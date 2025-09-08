Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active

The post Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy announced another 1,955 BTC purchase, following a Michael Saylor update. Treasuries are still scooping BTC off the market, as even smaller companies compete for more coins. Strategy announced its usual weekly acquisition, this time adding 1,955 BTC, to its balance at an average price of $111,196. Over the past week, Strategy continued with its purchases, even as BTC weakened below $110,000. Following the announcement, BTC maintained its recovery, trading at $112,004. The latest Strategy purchases happened during a week of relative weakness. Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase after signaling an “orange dot day” late on Sunday. Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025. As of 9/7/2025, we hodl 638,460 $BTC acquired for ~$47.17 billion at ~$73,880 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/QNIuAWRwEW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 8, 2025 Metaplanet also bought BTC this Monday. The Japanese firm also typically announces its treasury additions at the beginning of the new week. Strategy returned to MSTR issues For the latest BTC purchase, the bulk of liquidity came from MSTR issuance. A little over $200M for BTC purchases came from the latest MSTR addition. This is the second week Strategy has returned to its MSTR ATM facility, following a period of relying on preferred stocks. The new issuance happened after Strategy changed the rules for mNAV values, allowing it to mint more MSTR for purchases or other costs related to its BTC acquisition model. During the latest purchase period, Strategy also used $5.2M from the STRK ATM facility, for now reserving other preferred shares for ongoing acquisitions. The entire treasury is now at 638,460, which is still below the level of leading ETFs. Currently, Strategy operates with a mNAV ratio of 1.55, which would…