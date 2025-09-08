ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026
The post ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 28, Andrew Slimmon, a senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview with CNBC that the future for stocks is looking “very bright”. Indeed, the U.S. stock market reached its most expensive valuation ever this summer, the NASDAQ Composite surging over 40% in the span of about four months, driven largely by new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI). To see what sectors are likely to continue delivering next year as well, we consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT about 5 stocks to hold through 2026. 1. Microsoft (MSFT) MSFT stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT ChatGPT’s first pick was Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The chatbot acknowledged the company’s position in cloud computing, singling out Azure and its integrated AI capabilities across its suite of products. In addition to enterprise software, ChatGPT noted business partnerships and investments in OpenAI, which have helped make Microsoft a frontrunner in monetizing artificial intelligence among institutional and retail users. Moreover, the tech giant boasts a strong balance sheet, recurring subscription revenue, and a history of dividends, which contribute to its appeal as a long-term investment. 2. Alphabet (GOOGL) Alphabet stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the second pick. The company has a virtual monopoly in digital advertising, search, and cloud services, and much like Microsoft, it has invested heavily in AI. The firm’s other ventures include Waymo (self-driving cars), DeepMind (healthcare), and various quantum computing projects. With AI-powered search and new ad formats across Google, YouTube, and Android platforms, ChatGPT suggests, Alphabet’s ad business could expand significantly, potentially rivaling Microsoft. 3. Tesla (TSLA) TSLA stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk’s golden goose, continues to lead in electric vehicles (EV) with expanding production capacity and advancements in autonomous driving technology. Accordingly, the automaker is well-positioned…
