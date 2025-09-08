2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Cardano And Chainlink Both Struggle For Buzz As Meme Traders Chase A Breakout Alternative

Cardano And Chainlink Both Struggle For Buzz As Meme Traders Chase A Breakout Alternative

Cardano stalls near $0.83 and Chainlink dips to $22, but meme traders shift to Layer Brett at $0.0055 with 864% staking APY, L2 speed, and capped 10B supply.
NEAR
NEAR$2.607+4.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5301+1.31%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.026909+44.53%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:20
Részesedés
Less than half of UK adults carry a physical wallet: report

Less than half of UK adults carry a physical wallet: report

The post Less than half of UK adults carry a physical wallet: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Less than half of UK adults carry a physical wallet: report New research has indicated that less than half of British adults leave home with a physical wallet, a figure that falls to barely more than a third for Gen Z. LINK, the United Kingdom’s cash machine network, published new research on September 3 showing that only 48% of U.K. adults, based on a “nationally representative” online survey of 2,077 consumers, own a physical wallet or purse that they consider essential to their day-to-day lives; this number fell to 38% for the 18-24 age group. “The old saying ‘cash is king’ may still hold true for some, but today it is convenience that wears the crown,” said LINK. “Now, digital is the default. Card payments overtook cash in popularity back in 2018, and today, digital wallets on smartphones and smartwatches are the go-to for Gen Z and Millennials.” The report, titled ‘Tapping into Trouble? The U.K.’s Growing Digital Payment Dependency‘, indicated that over half (51%) of those surveyed carry a digital wallet (via smartphone or smartwatch) when leaving home, and three-in-five (60%) 18 to 24-year-olds consider a digital wallet one of their “go-to” payment methods. Among those with a digital wallet, 40% only had one card set up on it, and 60% of those using a digital wallet said they only carried this kind of wallet. Additionally, around 7% of those surveyed said they carry no cash at all, while 23% had none at home. Despite this apparent preference for digital wallets and cashless payments, the research also revealed that only 61% of U.K. consumers trust smart devices as a payment method—a number that falls to just 37% among those aged 65 and up. This seemingly contradictory lack of trust in the preferred payment…
Sidekick
K$0.1638+3.80%
Union
U$0.01002-9.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004851+2.79%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:18
Részesedés
JUST IN! Major Bull Michael Saylor Makes His Long-Anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

JUST IN! Major Bull Michael Saylor Makes His Long-Anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

The post JUST IN! Major Bull Michael Saylor Makes His Long-Anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Continuing its weekly purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 1,955 BTC last week. Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 1,955 BTC worth $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196. Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account. “Strategy purchased 1,955 BTC for approximately $217.4 million, at approximately $111,196 per Bitcoin, generating a 25.8% BTC Return in 2025 YTD. As of 07/09/2025, we hold 638,460 BTC purchased for approximately $47.17 billion at approximately $73,880 per Bitcoin.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-major-bull-michael-saylor-makes-his-long-anticipated-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,349.43+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:17
Részesedés
From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today Amid SUI’s Push and Cheems Frenzy

From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today Amid SUI’s Push and Cheems Frenzy

Every cycle in crypto creates its legends. Some fade into obscurity, while others ignite revolutions that redefine wealth creation. Today, […] The post From Early Stages to 1000x – BullZilla Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today Amid SUI’s Push and Cheems Frenzy appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.4402+1.02%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03593+0.25%
Cheems
CHEEMS$0.0000011588+1.00%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/08 21:15
Részesedés
U.S. Labor Market Revisions Spark Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculation

U.S. Labor Market Revisions Spark Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculation

The post U.S. Labor Market Revisions Spark Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Major financial institutions project significant U.S. job growth revisions, influencing potential Federal Reserve actions. Anticipated labor data revisions may lead to rate cut speculations. Crypto markets could see volatility amid macroeconomic shifts. Economists predict a significant revision in U.S. job growth estimates, challenging current labor market perceptions as the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases new data on September 9, 2025. Potential interest rate cuts loom, influencing both traditional financial markets and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, amid concerns over labor market reliability. U.S. Job Growth Figures Could See 1 Million Decline A potential revision by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) could reveal job growth figures nearly 800,000 to 1 million below previous estimates. Economists from Wells Fargo, UBS, and others project substantial revisions. U.S. President Trump may express concern over the data’s accuracy. Anticipated revisions could weaken labor market perceptions, leading to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum could experience heightened volatility. Current reports indicate no official comments from BLS’s key figures, including William W. Beach, on this anticipated revision. Labor market revisions often mark turning points for policy and risk assets. Watch for liquidity reactions in both TradFi and crypto post-benchmark adjustment. “Labor market revisions often mark turning points for policy and risk assets. Watch for liquidity reactions in both TradFi and crypto post-benchmark adjustment.” — Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision Crypto Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Labor Data Updates Did you know? In past major downward labor revisions, market narratives have shifted swiftly, strengthening calls for Federal Reserve policy adjustments and significantly impacting cryptocurrency volatility. As of September 8, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) remains priced at $112,131.85 with a market cap of 2.23 trillion USD and a 57.65% market dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, the 24-hour trading volume has increased by…
Union
U$0.01002-9.48%
Wormhole
W$0.08222+3.46%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00094-28.24%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:15
Részesedés
Strategy adds 1,955 BTC to treasury portfolio, leading this week's BTC acquisition trend

Strategy adds 1,955 BTC to treasury portfolio, leading this week's BTC acquisition trend

Strategy made another predictable purchase of 1,995 BTC, as the asset recovered above $111,000. This time, the purchase required more issuance of MSTR common stock, sparking fears of dilution.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,349.43+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012-0.07%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 21:13
Részesedés
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidates Ahead of Next Major Move

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidates Ahead of Next Major Move

Ripple’s token has entered a muted trading phase, with price action reflecting indecision and a lack of strong order flow. The market remains trapped between well-defined supply and demand zones, waiting for a fresh impulse to determine its next directional move. Ripple Analysis By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily chart, XRP is consolidating […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+3.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9386+1.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01297+0.93%
Részesedés
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 21:10
Részesedés
Darius Rucker On Why He Gives Back Through Golf

Darius Rucker On Why He Gives Back Through Golf

The post Darius Rucker On Why He Gives Back Through Golf appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Rucker watches his tee shot during the first round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Getty Images As Darius Rucker continues along on his 2025 international tour with stops in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and his native Charleston, S.C., don’t be surprised to see the three-time Grammy winner signing classics like “Wagon Wheel,” “It Won’t Be Like This For Long,” “Hold My Hand” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” Also, don’t be surprised to see Rucker on a nearby golf course throughout his tour travels, culminating on December 13 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Fla. “If my body would let me, I would play golf every day,” Rucker said. “Now I play about four or five days a week.” Rucker, 59, was first introduced to golf when he was 14. When his best friend, Rick, and his father, Captain Richard Johannes, would talk about going to play, Rucker would usually ride his bike home and come back another day. At the Johannes’ house for dinner one evening, Rucker’s interest was finally piqued so he joined Richard and Rick at Wrenwoods Golf Course at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina. “I made a par the first day I played—a legitimate par,” Rucker said. “When that happened, I was hooked. I just wanted to play golf. (I’d ask Rick), ‘When’s your dad coming home? I want to play golf.’” While music became his passion and career, Rucker continued his relationship with golf. Boasting a 5.9 handicap as of mid-June, the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman doesn’t just play golf, he gives back to the game by creating opportunities for young players. He helped establish the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, a three-day tournament for NCAA Division I women’s collegiate golf played each March at the Long Cove…
Chainbase
C$0.25001-2.67%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03213+0.56%
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.18%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:10
Részesedés
Which Is The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now For Maximum ROI: Shiba Inu, Bonk, Trump, Or Layer Brett

Which Is The Best Meme Coin To Buy Now For Maximum ROI: Shiba Inu, Bonk, Trump, Or Layer Brett

Shiba Inu, Bonk, and TRUMP ride legacy hype, but Layer Brett at $0.0055 with L2 speed, staking rewards, and $1M giveaway is tipped as the best meme coin for 40x ROI.
holoride
RIDE$0.000976+3.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+0.82%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002291+6.60%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:10
Részesedés
Nasdaq weighs SEC filing to allow tokenized securities: Reports

Nasdaq weighs SEC filing to allow tokenized securities: Reports

The post Nasdaq weighs SEC filing to allow tokenized securities: Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to authorize a rule change that would allow securities listed on the exchange to be traded in either their current electronic form or as blockchain-based tokens. The filing, submitted September 8, 2025, was first reported by Reuters and CoinDesk. If approved, the system would let investors choose on a trade-by-trade basis whether to settle positions conventionally or through tokenized versions of the same shares. Nasdaq emphasized that tokenized stocks would carry identical rights to traditional ones, including shareholder voting and liquidation claims. Clearing would remain anchored in the Depository Trust Co., the backbone of US securities settlement, though trade records would also be stored on distributed ledgers. Nasdaq’s filing comes as both traditional finance firms and crypto-native exchanges experiment with tokenization. Robinhood introduced stock tokens for European clients earlier this year, while Galaxy Digital created tokenized shares of its own stock. Coinbase has separately sought regulatory relief to handle tokenized equities in the US. Tokenization could streamline settlement and open markets to more participants, though outdated regulations and the absence of legally recognized on-chain records will likely limit how quickly such systems can scale. The SEC itself has shown interest: Chair Paul Atkins recently launched “Project Crypto,” describing tokenization as potentially transformative for market structure. At the same time, Commissioner Hester Peirce has warned that tokenized instruments remain securities under law, meaning issuers and venues must continue to meet federal compliance standards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/nasdaq-sec-tokenized-securities
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196774-0.49%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004851+2.79%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:09
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?