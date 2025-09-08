2025-09-09 Tuesday

Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $217 Million Bet, BTC Price Reacts

Strategy has expanded its already-large Bitcoin bag with an acquisition of 1,955 BTC, worth $271 million. The post Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $217 Million Bet, BTC Price Reacts appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/08 23:19
Grayscale expands altcoin push with SEC, filing for Chainlink ETF

Grayscale filed with the SEC to launch a Chainlink ETF.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:19
The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness

The Fed is wary of cutting rates due to weak employment figures. A significant 50 basis point rate cut possibility emerges amid economic concerns. Continue Reading:The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness The post The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/08 23:16
USD/CNH holds above 7.12 as China tade data disappoints – BBH

The post USD/CNH holds above 7.12 as China tade data disappoints – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CNH is holding above key support at 7.1200, BBH FX analysts report. China trade surplus hits record “China’s August trade data continues to point at weak domestic demand activity and decoupling with the US. In the twelve months to August, China’s trade surplus rose to a record $1165.8bn while the trade surplus with the US narrowed to $473bn in August, the lowest since January 2021.” “In August, both exports and imports growth fell short of expectations. Exports increased 4.4% y/y (consensus: 5.5%) vs. 7.2% in July and imports rose 1.3% y/y (consensus: 3.4%) vs. 4.1% in July. Softer import growth underscores persistently weak domestic demand.” “In our view, a gradual revaluation of China’s currency could help China stimulate consumer spending by boosting disposable income through cheaper imports. Bottom line: USD/CNH has room to break lower.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-holds-above-712-as-china-tade-data-disappoints-bbh-202509081112
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:16
ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight

The post ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gave a speech on the risks associated with stablecoins, in which she argued that the European Union should impose the same stringent reserve requirements on non-EU stablecoin issuers as those required of EU issuers. In remarks before the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde urged policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin regulation, particularly for issuers outside the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) scope. Based on recent estimates, the global stablecoin market cap sits at around $289 billion. Regarding this booming asset class, Lagarde said that “at first sight, these entities and activities may seem novel. But we do not need to wait for them to mature to realise that they are reintroducing old risks through the back door.” According to the ECB president, the most evident risk is liquidity: “We know the challenges posed by institutions that invest in risky assets while promising investors redemption at short notice and at par. Such entities must mitigate the risk of a run by ensuring that they have sufficient liquidity to meet redemptions swiftly.” For EU issuers, these risks are largely accounted for under MiCAR. Requirements of EU issuers The stablecoin provisions of MiCAR came into force on June 30 last year and included a host of new standards for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs); the former being stablecoins that purport to maintain a stable value by referencing another value or right, the latter stablecoins pegged to a fiat currency. Amongst the new requirements, issuers have to be authorized by the Central Bank and to publish a white paper containing information on the relevant token for investors; there are conduct and governance requirements around marketing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:15
iExec brings TEE-based privacy tools to Arbitrum

The post iExec brings TEE-based privacy tools to Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8. With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum’s $3.15 billion network. The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures. “Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built,” wrote Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs. Privacy Everywhere. What does it look like? Tools that let builders ship with privacy by default, giving users confidence their data stays theirs. We’re getting ready for something bigger 🧵 pic.twitter.com/38jd919LyY — iExec RLC (@iEx_ec) September 7, 2025 iExec’s multi-chain strategy This deployment marks the first step in iExec’s broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future.  However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec’s privacy stack to enhance security and data protection.  The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec’s collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy.  All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec’s native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum. Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:13
ENA Breakout Coming? Trader Sees Push Past Local Highs Soon

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ena-breakout-coming/
Coinstats2025/09/08 23:12
Former Trader Claims Quantum Tech Is Secretly Stealing Bitcoin Assets

TLDR   Former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell claims quantum technology is being used to steal Bitcoin from dormant wallets. Mandell argues that a large player is secretly accumulating Bitcoin without impacting the market. The Bitcoin community, including Harry Beckwith and Matthew Pines, strongly rejects Mandell’s theory. Experts believe that on-chain analysis is the only [...] The post Former Trader Claims Quantum Tech Is Secretly Stealing Bitcoin Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 23:11
Trump family’s crypto bet pays $1.3B – But it comes with a catch

The post Trump family’s crypto bet pays $1.3B – But it comes with a catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 8, 2025 A new Trump fortune In just a matter of weeks, the Trump family has unlocked nearly $1.3 billion from the two fledgling crypto ventures. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the family’s net worth now sits at $7.7 billion, with their crypto haul rivaling the value of long-standing assets like Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower. Source: Bloomberg Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, still leading the Trump Organization, have become the faces of this new digital push alongside their younger brother Barron. WLFI’s trading launch and corporate deal added about $670 million to the family’s wealth, while Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC surged past $500 million. WLFI: Blacklists, deals and big promises WLFI has quickly become one of the family’s most lucrative bets… but not without controversy. The native token project has faced backlash after freezing 272 wallets, including those linked to Polygon [POL] developer Bruno Skvorc and even TRON [TRX] founder Justin Sun. Critics argue its compliance tools are overzealous, while WLFI insists the blacklists are aimed at protecting users from scams. At the same time, WLFI’s $1.5 billion deal with Alt5 Sigma helped push the Trumps’ gains to about $670 million. Still, their 22.5 billion WLFI tokens (valued at roughly $4 billion) remain locked, keeping the full extent of their fortune off-limits, at least for now. American Bitcoin’s billion dollar debut American Bitcoin entered the spotlight just two months after Donald Trump took office, with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. backing the venture. Instead of building costly mining operations from scratch, the project partnered with Hut 8 Corp., which provided its equipment in exchange for a controlling stake. ABTC went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which adopted its name and ticker. Eric Trump now holds about 7.5% of the company (a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:11
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
