2025-09-09 Tuesday

What Are Actively Validated Services (AVS) in Blockchain? A Complete Guide

Actively Validated Services (AVS) are blockchain-based functions that undergo continuous monitoring by validator nodes to ensure secure transactions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:40
Why RevOps Is the New GTM Power Center and What 100M New Data Points Mean for Sales Teams

RevOps is now a primary force behind contemporary go-to-market tactics. It has found its place in a world where expansion requires tying strategy, execution, and orchestration together.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 22:39
Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September

The post Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The cryptocurrency market in 2025 continues to be defined by sharp fluctuations and fast-moving trends. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, the spotlight has increasingly shifted toward emerging presale projects that offer investors a chance to capture exponential returns before tokens hit the open market. Recent events, including renewed regulatory clarity in the U.S. and record levels of adoption across Asia-Pacific, have only fueled retail and institutional interest in identifying the next high-growth opportunity. Within this landscape, analysts in the second week of September are pointing to presales as one of the most effective entry points for those seeking high ROI. Among the top contenders, Tapzi has emerged as a standout best crypto to buy now. Positioned as the world’s first Web3 skill-based gaming platform, Tapzi is addressing key weaknesses in traditional GameFi by replacing luck-driven models with real-time player-versus-player competition. Backed by smart contract audits and a fixed token supply of 5 billion, the project’s structured tokenomics aim to build long-term sustainability. Its current presale price of $0.0035, with a projected listing price of $0.01, reflects a potential 186% increase from entry; an early signal of its growth trajectory. For investors scanning the market for high-potential opportunities, Tapzi represents one of the most closely watched presales of the year. Tapzi (TAPZI) Tapzi is emerging as one of the most notable best crypto to buy this week, positioning itself at the intersection of Web3 and competitive gaming. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, it introduces a skill-based Player-vs-Player (PvP) framework that directly contrasts with the speculation-driven and inflation-prone models seen in much of GameFi. Instead of rewarding players through token emissions or chance-based outcomes, Tapzi emphasizes real-time competition where skill determines results. The project comes at a time when the global gaming market is expected to surpass…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:37
Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows

The post Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC is trading near $112,000, while ETH hovers above $4,300 after record weekly ETF outflows. Cryptocurrency markets are moderately higher today, Sept. 8, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August fuels expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,200, down slightly from recent highs, but up 1% on the day and 3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH) is holding out above $4,300, also up about 1% today, but still down 1% over the past week. The total crypto market capitalization stands near $3.97 trillion, up roughly 1.1% over the past 24 hours. Among large-cap crypto assets, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are leading the pack in 24 hour gains. XRP is up over 5% and trading at $2.98, while SOL gained nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. SOL continues to be viewed as a key player alongside Ethereum in DeFi. As The Defiant reported earlier, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has surged nearly 30% since July, climbing from $10 billion to $13 billion. DOGE is leading in 24-hour gains among the top-ten assets, up almost 9% today, evidently driven by speculation around the launch of a DOGE exchange-traded product. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko ETFs and DATs Investor attention has turned to crypto ETFs, which are showing sharply divergent flows. According to SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a five-day streak of net outflows, and recorded their largest weekly outflow on record, with $787.7 million leaving the market the week ending Sept. 5. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a mix of inflows and outflows last week, with net inflows exceeding $246 million for the week. Meanwhile, crypto treasury firms continue to add to their stockpiles. Per a press release today, BitMine now holds over 2 million ETH, holding its place as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:36
Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Pepe Coin Price Signal Struggles Ahead As New Memes Like Layer Brett Capture Global Interest

The post Pepe Coin Price Signal Struggles Ahead As New Memes Like Layer Brett Capture Global Interest appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pepe coin price is bleeding, and technical signals warn of further danger ahead. The consensus is that meme coins are in trouble, as the hype around them is fading. LayerBrett (LBRETT), however, is averse to this sentiment.  Instead of fading, it is soaring ever higher, rallying global interest with each new day and is …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 22:35
Bitcoin Volatility Expected to Spike by September’s End

As per the exclusive report from CryptoOnchain, the growing uncertainty could pave the way for the potential surge in Bitcoin $BTC volatility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:35
Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active

The post Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy announced another 1,955 BTC purchase, following a Michael Saylor update. Treasuries are still scooping BTC off the market, as even smaller companies compete for more coins.  Strategy announced its usual weekly acquisition, this time adding 1,955 BTC, to its balance at an average price of $111,196. Over the past week, Strategy continued with its purchases, even as BTC weakened below $110,000. Following the announcement, BTC maintained its recovery, trading at $112,004. The latest Strategy purchases happened during a week of relative weakness.  Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase after signaling an “orange dot day” late on Sunday.  Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025. As of 9/7/2025, we hodl 638,460 $BTC acquired for ~$47.17 billion at ~$73,880 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/QNIuAWRwEW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 8, 2025 Metaplanet also bought BTC this Monday. The Japanese firm also typically announces its treasury additions at the beginning of the new week.  Strategy returned to MSTR issues For the latest BTC purchase, the bulk of liquidity came from MSTR issuance. A little over $200M for BTC purchases came from the latest MSTR addition.  This is the second week Strategy has returned to its MSTR ATM facility, following a period of relying on preferred stocks. The new issuance happened after Strategy changed the rules for mNAV values, allowing it to mint more MSTR for purchases or other costs related to its BTC acquisition model.  During the latest purchase period, Strategy also used $5.2M from the STRK ATM facility, for now reserving other preferred shares for ongoing acquisitions.  The entire treasury is now at 638,460, which is still below the level of leading ETFs. Currently, Strategy operates with a mNAV ratio of 1.55, which would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:34
Spot Gold Soars To Astounding New Record: $3,630 An Ounce

The post Spot Gold Soars To Astounding New Record: $3,630 An Ounce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with excitement as spot gold has achieved an astonishing new milestone, surging to an unprecedented $3,630 per ounce. This remarkable climb underscores gold’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset, especially in times of economic uncertainty and market volatility. This record-breaking performance captures the attention of investors globally, signaling significant shifts in the financial landscape. What’s Driving This Incredible Spot Gold Rally? Several powerful factors are converging to propel the price of spot gold to these stratospheric levels. Understanding these drivers is critical for any investor watching the market. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation fears encourage investors to seek out assets that traditionally protect purchasing power. Gold has historically served as an excellent hedge against rising prices. Geopolitical Tensions: Global instability, conflicts, and political uncertainties often lead investors to flock towards safe-haven assets. Gold offers a sense of security when other markets appear risky. Central Bank Buying: Many central banks around the world are increasing their gold reserves. This institutional demand provides a strong foundational support for gold prices. Weaker US Dollar: A depreciating US Dollar typically makes dollar-denominated assets, like gold, more attractive and affordable for international buyers holding other currencies, thereby boosting demand. How Does Spot Gold Compare to Other Investments? In a diverse investment landscape, spot gold maintains a unique position. It often moves inversely to traditional financial assets, offering diversification benefits that are highly valued by savvy investors. Unlike volatile assets such as stocks or even some cryptocurrencies, gold traditionally offers a degree of stability during market downturns. It acts as a reliable store of value, particularly when other investment classes face significant headwinds. While digital assets like Bitcoin are sometimes dubbed ‘digital gold,’ physical gold has centuries of proven track record as a safe haven. What Challenges or Opportunities Does This Present…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:33
Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC: internal transfers to Twenty One Capital, no market sale

Tether has confirmed that the approximately 37,229 BTC moved, transferred to Twenty One Capital, have not been sold on the market.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 22:32
