CoinShares to swap Stockholm for Wall Street via $1.2b SPAC deal
CoinShares, the largest European crypto asset manager, is moving its listing venue to the U.S. with a SPAC merger. The largest European crypto asset manager revealed plans to ditch Sweden for the U.S. On Monday, September 8, CoinShares announced that…
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 23:22
Worker confidence in finding a new job hits record low in New York Fed survey
The post Worker confidence in finding a new job hits record low in New York Fed survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest sign of trouble for the U.S. labor market, confidence in the ability to move from one job to another has hit a record low, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday. Respondents to the central bank’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations for August indicated a 44.9% probability of finding another job after losing their current one. The reading tumbled 5.8 percentage points from the prior month and is the lowest in the survey’s history dating back to June 2013. The result further demonstrates the reversal of the “Great Resignation” that occurred in 2021-22, when at one point 4.5 million workers a month were quitting their jobs and feeling good about finding new ones. That number stood at 3.2 million in July, well off the pace of a few years ago and down more than 5% from the same period in 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. Various factors that had come into play during the Covid pandemic helped influence the high level of mobility, including a supply-demand mismatch in the labor market that saw more than two open jobs for each available worker. But a labor market that has ground to a virtual standstill has ended the trend. While there are not too many signs that employers are laying off workers en masse, hiring has slowed dramatically. That has caused workers to stay put in their jobs as uncertainty over inflation and economic growth has caused employers to be cautious about growing payrolls. There are now more workers available than job openings, something that hasn’t been the case since well before Covid. Other parts of the Fed survey reflect the trend: The probability of leaving one’s job voluntarily over the next year was little changed, down just 0.1 percentage point to 18.9%.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:22
Ripple Makes Big 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout You Won't Want to Miss, XRP Price Surprise Trigger Revealed: Crypto News Digest
This weekend's major crypto news: Ripple bets on 10% tokenization and four billion-account network, SHIB eyes breakout and XRP nears $3 after $3 million buy order
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:22
StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Expand Ethena Ecosystem
The post StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Expand Ethena Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights StablecoinX raises $530M to purchase 3B ENA tokens. Ethena launches $310M buyback to support ENA price. USDe circulation doubles to $12B with new partnerships. StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Boost Ethena Ecosystem StablecoinX Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. announced they raised $530 million in a private placement (PIPE), bringing their investment fund to $890 million. These funds will be used to purchase approximately 3 billion ENA tokens, supporting the Ethena protocol. Investors in this round include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, IMC Trading, and long-time partners Dragonfly and ParaFi. This strategic capital injection marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Ethena ecosystem. Ethena Launches 310 Million ENA Buyback Program The Ethena Foundation is launching a $310 million ENA buyback program, bringing total announced market purchases to $570 million. “The proceeds will be used to purchase ENA on the public markets,” the organization noted. Mark Piano, Director of the Ethena Foundation, emphasized the long-term strategy: “The partnership agreement and locked token mechanism we announced in July were created to ensure long-term alignment. This additional funding increases ecosystem sustainability, deepens ENA liquidity, and supports development of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products.” Guy Yang, Ethena Labs founder and StablecoinX advisor, added, “Since the initial PIPE funding, USDe circulation has more than doubled to over $12 billion. Our partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank brings USDtb to the domestic market, aiming to be the first stablecoin with a clear path to compliance under the GENIUS Act. StablecoinX’s permanent capital and expanded resources will protect and support the Ethena ecosystem.” The USDtb stablecoin was launched on December 16, 2024. The PIPE deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, after which the combined entity will be listed on Nasdaq under the StablecoinX brand and USDE ticker. Strengthening Governance and Restoring Confidence…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:21
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 1,682% In Single Day: What's Going On?
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 4%, with traders pointing to further upside thanks to the growing ecosystem momentum.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:21
Pi Network Faces Community Frustration While Unlocks Loom, Pi Coin Stays Bearish
The Pi Network token, PI, traded near $0.34 after minuscule intraday gains, but the move masked deeper problems. Exchange liquidity has weakened, network activity has slipped, and looming unlocks have threatened to add pressure. Data from major exchanges has showed thinning volumes. The recent updates would likely make it difficult for PI coin price to […] The post Pi Network Faces Community Frustration While Unlocks Loom, Pi Coin Stays Bearish appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:20
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as ADA and SOL Rally
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-rising-star-2025-magacoin-finance-hits-13-5m-as-ada-sol-surge/
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:20
RWA Platform WorldAssets Partners with AutoStaking to Widen Accessibility of Tokenized Assets to DeFi Users
With this collaboration, AutoStaking and WorldAssets are expanding access to tokenized assets within DeFi and developing an interconnected decentralized finance.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 23:20
LINK price jumps as Grayscale files for Chainlink ETF
Chainlink’s price has jumped above $23.25, with bulls riding the latest news around Grayscale’s filing for a LINK spot exchange-traded fund. Chainlink (LINK) price rose sharply to break to highs of $23.29 and see buyers edge towards the key resistance…
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 23:19
Brazil Pushes Climate While Russia Holds The Line
The post Brazil Pushes Climate While Russia Holds The Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. US President Donald Trump threatened China, India, and some of the world’s fastest-emerging economies with higher import tariffs, hitting back at BRICS criticism of his trade policies as the bloc meets Monday. The 11-nation grouping — which also includes US allies Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia — is concluding a two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Brazil assumed the presidency of the BRICS alliance in July, promising to prioritize climate change and give a voice to the Global South. However, beneath the rhetoric lies a different reality: the bloc has diverse interests, ranging from oil dynasties to coal-dependent economies to rainforest guardians. The mix leaves BRICS+ without a clear climate strategy, giving Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva an opportunity. He is trying to bridge the gap between members’ climate and economic priorities—a move he hopes will resonate at the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil, in November. During the recent Rio BRICS Summit, Lula criticized developed nations for not fulfilling their COP commitments and highlighted that 80% of global emissions originate from the 60 wealthiest countries—a burden largely borne by emerging economies. “I believe you can—and must—show the world that it is possible to create a new financing model,” Lula said at the gathering. “The so-called austerity demanded by financial institutions has left countries poorer.” Since the 1980s, many developing countries have been required to adopt strict fiscal austerity measures to receive loans or debt relief. These policies, meant to reduce deficits and satisfy creditors, often slow economic growth, worsen inequality, and harm vulnerable populations. Lula highlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:19
