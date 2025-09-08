MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Luxury rivals BMW and Mercedes target Tesla and BYD with new electric SUVs
BMW and Mercedes are done watching Tesla and BYD play kings. The two biggest luxury brands from Europe have just thrown down the gauntlet with all-electric SUVs meant to take back the market. After Tesla’s Model Y exploded into the scene and crushed every legacy automaker’s pride, the Germans are now swinging back, with range, […]
PLAY
$0.04437
-4.33%
TAKE
$0.16624
-9.12%
NOW
$0.00665
-3.76%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 20:53
Michael Saylor Announces Strategy’s Growing BTC Fortune — Now 638K Coins
The post Michael Saylor Announces Strategy’s Growing BTC Fortune — Now 638K Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, the bitcoin treasury company added another 1,955 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 638,460 BTC. After teasing on Sunday with the Strategy Tracker chart that “Needs More Orange,” the firm’s executive, Michael Saylor, revealed the latest purchase on Monday morning. “Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/michael-saylor-announces-strategys-growing-btc-fortune-now-638k-coins/
ORANGE
$0.0002244
-13.25%
BTC
$111,362.11
+0.12%
MORE
$0.1012
-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:50
Eightco Holdings Secures $250M For Future Growth
The post Eightco Holdings Secures $250M For Future Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary WLD Investment: Eightco Holdings Secures $250M For Future Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary WLD Investment: Eightco Holdings Secures $250M for Future Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-wld-investment/
WLD
$1.758
+50.25%
COM
$0.017476
+6.53%
FUTURE
$0.13824
+1.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:48
CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger
The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also …
U
$0.01001
-9.57%
VINE
$0.06789
+3.36%
MOVE
$0.1243
+3.66%
CoinPedia
2025/09/08 20:47
Dogecoin And PEPE Volatility Spurs Traders To Favor A Meme Coin Candidate Tipped For 30x Growth
This sentiment is fueling a migration of capital from chaotic price swings toward projects engineered for calculated growth. Emerging as […] The post Dogecoin And PEPE Volatility Spurs Traders To Favor A Meme Coin Candidate Tipped For 30x Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
PEPE
$0.00001023
+2.09%
MEME
$0.002591
-1.78%
Coindoo
2025/09/08 20:46
Strategy founder: Confident that MSTR will be included in the S&P 500 index
PANews reported on September 8 that according to CNBC, Strategy founder Michael Saylor said: "I am confident that MSTR will be included in the S&P 500 index. The market is undergoing digital transformation. This is a brand new concept. MSTR has new supporters every quarter. We have received more support from banks, politicians and credit rating agencies."
MORE
$0.1012
-0.07%
INDEX
$1.161
+1.04%
PANews
2025/09/08 20:46
InDrive takes big super app gamble with global south expansion plans
InDrive is shifting beyond rides with a new “super-app” plan. The rollout starts with grocery delivery in Kazakhstan and will add more services over the next 12 months in Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru and Mexico. The California-based firm says the push builds on more than 360 million app downloads and 6.5 billion transactions worldwide, […]
MORE
$0.1012
-0.07%
PUSH
$0.03593
+0.25%
APP
$0.002493
-0.31%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 20:44
Ethereum Dominates Trading Volume Despite Market Cool-Off – Details
The post Ethereum Dominates Trading Volume Despite Market Cool-Off – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
K
$0.164
+3.92%
DEEP
$0.136048
+5.05%
COM
$0.017476
+6.53%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:44
Forward Industries raises $1.65b to fuel Solana treasury push
Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin are among the companies that backed Forward Industries’ pivot to Solana. Altcoins are increasingly capturing interest among Wall Street investors. On Monday, September 8, Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries announced that it raised $1.65 billion through a…
PUSH
$0.03593
+0.25%
FUEL
$0.00573
-2.71%
JUMP
$0.06673
-19.90%
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 20:43
DeFi Outperforms Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Returns in 2025
The post DeFi Outperforms Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Returns in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocols gained 44.6% in 2025 and have outpaced Bitcoin, Layer 1s, and crypto sectors. RWAs deliver 38.7%, and stablecoins 38.6%, driving top-tier crypto sector growth. Meme coins fall 7.4%, and gaming tokens drop 43.6%, showing sharp underperformance. Decentralized Finance protocols have captured the top position among cryptocurrency sectors in 2025 and have generated 44.6% year-to-date returns. Crypto investor Rand highlighted DeFi’s leadership alongside real-world assets and stablecoins as standout performers driving market growth into the fourth quarter. Real-World Assets follow closely with 38.7% gains, and stablecoins achieved 38.6% returns. These three categories have distinguished themselves from other cryptocurrency segments that have delivered more modest results during the same period. Other Crypto Sectors Show Mixed Results Layer 1 blockchains generated 24.6% returns, while Bitcoin managed 19.8% gains year-to-date. Exchange tokens delivered 14.1% performance, rounding out the positive-performing sectors for 2025. These figures highlight DeFi’s dominance, with returns that leave other major crypto categories behind. However, several sectors have faced severe downturns. Meme coins recorded -7.4% losses, while Layer 2 solutions dropped 26.9%. Gaming tokens suffered a 43.6% decline, with AI-focused cryptocurrencies experiencing the worst performance at -55.4% losses. Hyperliquid Leads DeFi Sector Among the leading DeFi tokens by market capitalization, Hyperliquid (HYPE) tops the list at $49.34 with a $16.4 billion valuation, recording a 12.04% gain over the past week. Chainlink (LINK) follows at $22.44 with a $15.1 billion market cap, though it slipped 2.03% during the same period. Stellar (XLM) trades at $0.3628, giving it an $11.4 billion valuation after rising 4.65% this week. Polkadot (DOT) stands at $4.01 with a $6.48 billion market cap and an 8.60% weekly increase, while Uniswap (UNI) holds steady at $9.44 with a $5.93 billion valuation, up by 0.09%. The performance divergence between sectors shows the changing investor preferences toward utility-focused applications rather…
REAL
$0.06079
-0.11%
HYPE
$50.92
+5.27%
MORE
$0.1012
-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:42
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?