Darius Rucker On Why He Gives Back Through Golf
Darius Rucker watches his tee shot during the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Getty Images As Darius Rucker continues along on his 2025 international tour with stops in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and his native Charleston, S.C., don't be surprised to see the three-time Grammy winner signing classics like "Wagon Wheel," "It Won't Be Like This For Long," "Hold My Hand" and "Only Wanna Be With You." Also, don't be surprised to see Rucker on a nearby golf course throughout his tour travels, culminating on December 13 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Fla. "If my body would let me, I would play golf every day," Rucker said. "Now I play about four or five days a week." Rucker, 59, was first introduced to golf when he was 14. When his best friend, Rick, and his father, Captain Richard Johannes, would talk about going to play, Rucker would usually ride his bike home and come back another day. At the Johannes' house for dinner one evening, Rucker's interest was finally piqued so he joined Richard and Rick at Wrenwoods Golf Course at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina. "I made a par the first day I played—a legitimate par," Rucker said. "When that happened, I was hooked. I just wanted to play golf. (I'd ask Rick), 'When's your dad coming home? I want to play golf.'" While music became his passion and career, Rucker continued his relationship with golf. Boasting a 5.9 handicap as of mid-June, the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman doesn't just play golf, he gives back to the game by creating opportunities for young players. He helped establish the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, a three-day tournament for NCAA Division I women's collegiate golf played each March at the Long Cove…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:10