Deftones scores its first radio No. 1 as "My Mind Is a Mountain" tops Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, while Private Music dominates multiple lists. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – MAY 23: Chino Moreno of the Deftones performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 23, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Getty Images Deftones have spent more than a quarter-century reaching Billboard's radio charts with some of the biggest smashes in hard rock music. Somehow, despite immense popularity and many attempts at climbing all the way to the top, the musicians had never reached No. 1 on any of the company's radio lists — until now. As the group's new album Private Music arrives, the outfit finally conquers an airplay tally with its latest single. Deftones Finally Hit No. 1 at Radio "My Mind Is a Mountain" climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Last week, the lead single from Private Music sat at No. 3. Seven weeks into its time on one of Billboard's rock-focused rosters, the Deftones cut conquers the list. Nine Top 10s Throughout the years, Deftones have sent 17 songs to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Nine have reached the top 10, but until now, none had hit No. 1. A New Peak on Rock & Alternative Airplay "My Mind Is a Mountain" reaches new peaks on two Billboard charts this week. Along with a No. 1 showing on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, the tune surges from No. 13 to No. 7 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, marking Deftones' first top 10 on that tally. Returning to Multiple Billboard Charts The same single reappears on four rankings thanks to increased sales and streams as Private Music became available.