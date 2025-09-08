Ethereum stablecoin supply hits record $165B as tokenized assets surge

Ethereum's stablecoin supply hit a record $165 billion after growing by $5 billion in one week, proving strong demand for dollar-backed tokens and strengthening the network's lead in tokenized assets. Token Terminal said Ethereum added about $1 billion in stablecoins daily last week, the fastest growth pace this year. Data from RWA.xyz showed a slightly lower total of $158.5 billion, but both reports confirmed a new all-time high that gives Ethereum a 57% share of the stablecoin market. Stablecoin supply sets new record Ethereum's stablecoin supply has more than doubled since January 2024 and is now worth about 57% of the market. Tron comes second with 27% and Solana third with less than 4%. Stablecoin supply on Ethereum surges. Source: Token Terminal These numbers show just how strong ETH is as developers and issuers choose it over others due to a large pool of users and capital. Institutions also prefer ETH because its infrastructure is more resilient and has a solid track record that's more established than the others. Stablecoins are now one of the most popular tools in the digital economy, and the fact that ETH added $5 billion in just one week shows how much its adoption is expanding. It also proves that more people trust the network for their trading activities. Tokenized assets grow fast on Ethereum Stablecoins are only one part of the story in ETH's influence on tokenized assets. The blockchain also issues gold, government bonds, and other forms of traditional finance. Data from Token Terminal shows that the amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has risen to $2.4 billion this year, more than double last year's. Gold that was once kept in vaults and only traded through brokers can now exist in digital form on Ethereum and be exchanged instantly. The platform's share of…