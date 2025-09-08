Less than half of UK adults carry a physical wallet: report

New research has indicated that less than half of British adults leave home with a physical wallet, a figure that falls to barely more than a third for Gen Z. LINK, the United Kingdom's cash machine network, published new research on September 3 showing that only 48% of U.K. adults, based on a "nationally representative" online survey of 2,077 consumers, own a physical wallet or purse that they consider essential to their day-to-day lives; this number fell to 38% for the 18-24 age group. "The old saying 'cash is king' may still hold true for some, but today it is convenience that wears the crown," said LINK. "Now, digital is the default. Card payments overtook cash in popularity back in 2018, and today, digital wallets on smartphones and smartwatches are the go-to for Gen Z and Millennials." The report, titled 'Tapping into Trouble? The U.K.'s Growing Digital Payment Dependency', indicated that over half (51%) of those surveyed carry a digital wallet (via smartphone or smartwatch) when leaving home, and three-in-five (60%) 18 to 24-year-olds consider a digital wallet one of their "go-to" payment methods. Among those with a digital wallet, 40% only had one card set up on it, and 60% of those using a digital wallet said they only carried this kind of wallet. Additionally, around 7% of those surveyed said they carry no cash at all, while 23% had none at home. Despite this apparent preference for digital wallets and cashless payments, the research also revealed that only 61% of U.K. consumers trust smart devices as a payment method—a number that falls to just 37% among those aged 65 and up. This seemingly contradictory lack of trust in the preferred payment…