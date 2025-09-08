2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
SUI Price Gains Align With Arctic Pablo Coin’s 10,001% ROI Projection, Are Gigachad, Dogecoin Among the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now?

What drives excitement in the meme coin world isn’t just hype, it’s when numbers and narrative collide. Right now, SUI price has been climbing after recent momentum tied to ecosystem growth, and that spark has lit a fresh debate about which projects are the best crypto presales to buy now. In the middle of this […]
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:15
Bitcoin Price Eyes $120,000 In 2025 Yet A Low Cap Meme Coin Gains 1,000x Speculation Across Social Channels

Unlike countless meme coins that come and go, Layer Brett combines cultural virality with real utility, offering early investors a […] The post Bitcoin Price Eyes $120,000 In 2025 Yet A Low Cap Meme Coin Gains 1,000x Speculation Across Social Channels appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 22:13
Institutional Buyers May Break Bitcoin’s Traditional Four-Year Cycle, Tom Lee Warns

Fundstrat's Tom Lee cautioned that institutional buyers could disrupt Bitcoin's traditional four-year cycle as sustained institutional capital inflows over the past two years have introduced counter-cyclical dynamics, shifting the market beyond retail dominance through corporate buyers and ETF launches that bring consistent capital flows away from halving-driven supply scarcity rallies.
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:13
Next 15 Years: Major Crypto Money Forecast Shared by Ex-Coinbase’s Nick Tomaino

Nick Tomaino has made an important crypto prediction for next 15 years
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:13
This Week’s Best Crypto To Buy: Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September

While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, the spotlight has increasingly shifted toward emerging presale projects that offer investors a […] The post This Week’s Best Crypto To Buy: Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 22:09
Kazakhstan's president leads push for national crypto reserve

Kazakhstan needs to focus on cryptocurrencies and create a strategic reserve with the most promising among them, its president demanded as he instructed relevant institutions to work in that direction. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also urged speeding up the development of a comprehensive ecosystem for digital assets in the Central Asian country and investing millions of U.S. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 22:09
Ethereum ETFs hit by $1 billion pullback as lack of staking yield tests conviction

The post Ethereum ETFs hit by $1 billion pullback as lack of staking yield tests conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have posted about $1 billion in net outflows, days after taking in roughly $1.4 billion during the prior week. The swing centers on primary market creations and redemptions that have become the main conduit for institutional ETH exposure in the U.S. Per SoSoValue’s U.S. ETH ETF dashboard, cumulative net outflows across the eight-day window from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 were about $952 million. The same feed shows that the week immediately before, Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, drew approximately $1.58 billion of net inflows, confirming the week-to-week whipsaw visible in daily totals. Daily prints underline how quickly flows can pivot. On Sept. 5, the combined products recorded about $446.8 million leaving in one session, a return to redemptions after several inflow days the week prior. At the broader product level, CoinShares’ latest weekly fund-flows report for the period ending Sept. 1 shows Ethereum leading all digital assets with about $1.4 billion of inflows. The note also records that flows turned negative on the Friday of that week after the U.S. core PCE release, linking the change in tone to macro data rather than product-specific mechanics alone. Product design still matters for stickiness. U.S. spot ETH ETFs do not engage in proof-of-stake validation or any related activity that would earn staking rewards. For example, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust prospectus states the trust will not directly or indirectly use any portion of its ether for staking and will not earn staking income. The absence of native yield inside the wrapper can reduce the incentive to hold through drawdowns, particularly when spot ETH holders can access staking returns on-chain. Issuer-level patterns remain uneven. Farside’s ETH ETF table shows that Grayscale’s converted ETHE often posts redemptions on risk-off days while lower-fee funds absorb creations when demand returns, a rotation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:09
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $217M Bitcoin As Price Holds Firm

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $217M Bitcoin As Price Holds Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest holder of Bitcoin, continued stacking the cryptocurrency as the BTC price edged up slightly last week.  Strategy acquired 1,955 Bitcoin (BTC) for $217.4 million between Sept. 2 and 7, according to a Tuesday US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The purchase was made at an average price of $111,196 per coin as the cryptocurrency briefly surged above $113,000 last Friday before slipping to around $110,000, according to CoinGecko. With the new acquisition, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings totaled 638,460 BTC as of Sunday, purchased for approximately $47.2 billion and at an average price of $73,880 per BTC. Ongoing buying slowdown Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase follows a series of buys in August, totaling approximately 7,714 BTC for the month. The company’s BTC buying last month was significantly smaller than previous purchases, including a massive 31,466 BTC acquisition in July and a 17,075 BTC acquisition in June. An excerpt from Strategy’s Form 8-K. Source: SEC The latest purchase was made using proceeds from three of Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings, including the Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF), the Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK) and its own Common A stock MSTR. Strategy left off the S&P 500 Strategy’s new Bitcoin buy came after the company was excluded from the addition to the S&P 500 index last Friday, contrary to the expectations of many. Instead, S&P 500 added a few new stocks, including the crypto-friendly stock trading app Robinhood, the mobile technology company AppLovin and Emcor Group, which specializes in mechanical and electrical construction services. The new stocks are set to join the index before market open on Sept. 22. Related: Michael Saylor’s fortune jumps $1B amid billionaire index inclusion Addressing Strategy’s exclusion from S&P 500, ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the deciding role of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:08
Ethereum stablecoin supply hits record $165B as tokenized assets surge

The post Ethereum stablecoin supply hits record $165B as tokenized assets surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s stablecoin supply hit a record $165 billion after growing by $5 billion in one week, proving strong demand for dollar-backed tokens and strengthening the network’s lead in tokenized assets. Token Terminal said Ethereum added about $1 billion in stablecoins daily last week, the fastest growth pace this year. Data from RWA.xyz showed a slightly lower total of $158.5 billion, but both reports confirmed a new all-time high that gives Ethereum a 57% share of the stablecoin market. Stablecoin supply sets new record Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has more than doubled since January 2024 and is now worth about 57% of the market. Tron comes second with 27% and Solana third with less than 4%. Stablecoin supply on Ethereum surges. Source: Token Terminal These numbers show just how strong ETH is as developers and issuers choose it over others due to a large pool of users and capital. Institutions also prefer ETH because its infrastructure is more resilient and has a solid track record that’s more established than the others. Stablecoins are now one of the most popular tools in the digital economy, and the fact that ETH added $5 billion in just one week shows how much its adoption is expanding. It also proves that more people trust the network for their trading activities.  Tokenized assets grow fast on Ethereum Stablecoins are only one part of the story in ETH’s influence on tokenized assets. The blockchain also issues gold, government bonds, and other forms of traditional finance. Data from Token Terminal shows that the amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has risen to $2.4 billion this year, more than double last year’s. Gold that was once kept in vaults and only traded through brokers can now exist in digital form on Ethereum and be exchanged instantly. The platform’s share of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:07
Tetra Digital Group, a digital asset infrastructure provider, has secured approximately $10 million in funding.

PANews reported on September 8th that Tetra Digital Group, a Canadian digital asset infrastructure provider, announced the completion of approximately $10 million in funding from investors including Urbana Corporation, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank, and Shopify. As part of this investment, Tetra and its partners plan to become the first financial institution to launch a Canadian fiat-backed stablecoin in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval. The new Tetra stablecoin will leverage Tetra Digital Group's institutional-grade custody infrastructure to provide businesses and consumers with a stable, secure, and fully compliant digital currency, backed 1:1 by Canadian dollar reserves.
PANews2025/09/08 22:05
