPO. The decision by CoinShares to go public via a SPAC merger on Nasdaq is highly strategic. It provides the firm with access to a broader investor base and enhanced liquidity. Furthermore, it significantly boosts its profile on a global stage, solidifying its position as a leader in digital asset management. Key aspects of this development include: Accelerated Public Access: SPACs offer a quicker path to becoming a publicly traded company. Increased Visibility: Listing on Nasdaq brings CoinShares to a much wider audience of institutional and retail investors. Capital Infusion: The $1.2 billion valuation provides substantial capital for growth and expansion. Why is this Move Important for Crypto? CoinShares is not just any crypto company; it’s a European pioneer in digital asset investment products. Its existing presence on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange has already demonstrated its commitment to regulated financial markets. The move to Nasdaq in the United States, however, is a game-changer. This CoinShares Nasdaq listing signifies a growing maturity within the cryptocurrency industry. It indicates that established financial institutions are increasingly comfortable integrating digital assets into their traditional investment frameworks. This is a powerful endorsement for the long-term viability and growth potential of the crypto market. Benefits for the broader crypto ecosystem: Mainstream Validation: A major crypto player on Nasdaq legitimizes the sector. Investor Confidence: It can attract more traditional investors to digital assets. Regulatory Clarity: Such listings often pave the way for clearer regulatory frameworks. What Challenges Might CoinShares Face Post-Listing? While the prospect of a CoinShares Nasdaq listing is exciting, the journey ahead will not be without its challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and public companies in this space often face intense scrutiny from investors and regulators alike. CoinShares will need to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes in different jurisdictions. Furthermore, maintaining growth and profitability in a competitive market will be crucial. The company’s ability to innovate and adapt to market changes will be key to its sustained success as a publicly traded entity. Potential hurdles include: Market Volatility: Crypto prices can fluctuate wildly, impacting investor sentiment. Regulatory Scrutiny: Public companies face stringent compliance requirements. Competition: The digital asset management space is becoming increasingly crowded. The Future Outlook for Crypto Investments The CoinShares Nasdaq listing is more than just a corporate transaction; it’s a barometer for the future of crypto investment. It underscores a clear trend towards institutional adoption and integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. This development could inspire other prominent crypto firms to seek similar public listings, further accelerating the industry’s growth. Investors should view this as a positive indicator of the increasing professionalization of the crypto space. It suggests that digital assets are moving beyond niche speculation to become a recognized and regulated asset class. This transition is vital for long-term stability and broader acceptance. In conclusion, CoinShares’ pursuit of a Nasdaq listing through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger is a monumental event. It highlights the growing maturity and institutional appeal of the cryptocurrency market. While challenges remain, this move is a strong signal of confidence in the future of digital asset investment, potentially ushering in a new era of mainstream participation and regulatory clarity. The CoinShares Nasdaq listing is indeed a significant step forward. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a SPAC merger? A Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) is a company with no commercial operations that is formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring an existing company. It offers a faster route to becoming publicly traded. Why is CoinShares choosing Nasdaq for its listing? Nasdaq is a major global stock exchange known for listing technology and growth companies. Listing on Nasdaq provides CoinShares with greater visibility, access to a broader investor base, and enhanced liquidity, particularly in the crucial US market. How does this CoinShares Nasdaq listing impact the cryptocurrency market? This listing provides significant validation for the cryptocurrency industry, signaling increased institutional acceptance and mainstream integration of digital assets. It can boost investor confidence and potentially encourage other crypto firms to go public, fostering further growth and regulatory clarity. What are the potential benefits for CoinShares? CoinShares stands to gain substantial capital for expansion, increased brand recognition on a global scale, and improved liquidity for its shares. It also solidifies its position as a leading digital asset manager in regulated financial markets. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread the word about the exciting developments in the cryptocurrency space! Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption. This post CoinShares Nasdaq Listing: A Monumental Leap for Crypto Investment first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Dogecoin Vs Shiba Inu Vs Layer Brett Debate Intensifies As Traders Search For The Next Market Winner

Dogecoin keeps relevance, Shiba Inu builds real DeFi use, but Layer Brett at $0.0055 with $2.9M raised, 1000% staking, and L2 utility is tipped as 2025’s winner.
US Federal Reserve wait on CPI, PPI as markets brace for data-packed week

Every trader is locked in right now, and every desk is watching. The final inflation prints before the Fed’s September meeting are coming, and they’re coming in hot. This week is loaded. We got six big U.S. releases, political drama in Europe, and an ECB rate decision all packed into five trading days, so the […]
Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to the Astana Times, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of attracting capital to the high-tech sector and instructed the government and the National Bank to develop an investment plan worth up to $1 billion to promote technological development. Furthermore, he proposed the establishment of a National Digital Asset Fund under the National Bank Investment Company. The fund would accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves and incorporate promising digital assets into the evolving financial landscape. He also urged the development of new tools to inject bank liquidity into the economy and stressed the need for a new banking law. The proposed legislation will aim to enhance competition, attract new market participants, strengthen fintech development, and liberalize the circulation of digital assets. He emphasized the need to accelerate the development of a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem in Kazakhstan. He mentioned the launch of the digital tenge, which has been used to finance projects through a state fund.
President Bukele Acquires $2.3 Million Worth of Bitcoin To Honor El Salvador’s Bitcoin Day

The post President Bukele Acquires $2.3 Million Worth of Bitcoin To Honor El Salvador’s Bitcoin Day appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, celebrated the nation’s fourth anniversary of the Bitcoin Law by purchasing around $2.3 million worth of Bitcoin. The country not only expanded its Bitcoin holdings to over $700 million but also proved its pro-crypto stance by continuing its BTC integration.  El Salvador Expands Bitcoin Holdings  On Sunday, El Salvador bought …
Hong Kong to Issue Few Stablecoin Licenses Despite 77 Applicants

Highlights: Hong Kong’s financial regulator will issue only a few stablecoin licenses initially, despite strong interest. Prominent financial institutions, including HSBC and ICBC, have applied for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses. Hong Kong’s careful rollout seeks to safeguard users and strengthen its digital asset credibility globally. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has begun the process of issuing stablecoin licenses but is taking a cautious, gradual approach. Even though 77 institutions have shown interest by the end of last month, the regulator will only give a few licenses at first. This careful approach is meant to keep control while slowly testing how stablecoins work in Hong Kong. According to Hong Kong Economic Journal, the HKMA plans to issue only a few stablecoin licenses in the first phase. As of the end of last month, 77 institutions had expressed interest. ICBC (Asia) has joined BOC Hong Kong in signaling intent to apply, while HSBC has also… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 8, 2025 Banks and Tech Firms Show High Demand for Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses According to local reports, there is strong interest from banks, e-commerce firms, technology companies, Web3 startups, payment providers, and asset managers in applying for stablecoin licenses. Among the prominent applicants is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, recognized as the world’s largest bank by total assets, which has submitted its application through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, ICBC (Asia). This marks the second major Chinese bank to enter the process, following Bank of China (Hong Kong). HSBC is also interested, and experts think Standard Chartered and BOC Hong Kong could be among the first to get licenses. These approvals would help Hong Kong build its reputation as a safe and global center for digital assets. Formal applications are expected soon, but no one knows how many licenses will actually be approved.  Experts think the limited number could push companies to wait, team up with others, or look for different ways to meet the rules. The HKMA’s slow and careful rollout is drawing global attention. Its early choices on things like transparency, who can apply, and whether retail users get access may shape how other regulators build their own stablecoin rules.  Hong Kong Takes Tough Approach to Stablecoin Licensing Lawmakers support HKMA’s tough rules. Ng Kit-chong, a Hong Kong Legislative Council member, stated that the authorities designed the regulations to be stringent. He added that they might grant only a limited number of licenses, potentially just one, as early as next year. He also noted that lawmakers are drafting new rules for offline OTC crypto transactions, aiming to introduce them in 2025. The HKMA advised applicants to submit complete applications by the end of September if they are serious. However, it cautioned that expressing interest or submitting an application does not ensure approval. Authorities also warned the public to avoid trusting advertisements or promotions for stablecoins without a license, since they lack legal authorization. Alert: Please be cautious about crypto firms which may have misused the word “bank”. Certain overseas crypto firms, in recent events in HK, were reported to have made the representation that the firm was a “bank” or offered card product as “bank card” on the firm’s website. pic.twitter.com/Va5ebhhbTI — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) November 15, 2024 Cora Ang, legal head at Amina Group, explained that the new framework is designed to filter out firms that can’t meet strict rules, show real use cases, or prove financial stability. She stressed that after collapses like FTX, regulators are taking no chances and want to avoid any impression that their system is weak, since that would damage their reputation. When FTX collapsed due to fraud and money laundering, it left a lasting impact on regulators, and HKMA wants to make sure nothing like that happens again. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Crypto.com provides custody solutions to Axelar Foundation and Frax

The post Crypto.com provides custody solutions to Axelar Foundation and Frax appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has forged two new institutional partnerships with the Axelar Foundation and Frax, according to the information shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8.  As part of the deal, the exchange will provide Axelar Foundation with custody support for AXL, the native token of the cross-chain network.  At the same time, Frax will use Crypto.com’s custody solutions to secure and manage FRAX, its own native asset and gas token on the Fraxtal blockchain.  The two collaborations underscore Crypto.com’s role as a leading provider of high-grade security, compliance, and liquidity solutions to institutional clients. “Institutional custody is a critical component of any digital asset strategy. We’re honored to support Axelar with secure infrastructure that meets the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com,  Thanks to the partnership, Crypto.com will enhance Axelar’s treasury management by safeguarding assets allocated to validator incentives, ecosystem grants, and network operations.  Axelar Foundation director and co-founder of the Axelar protocol, Georgios Vlachos, emphasized that institutions aim for seamless tokenization, adding that Crypto.com Custody provides the security tools necessary to support it. 🤝 @axelar Foundation selects https://t.co/vCNztATkNg to secure institutional custody of $AXL tokens. Read more here: https://t.co/60jganPuWp pic.twitter.com/4OCFiZfr41 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) September 5, 2025 Similarly, Frax will be able to streamline staking, funding, and reserve management while maintaining robust compliance and operational standards. Accordingly, institutional clients will now be able to access FRAX through the exchange’s custody and liquidity services under a secure, compliant framework.  As FRAX plays a central role in powering Fraxtal’s network, in particular validator staking, the partnership will also explore extending custody and liquidity services to the broader Frax ecosystem. https://t.co/wkzPlujBBy is a longstanding partner and investor in Frax. Both of our teams have innovated across products to bring the benefits…
