2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
US bond market rallies after weak jobs data, with 10-year yield at lowest since April

US bond market rallies after weak jobs data, with 10-year yield at lowest since April

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped sharply on Monday, falling over 2 basis points to 4.059%. That move came just days after it hit a major high above 5%, a level not seen since July. Now that might not sound huge, but in bond markets, it’s actually a meaningful dip, especially since the 2-year Treasury […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:09
Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally

Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-cardano-price-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:08
Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215

Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215

The post Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Forward Industries announced $1.65 billion private placement to launch Solana Treasury strategy. SOL jumped 2.4% to $215.84 following the announcement, its first time above $215 since August 29, with daily gains reaching 4.55%. The purchase will more than double corporate SOL treasury holdings from 1.03% to 2.6% of the total token supply at $210 price level. Forward Industries confirmed its Solana (SOL)-focused digital asset treasury strategy on Sept. 8, announcing $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity offering. The announcement validated the company’s initial Aug. 25 disclosure and triggered immediate market response. SOL climbed to $215.84 right after the news, marking a 2.4% hourly increase and the first breach of the $215 threshold since Aug. 29. Daily charts showed SOL gains reached 4.55%. The Forward Industries move reflected broader institutional momentum toward digital asset treasuries focused on SOL. Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement on Aug. 25 to establish another Solana treasury. Multicoin co-founder, Kyle Samani, is expected to become Forward Industries Chairman, positioning the investment to capitalize on market inefficiencies. He stated: “Solana is still widely misunderstood and discounted by market participants, despite the fact that it has been resilient through adversarial cycles.” Solana Emerges as Treasury Alternative Corporate digital asset strategies expanded beyond Bitcoin (BTC) in the late stages of this year’s first half. Ethereum and Solana are capturing institutional attention through their technical advantages and yield generation capabilities. Public companies collectively held 6.25 million SOL in their treasuries as of Sept. 4, marking a 285% growth compared to Jun. 1. Solana’s annual staking yield, ranging from 4% to 8%, significantly exceeded yields from most savings accounts or US Treasury bonds, which often fall below 5%. Unlike Bitcoin’s primarily store-of-value function, Solana offered corporate treasuries active participation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:04
Metaplanet stocks up on Bitcoin: another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, reserves at 20,136 – the BTC Yield YTD reaches 487%

Metaplanet stocks up on Bitcoin: another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, reserves at 20,136 – the BTC Yield YTD reaches 487%

Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese company listed in Tokyo, has made a new purchase of 136 BTC for approximately 15.2 million dollars.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 23:03
Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M

Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M

The post Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The project hasn’t even launched yet, but investors quickly rush to buy the native crypto $HYPER during the viral presale before it hits exchanges. In fact, the presale has just exceeded $14.5M. Is it all just hype, or is there more to the project? Let’s find out. Bitcoin Hyper is Building a Layer-2 Solution for Bitcoin Bitcoin is known as the crypto captain. After all, it is the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion. But when it comes to efficiency, the Bitcoin blockchain lags, supporting just seven transactions per second. The network is still slow and expensive, driving developers and users to better alternatives like Ethereum and Solana. That explains why these blockchains have become the main hubs for DeFi and meme coins, while Bitcoin is now only known as the “digital gold” label. Bitcoin Hyper aims to change this status quo and help Bitcoin expand its relevance beyond being a store of value. The project makes this possible with the help of a layer-2 solution built using Solana’s Virtual Machine and a fully decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers. This is How it Works The first step to making $BTC faster and cheaper is to bridge it to the layer-2 solution. You do that by sending $BTC to a special smart contract, which, in turn, triggers the Canonical Bridge and verifies the BTC on the base layer. The same amount of wrapped BTC is instantly minted on Bitcoin Hyper’s layer 2. You can use this wrapped $BTC across different dApps or trade it for near-zero fees. Since Bitcoin Hyper uses Solana’s Virtual Machine to deploy smart contracts, the transactions are incredibly fast. Developers familiar with Solana tools will find the transition into Bitcoin Hyper smooth. And here’s the interesting part: all layer-2 activity is regularly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:02
XRP Ledger Update: What The Zero-Knowledge Privacy Launch Means For Ripple Investors

XRP Ledger Update: What The Zero-Knowledge Privacy Launch Means For Ripple Investors

Market commentator Pumpius has broken down what the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) privacy launch could mean for Ripple investors. He described this XRP Ledger (XRPL) update as being massive and one that could boost XRP’s utility as it becomes the backbone of payment rails.  What the ZK Privacy Launch On XRP Ledger Means For Ripple Investors In […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 23:00
Ripple (XRP) Consolidates as ETF Hype Cools Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 12300% Growth

Ripple (XRP) Consolidates as ETF Hype Cools Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 12300% Growth

While Ripple (XRP) grinds its way through ETF talk, a new entry is stirring momentum in the DeFi market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This up-and-coming DeFi altcoin now at a mere $0.035 has been shortlisted as the best cryptocurrencies to invest in this month, and is drawing in retail and institutional investors. To date, more than […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:00
Designed for BTC, XRP, and ETH, EARN Mining Cloud Mining Helps Investors Earn 1,770+ XRP Daily

Designed for BTC, XRP, and ETH, EARN Mining Cloud Mining Helps Investors Earn 1,770+ XRP Daily

EARN Mining makes BTC, ETH, and XRP cloud mining accessible with $15 entry, daily settlements, multi-currency support, referral rewards, and audited security.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:00
ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands

ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands

The post ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ESW helps brands with cross-border e-commerce. Courtesy of ESW The world of international e-commerce is getting more complex daily as brands navigate increasingly complicated laws and tariffs related to doing business in overseas markets. Enter ESW, a leader in international e-commerce. The company has signed a strategic agreement with all-in-one platform Shopify to provide the essential internet infrastructure for commerce, empowering enterprise brands and retailers alike to scale, localize and optimize their presence in more than 200 markets. “We started talking to Shopify last year,” said Eric Eichmann, chief executive officer of ESW. “We’ve already transitioned some of our clients to Shopify on our solution, including Tarte and Thom Brown. What we bring to the Shopify environment is the ability to serve companies in a much more effective way. We help the brands reach consumers that love them across the world and establish strong relationships.” Working with Shopify allows ESW to deliver a strong global e-commerce solution to enterprise merchants, Eichmann said. “By combining Shopify’s high-converting e-commerce platform with ESW’s cross-boarder capabilities, we’re enabling brands to scale internationally with truly localized experiences without forcing them to choose between flexibility and control.” Enterprise brands using Shopify can leverage ESW’s international expertise in managing compliance, risk and revenue localization at scale. “Large companies now have a service that allows them to go into 200-plus international markets in a way that optimizes their sales and optimizes their margins and provides a good experience for the consumers in that country,” Eichmann said. ESW handles payments in different parts of the world. “You want to make sure that you have the payment that covers the majority of companies that do business in that country,” Eichmann said. “We do that within the markets. Shopify comes with some payments, but they don’t cover all the payments, so…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:58
Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World’s Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World's Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

A solo miner earned 3.13 $BTC ($347,872) mining Bitcoin on Sunday. It’s only the second time an individual has successfully mined on the Bitcoin blockchain this month. With industrial miners dominating the space, small-scale miners with limited resources are at a huge disadvantage. That is where Pepenode offers a fresh and promising alternative, letting small-time miners have fun mining crypto and earn, without the need for an expensive rig. A Win for the Little Guy On Sunday, a lone miner processed block 913,632 using Solo CKPool and earned a total reward of 3.13 $BTC, valued at approximately $347,872. Solo CKPool is a mining service for solo miners to participate in Bitcoin mining without operating their own Bitcoin node. It provides an entry point for small-scale miners and helps them compete with industrial leaders and established mining firms. Reports from Blockchain Explorer indicate that the individual’s average transaction size was 0.7987 $BTC. The miner earned a reward that included a standard base reward of 3.125 $BTC and an extra 0.0042 $BTC in transaction fees. The miner’s success has renewed confidence that individuals still have a chance to mine some fresh bitcoins, even as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty now measures a record high of 136.04T. How Difficult is Bitcoin Mining? The difficulty level is determined by how hard and time-consuming it is to find a valid block. The more miners that join the network and the more powerful the mining hardware involved, the higher the difficulty level. With Bitcoin mining difficulty higher than ever, it’s tougher to earn $BTC unless you’re running top-tier equipment. Sunday’s $347K solo Bitcoin mining success highlights the high-reward possibilities in cryptocurrency mining, but also the barriers to entry for small-timers. That is where Pepenode comes in, democratizing crypto mining by replacing industrial barriers with digital creativity and community-driven incentives. It’s mining for the meme coin generation. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) – The Future of Meme Coin Mining Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a fun new crypto project combining virtual mining and gamification. It lets you mine the best meme coins for rewards in a hardware-free mining simulation, and you can get started even during the presale phase. Read about How Pepenode Makes Presale Participation Fun Unlike Bitcoin, mining memes in Pepenode doesn’t involve high costs, computing power, or massive energy consumption. You can start playing the mining game as soon as you’ve joined the presale. Simply stake your purchased tokens to build and upgrade your rigs (virtual mining equipment) and earn more tokens and rewards. In this way, Pepenode makes holding staking presale tokens more engaging and rewarding. Of all the tokens staked in the presale, 70% will get burned, reducing the total token supply and increasing the token’s value over time. With the presale nearing $900K in raised funds, Pepenode is rapidly gaining momentum as the next big mining opportunity. The presale price of one token is as low as $0.0010491, with the price expected to increase gradually with widespread adoption. Read How to Buy PepeNode ($PEPENODE) in Easy Step-by-Step Guide here. At close to 1,618% APY, early adopters of Pepenode enjoy high staking rewards. Also, the more you stake, the more nodes you can buy, and the stronger your virtual mining rig becomes. On the back of growing retail interest in crypto mining, our $PEPENODE price prediction shows a near 200% ROI by the end of the year if you buy now. Join the PepeNode presale now – lock in early access and collect bonus airdrops in top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN – all without needing real hardware. Takeaways: Solo Bitcoin Miner’s Win Underscores Pepenode’s Potential As Bitcoin mining increasingly becomes the domain of industrial-scale miners, Pepenode brings the thrill of mining to everyday crypto users. With a presale offering a gamified mining experience, it makes meme coin mining fun again, eliminating the need for astronomical hardware and skyrocketing energy costs. If you missed the Bitcoin mining boom, fire up your nodes in Pepenode’s presale today. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile with frequent and sharp price swings driven by various factors such as market sentiment, regulatory news, and macroeconomic events. Always do your own research thoroughly before investing. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-miner-347k-profit-pepenode-presale-viral-nears-1m/  
NewsBTC2025/09/08 22:58
