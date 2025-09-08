2025-09-09 Tuesday

What They Don’t Tell You About Bitcoin: Losing Touch of Reality

This will be your biggest challenge when investing in BitcoinContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/08 21:08
Tesla’s grip on US EV market weakens and slips by 38%

Tesla’s US market share collapsed to 38%, falling below 40% for the first time since 2017.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 21:08
$2,500 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $147,726

The post $2,500 in BlockchainFX Could Explode to $147,726 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every investor knows the frustration of fragmentation. Crypto trading lives on one platform, stocks and ETFs on another, and forex on yet another. By the time you move money across these silos, the trade is gone. In such a fast-moving market, opportunities for 100x gains are missed simply because of inefficiency. BlockchainFX ($BFX) fixes this problem. It’s a multi-asset trading super app giving access to crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities, all in one place. It offers daily income, staking rewards, Visa card usability, and the kind of transparency that makes it one of the Top Crypto Presales of the year. While other projects like Blockdag and Little Pepe are generating interest, BFX is being recognized as the Best Crypto Presale for investors who want a serious shot at 10x crypto or even 100x gains in the next bull run. BlockchainFX: The Best Crypto Presale for Real Utility Multi-Asset Access BFX provides over 500 tradable assets under one roof, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities. This removes the inefficiency of moving money across multiple platforms. It’s why BlockchainFX sits firmly among the Top Crypto Presales and is being hailed as the Best Crypto Presale for practical investors. Passive Income Rewards BlockchainFX redistributes 70% of platform trading fees daily in USDT and BFX. Investors don’t have to wait for pumps, they profit every day. This income model makes BFX more than a 10x crypto opportunity. It’s an income stream that pushes it into the category of Best Crypto Presales. Real-World Utility With Visa Card The BFX Visa Card lets investors spend their rewards instantly at millions of merchants worldwide. Unlike speculative projects, BFX bridges digital wealth with real-world use. That’s why it’s topping lists of Top Crypto Presales in 2025. Staking Rewards By staking, long-term holders earn higher yields,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:07
Strategy Inc. (MSTR): Adds 1,955 BTC for $217M, Lifting Holdings to 638,460 BTC

TLDR Strategy boosts Bitcoin stash to 638,460 BTC after $217M equity-funded buy. Strategy adds $217M in Bitcoin, raising total holdings to 638,460 BTC. Bitcoin giant: Strategy nears 640K BTC with $217M equity-fueled purchase. Strategy scoops 1,955 BTC for $217M, pushing total haul past 638,000 BTC. Equity to crypto: Strategy grows Bitcoin stash to 638,460 BTC [...] The post Strategy Inc. (MSTR): Adds 1,955 BTC for $217M, Lifting Holdings to 638,460 BTC appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 21:06
Forward Industries (FORD) to become largest Solana treasury holder through $1.6B deal, stock jumps 101%

The post Forward Industries (FORD) to become largest Solana treasury holder through $1.6B deal, stock jumps 101% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries’ (FORD) stock price more than doubled after the company revealed plans to launch a $1.65 billion Solana treasury program. The rally followed news that Forward Industries had secured private placement commitments in cash and stablecoins from several industry giants, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital, and C/M Capital Partners, LP, one of its largest shareholders. Following the news, FORD’s stock surged 101% in pre-market trading to about $33 on Sept. 9, according to Google Finance data. Notably, the deal also helped push SOL’s price up by over 5% in the last 24 hours to $214 as of press time. Largest Solana treasury company At Solana’s current trading price, the $1.65 billion allocation would translate into more than 7.7 million SOL tokens. Data from CoinGecko shows that the scale would make Forward Industries the largest publicly traded Solana treasury, overtaking Upexi’s 2 million SOL holding. Considering this, Forward Industries says the program is designed to generate differentiated on-chain returns and strengthen long-term shareholder value. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. As a result, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital will each provide strategic and technical support alongside their financial commitments. Galaxy will advise on structuring, while Jump Crypto will help develop the infrastructure to manage treasury operations. Leadership changes As part of the PIPE agreement, Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani will become Chairman of Forward Industries’ Board of Directors. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer at Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer of Jump Crypto, will join as Board observers. These individuals bring extensive experience in investing in and building within the Solana ecosystem. Samani argued that Solana remains undervalued despite its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:06
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $352 million last week

PANews reported on September 8th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $352 million last week, with trading volume down 27%. However, year-to-date inflows remained strong, reaching $35.2 billion. The United States saw outflows of $440 million, while Germany (+$85.1 million) and Hong Kong (+$8.1 million) saw inflows. Bitcoin attracted $524 million in inflows, while Ethereum saw significant outflows ($912 million). Meanwhile, Solana saw its 21st consecutive week of inflows ($1.16 billion year-to-date), and XRP has reached $1.22 billion year-to-date.
PANews2025/09/08 21:03
Grayscale files to convert Chainlink trust into ETF

The post Grayscale files to convert Chainlink trust into ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale has filed to convert its Chainlink trust into an ETF listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK. The trust may allow staking LINK tokens for rewards once regulatory and tax conditions are met. Grayscale is aiming to turn its Chainlink vehicle into a spot exchange-traded fund. The asset manager recently filed a Form S-1 with the SEC seeking to convert the Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) into the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF, to be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK. The move depends on NYSE Arca’s proposed generic listing standards for commodity-based ETPs, filed in July, which would allow certain crypto products to list without case-by-case SEC approval. If adopted, Grayscale believes its LINK product would qualify. The trust would hold LINK directly, with Coinbase Custody serving as custodian and BNY Mellon acting as administrator and transfer agent. Shares would be created and redeemed in blocks of 10,000, but for now only through cash transactions facilitated by third-party liquidity providers. In-kind LINK transfers could be added later if regulators sign off. The filing also leaves the door open to staking LINK, subject to tax and regulatory clearance. Chainlink currently sits at a $15.6 billion market cap, ranking it 13th among crypto assets, CoinGecko data shows. The token is trading at $23 at press time, climbing close to 3% on the day. It’s not just Grayscale eyeing a LINK-backed ETF. In August, Bitwise Asset Management filed with the SEC to launch the Bitwise Chainlink ETF. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-trust-etf-conversion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:03
Ethereum's tokenized assets market surges as stablecoin supply hits record $165B

Ethereum stablecoin supply reaches a new record of $165 billion.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 21:02
Bruce Springsteen Charts A Brand New Top 10 Song In America

The post Bruce Springsteen Charts A Brand New Top 10 Song In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruce Springsteen’s unreleased Born to Run–era cut “Lonely Night in the Park” debuts at No. 4 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1984: Bruce Springsteen circa 1984 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) Getty Images In late August, Bruce Springsteen celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of his album Born to Run, one of the most critically-acclaimed and bestselling rock full-lengths of all time. The superstar dropped a tune titled “Lonely Night in the Park,” which was created around the time of Born to Run, but not included on the final tracklist. The cut quickly becomes a bestseller in America, earning the legend another top 10 smash, as there is still great interest in everything he does – especially if it’s connected to one of his most important eras. Bruce Springsteen Debuts Inside the Top Five “Lonely Night in the Park” opens at No. 4 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. As the just-dropped cut arrives, Springsteen scores his twelfth career top 10 on the tally of the bestselling rock cuts in the country. Only One No. 1 in His Catalog Springsteen has now placed 21 tracks on the Rock Digital Song Sales list throughout the years, but he’s only reached No. 1 once. That one leader came his way after he was featured on “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero),” which is credited to Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, and which listed dozens of acts on the charity single. A Top Five Hit Among His Best Performers “Lonely Night in the Park” now ranks as Springsteen’s fifth-highest-rising hit ever on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. It follows “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” (No. 1), “Letter to You” and “Born in the U.S.A.” (No. 2), and “Dustland” with The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:01
Syndika Partners with Chainwire to Amplify Builder-First, Compliance-Driven Web3 Ventures

Tel Aviv, Israel, 8th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:00
