XRP Price Rises 4%, but Analysts Say the Real Rally Has Yet to Begin

XRP volume spiked 162% to $5.29B while price held strong above $2.90. Analyst eyes $3.65 breakout with targets near $21.5.  Ripple’s XRP climbed to $2.93 on Monday, marking a nearly 4% increase in the past 24 hours. Trading activity surged sharply, with daily volume jumping 162.03% to $5.29 billion. The price rally lifted XRP’s market [...]]]>
Crypto Markets Enter Their Most Crucial Macro Week In 2025 Yet

Crypto markets head into what could be a regime-setting macro week as “this week could reshape everything for the Fed and markets,” warned the @_Investinq account in a weekend thread that laid out a dense sequence of US macro catalysts landing between Tuesday and Friday. While the posts weren’t about crypto per se, the chain of events they describe—labor‐market revisions, wholesale and consumer inflation, jobless claims, energy inventories, and consumer expectations—map almost one-for-one onto the key drivers of the US dollar and Treasury yields. Those, in turn, are the two macro levers that most reliably move digital assets, with bitcoin historically trading inversely to both the dollar and real yields. Crypto Volatility Alert: Fed’s Make-Or-Break Data Week Is Here The week opens with an unusually consequential Tuesday: at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 9, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its preliminary benchmark revision to March 2025 payrolls alongside the QCEW. This is the annual “fact check” of the establishment survey that anchors jobs data to unemployment-insurance tax records covering more than 95% of payroll jobs. BLS has already flagged the timing; outside research shops have spent weeks priming markets for a significant down-adjustment. Goldman Sachs estimates a reduction on the order of 550,000 to 950,000 jobs for the twelve months through March 2025—potentially the largest 12-month markdown since 2010—an expectation echoed across several market digests and news outlets. Related Reading: Crypto Bull Run: Probability Of Fed Rate Cuts In September Almost At 100% The context matters: last year’s preliminary benchmark for March 2024 carved 818,000 jobs off previously reported totals, the biggest hit since the Great Financial Crisis, and it drove a reassessment of labor momentum into the fall. @_Investinq framed it this way: “Think of it as a yearly ‘fact check’ on job growth.” For crypto, a sizable downward revision would validate the “growth-is-slowing” narrative now feeding rate-cut bets into the September FOMC, a backdrop that has historically coincided with softer USD and more supportive cross-asset liquidity. Wednesday morning brings the wholesale inflation check. July’s Producer Price Index re-accelerated to +0.9% m/m and +3.3% y/y, with “final demand” goods up 0.7% and services up 1.1%; the BLS singled out a near 39% jump in fresh and dry vegetable prices and noted that financial services, lodging, and airfares contributed to the services surge. Under the hoods, “core PPI” ex-food and energy rose 0.9% m/m and 3.7% y/y, while the broader trimmed core (excluding food, energy and trade services) advanced 0.6% m/m and 2.8% y/y. @_Investinq cautioned: “Both goods and services are running hot, making it harder for the Fed to dismiss inflation.” Another firm print for August PPI would stiffen the dollar, push up yields, and typically pressure rate-sensitive risk assets—including high-beta crypto. Conversely, a cool-down would ease those headwinds. The August PPI is due Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Energy is the second macro input mid-week. The EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report hits Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Draws in crude stocks tend to push oil higher at the margin; higher energy costs feed directly into headline inflation and indirectly into core via transport and production costs. That’s not a crypto-specific datapoint, but it shapes inflation expectations and, by extension, real-yield dynamics that crypto trades against. All Eyes On The CPI The main event is Thursday’s Consumer Price Index, the last inflation read before the Fed’s September 16–17 meeting. In July, headline CPI rose +0.2% m/m and +2.7% y/y, while core CPI ticked up to 3.1% y/y from 2.9%, with sticky categories including shelter, healthcare, recreation, and auto insurance offsetting cheaper energy. “This CPI is the final inflation report before the September Fed meeting,” @_Investinq reminded followers. The August CPI lands Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A softer-than-expected print would strengthen the case for a larger policy move, while a surprise re-acceleration—particularly in services—could cap a dovish reaction even if the Fed still cuts. For digital assets, the sign of the surprise matters: cool CPI tends to mean a weaker dollar and flatter real yields, both historically constructive for Bitcoin and the entire crypto market; hot CPI often does the opposite and usually hits altcoins hardest. Also Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, weekly jobless claims arrive—a high-frequency pulse on labor slack. “Low claims = strong labor = hawkish Fed. Rising claims = cracks in labor = dovish tilt,” as the @_Investinq thread put it. Markets increasingly treat this series as a tie-breaker when inflation is ambiguous. Officially, the Labor Department’s unemployment-insurance release hits every Thursday morning at 8:30. Friday closes with the University of Michigan preliminary September sentiment and inflation expectations at 10:00 a.m. ET. August sentiment fell to 58.2 (final) from 61.7, while 1-year inflation expectations rose to 4.8%, up from 4.5% in July—what the @_Investinq thread labeled a “toxic combo” of weaker mood and firmer expectations. Related Reading: Spot Crypto Trading Gets Major Green Light From US Regulators The Fed watches expectations closely because they tend to shape wage/price behavior; for crypto, higher expected inflation can be a double-edged sword: if it lifts yields and the dollar it’s a near-term drag, but in more extreme risk-off episodes it has also coincided with flows into “anti-debasement” narratives around BTC and gold. FOMC Looms Over Crypto All of this lands in a Fed blackout window ahead of the September decision. The FOMC calendar confirms a September 16–17 meeting, and after Friday’s soft jobs report (nonfarm payrolls +22,000, unemployment 4.3%), several banks moved to price in a cut, with some houses openly debating 25 vs 50 basis points depending on the CPI/PPI path this week. That debate is exactly why “a small decimal swing here could shift trillions,” as @_Investinq put it. From a crypto-specific lens, the distinction matters: a standard 25 bps cut with benign inflation likely weakens the dollar modestly and supports Bitcoin and crypto on the margin; a surprise-large 50 bps cut on the heels of large jobs revisions would underscore growth risk and could flatten the entire curve. The immediate setup therefore looks binary for crypto assets. If Tuesday’s benchmark revision is large and Thursday’s CPI cools, the “USD down / yields down” impulse that crypto likes could reassert into the FOMC, potentially reinforcing a swing back to net inflows into crypto asset funds after episodic outflows in late August. If, however, PPI and CPI print hot, expect the dollar bid to harden, real yields to back up, and the pressure to fall disproportionately on high-beta altcoins while bitcoin’s relative strength—and spot ETF demand—acts as a cushion. As @_Investinq summarized, “This week isn’t just data, it’s the Fed’s last look before September… and markets will trade every decimal.” For crypto, that translation is straightforward: every tenth of a percentage point in PPI/CPI and every hundred thousand jobs in the benchmark revision will be read through the dollar–yields prism and priced first into BTC liquidity, then into altcoin beta. The calendar is set; the pivots will be macro. At press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $3.82 trillion. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Trump-linked venture fund 1789 Capital surpasses $1 billion in assets

PANews reported on September 8th that 1789 Capital, a venture fund with ties to the Trump family, now has over $1 billion in assets, thanks to a surge in new investments since Trump returned to the White House, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm's investments typically range from $5 million to $50 million, the people said. Earlier news came out that 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm joined by Donald Trump Jr. last year, invested tens of millions of dollars in Polymarket.
Market "recession trade" suppresses interest rate cut expectations. Where will US stocks and cryptocurrencies go?

On September 5th, the U.S. Department of Labor released August's non-farm payroll data, which again disappointed the market. The report showed only 22,000 new jobs, far below the expected 75,000. This marked the fourth consecutive month of weak non-farm payrolls, with August bringing the average number of new jobs over the past four months down to just 27,000. The weak data directly prompted a market re-pricing of the Federal Reserve's policy path: expectations of consecutive rate cuts in September, October, and December intensified. According to CME data, the probability of a Fed rate cut soared from 86.4% before the announcement to 100%, with 90% betting on a 25 basis point cut and 10% even betting on a 50 basis point cut. However, favorable policy expectations failed to boost risk appetite, and U.S. stocks fell slightly, indicating that traders are more worried about the recession risk brought about by the slowdown in economic momentum, and the "interest rate cut benefits" are being overshadowed by the "recession trade." Next, BlockBeats has compiled traders’ views on the upcoming market conditions to provide some direction for your trading this week. @fundstrat Bitmine CEO Tom Lee predicts the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in September, similar to what happened in 1998 and 2024. In both cases, the market subsequently experienced strong rebounds, particularly towards the end of the year. Therefore, Tom Lee offers a "contrarian" prediction, contrary to the prevailing market view: a potential rally in September 2025 is possible. @0xENAS Trader Dove briefly went long on Sol last Thursday and stopped out on Friday. This indicates that BTC has successfully reclaimed $110,000, making it the strongest major currency. Meanwhile, ETH has lost momentum, with its mNAV shrinking (BMNR <1.1, SBET <1), suggesting a market shift toward newer, lower-weighted currencies. If BTC falls below $110,000, the strategy will become ineffective. @qinbafrank Companies are producing more orders with fewer people, but a month later the same logic of first worrying about a recession and then gradually regaining confidence is repeated. The non-farm payroll figures are significantly lower than expected, leading to concerns about a recession. After a few days of recovery, people feel that the economy is actually fine. The logic from a month ago still applies. Two new insights emerged this week: 1. The manufacturing and service PMIs released this week were both strong. More notably, the order indices for both significantly exceeded expectations. (The chart below shows the service sector on top and the manufacturing sector on the bottom.) This significant improvement in industrial orders doesn't indicate a recession in any way. However, how can we explain the decline in hiring? The previously discussed structural changes in the labor market brought about by technological change are becoming a reality. With rising productivity, companies are achieving more output with fewer people. This may be the norm in the AI-era economy. With increased labor productivity, companies are increasingly employing fewer people. @Phyrex_Ni Both of these events, like the previous Jackson Hole symposium, increased the likelihood of a rate cut, but at the expense of an economic downturn. Markets often experience initial excitement followed by a cooling of the market, and this is also true for the US stock market, with the economic impact being even more significant. While bad data can be treated as good data, it is still bad data. Economic problems are likely to point to a recession. If this happens, it will be the "final drop." If it doesn't, the probability is for a continued decline. Therefore, the economic problems are more serious than the interest rate cut itself. Simply put, interest rate cuts aren't always positive; they must be considered in conjunction with the economy. If they're cut out of concern for the economy, it's likely not a positive outcome. Rate cuts are only one factor; the more crucial factor is the policy response to the economic downturn. Historically, the 2020 recession lasted only two months, with the S&P 500 recovering its losses within six months and reaching new highs for seven consecutive months, demonstrating that recessions don't necessarily lead to long-term declines. My personal strategy remains unchanged: I plan to reduce my holdings in smaller cryptocurrencies, retain mainstream ones, and hold onto cash, waiting for bargain hunting opportunities. If the market declines, I'll increase my holdings; otherwise, I'll continue to enjoy the gains from rising mainstream prices. Data shows a significant drop in BTC turnover, indicating that most investors are choosing to wait and see. Until the outcome of the negotiation between Trump and the Federal Reserve becomes clear, more investors are staying on the sidelines. @Cato_CryptoM Although the unemployment rate did not rise significantly in this employment data, the non-farm payroll data in August dropped significantly. As I said in the previous interpretation, this was caused by the decline in the supply side of the employment market. So the current situation is that weak employment is not only caused by a decline in demand, but also a significant reduction in corporate supply, which means that companies are cautious about expanding. This situation is a response to insufficient economic confidence. After the data was released, Trump again said that the Fed needed to cut interest rates. At the same time, Bessant said that the Fed's ability to manage the economy had failed. The market then interpreted this situation as a deterioration in employment, and the Fed's management of employment had failed. This is what I was worried about before. Once confidence in the economy is insufficient, a 25BP rate cut, or even a 50BP rate cut, is "poison". Once economic risks are expected, such as stagflation, recession, etc., the more severe the rate cut in September or this year, the less confidence the Fed has in the economy, and panic expectations will gradually spread. At this time, the probability of a 50BP rate cut in September has increased again to 11.8%. Although it has increased slightly compared to the release of the employment data just now, if confidence in the economy cannot be restored and market concerns about a possible economic crisis cannot be weakened, the higher the 50BP rate cut, the more negative the effect will be. However, judging from the current situation, concerns about short-term expectations have emerged, but panic is not yet a cause. It depends on the sentiment next week. @biupa The altcoin is still fluctuating and has not experienced a big drop, mainly because Ethereum has not fallen below the limit, so it can maintain the fluctuation between 280-310b. The volatility here is similar to that in September and October 2024. Generally speaking, there is not much long-term analysis worthy of attention. The short-term analysis is to make profits through swing trading within the range. Yesterday's sharp decline in the non-farm payrolls made a September rate cut a foregone conclusion, which is generally a positive development. As for the risk of a recession, I believe it remains relatively low (unemployment hasn't increased significantly). However, there is an overall expectation of a US stock market correction in September (statistically, this is unrelated to a recession), so Bitcoin may adjust along with the US stock market. If this happens and the price falls below 100,000, I still believe the bottom will be between 93 and 98. If the adjustment of the US stock market does not occur or does not cause a sharp drop in Bitcoin, then 107 may have bottomed out. From a technical perspective, the short-term focus is on the 11w area. As it is generally expected that there will be several consecutive interest rate cuts, the market conditions in October and November should be favorable, which is also in line with our prediction that the unspeakable will occur between October and November. @Rachael Lucas BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas stated that the weak US jobs report did fuel expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve stance, which typically supports risk assets like Bitcoin. However, the market has already priced in some policy easing. Meanwhile, we are seeing institutional investors taking profits, while ETF flows have remained relatively flat. Bitcoin faces resistance at $113,400, with further resistance at $115,400 and $117,100. A break above these resistance levels would suggest the market has priced in recent selling pressure and is poised to retest highs.
Spartans Shocks Casino World With Instant Crypto Payouts While 888casino & Caesars Keep Players Waiting in Line

Experience lightning-fast casino bonus payouts with Spartans, leaving 888casino and Caesars behind as players enjoy crypto withdrawals without frustrating waits.
XRP Price Forecast Points To $4 By 2026 Yet This Meme Coin At $0.0053 Could Touch $0.50

The XRP price forecast is once again in the spotlight as the token holds near recent highs but shows signs of slowing momentum.
$2,500 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $147,726 – $BFX The Best Crypto Presale Along With Blockdag and Little Pepe

By the time you move money across these silos, the trade is gone. In such a fast-moving market, opportunities for […] The post $2,500 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $147,726 – $BFX The Best Crypto Presale Along With Blockdag and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
UK Plans Gold-Backed Tokens in $930B Market: $BEST Stands to Explode

The post UK Plans Gold-Backed Tokens in $930B Market: $BEST Stands to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Plans Gold-Backed Tokens in $930B Market: $BEST Stands to Explode Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/uk-plans-gold-backed-tokens-as-best-stands-to-explode/
Vibe Coding Isn’t Coding. Change My Mind.

First off, let’s cut to the chase. Writing a bunch of vague instructions to a large language model, and hoping the model gives you…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
The One Pixel Attack: How a Single Dot Can Fool Deep Learning

Welcome to another day of my 75 writing. Because clearly, nothing brings joy like discovering how a single rebellious pixel can throw your…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
