Can Bitcoin Price Really Hit $200K in 2025? Tom Lee Thinks So
The post Can Bitcoin Price Really Hit $200K in 2025? Tom Lee Thinks So appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital, said on Monday that Bitcoin could climb to $200,000 before the end of 2025. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Lee argued that the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions will be critical for the path of cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies …
CoinPedia
2025/09/08 22:32
HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord HashKey Group lanceert in Hongkong een fonds van $500 miljoen. Het fonds richt zich op bitcoin, ethereum en projecten rond deze blockchains. Voor HashKey betekent dit een uitbreiding van de diensten die het bedrijf al onder de lokale regelgeving aanbiedt. HashKey mikt op half miljard Het fonds moet in eerste instantie $500 miljoen ophalen. Beleggers kunnen in- en uitstappen via een open structuur, wat het aantrekkelijk maakt voor zowel instellingen als grote particuliere partijen. De portefeuille zal breed worden opgebouwd, met nadruk op projecten die direct aan bitcoin- en ethereum netwerken zijn gekoppeld. Het idee sluit aan bij voorbeelden uit de VS. Bedrijven zoals Strategy kochten sinds 2020 miljarden aan bitcoin en zetten zo hun balans in om van koersstijgingen te profiteren. HashKey wil een vergelijkbare aanpak naar Azië brengen, maar dan in een gereguleerd fondsformaat. HashKey Group Unveils #DAT Strategy: Pioneering the Institutional Bridge Between #TradFi and Crypto Launching Asia’s largest multi-currency Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund — targeting >$500M, focusing on mainstream crypto assets with an initial focus on $ETH and $BTC… pic.twitter.com/dZxsBEUFDw — HashKey Group (@HashKeyGroup) September 8, 2025 Institutionele toegang groeit HashKey positioneert het fonds nadrukkelijk als kanaal voor instellingen. Volgens de groep combineren beleggers zo de snelheid van crypto met de structuren die zij kennen uit de traditionele markten. Het fonds investeert niet alleen in munten, maar kan ook actief bijdragen aan projecten die het ecosysteem versterken. Voor instellingen verlaagt dat de drempel: exposure naar bitcoin en ethereum in combinatie met infrastructuur rond die netwerken, allemaal binnen een gereguleerd kader. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hongkong verstevigt zijn rol De lancering is de nieuwste uitbreiding van HashKey’s activiteiten in Hongkong. Eerder bracht het bedrijf al spot-ETF’s voor crypto naar de markt en bouwde het eigen blockchaindiensten uit via HashKey Cloud en HashKey Chain. Voor Hongkong zelf telt dit als nieuwe troef. De stad zet zwaar in op duidelijke regels en gereguleerde platforms om internationale partijen aan te trekken. Met het fonds biedt HashKey investeerders de kans om binnen die structuur toegang te krijgen tot crypto, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van offshore of ongereguleerde beurzen. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 22:31
Ethereum apps hold $330B in user deposits, maintaining L1 dominance
Ethereum holds $330B in user deposits on its leading apps. The chain now carries the bulk of economic activity, regaining its top position against Solana.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 22:31
Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio
The post Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” rises to No. 7 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart while holding in the Adult Pop Airplay top 10 and returning to the Adult Contemporary list. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 18, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage) WireImage Benson Boone is still heavily promoting new album American Heart, though no new singles have been pushed from his sophomore full-length in a while. The pop superstar began hyping the title early in 2025 with “Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else,” and second single “Mystical Magical” is still on the rise and enjoys a big week at pop radio in the United States, more than four months after first arriving. “Mystical Magical” Climbs on the Pop Airplay Chart “Mystical Magical” appears on all three of Billboard’s pop radio charts this frame. It climbs to a new all-time peak of No. 7 on the Pop Airplay ranking, the main top 40 list and the most competitive pop radio tally in America. Benson Boone Holds in the Top 10 At the same time, “Mystical Magical” holds steady inside the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. The single has thus far peaked at No. 10, and sits in that position once again, now 12 weeks into its lifespan. “Mystical Magical” Returns to Another Chart The same single also returns to the Adult Contemporary chart, where it is back at No. 29 — second-to-last place on the 30-spot roster. “Mystical Magical” has now spent just two weeks on the list, and peaked at No. 25, where it debuted. Benson Boone Claims Three Radio Hits Boone fills three spaces on the Adult Contemporary chart this frame. “Beautiful Things” holds at No. 2 after an impressive 78 weeks.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:31
Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward
On September 7, the miner solved block 913,593 through the Solo CKPool platform. The block contained 593 transactions totaling more […] The post Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/08 22:30
Crypto Treasuries Struggle with Narrowing Premiums and Slowing Growth
TLDR NYDIG warns that crypto treasuries face a challenging future as premiums continue to narrow. The gap between stock prices and net asset values of Bitcoin buying firms is steadily compressing. Investor anxiety, supply unlocks, and increasing share issuance are contributing to the premium compression. NYDIG advises crypto treasury firms to consider share buybacks to [...] The post Crypto Treasuries Struggle with Narrowing Premiums and Slowing Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/08 22:29
Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead
But while many eyes are fixed on established players like SOL, Layer Brett is quietly stealing the spotlight. A vibrant, […] The post Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/08 22:29
Weak labour market delivers arguments for further interest rate cuts – Commerzbank
The post Weak labour market delivers arguments for further interest rate cuts – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Almost every currency strengthened against the US dollar on Friday in response to the weak US labour market report, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. CAD is likely to continue to face difficult times “The sad exception among the major currencies was, once again, the Canadian dollar, which depreciated slightly against the US dollar. By comparison, the euro gained by more than half a percent, while the Swiss franc gained by almost one percent.” “The reason for this is clear: the Canadian labour market performed even more weakly than its US counterpart. In August, nearly 65,000 jobs were lost in Canada, following 40,000 in July. This more than offset the positive outlier in June, and on average, Canada has lost almost 6,000 jobs per month over the last six months (i.e. since tensions with the US began to escalate).” “As we have argued on several occasions, no other country is likely affected by the new US trade policy as much as Canada. In June and July, the Bank of Canada held back in view of the uncertain impact of tariffs on inflation. However, now that the labour market has delivered two negative surprises, the next interest rate cut is likely to come next week. The Canadian dollar is likely to continue to face difficult times.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-weak-labour-market-delivers-arguments-for-further-interest-rate-cuts-commerzbank-202509081039
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:28
Trump familie verdient $1,3 miljard met crypto in paar weken tijd
De Trump familie heeft in recordtijd haar vermogen stevig opgevoerd met crypto. Volgens Bloomberg hebben Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump en hun jongere broer Barron samen ruim $1,3 miljard aan crypto rijkdom opgebouwd. Dat gebeurde via twee relatief jonge projecten: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) en het mining bedrijf American Bitcoin.... Het bericht Trump familie verdient $1,3 miljard met crypto in paar weken tijd verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 22:28
Bitcoin Hyper Set to Explode as Presale Nears $15M
Bitcoin Hyper is the hottest new sensation in the crypto market.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/08 22:27
Felkapott hírek
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant