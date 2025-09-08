MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Is This the Future of Wall Street?
The post Is This the Future of Wall Street? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow tokenized versions of stocks and ETFs to trade side by side with their traditional counterparts. If approved, this could be one of the most significant shifts in U.S. market structure since electronic trading took over. The exchange is targeting the third quarter of 2026 for implementation, once central clearing infrastructure is ready to support onchain settlement. Why Tokenized and Traditional Shares Together Matters? Trading tokenized shares on the same order book as their traditional versions isn’t just a technical upgrade. It’s a signal that Wall Street is preparing for a hybrid model where blockchain-based assets are no longer experimental side projects but part of the national market system. Nasdaq has been clear: tokenized shares must carry the same rights and privileges as their underlying securities. That means no shortcuts on voting rights, dividends, or investor protections. This approach is a direct counter to overseas platforms that offer synthetic versions of U.S. equities without conferring shareholder rights. By setting a higher bar, Nasdaq is positioning tokenization as legitimate, not speculative. The Regulatory Angle: SEC, Congress, and the Trump Administration The filing lands while the SEC is still debating how to handle crypto on national exchanges and as Congress drafts a market-structure framework for tokenized assets. Lawmakers are looking to draw lines between SEC and CFTC oversight, with rules on custody, audits, and reporting. The political backdrop matters too. Nearly a year into President Donald Trump’s second term, Washington is moving toward a more pro-crypto stance, giving tokenization a tailwind that wasn’t there under the previous administration. Traditional players aren’t sitting this out. Citadel Securities warned regulators against granting exemptions and stressed that investor protections must remain intact. The message is clear: tokenization can’t be an excuse to…
T
$0.01624
+0.30%
U
$0.01005
-9.45%
TRUMP
$8.553
+0.70%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:57
Részesedés
Forward Industries (FORD) Stock: Soaring 64% on $1.65B Solana Treasury Bet
TLDR Forward Industries pivots to Solana with $1.65B PIPE, stock surges 65%. FORD jumps after $1.65B Solana treasury backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin. Forward’s $1.65B Solana bet sparks 65% stock rally and institutional shift. Solana push: Forward raises $1.65B, shares soar as Galaxy, Jump back plan. FORD stock rockets on $1.65B PIPE and bold Solana [...] The post Forward Industries (FORD) Stock: Soaring 64% on $1.65B Solana Treasury Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03594
+0.16%
JUMP
$0.06673
-19.90%
FORWARD
$0.0002505
-1.06%
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/08 22:55
Részesedés
Overseas politics provides some dollar support – ING
The post Overseas politics provides some dollar support – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Friday’s August jobs data was again on the soft side. It was soft enough to have the market starting to speculate whether the Federal Reserve would restart its easing cycle with a 50bp rate cut – as it did last September. The data triggered a 0.5% sell-off in the dollar, which has now largely been retraced. Limiting that dollar sell-off, we believe, has been political developments overseas. France today sees a confidence vote in the proposed 2026 budget, where the government is expected to fall. And this weekend saw the resignation of Japan’s Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, which is adding to fears in the bond market about the prospect of looser fiscal policy emerging, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. DXY may have another run at 98.50 this week “For reference, Japan will now hold an LDP leadership election on 4 October. Here, one point of focus will be whether someone like Sanae Takaichi comes to power on a ticket of fiscal expansion and slower normalisation of monetary policy. Given FX markets now seem to be taking fiscal risks far more seriously, the weekend development has seen USD/JPY gap above 148. What we would say, however, is that USD/JPY was already discounting a lot of political risk and may again stall in the 148.50/149.00 area rather than pushing above 150. That said, politics may now delay the drop towards 145 – which had been our call for the end of September.” “For the dollar itself, this week carries some important inputs, too. Tomorrow sees the preliminary annual benchmark revision to the 2025 nonfarm payrolls report. A number in the -500 to 800k is expected. The Fed’s Christopher Waller implied a number of around -720k in his speech just over a week ago. A big downward revision to NFP could trigger some…
BOND
$0.1564
-1.51%
MORE
$0.10101
-0.26%
COM
$0.017456
+6.43%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:55
Részesedés
Top Betting Apps 2025: How Spartans Outshines ESPN BET, bet365, and Fanatics
Explore the top betting apps in 2025. Compare Spartans, ESPN BET, bet365, and Fanatics, and see why Spartans leads with crypto speed and instant payouts.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WHY
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 22:55
Részesedés
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves
The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
BTC
$111,326.72
+0.03%
RISE
$0.009326
-2.07%
MORE
$0.10101
-0.26%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:54
Részesedés
Strategy Acquires Another 1,955 BTC for $217M After Missing Out on S&P 500 Inclusion
The post Strategy Acquires Another 1,955 BTC for $217M After Missing Out on S&P 500 Inclusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) announced another 1,955 BTC purchase for $217 million on Monday, bringing the technology company’s total holdings up to 638,460 BTC, according to an SEC filing. The recent buys were made at $111,196, lifting the average purchase price up to $73,880 bet bitcoin. The announcement comes as BTC rose from $110,500 to $112,200 on Monday morning, with prices sliding slightly to $111,800 after the news broke. The move comes as MSTR has recently faced some criticism from its shareholders, notably because of its mNAV promise. The firm said in July that it won’t issue any shares if its mNAV went below 2.5X, only to scrap the promise a month later, saying that it has modified the guidance, allowing potential dilution to its holders. The metric, which is a ratio that shows the stock valuation compared to the value of bitcoin holdings, has been brought down to about 1.5x of late alongside a plunge in MSTR share prices. The stock currently trades at $335, having lost 26% of its value since July. The new purchases also come as Strategy missed out last week on the potential to be added to the S&P 500 index, beaten by Robinhood (HOOD), despite hopes of inclusion after MSTR posted one of the strongest quarters in its history and met all criteria for joining the index. Read more: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snubbed by S&P 500 Amid Robinhood’s Surprise Inclusion Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/michael-saylor-s-strategy-buys-another-1-955-btc-for-usd217m
T
$0.01624
+0.30%
BTC
$111,326.72
+0.03%
MORE
$0.10101
-0.26%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:53
Részesedés
Eightco stock rockets 1,000% pre-market as BitMine backs first Worldcoin treasury
The post Eightco stock rockets 1,000% pre-market as BitMine backs first Worldcoin treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eightco Holdings’ stock jumped over 1,000% after securing a $250 million private placement and a $20 million investment from BitMine. Eightco will adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, supported by significant investments from major industry players. Shares of Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) exploded 1,000% pre-market on Monday after the firm unveiled a $250 million private placement and a $20 million investment from BitMine to support the world’s first Worldcoin treasury reserve, according to Yahoo Finance. The e-commerce infrastructure company said the private placement included approximately 171 million shares priced at $1.46 each, with another 13.7 million shares issued to BitMine at the same price. The deal, led by MOZAYYX, is expected to close around September 11, subject to Nasdaq approval. Thomas “Tom” Lee, who chairs BitMine, described World as a project that fits within BitMine’s broader mission to support Ethereum-native initiatives. He highlighted the platform’s Proof of Human feature as a potentially essential layer of trust for tech platforms interacting with billions of users. Eightco plans to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, with cash and Ethereum serving as secondary reserves. The company will also change its Nasdaq ticker to “ORBS” to reflect its new strategic direction. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/worldcoin-treasury-strategy-eightco/
CHANGE
$0.00196355
-0.76%
TRUST
$0.0004842
+2.64%
TOM
$0.00028
-1.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:51
Részesedés
Markets bet on a smaller Fed rate cut despite job market weakness
Standard Chartered expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points.
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 22:50
Részesedés
Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom
Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom — What Layer-2 Growth Means for the Network Ethereum just posted one of its sharpest declines in protocol revenue — a 44% drop in August 2025 — even as ETH traded near new all-time highs. For many investors, that sounds puzzling. If ETH is booming, why are revenues falling? Let’s break it down. Ethereum’s Revenue Drop Explained According to data from Messari, Ethereum’s protocol revenue in August was $39.2 million, down 44% from July. July revenue: ~$70M August revenue: ~$39M Decline: ~44% MoM Why Revenue Fell Despite ETH’s Rally This paradox has a simple explanation: Ethereum earns revenue from transaction fees, not ETH’s price alone. Three main factors caused the decline: Lower gas fees after Dencun upgrade → Transactions became cheaper, good for users but less revenue. More activity shifting to Layer-2 networks → L2s process transactions off-chain, reducing mainnet fee volume. Slower NFT + DeFi activity → User demand was softer compared to earlier spikes. Lower revenue doesn’t mean Ethereum is failing — it’s actually a sign of successful scaling. The Role of Layer-2 Networks Layer-2 adoption is accelerating. Networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base handle a growing share of Ethereum activity. That means users pay lower fees, but Ethereum’s base layer collects less direct revenue. Long-term: More users can participate without being priced out. Market Impact ETH price held above $3,800–$4,000 despite revenue drops. Investors initially questioned whether declining revenues signaled weaker fundamentals. Analysts countered that Ethereum’s economic security model remains intact because L2 activity still ultimately settles on mainnet. Short-term revenue ≠ long-term adoption health. Conclusion Ethereum’s 44% revenue decline in August may look alarming, but the bigger picture shows a network evolving toward scalability. Lower gas fees and Layer-2 growth reduced short-term income, yet they also make Ethereum more accessible. The takeaway: Ethereum isn’t weakening — it’s becoming more usable for millions of people. Read More: Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August but Network Remains Healthy Key Takeaways Ethereum protocol revenue dropped 44% in August 2025. Main drivers: lower gas fees, Layer-2 migration, weaker NFT/DeFi demand. ETH price stayed strong near ATHs, showing investor confidence. Lower revenue = a sign of successful scaling, not network weakness. Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
BOOM
$0.007214
-16.48%
ETH
$4,292.46
-0.27%
Részesedés
Medium
2025/09/08 22:49
Részesedés
CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this week
The post CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major token unlock events totaling $513 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. CHEEL leads the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks cover both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across diverse blockchain projects. CHEEL leads large cliff unlocks CHEEL tops the cliff unlock category by releasing tokens totaling $55.78 million in a single event. The massive drop makes CHEEL the biggest cliff unlock in a week. 11.31 million Aptos APT tokens will also be released, which are worth $48.18 million. That is 2.20% of all unlockable APT. That moves APT into the second-largest unlock event of the week. Source: Tokenomist Third in ranking is Sonic (S) token with 150 million tokens worth $45.64 million during a giant unlock event. The unlock represents 5.02% of the total unlock supply of S tokens. CONX delivers 2.32 million tokens worth $38.76 million in cliff unlocks. This is a 3.10% unlock allocation of CONX in a specific release. STRK concludes large cliff unlocks with 127 million tokens valued at $15.70 million. This launch is significant as it constitutes 5.98% of the STRK unlock supply. Lower cliff unlocks incorporate BANANA at $9.52 million, IO at $13.29 million, BB at $6.42 million, MOVE at $5.96 million, and PEAQ at $5.54 million. Solana leads large linear unlocks Solana tops the linear unlock group with 502.93K SOL coins, totaling $103.98 million released every week. The weekly unlock amounts to just 0.09% of the total SOL coins in existence. This low percentage sustains the price stability and also provides sustained liquidity. TRUMP coin introduces 4.89 million tokens valued at $41.37 million via continuous unlocks. The release is 1.52% of TRUMP’s total supply in circulation on a daily basis. Worldcoin releases 37.23 million WLD tokens…
WLD
$1.739
+48.63%
STRK
$0.1272
+1.59%
SOL
$211.98
+2.04%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:49
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant