ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett

The ADA price is edging closer to the $1 mark, a level many in the Cardano community have been waiting for. But while ADA continues its slow climb, traders are looking elsewhere for bigger opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, this memecoin has already raised over $2.8 million in [...] The post ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
New CLARITY Act Draft Could Shield Bitcoin And Crypto Developers From Past Liability

The post New CLARITY Act Draft Could Shield Bitcoin And Crypto Developers From Past Liability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released its latest draft of the CLARITY Act (CLARITY), in which it proposes an amendment to 18 U.S. Code § 1960(a) stipulates that only crypto developers or providers that “knowingly exercise control over currency, funds, or other value that substitutes for currency” be treated as money transmitting businesses. The first page of the Senate Banking Committee’s latest version of CLARITY. What is more, this amendment would not only protect Bitcoin and crypto developers in the wake of a bill with this language included in its passing, but it would also protect said developers retroactively. In Section 501 of section Title V of the draft, entitled “Protecting Software Developers and Software Innovation,” it states that “This section, and the amendments made by this section, shall apply to conduct occurring before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.” A Positive Development for Tornado Cash Developer Roman Storm If this language is included in a version of the bill that is enacted into law, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm, who was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business last month, stands to benefit. Storm has alluded to the notion that he plans to appeal the guilty verdict, as per reporting by Eleanor Terrett. If CLARITY becomes law and the language regarding retroactive developer protection is included in the draft of the bill that passes, Storm’s legal team should theoretically have no issue winning at the appellate level. Unfortunately, if CLARITY passes with the retroactive protections included, this will not help the Samourai Wallet Developers, who accepted a plea deal for operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in July. Further Protection for Developers of Noncustodial Crypto Tech This most recent draft of CLARITY also stipulates that developers or providers of “non-controlling” (noncustodial)…
Corrects to near 1.3800 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar

The post Corrects to near 1.3800 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD falls to near 1.3800 after failing extend five-day winning streak. Traders seem confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in the policy meeting in September. Canadian employers fired 65.5K workers in August. The USD/CAD pair retraces to near 1.3800 at the start of the week from its weekly high of 1.3855 posted on Friday. The Loonie pair fails to continue its five-day winning streak as the US Dollar faces selling pressure amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly lower to near 97.60. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 10% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%, while the rest point a 25-bps interest rate reduction. Fed dovish speculation intensified after the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August on Friday, which showed that downside risks to labor market warned by Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, in their latest commentaries are real. Meanwhile, the outlook of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is also uncertain as a surprise decline in the Canadian labor force in August has prompted hopes that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will resume its monetary-easing campaign in the policy meeting this month, which it paused earlier this year. The Canadian employment report for August showed on Friday that employment laid-off 65.5K workers, while they were anticipated to have hired fresh 7.5K job-seekers. The Unemployment Rate came in higher at 7.1%, against expectations of 7% and the prior reading of 6.9%. USD/CAD stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3870, suggesting that…
Ethereum (ETH) Pullback Looms, But Analyst Sticks to $10K Target

Ethereum nears resistance at $4,900 as ETF buying slows. Analysts expect a short pullback before targeting $10K long-term.
Nasdaq seeks approval to launch tokenized stocks

The post Nasdaq seeks approval to launch tokenized stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to introduce tokenized versions of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) onto its existing trading platform. On Sept. 8, Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s president, outlined the vision in a LinkedIn statement, explaining that the plan is designed to capture the efficiency gains of tokenization while preserving investor rights and market safeguards built over decades. This initiative reflects a wider shift across traditional finance where asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity are experimenting with tokenized offerings. Due to this growing adoption, Galaxy Research has estimated that tokenized equities could represent a $190 trillion market within two decades. Why Nasdaq wants to trade tokenized stocks Nasdaq, one of the largest traditional stock exchanges with a daily trading volume of more than $400 billion, stressed that US equities already rank as the world’s most liquid and transparent markets, supported by rigorous oversight and advanced technology. Cohen explained that the proposal would extend those strengths into the digital era rather than replace them. According to him: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “The approach will ensure tokenized securities trade as regular securities, safeguarding both investors’ rights and the systemic stability of our markets through tested, resilient infrastructure. It seeks to capture the benefits of the technology while ensuring it matures in a way that best serves investors, issuers, and other stakeholders across global capital markets.” He pointed out that the Nasdaq’s filing highlighted how tokenization could streamline long-standing market processes. According to him, the technology could introduce faster settlement cycles, lower transaction friction, and programmable corporate actions into the system. Still, Cohen cautioned that such changes must not come at the expense of resilience or security.…
Bitcoin climbs past $112k as Strategy adds $217m to holdings

Strategy deployed another $217.4 million into Bitcoin this week, acquiring 1,955 BTC as the market debated the implications of a softening labor market and the Fed’s next move. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 1.4% to over $112,600 Monday, with its rally fueled…
Top economist points to ‘proof’ U.S. economy is in recession

The post Top economist points to ‘proof’ U.S. economy is in recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid lingering speculation about the health of the U.S. economy, insights from Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, suggest that a recession may already be underway. His warning centered on labor market data, where he pointed to the heavy reliance on two sectors, healthcare and hospitality, for what little job growth has occurred this year, Zandi said in an X post on September 7. Since the start of 2025, the economy has added only about 600,000 jobs. Therefore, without gains in healthcare and hospitality, overall job creation would have been essentially flat. “What’s perhaps most disconcerting about the flagging job market is how dependent it is on healthcare and hospitality for what little job growth is occurring,” Zandi said.  To this end, the expert noted that this concentration of hiring points to weakness across most industries, suggesting the recovery lacks breadth. Fewer industries adding payrolls  Notably, Zandi reinforced his insights with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll employment survey. Specifically, the data showed that fewer than half of the industries measured have expanded payrolls in the past six months, a threshold that historically coincides with recessions. According to the latest August reading, just 48% of industries added jobs, slipping below the neutral 50% line. U.S. % of industries in BLS payroll data. Source: Moody’s Analytics Interestingly, payroll expansion data from the past three decades shows that similar drops have aligned with downturns, including the recessions of the early 2000s, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic-driven collapse in 2020. Each time the share of industries adding jobs fell below half, the economy was already in recession. However, Zandi’s concerns extend beyond labor data. He has warned that many states, accounting for nearly a third of the U.S. economy, are already weakening or at high risk of recession. …
Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

After climbing to $0.2367 with an 8% gain in market capitalization over the past week, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency may be […] The post Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges appeared first on Coindoo.
Meet AssemblyAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week

AssemblyAI is a research-driven Speech AI platform delivering “superhuman” speech-to-text plus rich Audio Intelligence (summarization, sentiment, topics, moderation, PII redaction) and LeMUR—an LLM framework that turns transcripts into Q&A, action items, and recaps via one API. It serves 5,000+ customers, handling 25M+ daily calls and ~10 TB/day, and meets SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS 4.0, GDPR, and EU residency needs. Its Conformer-2 model reports 30% fewer errors vs. leaders in noisy, real-world audio. AssemblyAI also ran a diarization campaign with HackerNoon’s 325k+ newsletter audience; HackerNoon’s relevancy-based ad system (50k+ tags grouped into categories) drives ~3× clicks, with CPM ~$7 and CPC ~$5.
Digital asset giant CoinShares to go public on Nasdaq in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

The post Digital asset giant CoinShares to go public on Nasdaq in $1.2 billion SPAC deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoinShares will go public on Nasdaq through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital. The company is Europe’s largest digital asset manager, managing $10 billion in assets and holding a 34% European market share. CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset manager with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, announced today it will go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market through a $1.2 billion business combination with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The company is the world’s fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, and leads Europe with 34% market share. CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said the Nasdaq listing reflects the company’s push for international growth and leadership. The transaction positions CoinShares as one of the largest publicly traded pure-play digital asset managers globally. “It signals a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership, supported by favorable regulatory tailwinds,” said Mognetti in a statement. CoinShares has more than tripled its assets under management over the past two years through new investor inflows, supportive digital asset pricing, and product launches. “CoinShares exemplifies everything we look for in a high-value investment: market leadership, a proven, scalable business model, a massive and expanding addressable market, and a team with the proven ability to execute,” said Nicholas Petruska, CEO of Vine Hill. The transaction includes a $50 million equity investment commitment from an institutional investor. The deal is slated to wrap up by year-end, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinshares-nasdaq-listing-spac-deal/
