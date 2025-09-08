2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
September’s Picks: Best Crypto Presales To Buy For Long-term Gains – Your $100 Today Could Be $5000 in 6 Months

According to the sixth annual Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, India has emerged as the top country for retail participation, […] The post September’s Picks: Best Crypto Presales To Buy For Long-term Gains – Your $100 Today Could Be $5000 in 6 Months appeared first on Coindoo.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.161+1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02754+1.58%
Coindoo2025/09/08 20:40
Peter Schiff Lambasts Permabull Tom Lee’s $200K Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction

The post Peter Schiff Lambasts Permabull Tom Lee’s $200K Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sinking below $100,000?  Underwhelming four-year cycle?  Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder Peter Schiff has taken aim at Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, one of Wall Street’s most famous permabulls, over his excessively optimistic Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction.  Lee, who has predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially hit the $200,000 level, has blamed the most recent underperformance of the leading cryptocurrency on the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates. However, Schiff has noted that gold actually managed to surge by 10% over the last two months, recently reaching yet another all-time high of $3,620. As reported by U.Today, the famous financial commentator previously claimed that those who picked Bitcoin actually ended up betting on the wrong horse after the price of gold hit a new peak due to the rising prospects of the Fed cutting rates without fully taming inflation.   Sinking below $100,000?  Schiff now argues that Bitcoin is actually more likely to sink below $100,000 than rally above $200,000, warning that Bitcoin’s underperformance against gold is actually a bad omen for the flagship cryptocurrency.  You Might Also Like “Markets are forward-looking. That’s why gold is up 10% in advance of coming rate cuts. Bitcoin’s failure to rally with gold based on the same prospects should cause him concern,” Schiff said.  Polymarket bettors are also bearish on Lee’s bet. At press time, there is currently just an 8% chance of Bitcoin hitting $200,000 this year. Notably, Bitcoin currently has the same probability of collapsing below the $70,000 level by the end of 2025. Underwhelming four-year cycle?  Schiff recently stated that Bitcoin’s four-year returns will look underwhelming once “more air” comes out of the Bitcoin bubble. He has noted that the cryptocurrency is actually down 16% against gold over the past four years despite logging relatively impressive returns against the U.S. dollar. There…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:38
Lyno AI Tops the List

The post Lyno AI Tops the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales have emerged as the centre of attention of investors seeking to leverage the coming altseason boom. Lyno AI, PlayDoge and WienerAI are among the new entrants which have distinctive propositions and a good market potential. The first in this list is Lyno AI, an innovative cross-chain arbitrage system powered by AI and potentially impressive presale indicators. Why Lyno AI Is Set to Outperform The presale of Lyno AI is in the Early Bird phase where the price of the token is $0.050 and the next phase is 0.055. Having sold 425,122 tokens and raised more than 21,256 dollars, the market’s attention is growing. Lyno AI offers institutional-quality arbitrage applications that are made available to retail users with audited smart contracts, multi-chain interoperability and decentralized governance. The AI-powered application automatizes trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others, providing seamless and lightning-fast arbitrage prospects that cannot be achieved through meme tokens. The second competitors, PlayDoge, and WienerAI, also construct good arguments. PlayDoge benefits through the use of gaming memes in order to recruit users, whereas WienerAI incorporates chatbots to provide greater interaction. Nevertheless, the fact that Lyno AI runs its arbitrage in the real world and has an audited level of transparency makes it unique, which opens the prospect of generating exponential returns, with analysts estimating 12,000% return, based on altseason action in 2025. Presale Incentives Heightening Demand Alongside the technology promise, Lyno AI provides presale purchasers with an opportunity of engaging in a big giveaway. Anyone who buys more than 100 tokens is also put in a drawing to win one of the 100K, which is ten prizes of 10,000. Additionally combined with the final target price of Lyno AI as 0.100, this giveaway will make the presale look more attractive and urgent. The protocol by Lyno AI…
Binance Coin
BNB$874.49-0.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.06079-0.11%
Boom
BOOM$0.007141-17.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:36
BREAKING NEWS! The World’s First Treasury to Be Created for a Surprise Altcoin! The Largest Ethereum Company Also Invests!

The post BREAKING NEWS! The World’s First Treasury to Be Created for a Surprise Altcoin! The Largest Ethereum Company Also Invests! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the official announcement, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has moved to launch the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy. Accordingly, the company announced that it has secured a $250 million private placement and an additional $20 million investment from the largest Ethereum treasury, Bitmine (BMNR). The company plans to implement the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy and use the proceeds to purchase WLD as its primary treasury reserve asset. The news will be updated as details become available. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-the-worlds-first-treasury-to-be-created-for-a-surprise-altcoin-the-largest-ethereum-company-also-invests/
Worldcoin
WLD$1.757+50.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006489+7.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+6.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:35
Nasdaq Files with SEC to Enable Stock Tokenization and Blockchain Listings

The post Nasdaq Files with SEC to Enable Stock Tokenization and Blockchain Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nasdaq has submitted an official filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable the listing and trading of tokenized stocks on its exchange. This move aims to bring blockchain technology into the traditional stock market, allowing investors to trade digital, blockchain-based versions of company shares. If approved, this would be a major …
Union
U$0.01001-9.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+3.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.15796-0.81%
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:34
Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B in Largest Sell-Off Since July 2022

TLDR: Bitcoin whales sold 115,000 BTC worth $12.7 billion over the past 30 days. This is the largest whale sell-off recorded since July 2022. The selling activity pushed Bitcoin prices below $108,000 in the short term. Whale reserves dropped sharply, indicating strong risk aversion among large holders. Institutional buyers continued accumulating Bitcoin during the sell-off [...] The post Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B in Largest Sell-Off Since July 2022 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,362.12+0.12%
Coincentral2025/09/08 20:34
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation With Latest $217M Buy

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation With Latest $217M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Strategy has added another 1,955 Bitcoin to its treasury, according to a post by executive chairman Michael Saylor. The acquisition, completed at an average price of approximately $111,196 per coin, cost the company $217.4 million. With this purchase, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of about $47.17 billion, averaging $73,880 per coin. The company also reported a 25.8% year-to-date yield on its Bitcoin strategy for 2025. Saylor emphasized the firm’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, noting that the strategy has not only preserved value but also delivered substantial returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment. The timing of the new purchase comes as Bitcoin maintains levels above $110,000, reinforcing MicroStrategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin. This aggressive accumulation further solidifies the company’s reputation as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption. The market will now be watching closely to see how institutional investors and competing firms respond to MicroStrategy’s sustained confidence in digital assets, especially as Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience against global economic uncertainty. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team. …
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014588+1.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,362.12+0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:34
Rectitude Holdings Signs Approximately $32.6 Million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Rectitude Holdings announced that it had signed a standby equity purchase agreement of approximately US$32.6 million with Constantinople Limited to launch a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The funds raised will be used to purchase Bitcoin and hold it for the long term.
PANews2025/09/08 20:33
Strategy stacks 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in week eight of nonstop buys

The post Strategy stacks 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in week eight of nonstop buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin proxy Strategy purchased 1,955 Bitcoin for $217 million in its eighth consecutive week of acquisitions. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings reached 638,460 BTC, with a year-to-date yield of approximately 26%. Strategy, previously known as MicroStrategy, bought 1,955 Bitcoin between September 2-7 for approximately $217 million, marking its eighth straight week of crypto asset purchases, the company reported today. Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025. As of 9/7/2025, we hodl 638,460 $BTC acquired for ~$47.17 billion at ~$73,880 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/QNIuAWRwEW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 8, 2025 The world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder paid an average of $111,196 per coin during this latest accumulation period, according to an SEC filing. Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired for $47 billion at an average price of $73,880 per coin. The company has generated a BTC Yield of approximately 26% year-to-date. The recent Bitcoin purchases were financed through Strategy’s at-the-market equity programs, including Series A preferred shares and Class A common stock issuances. The company raised over $217 million through these offerings during the same period, directing the funds to Bitcoin acquisitions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-corporate-accumulation-strategy/
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.30%
Stride
STRD$0.0596-2.13%
STRK
STRK$0.1274+2.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 20:33
Deze beleggers dumpen massaal hun Bitcoin: correctie op komst?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De koers van Bitcoin staat opnieuw onder druk. Langetermijnbeleggers hebben in de afgelopen dertig dagen meer dan 241.000 munten verkocht. Analisten waarschuwen dat de verkoopgolf de koers richting 95.000 dollar kan duwen. Long-Term Holders just offloaded 241,000 BTC ‍ That’s one of the largest drawdowns since early ’25. pic.twitter.com/wKxGOQd6OQ — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) September 8, 2025 $26 miljard aan Bitcoin in de verkoop Volgens gegevens van analysebureau CryptoQuant gaat het om een waarde van ruim 26 miljard dollar die door deze groep beleggers is afgestoten. Het is een van de grootste verkopen sinds begin dit jaar. Ook grote investeerders, de zogenoemde whales, hebben de afgelopen maand ruim 115.000 Bitcoin verkocht. De verkoop door langetermijnbeleggers en whales zorgt voor extra druk op de markt. Normaal gesproken zijn dit de partijen die munten vasthouden en daarmee voor stabiliteit zorgen. Nu zij juist de verkoopknop indrukken, is dat volgens analisten een teken dat beleggers voorzichtig worden. Institutionele vraag verzwakt Tegelijkertijd neemt de vraag van institutionele partijen af. Bedrijven die Bitcoin als reserve aanhouden, hebben in augustus veel minder ingekocht. Marktleider Strategy kocht bijvoorbeeld slechts 3.700 Bitcoin. Dat is fors lager dan de piek van 134.000 munten in november vorig jaar. Ook andere bedrijven lieten minder interesse zien. Samen kochten zij 14.800 Bitcoin, terwijl dat in juni nog 66.000 munten waren. Analisten van CryptoQuant wijzen erop dat de aankopen daarmee ruim onder het gemiddelde van dit jaar liggen. Bron: Cointelegraph Volgens Charles Edwards van Capriole Investments neemt het aantal bedrijven dat dagelijks Bitcoin koopt zichtbaar af. Hij spreekt van signalen dat de institutionele kopers uitgeput raken. Treasury Company demand continues to collapse. The companies are still staunchly buying, but the rate of companies purchasing per day continues to fall. Are institutions exhausted, or is it just a dip? pic.twitter.com/3ItN1tVIaU — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) September 7, 2025 Technisch beeld wijst omlaag De koers van Bitcoin daalde sinds het record van 124.500 dollar in augustus met ruim 14 procent tot een dieptepunt van 107.500 dollar eind vorige maand. Inmiddels is de koers licht hersteld naar ongeveer 111.500 dollar. Technisch analisten zien echter een zogenoemd bear flag patroon op de grafiek. Dat is een signaal dat een neerwaartse trend zich kan voortzetten. Zolang de koers niet overtuigend boven de grens van 112.000 dollar weet te blijven, blijft de kans groot dat de daling doorzet. Het koersdoel van dit patroon ligt rond 95.500 dollar, een daling van nog eens 14,5 procent vanaf het huidige niveau. Daarmee zou de koers voor het eerst sinds de zomer van dit jaar weer onder de psychologische grens van 100.000 dollar zakken.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Deze beleggers dumpen massaal hun Bitcoin: correctie op komst? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Macrobeeld blijft gunstiger Toch is het beeld op langere termijn minder somber. De huidige correctie van 13 procent vanaf het record is kleiner dan eerdere terugvallen in deze cyclus. Volgens analisten betekent dit dat het grote plaatje van een stijgende trend nog niet doorbroken is. Mocht de koers verder dalen, dan ligt er rond 87.000 dollar mogelijk een stevige steun. Dat niveau valt samen met de zogenoemde gerealiseerde prijs van beleggers die hun Bitcoin tussen zes en twaalf maanden geleden hebben gekocht. Voorlopig kijkt de markt dus gespannen naar de grens van 112.000 dollar. Een overtuigende doorbraak omhoog kan zorgen voor herstel, maar als dat niet lukt, lijkt een koers onder de 100.000 dollar dichterbij te komen. Het bericht Deze beleggers dumpen massaal hun Bitcoin: correctie op komst? is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,362.12+0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017476+6.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010803+0.89%
Coinstats2025/09/08 20:31
