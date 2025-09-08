2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla's US market share plunges by most in 8 years

Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years

The post Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla’s control of the American EV market just took its biggest beating in almost a decade. In August 2025, the company’s US market share collapsed to 38%, falling below 40% for the first time since 2017. Back then, Tesla was still ramping up the Model 3. Now, it’s being pushed out of the spotlight by cheaper, newer, and more competitive options. At the same time, Elon is chasing robots instead of cars. While Tesla’s lineup stagnates, rivals are throwing everything at buyers, and it’s working. Cox’s data shows Tesla lost over 10 percentage points of market share in just two months, slipping from 48.7% in June to 42% in July, then dropping even lower in August. This is Tesla’s sharpest decline since March 2021, when Ford jumped into the EV game with the Mustang Mach-E. By comparison, overall EV sales in July rose 24% to 128,268 units. Tesla’s own sales in July climbed to 53,816, a 7% bump, but that couldn’t keep pace. In August, Tesla’s sales growth dropped to 3.1%, while the rest of the market accelerated by 14%. Legacy brands offer bigger incentives and take over sales One reason for Tesla’s plunge is the flood of EV deals from legacy automakers. Hyundai, Honda, Kia, and Toyota are all giving buyers aggressive offers, rolling out better incentives than Tesla and grabbing market share fast. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Cox’s director of industry insights, said, “These legacy manufacturers are all benefiting from this sense of urgency, and they’re able to have attractive offerings for their vehicles—and it’s working.” She also added, “I know they’re positioning themselves as a robotics, AI company. But when you’re a car company, when you don’t have new products, your share will start to decline.” Tesla hasn’t introduced a new mass-market vehicle since the Cybertruck in 2023.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 22:19
US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves

US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves

In a development that could potentially shake the financial sector, a notable rise in crypto reserve companies listed on US stock markets is being observed this year. Inspired by trailblazers like MicroStrategy and Tesla, a multitude of firms are venturing into this promising arena.Continue Reading:US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves
Coinstats 2025/09/08 22:18
Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders

Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders

The post Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Less than two months after being hacked, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Kinto has announced its decision to shut down “to protect users and community.” Kinto’s post-hack recovery plan, dubbed “Phoenix,” included raising $750,000 in crypto from private credit protocol Wildcat Finance, promising depositors 50% APR. The bridge loan turned out to be insufficient, however. Kinto explained that “the 577 ETH that were drained and new debt + market conditions killed further fundraising.” Lenders who deposited to the Phoenix market will take a 24% haircut, the first default for Wildcat creditors who have facilitated $368 million in loans since its public launch in February. 1/ 🛑 Kinto is shutting down. After exhausting every path to keep going, we’re conducting orderly wind-down to protect users and community. – Users can normally withdraw assets– Phoenix lenders receive ~76%– Morpho Victims can claim up to $1.1k each Read full details 🧵 — Kinto (@KintoXYZ) September 7, 2025 Read more: https://protos.com/just-another-day-in-defi-a-hack-a-rug-pull-and-10m-saved/ Kinto’s token, K, fell victim to an “industry-wide” vulnerability dubbed CPIMP on July 10, in which an attacker upgraded the token contract’s implementation to allow themselves to mint tokens. The subsequent sell-off of freshly minted tokens crashed the price of K and netted the attacker 577 ether (ETH), worth $2.5 million today per CoinMarketCap data. The foundation’s exchange liquidity will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, who will “recover ~76% of principal.” Additionally, Kinto founder Ramon Recuero is offering hack victims up to $1,100 from his own personal funds. Collateral damage Wildcat, which announced its latest $3.5 million raise on Friday, is an attempt to bring unsecured credit to a sector which can feel a lot like the wild-west of global finance. It aims to replace “the opaque credit daisychain of FTX, 3AC et al,” which imploded spectacularly in 2022, plunging crypto assets into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 22:18
Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury

Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury

The post Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine disclosed on Monday that its ether holdings now exceed 2.069 million, positioning the company as the largest ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury globally. Bitmine Lists 192 Bitcoin, $266M Cash Alongside 2.069M Ether As of Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Bitmine reported crypto and cash holdings of more than […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitmine-discloses-2-069m-ether-calls-itself-no-2-global-crypto-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 22:17
Cantor Fitzgerald Launches New Bitcoin Fund Using Gold Hedge Strategy

Cantor Fitzgerald Launches New Bitcoin Fund Using Gold Hedge Strategy

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Businesswire, Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald announced the launch of the Cantor Fitzgerald Gold Protected Bitcoin Fund, LP. The fund is an innovative structured investment product that combines the growth potential and adoption of Bitcoin with the downside protection of gold. If the price of Bitcoin declines, the fund will use the performance of gold to protect up to 100% of the original investment.
PANews 2025/09/08 22:17
A criminal gang in Ukraine extorted $800,000 from a family of crypto entrepreneurs

A criminal gang in Ukraine extorted $800,000 from a family of crypto entrepreneurs

Law enforcers detained the participants of the organized criminal group, which was headed by the “watchman” for Kolomyia. Among the victims — a family of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs — from them demanded $800 000 allegedly for “debts”. This was reported by the National police of Ukraine. Details of the case According to the investigation, the criminal […] Сообщение A criminal gang in Ukraine extorted $800,000 from a family of crypto entrepreneurs появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted 2025/09/08 22:16
US Stocks Surge as Crypto Reserve Companies Find Growth Hack

US Stocks Surge as Crypto Reserve Companies Find Growth Hack

US stocks are increasingly seeing crypto reserve companies discover growth opportunities. Lion Group Holding plans to convert SOL and SUI Coins into HYPE Coin. Continue Reading:US Stocks Surge as Crypto Reserve Companies Find Growth Hack The post US Stocks Surge as Crypto Reserve Companies Find Growth Hack appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 22:15
XRP ETF Launching Soon? New Data Raises Hope

XRP ETF Launching Soon? New Data Raises Hope

XRP ETF approval odds hit 98%, fueling growing investor optimism. Ripple’s legal victory paves the way for XRP ETF launch. XRP ETFs could surpass Ethereum, with up to $5 billion inflows. Recent data from Polymarket has ignited growing optimism around the approval of a Ripple (XRP) exchange-traded fund (ETF). With the probability of approval now sitting at an impressive 98%, market participants are beginning to believe that an XRP ETF could be closer than expected. The sharp rise in approval odds reflects a significant increase in confidence. Polymarket’s figures show a 27% surge in the likelihood of approval in recent weeks, pushing the chances to nearly 98.2%. This jump signals a shift in investor sentiment, suggesting that XRP could soon secure its place in the ETF space. Renewed Investor Confidence The surge in optimism follows Ripple’s favorable legal outcome in its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the legal challenges behind them, Ripple is now positioned to move forward with plans for an ETF. Investors are clearly reacting to this clarity, as evidenced by the increasing approval odds on Polymarket. Also Read: XRP Falling Wedge in Progress, See Next Target The community is now focused on how Ripple can take advantage of the cleared regulatory path, fueling speculation about institutional interest in a possible XRP ETF. The rise in approval chances has added to the growing anticipation that XRP may soon join the ranks of other digital assets with approved ETFs. XRP Community Responds to Rising Optimism As confidence in the likelihood of an XRP ETF grows, reactions from the XRP community have become increasingly positive. Amelie (@_Crypto_Barbie), who shared the chart displaying the latest data on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out the surge in approval odds, emphasizing that an XRP ETF could soon become a reality. WOW! #XRP ETF APPROVAL CONFIDENCE RISES TO 98% ON POLYMARKET! XRP ETF IN 2025! pic.twitter.com/c7A5kUmdun — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) September 8, 2025 The XRP community is abuzz with excitement, with many seeing the rising odds as evidence of positive momentum. With Bitcoin and Ethereum already having successful ETFs, there’s a strong belief that XRP is next in line, further bolstering expectations of a potential launch. XRP’s Advantage in Institutional Markets According to Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg, XRP ETFs are poised to outperform Ethereum ETFs once they launch. McClurg shared his insights with Wall Street investor Paul Barron, noting that XRP is the second most recognized cryptocurrency on Wall Street, just behind Bitcoin, while Ethereum ranks third despite its larger market capitalization. McClurg estimates that XRP ETFs could see up to $5 billion in inflows during the first month of trading. Such a result would place XRP ahead of Ethereum ETFs, which have faced challenges in gaining significant traction. McClurg also pointed out that macroeconomic factors, such as Federal Reserve rate cuts, could help boost the performance of XRP ETFs, further improving their outlook. Canary Capital, along with several other asset managers, has filed to list an XRP ETF with the SEC, which is set to decide on the proposal soon. A Defining Moment for XRP The potential approval of an XRP ETF represents a major milestone for Ripple. Should the ETF move forward, it would provide institutional investors with an avenue to engage with XRP in a regulated, mainstream format. Such a development could not only enhance investor access but also solidify XRP’s standing within the broader cryptocurrency and financial markets. The new data from Polymarket, showing a 98% chance of approval, raises significant hope for the XRP community. With legal obstacles now behind Ripple, the path to an ETF launch is becoming clearer. The growing confidence in an XRP ETF could mark the beginning of a transformative moment for Ripple, potentially expanding its reach within the financial markets. Also Read: Trump Family Net Worth Surges to $7.7 Billion Fueled by Crypto Holdings The post XRP ETF Launching Soon? New Data Raises Hope appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 22:15
WLD Price Surges 20% as Nasdaq-Listed Eightco Unveils First Worldcoin Treasury

WLD Price Surges 20% as Nasdaq-Listed Eightco Unveils First Worldcoin Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 22:15
Tetra Digital Secures $10M, Plans Canadian Stablecoin Launch

Tetra Digital Secures $10M, Plans Canadian Stablecoin Launch

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/tetra-digital-10m-canadian-stablecoin/
Coinstats 2025/09/08 22:15
