Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders

The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Shiba Inu price is under intense pressure, with analysts projecting a potential 20% decline in September amid weak demand and stagnation across the meme coin market. Once seen as the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB now struggles to live up to its early hype as whales exit and liquidity thins. In contrast, the Layer Brett (LBRETT) …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 22:26
ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026

The post ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 28, Andrew Slimmon, a senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview with CNBC that the future for stocks is looking “very bright”. Indeed, the U.S. stock market reached its most expensive valuation ever this summer, the NASDAQ Composite surging over 40% in the span of about four months, driven largely by new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI). To see what sectors are likely to continue delivering next year as well, we consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT about 5 stocks to hold through 2026. 1. Microsoft (MSFT) MSFT stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT ChatGPT’s first pick was Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The chatbot acknowledged the company’s position in cloud computing, singling out Azure and its integrated AI capabilities across its suite of products. In addition to enterprise software, ChatGPT noted business partnerships and investments in OpenAI, which have helped make Microsoft a frontrunner in monetizing artificial intelligence among institutional and retail users. Moreover, the tech giant boasts a strong balance sheet, recurring subscription revenue, and a history of dividends, which contribute to its appeal as a long-term investment. 2. Alphabet (GOOGL) Alphabet stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the second pick. The company has a virtual monopoly in digital advertising, search, and cloud services, and much like Microsoft, it has invested heavily in AI. The firm’s other ventures include Waymo (self-driving cars), DeepMind (healthcare), and various quantum computing projects. With AI-powered search and new ad formats across Google, YouTube, and Android platforms, ChatGPT suggests, Alphabet’s ad business could expand significantly, potentially rivaling Microsoft. 3. Tesla (TSLA) TSLA stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk’s golden goose, continues to lead in electric vehicles (EV) with expanding production capacity and advancements in autonomous driving technology. Accordingly, the automaker is well-positioned…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:25
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another $217.4 Million Bitcoin

As competition to build crypto treasury firms accelerates, shares of market leaders like Strategy, Metaplanet, and BitMine are taking a beating. Metaplanet has plummeted more [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/08 22:25
With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

$XRP is forecasted to hit $4 in 2025, boosting investor interest in cloud mining. Profitable Mining offers stable daily returns with zero entry options.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:25
APT Miner launches new contracts, ushers in opportunities

APT Miner has introduced XRP-focused cloud mining contracts at a time when the token’s price and trading volume signal a potential breakout. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/08 22:24
Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025

The post Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-grok-ai-top-breakout-picks-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:23
Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk. Wall Street brokerage firm Benchmark, in a report released Monday initiating its rating on Bakkt's stock, stated that Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is attempting to reboot its business after several turbulent years. Benchmark initiated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and a price target of $13. The report noted that under the leadership of new CEO Akshay Naheta, the company has divested its custody business and is in the process of selling its legacy loyalty business, moves aimed at streamlining operations and rebuilding investor confidence. The report states that the company's current strategy focuses on three major initiatives: first, launching a "one-stop brokerage" platform to connect banks and fintech companies to cryptocurrency services; second, launching a cross-border Bitcoin treasury program, which includes a planned investment in Japan's Marusho Hotta and expansion into India and South Korea; and third, collaborating with Distributed Technology Research to develop a stablecoin payment network called Bakkt Agent. Benchmark's valuation, based on an assessment of Bakkt's projected 2026 earnings, uses a 5x enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, ultimately arriving at a target share price of $13.
PANews2025/09/08 22:23
Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury

The post Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Forward Industries is making an aggressive move into digital assets, unveiling a $1.65 billion plan to center its treasury around Solana. The initiative is backed by some of the biggest names in crypto investing — Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital — in what could become one of the most significant institutional endorsements of the Solana ecosystem so far. A Different Kind of Corporate Treasury Instead of following the well-trodden path of building reserves in Bitcoin or Ethereum, Forward is leaning into Solana’s growing role in decentralized finance and tokenized assets. The company says the treasury will be “active,” suggesting it won’t just hold SOL passively but will engage directly in the network’s growth. CEO Michael Pruitt framed the move as both a shareholder value play and a conviction bet on Solana’s technology. “Solana has proven itself as one of the most innovative blockchains in the market,” he said, arguing that this step aligns Forward’s balance sheet with long-term digital adoption. Strategic Muscle Behind the Deal The investment also reshapes Forward’s leadership. Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to assume the role of chairman, while Galaxy’s Chris Gerraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma will participate as board observers. Their presence gives the firm access to a network of seasoned investors already entrenched in Solana’s ecosystem. Cantor Fitzgerald is managing the placement, with Galaxy’s investment banking arm serving as co-advisor — signaling Wall Street’s growing comfort in facilitating large-scale crypto treasury moves. Conclusion Solana has seen explosive developer activity and adoption in 2025, emerging as one of Ethereum’s fiercest competitors. By aligning its treasury directly with SOL, Forward is effectively making the blockchain’s growth story its own. The company now positions itself not just as a product manufacturer but as a public-market proxy for exposure to Solana’s rise. For investors,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:22
Sanctions Risk & CPI Data Loom Over Crypto’s Tight Trading Range

Your daily access to the back room
Blockhead2025/09/08 22:22
Nasdaq Wants to Trade Tokenized Stocks: Is This the Future of Wall Street?

Nasdaq just asked the SEC for approval to trade tokenized stocks and ETFs on the same book as traditional shares.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/08 22:21
