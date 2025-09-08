2025-09-09 Tuesday

Exclusive: Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy. Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of…
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Bought Additional Bitcoin Irrespective Of The Price

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Bought Additional Bitcoin Irrespective Of The Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, announcing the purchase of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average Bitcoin price of $111,196 per coin. The latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 638,460 BTC, maintaining its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The purchase comes amid a period of market stability, with Bitcoin trading between $110,500 and $112,200, and follows Strategy’s recent exclusion from the S&P 500 index in favour of Robinhood (HOOD). Despite this setback and recent shareholder criticism, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor remains committed to the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. The firm’s average purchase price now stands at $73,880 per Bitcoin, representing a significant paper profit on its holdings given current market prices. The company’s aggressive accumulation comes amid a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, with over 200 public companies now holding Bitcoin in their treasuries. Recent entrants include American Bitcoin, which debuted on the Nasdaq last week, and Metaplanet, which increased its holdings to 20,136 BTC through a $15.2 million purchase. However, Strategy’s recent moves have faced scrutiny from shareholders following changes to its modified Net Asset Value (mNAV) policy. The company previously committed to not issuing shares if its mNAV fell below 2.5X but recently modified this guidance, potentially allowing for greater shareholder dilution. The surge in Bitcoin treasury companies has become a defining trend of 2025, with collective corporate holdings now exceeding 1 million BTC, or roughly 5% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply. We’re witnessing an unprecedented shift in corporate treasury management. Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a strategic asset class, leading to a competitive race for accumulation among public companies. Strategy’s latest purchase was funded through its ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, which has proven successful in raising capital for Bitcoin acquisitions. The company’s…
Strategy Adds $217M BTC, Now Holding 638,460 Coins

The post Strategy Adds $217M BTC, Now Holding 638,460 Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchases 638,460 Bitcoin, valued at $ 217 million. A SEC filing indicates that Strategy primarily funded the purchase by selling MSTR shares. Strategy’s stock is up 2.54% on TradingView, trading near last week’s close of $335. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase after missing out on the S&P 500 last week. Bitcoin has bounced back above $112,000 today, with MSTR experiencing a 2.54% increase over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin Whale Strategy Adds 1,955 Bitcoin Worth $217 Million The company stated that it purchased 1,955 BTC last week for $217.4 million, at an average price of $111,196 per coin. Its BTC holdings are up 25.8% year-to-date, and it now owns 638,460 BTC, purchased for a total of $41.17 billion at an average price of $73,880. The SEC filing indicates that Bitcoin whale primarily funded the purchase by selling MSTR shares. It raised $200.5 million from 591,606 MSTR shares, plus $11.6 million from STRF and $5.2 million from STRK. This latest purchase follows the company’s failure to make the S&P 500 last week. It met the requirements for inclusion, but the Committee chose Robinhood, AppLovin, and Emcor instead. Yesterday, Saylor hinted at the purchase in an X post, sharing a picture of Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Needs More Orange.” This is the company’s sixth straight week of buying Bitcoin. Last week, it added 4,048 BTC for $444 million, and with the latest purchases, Strategy now holds more than 3% of the total supply. MSTR Went Up By 2.54% The Bitcoin whale’s stock is up 2.54% on TradingView, trading near last week’s close of $335 after the latest Bitcoin purchase. MSTR stock fell after the S&P 500 Committee’s decision, announced late Friday. It traded flat last week but…
6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year – Only One Seizes The Spotlight As An Early Access Crypto Project

Can selecting the right meme coin in 2025 transform a portfolio into something extraordinary? With the explosive rise of digital […] The post 6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year – Only One Seizes The Spotlight As An Early Access Crypto Project appeared first on Coindoo.
Bloomberg Analyst Reveals Three Altcoins Most Likely to Receive SEC Approval! “One of Them Is XRP…”

The post Bloomberg Analyst Reveals Three Altcoins Most Likely to Receive SEC Approval! “One of Them Is XRP…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s almost certain that altcoin ETFs will be approved. At this point, the conversation around ETFs is no longer about if they’ll be approved, but when. While analysts indicate that the SEC is preparing to grant approval for various altcoins, the latest statement came from Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. According to a Bloomberg analyst speaking to Milk Road in an interview, several tokens appear poised to receive approval from the SEC. Seyffart stated that among these altcoins, altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT) meet the listing criteria. In addition, Seyffart said that well-established names such as XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have high trading volumes and are on the list as strong candidates thanks to their well-established derivatives markets. However, the Bloomberg analyst noted that XRP, ADA, and SOL are the strongest candidates. “Spot ETF launches most likely for XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” Speaking about Ethereum ETFs, Seyffart added that demand could increase sharply once staking in ETFs is officially allowed. In a recent statement, the analyst said that the current market is already in an “altcoin season” and that the current cycle is not like the past cycles. Seyffart also noted that altcoin ETFs are generating significant upward momentum, but not in the same way Bitcoin is. To that end, the analyst cautioned that altcoin ETFs are unlikely to generate the same market reaction as Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analyst-reveals-three-altcoins-most-likely-to-receive-sec-approval-one-of-them-is-xrp/
Why Big YouTube Channels Are Taking Institutional Money

The post Why Big YouTube Channels Are Taking Institutional Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNSPECIFIED – OCTOBER 10: In this photo illustration the YouTube website is dispayed on October 10, 2006. Google has bought YouTube, the popular online video website where users can upload and watch videos for free, for $1.65billion dollars. (Photo Illustration by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Getty Images You’ve heard of teenagers with potential, in the sports world it brought prodigies like LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods. Sometimes potential is fulfilled but most teenagers can be awkward and their potential is only starting to be seen. For a decade, YouTube juggernauts like Dude Perfect, Good Good Golf, and Mythical Entertainment monetized largely through ads, merch, and brand deals. Now they’re raising institutional capital and assembling full-stack media businesses, complete with physical experiences, commerce lines, and acquisition strategies. This isn’t a side-hustle era anymore; it’s the professionalization—and consolidation—of creator media as the teenagers become adults and the earning potential and impact on the intersection of media and commerce gets started The money moment: From viral channels to balance-sheet businesses NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: YouTube Creators Dude Perfect at YouTube Brandcast 2019 at Radio City Music Hall on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube ) FilmMagic for YouTube Dude Perfect has taken $100 million-plus from private equity firm Highmount Capital (via CAA Evolution), one of the largest creator-led infusions to date. The capital is earmarked to accelerate a shift from “YouTube channel” into a diversified media and experiences company, including destination venues and IP expansion. Alongside, Good Good Golf secured a $45 million growth round led by Creator Sports Capital, with participation from Manhattan West, Sunflower Bank, and Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning). The raise fuels expansion across media, commerce, and live experiences—signaling that niche, passion-economy verticals (in this case, golf) can…
Brazilian Central Electricity Company Eletrobras to Launch Bitcoin Mining Operations in Bahia

PANews reported on September 8 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Market, the Brazilian Central Electricity Company (Eletrobras) will launch Bitcoin mining operations in Bahia State.
Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month

The post Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Trump family adds $1.3B in crypto wealth in less than a month. WLFI and American Bitcoin drive major growth in digital assets. Family explores real estate tokenization as a future opportunity. Trump Family Crypto Wealth Surges The Trump family has sharply increased its cryptocurrency holdings, earning approximately $1.3 billion in under a month, Bloomberg reports. This surge was primarily driven by two ventures: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin Corp. Both projects have delivered returns comparable to the family’s traditional assets, including golf clubs and resorts, highlighting a significant shift from real estate to digital assets. According to Bloomberg, the Trump family’s net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion, not including around $4 billion in locked tokens. Once unlocked, these assets could further amplify the family’s wealth. Key Crypto Projects Driving Growth World Liberty Financial played a central role in this growth. Founded with the involvement of Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, WLFI launched trading of its own token on September 1, 2025. Earlier agreements with a UAE fund allowed the acquisition of a significant amount of the asset, contributing roughly $670 million to the family’s combined wealth. American Bitcoin Corp, founded in March 2025, also made a substantial impact. Eric Trump’s stake in the mining company surged in value to more than $500 million following a sharp increase in the firm’s stock price on September 3. Analysts note that these rapid gains signal a strategic pivot for the family, whose brand was traditionally tied to real estate, including Trump Tower in New York and Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Future Plans and Industry Focus Despite media attention, the Trump Organization and the White House declined to comment on these developments. WLFI spokesperson David Waxman also avoided commenting on the family’s ventures. Looking ahead, the family is…
Solana surpasses Ethereum in DEX volumes: record trades but “hit-and-run” users

In recent months, DEXs on Solana have recorded cumulative volumes exceeding those of Ethereum. All the details.
Gold hit a record high of $3,649 as traders expect the Fed to cut rates next week

Gold exploded to a new record high of $3,649 per ounce on Monday after fresh U.S. job numbers pointed straight at a likely interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week. The enthusiasm pushed spot gold up by 1.3% to $3,631.66 just before 10 a.m. Eastern, while December futures rose 0.5% to $3,670.80. Peter […]
