ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gave a speech on the risks associated with stablecoins, in which she argued that the European Union should impose the same stringent reserve requirements on non-EU stablecoin issuers as those required of EU issuers. In remarks before the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde urged policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin regulation, particularly for issuers outside the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) scope. Based on recent estimates, the global stablecoin market cap sits at around $289 billion. Regarding this booming asset class, Lagarde said that "at first sight, these entities and activities may seem novel. But we do not need to wait for them to mature to realise that they are reintroducing old risks through the back door." According to the ECB president, the most evident risk is liquidity: "We know the challenges posed by institutions that invest in risky assets while promising investors redemption at short notice and at par. Such entities must mitigate the risk of a run by ensuring that they have sufficient liquidity to meet redemptions swiftly." For EU issuers, these risks are largely accounted for under MiCAR. Requirements of EU issuers The stablecoin provisions of MiCAR came into force on June 30 last year and included a host of new standards for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs); the former being stablecoins that purport to maintain a stable value by referencing another value or right, the latter stablecoins pegged to a fiat currency. Amongst the new requirements, issuers have to be authorized by the Central Bank and to publish a white paper containing information on the relevant token for investors; there are conduct and governance requirements around marketing,…