2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
MyStonks launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section, with the first batch of 11 mainstream trading pairs including BTC, ETH, and WLFI

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news, the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks officially launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section. The first batch of contracts have been opened for 10 mainstream currencies including BTC/USDT, BNB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, LINK/USDT, SOL/USDT, SUI/USDT, TRUMP/USDT, XRP/USDT, and WLFI, supporting up to 100x leverage. Users can participate in transactions by recharging USDC/USDT (Solana, Ethereum, Base, Tron). Note: MyStonks has previously launched products such as "RWA Spot", "RWA Contract", and "Cryptocurrency Spot", and has cumulatively supported 180+ US stock tokens, including top targets such as AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA, with a total trading volume of approximately US$2.5 billion and nearly 40,000 registered users.
Solana
SOL$212.03+1.97%
Binance Coin
BNB$874.39-0.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.556+0.71%
PANews2025/09/08 21:52
JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September

The post JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September Skip to content Home Crypto News JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast for September Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jpmorgan-fed-rate-cut/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017471+6.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:51
Crypto.com Secures Custody Deals with Axelar and Frax Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Crypto.com has been selected by both the Axelar Foundation and Frax to provide secure institutional custody and liquidity support for their native tokens.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017471+6.50%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:50
The House Always Wins... Or Does It? A Simple Guide to Calculating the 'Expected Value' of a Casino Bonus

Is that casino bonus worth it? Learn how to calculate the Expected Value (EV) of a bonus to see if the odds are truly in your favour. Simple guide.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01689+0.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014071-2.41%
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 21:49
Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker

TLDR Grayscale files for GLNK ETF, first spot Chainlink fund with staking option. GLNK ETF to give regulated spot LINK exposure, with future staking potential. Grayscale’s GLNK ETF could pioneer Chainlink spot access with staking rewards. Chainlink Trust set to become GLNK ETF, offering spot LINK exposure on NYSE. GLNK ETF may debut as first [...] The post Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004843+2.64%
Chainlink
LINK$22.91+1.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04223+2.17%
Coincentral2025/09/08 21:49
BlockchainFX Presale Is Changing the Rules: A Trading Super App, Visa Cards, and 1000x Potential in One Token as BNB Struggles Below $850

BlockchainFX presale surges past $6.9M with live trading super app, Visa perks, and 70% fee rewards, while BNB stalls below $850. Early entry eyeing 100x ROI.
Binance Coin
BNB$874.39-0.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01297+0.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01922+6.18%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:48
The Crypto Casino With Puzzles & Prizes

The post The Crypto Casino With Puzzles & Prizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pasino: The Crypto Casino With Puzzles & Prizes 2 The online casino industry is thriving, yet it often feels overcrowded. Most platforms look and feel the same, offering identical games and generic promotions that fail to keep players excited. Pasino changes the game. More than just another crypto casino, it blends classic gambling with interactive puzzles and prize-driven challenges. Instead of relying solely on luck, players dive into a gamified adventure where strategy, entertainment, and rewards come together. This unique mix solves one of the industry’s most significant problems: a lack of originality and authentic engagement. With Pasino, players compete, solve, and win while being part of a dynamic crypto community. Pasino: The Place for Strategy, Rewards & Fun What makes Pasino stand out isn’t just the variety of games or the novelty of puzzles; it’s the balance it creates between entertainment, strategy, and reward. The platform is built to keep players engaged at every stage, whether testing their luck on slots, planning moves at the poker table, or unlocking new challenges. Instead of focusing only on winnings, Pasino focuses on a richer gaming journey. Every puzzle solved or milestone achieved feels like progress, making the experience more personal and rewarding than on a typical casino site. This balance ensures that players enjoy the thrill of chance and the satisfaction of strategy. Pasino review insights highlight how the platform goes beyond standard crypto casinos by directly weaving challenges and community-driven features into gameplay. A Diverse Range of Games for Every Player Pasino makes sure every type of player finds something enjoyable by offering a broad mix of games: Classic Slots Pasino’s slot collection blends timeless mechanics with high-quality graphics, from nostalgic fruit machines to modern, themed adventures. Each spin offers something new, whether you’re after simplicity or immersive storylines. Table…
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009353-0.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10104-0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:48
New Launchpad DegenSafe Emerges From SHIB Ecosystem, Backed by $LC Utility

London, UK, 8th September 2025, Chainwire
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000127+1.27%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:44
BTC Mining Difficulty Climbs to All-Time High Amid Surging Miner Activity

The Bitcoin mining difficulty of 136 trillion was accompanied by a notable surge in hashrate.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,349.44--%
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 21:44
Deftones Waited Decades To Hit No. 1 For The First Time

The post Deftones Waited Decades To Hit No. 1 For The First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deftones scores its first radio No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, while Private Music dominates multiple lists. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – MAY 23: Chino Moreno of the Deftones performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 23, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Getty Images Deftones have spent more than a quarter-century reaching Billboard’s radio charts with some of the biggest smashes in hard rock music. Somehow, despite immense popularity and many attempts at climbing all the way to the top, the musicians had never reached No. 1 on any of the company’s radio lists — until now. As the group’s new album Private Music arrives, the outfit finally conquers an airplay tally with its latest single. Deftones Finally Hit No. 1 at Radio “My Mind Is a Mountain” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Last week, the lead single from Private Music sat at No. 3. Seven weeks into its time on one of Billboard’s rock-focused rosters, the Deftones cut conquers the list. Nine Top 10s Throughout the years, Deftones have sent 17 songs to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Nine have reached the top 10, but until now, none had hit No. 1. A New Peak on Rock & Alternative Airplay “My Mind Is a Mountain” reaches new peaks on two Billboard charts this week. Along with a No. 1 showing on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, the tune surges from No. 13 to No. 7 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, marking Deftones’ first top 10 on that tally. Returning to Multiple Billboard Charts The same single reappears on four rankings thanks to increased sales and streams as Private Music became available. “My Mind Is a Mountain”…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10104-0.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:43
