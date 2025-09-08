2025-09-09 Tuesday

100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte

100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte

The post 100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin : 100 000 $ en ligne de mire, les traders en alerte Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-100k-traders-alerte/
XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader

XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader

TLDR Gina predicts that 99% of XRP holders will sell between $10 and $20, driven by psychological resistance points in the market. The psychology of retail investors often leads them to sell at key price milestones, missing potential long-term growth. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity and RLUSD stablecoin solutions are positioning XRP as a crucial asset in [...] The post XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi Application Development: Future of Layer 2 Solutions

DeFi Application Development: Future of Layer 2 Solutions

In this Article about DeFi Application Development: Future of Layer 2 Solutions.DeFi Application Development: Future of Layer 2 Solutions Introduction Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has quickly emerged as one of the most powerful industries in the blockchain industry providing clients with an alternative to the conventional financial ecosystem. But with this expansion are problems of network congestion, high transaction costs and scalability. It is here that Layer 2 solutions come in as the win-changer to the DeFi applications development platform. Overview of DeFi Applications Decentralized Finance (DeFi) apps are changing how individuals engage with financial services by eliminating the use of traditional banks and intermediaries. These applications are developed on blockchain networks and are powered by smart contracts that are automatically executed to carry out transactions securely and transparently, and they are tamper-proof. DeFi applications include a broad spectrum of financial operations including lending, borrowing, staking, yield farming, insurance, payments, and decentralized trading through DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges). They enable users to use their crypto wallets to access services in contrast to the traditional system, which was limited to global participation due to credit checks, and geographical boundaries. Applications in Stablecoins Stablecoins are also popular in DeFi to mitigate volatility and conduct smoother transactions, rendering such applications accessible to daily use. The uniqueness of DeFi applications lies in their inclusivity because they offer financial opportunities to anyone that has the internet access and also offer the user full access to their&nbsp;assets. Developers keep developing DeFi through new models such as liquidity pools, automated market makers and cross-chain solutions, which are pushing the limits of decentralized finance&nbsp;forward. More generally, DeFi applications can be viewed as the next leap of evolution in transforming the global financial ecosystem and making it more transparent, effective, and accessible than&nbsp;ever. Read this Blog to know more — What is Decentralized Finance Future of Layer 2 Solutions in DeFi Application Mass Adoption of&nbsp;DeFi The mass adoption will be promoted by layer 2 solutions as transactions will be made faster and cost-efficient. This will eliminate obstacles between end users and companies. Consequently, DeFi will be able to reach a wider audience around the&nbsp;world. 2. Cross-Chain Interoperability The next-generation Layer 2 networks will allow the flawless interconnection between various blockchains. This will enable users to easily move assets across ecosystems. Interoperability will establish a harmonised DeFi environment. 3. Advanced DeFi Use&nbsp;Cases The developers are able to create new DeFi applications with lower cost and greater scalability. Defi usecases, Such attributes as micro-lending, immediate payments, and live trading will prosper. This will increase the area of DeFi beyond conventional finance. 4. Integration with AI and Automation AI automation in DeFi will be alongside layer 2 solutions. Such a combination will strengthen risk-management, security, and intelligent contract execution. Better financial services will be made smarter and safer to&nbsp;users. 5. Institutional Adoption Financial institutions will have a higher chance of using Layer 2 to implement DeFi systems. Reduced transaction cost and enhanced scalability address the needs of the enterprise. This will be the linkage between conventional finance and&nbsp;DeFi. Why Layer 2 is Essential for DeFi Applications Scalability — Layer 2 solutions are based on a reduced load on the base blockchain, which enables thousands of transactions per&nbsp;second. Reduced Transactions Costs — It is possible to present to DeFi environments at a fraction of what it would cost to transact on Layer&nbsp;1. Enhanced User Experience-Quick and more cost-effective operations make DeFi more appealing to novices and companies. Enabling Innovation — Developers have the ability to create sophisticated DeFi applications such as micro-lending, instant payments and cross-chain swaps. Popular Layer 2 Solutions in&nbsp;DeFi Zero-Knowledge Rollups Optimistic Rollups Sidechains Plasma State Channels Conclusion The emergence of DeFi apps has created opportunities, though has caused challenges around scalability and efficiency of individual transactions. The future of DeFi is based on Layer 2 solutions that will help make financial interactions faster, cheaper, and more&nbsp;secure. Developers and businesses adopting Layer 2 into DeFi applications as blockchain utilization gains momentum will be at the forefront of the more inclusive, accessible and efficient financial system. DeFi Application Development: Future of Layer 2 Solutions was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Best Crypto To Buy Today Polls Tip A Layer Brett Over Legacy Tokens Like DOGE And SHIB

Best Crypto To Buy Today Polls Tip A Layer Brett Over Legacy Tokens Like DOGE And SHIB

Polls now tip Layer Brett as the best crypto to buy today, with $LBRETT at $0.0055 offering 864% staking APY, L2 speed, and meme culture edge over DOGE, SHIB, SUI, and HBAR.
Dollar Weakness vs Eurozone Resilience

Dollar Weakness vs Eurozone Resilience

💵 Dollar — The greenback has lost momentum as softer US labour data and growing bets on multiple Fed cuts weigh it down. Treasury yields slipped, and the dollar index eased, opening space for rivals to&nbsp;recover. 🇪🇺 Eurozone — Growth remains weak overall, but there are signs of stabilisation. Unemployment has dropped to multi-year lows, and manufacturing PMIs have moved back above 50, pointing to cautious improvement despite Germany’s struggles and political risks in&nbsp;France. 📈 EUR/USD — The pair has rallied toward 1.18, adding nearly 1% in a month and about 6% over the year. A clear break above 1.18 could fuel a push to 1.20, while failure to hold risks a reversal in favour of the&nbsp;dollar. ⚖️ For traders — The battle has shifted: a weakening dollar vs a slowly recovering eurozone. Both breakout and pullback scenarios are in play, making this a critical moment for positioning. 🚀 Seize the opportunity with NordFX: 👉 https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 📊 Dollar Weakness vs Eurozone Resilience was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
CoinShares Seals $1.2 Billion Nasdaq Deal with Vine Hill to Expand in U.S.

CoinShares Seals $1.2 Billion Nasdaq Deal with Vine Hill to Expand in U.S.

CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset manager, is preparing to shift its listing from Sweden to the United States in a landmark transaction. The company, which currently manages about $10 billion in assets, has signed a merger agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. and Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion pre-money and […]
Morning Market Update - 08.09.2025

Morning Market Update - 08.09.2025

📈 Asian stocks started the week with moderate gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose nearly +1.5% after a stronger-than-expected GDP revision and the political shock of PM Ishiba’s resignation. China posted slight gains despite weak trade data, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed, while Australia edged&nbsp;lower. 💱 On the FX market, the yen weakened sharply on Japan’s political turmoil, with USD/JPY hitting 148.57. Commodity currencies are under pressure, the euro remains steady, while the dollar is slightly softer after disappointing US labour data. The Chinese yuan holds stable despite export concerns. 📊 Japan’s revised Q2 GDP showed +2.2% annualised growth (+0.5% q/q), beating forecasts and marking the fifth consecutive quarter of expansion thanks to resilient private consumption. Meanwhile, China’s August exports rose but missed expectations, with shipments to the US plunging -33% y/y under tariff pressure. 🥇 Gold stays strong above $3,500/oz as China continues heavy buying, nearing $3,600/oz. Oil is rebounding after OPEC+ announced a production increase for October, and NATGAS futures are up more than 3%. The People’s Bank of China extended its gold-buying streak to 10 straight months, lifting reserves to 74.02M&nbsp;oz. 💹 Crypto market sentiment is cautiously optimistic: while Bitcoin remains steady, altcoins are leading — Dogecoin +3.5% and Sandbox +2% this&nbsp;morning. 🚀 Stay tuned with NordFX for market moves — trade smart, trade with confidence! 🌅 Morning Market Update - 08.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Grayscale seeks SEC approval to launch Chainlink ETF

Grayscale seeks SEC approval to launch Chainlink ETF

The post Grayscale seeks SEC approval to launch Chainlink ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments has filed fresh paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking to convert its Chainlink Trust into an exchange-traded fund ETF). The filing, submitted Sept. 5, would allow the $28.7 million vehicle to trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK once approved. The company said the shift is designed to give investors regulated access to Chainlink’s price performance without the need to manage or secure the tokens directly. Essentially, Grayscale aims to lower custody risks while offering exposure through traditional markets by using an ETF structure. Before the ETF can launch, Grayscale must file a corresponding 19b-4 submission, a procedural step that requires SEC approval. Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF structure Grayscale stated that its proposed ETF could allow some of the tokens held in the trust to be staked. In that scenario, the asset management firm said it would rely on third-party providers to keep tokens in custodian wallets. The firm emphasized that the fund will use a cash-based creation and redemption model. While the SEC has recently approved in-kind standards for other digital asset ETFs, Grayscale noted that it remains uncertain how quickly market participants will adapt. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The company also indicated that NYSE Arca could eventually seek regulatory clearance to update its listing rules to accommodate in-kind transactions. According to the filing, CSC Delaware Trust Company will serve as trustee, while The Bank of New York Mellon will act as both transfer agent and administrator. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company will function as the co-transfer agent, and Coinbase will provide prime brokerage and custody services. Crypto ETFs The application marks another attempt by Grayscale…
7 Best Social Media Automation APIs Compared: Features, Pros & Cons

7 Best Social Media Automation APIs Compared: Features, Pros & Cons

Photo by Piotr Cichosz on&nbsp;Unsplash Problem: Managing social media today feels like fighting a hydra — cut off one head (a post on Instagram), and three more grow (TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts). Each platform demands a different format, caption style, or ratio. There’s only one&nbsp;you You’re trapped in a never-ending cycle: You spend 2 hours editing a Reel, while your inbox floods with comments. You craft a LinkedIn carousel, then realize you need to resize for Pinterest. Your blog post is live, but you lack bandwidth to repurpose it into tweets or&nbsp;shorts. Meanwhile, your competitors are everywhere — posting, trending, engaging — while you’re stuck in copy-paste publishing hell. The fatigue creeps in: creativity drains, strategy slips, and you always feel&nbsp;behind. Enter social media automation APIs. Imagine plugging in AI + integrations + scheduling that: Generates captions, images, and videos automatically. Adapts posts to each platform’s quirks. Publishes consistently while you&nbsp;sleep. Instead of being the bottleneck, you become the strategist. 1) Blotato — the faceless turbo-creator Best for: creators and brands that want volume of posts, shorts, memes, carousels, and quotes without juggling&nbsp;tools. What it is: A “factory mode” generator that transforms ideas or long videos into dozens of assets ready for&nbsp;social. Social media automation API&nbsp;angle: AI pipelines for hooks, captions, and variations. Batch creation + multi-network scheduling. Templates tuned for virality. Pros: Massive output; trend-friendly formats; saves&nbsp;hours. Cons: Less technical flexibility than API-first tools. Example: Upload one long video → Blotato returns 15 clips, 10 captions, 5 carousels. Link: 👉 Try&nbsp;Blotato 2) Apify — the API-first automation Swiss Army&nbsp;knife Best for: technical marketers and agencies who want custom pipelines (scraping + AI + posting). Key functions: Cloud “actors” that extract → transform → publish. Public API, Zapier/Make/n8n integrations. Pros: Total freedom, enterprise scale, perfect to inject AI anywhere. Cons: Requires technical skills; not a simple scheduler UI. Example: New blog post → Apify extracts, generates 5 posts with AI, pushes to LinkedIn/IG/TikTok APIs. Link: 👉&nbsp;Apify 3) Ocoya — AI + automation to&nbsp;scale Best for: agencies and creators needing creation + calendar +&nbsp;rules. Key functions: AI copy + design, automations (RSS → post, product → post), own API, Shopify/Canva integrations. Pros: Great mix of creativity and automation. Cons: Less “freeform” than&nbsp;Apify. Example: New Shopify product → Ocoya generates post + hashtags → queues for IG/FB/Pinterest. Link: 👉&nbsp;Ocoya 4) SocialBee — an all-in-one suite with&nbsp;AI Best for: solo consultants and SMBs that want one hub for creation, scheduling, inbox, and reporting. Key functions: Copilot AI (copies, hashtags, images), global calendar, curation, analytics. Pros: User-friendly, team roles, approval&nbsp;flows. Cons: Less customizable than API-first options. Example: 10 ideas → Copilot creates platform-specific versions → bulk schedule. Link: 👉 SocialBee 5) Predis.ai — videos, posts &amp; ads with&nbsp;AI Best for: e-commerce, creators, SMBs needing visuals + scheduling. Key functions: AI generates posts, short-form video, ads; integrated calendar; public API; Shopify integration. Pros: Strong for short video + product&nbsp;posts. Cons: For complex workflows, pair with Apify/n8n. Example: Import catalog → Predis outputs product videos + captions → schedule IG/TikTok/YouTube Shorts. Link: 👉 Predis.ai 6) FeedHive — vibe marketing + smart&nbsp;triggers Best for: personal brands focusing on organic&nbsp;growth. Key functions: AI writer, auto-adapt posts per network, triggers (e.g., if post hits X likes, publish follow-up). Pros: Great UX, predictive timing, automation triggers. Cons: Limited support for X/Twitter. Example: LinkedIn post hits 100 likes → FeedHive auto-comments with CTA, saves for repurpose. Link: 👉&nbsp;FeedHive 7) ContentStudio — curation + blogs = one&nbsp;hub Best for: agencies managing social +&nbsp;blogs. Key functions: AI assistant, RSS automation, publish to WordPress + social, analytics, white-label. Pros: Covers social + blogs, great for agencies. Cons: Feature-rich; may feel heavy at&nbsp;first. Example: Auto-curate 5 articles → AI summarizes → post to LinkedIn, thread on X, draft on WordPress. Link: 👉 ContentStudio Which one fits&nbsp;you? Need content at scale fast? →&nbsp;Blotato Want API-first control? →&nbsp;Apify Need AI + ready automations? →&nbsp;Ocoya Prefer all-in-one simplicity? → SocialBee Focus on video + e-commerce? → Predis.ai Personal brand, organic-first? →&nbsp;FeedHive Run agencies + blogs? → ContentStudio Final CTA Want creative volume now? 👉&nbsp;Blotato Want to build your own API workflows? 👉&nbsp;Apify 🚀 Need expert help automating your social media pipeline? Contact me directly: kevinmenesesgonzalez@gmail.com 7 Best Social Media Automation APIs Compared: Features, Pros &amp; Cons was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Nasdaq asks SEC to approve tokenized stock trading on its exchange

Nasdaq asks SEC to approve tokenized stock trading on its exchange

The post Nasdaq asks SEC to approve tokenized stock trading on its exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq is asking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow fully regulated trading of tokenized stocks directly on its exchange, according to a request filed on Monday, that outlines a plan that could embed blockchain inside the core of American equity markets as part of the actual trading infrastructure. If approved, this would be the first time crypto technology directly powers the buying and selling of real, regulated stocks in the U.S. The request includes a proposed rule change that would officially redefine what counts as a “security.” Nasdaq wants the SEC to approve this change so that tokenized shares, digital replicas of real stocks, can be treated the same way as traditional securities. But before anything happens, the SEC must open the plan up for public comment and then make a final ruling. Nasdaq outlines how tokenized stocks would be traded Nasdaq’s filing details exactly how these tokenized assets would work. First, they would be clearly labeled so there’s no confusion for any party involved in clearing and settlement. The Depository Trust Company, which handles that part of the process, would be responsible for executing those trades. These assets wouldn’t be treated like second-class stocks. Nasdaq made it clear that once listed, a tokenized share would have the same execution priority, shareholder rights, and documentation standards as the original security it represents. This isn’t a minor tweak. Nasdaq’s proposal goes into the heart of how the market works: how stocks are created, how they’re traded, and how they settle. That’s a direct shot at Wall Street’s legacy infrastructure, which still relies on slow batch processing and after-hours reconciliation. Nasdaq also flagged a problem that’s been brewing: companies aren’t in control when their shares are tokenized by outsiders. “Tokenizing securities should not occur in a manner that deprives issuers…
