2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision

Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision

The post Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine Immersion ETH: Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitmine Immersion ETH: Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitmine-immersion-eth-strategy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.51%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002698+1.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.89-0.49%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:48
Részesedés
Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple

Chuyên gia thị trường Pumpius đã phân tích ý nghĩa của tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge (ZK) mới đối với các nhà đầu tư Ripple, gọi đây là một bước tiến lớn của XRP Ledger (XRPL) có thể nâng cao tiện ích của XRP khi trở thành xương sống của hạ tầng thanh toán. […]
XRP
XRP$2.9359+1.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004166+0.14%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05871+1.43%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 23:46
Részesedés
Gold near record: new intraday high at around 2,075 USD/oz as the dollar retreats and the Fed prepares easing measures

Gold near record: new intraday high at around 2,075 USD/oz as the dollar retreats and the Fed prepares easing measures

Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.602+4.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06069-0.32%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.36888+3.28%
Részesedés
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 23:46
Részesedés
The US SEC confirms receipt of the application for the Canary Spot Staked SEI ETF

The US SEC confirms receipt of the application for the Canary Spot Staked SEI ETF

PANews reported on September 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received the application documents for the CANARY SPOT STAKED SEI ETF.
SEI
SEI$0.3053+2.34%
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 23:46
Részesedés
XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally

XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally

The post XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s explosive move from $0.57 to $2.93 over the past six months has traders scrambling to understand what just happened. The token that spent years in regulatory limbo suddenly became the market’s darling, climbing past psychological resistance levels while Bitcoin stayed relatively flat. But here’s what seasoned traders noticed: the real smart money started rotating profits into a different corner of the market entirely. They’re hunting for pre-launch tokens on Solana, particularly those with proven traction before their public debuts. XRP’s Regulatory Clarity Sparked Institutional Buying Frenzy The turning point for XRP came when Ripple scored partial victories against the SEC, establishing that XRP sales on exchanges weren’t securities transactions. This clarity unleashed pent-up institutional demand that had been waiting on the sidelines since 2020. Trading volumes exploded from $800 million daily to peaks above $15 billion, with South Korean exchanges leading the charge at one point accounting for 40% of global XRP volume. What made this rally sustainable wasn’t just legal wins. Ripple quietly secured partnerships with major financial institutions across Asia and the Middle East, with speculation mounting about central bank digital currency pilots using XRP’s technology. The token’s on-demand liquidity solutions started gaining real adoption, processing over $30 billion in cross-border payments last quarter according to Ripple’s transparency reports. The psychology shift was remarkable. XRP went from being the token everyone avoided to the one everyone wanted once regulatory fears evaporated, with early buyers at $0.50-0.60 watching positions multiply five times. But at $2.93 with a $160 billion market cap, smart traders are rotating profits into Solana platforms that already process billions in OTC volume using smart contracts instead of risky Telegram deals. This infrastructure plays with millions of users and real revenue before token launches remind them of XRP’s early days, just solving different problems. Unich…
Threshold
T$0.01623+0.18%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06069-0.32%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:46
Részesedés
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for On-Chain Stock Trading

Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for On-Chain Stock Trading

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for On-Chain Stock Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for on-chain stock trading, offers new trading method. Proposal could revolutionize trading with faster, cheaper transactions. No comments from Nasdaq’s leadership; SEC shows regulatory interest. Nasdaq has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce on-chain tokenized stock trading alongside traditional methods, potentially revolutionizing the financial exchange landscape. If approved, this initiative may enhance liquidity, reduce fees, and enable seamless transitions between stock trading methods, significantly impacting the financial ecosystem. Nasdaq’s Move Towards Tokenized Stock Trading Nasdaq is in pursuit of SEC approval to enable trading of tokenized stocks, which would coexist with traditional equity markets. This move signifies a shift in trading paradigms, providing investors and traders with additional flexibility in how they buy and sell stocks. It represents Nasdaq’s attempt to integrate blockchain technology within established financial structures. If approved, tokenized stocks could provide benefits like instant trade settlement, reduced costs for transactions, and 24/7 trading availability. This initiative also offers fractional ownership, thereby making investments more accessible to smaller investors. The SEC’s acknowledgment of this submission could pave the way for further regulatory considerations within the realm of asset tokenization. “The SEC will prioritize creating clear regulatory guidance to support the development of tokenized securities. Our current focus is on tokenized stocks, calling them the ‘lowest-hanging fruit’ within real-world asset tokenization.” Regulatory Interest in Asset Tokenization Did you know? The SEC has shown consistent interest in real-world asset tokenization, underscoring its recent focus on tokenized stocks. This regulatory attention mirrors past allowances for smaller stock-token exchanges, such as Dinari, marking a developmental shift towards integrating blockchain in traditional markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,318.82 with a market cap of $521.30 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume has seen a 15.72% increase to $23.14 billion. Despite…
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06069-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.25%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:45
Részesedés
Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths

Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths

The post Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana adoption is under scrutiny: Cardano SPO Dave argues that bots inflate the network’s transactions per second (tps). But it’s not all doom and gloom. Supporters counter that even after filtering out failed consensus transactions, Solana’s throughput remains impressive. Plus, with more $SOL ETFs entering the market, the network is securing institutional confidence worldwide. For projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), this is a major boon. The reason is that once its Telegram trading bot launches on Solana, it’ll benefit from a fast, cost-friendly network that’s increasingly attractive to mainstream investors. Cardano SPO Slams Solana for 99.95% Failed Transactions In a recent X post, Dave claimed that Solana’s low fees have created the ultimate ‘face it till you make it’ environment. He pointed out that a single bot sent nearly 11M transactions in just 30 days, 99.95% of which failed. His biggest concern is that those transactions don’t just disappear; they stay on the ledger, permanently clogging the chain. In turn, this increases the burden on the explorers and analysts’ platforms that depend on clean data. The post received a mixed bag of responses. One user, however, defended Solana by highlighting how ‘Solana just increased its block size from 50M CUs to 60M,’ so it has even more room. Cyber Capital’s Justin Bons also pushed back on ‘fake usage’ claims. He argued that, even excluding failed and consensus transactions, Solana still leads in processing capacity and that ‘SOL adoption is real.’ Notably, Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange recently listed a Solana ETF, marking the first $SOL ETF with staking in Central Asia. So, despite the skepticism, the blockchain’s still gaining legitimacy and expanding adoption. This is especially true when considering that just weeks ago, VanEck filed for a spot Solana ETF backed by JitoSOL. For $SNORT, this is further confirmation that the…
Threshold
T$0.01623+0.18%
Solana
SOL$211.66+1.86%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05207+0.83%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:44
Részesedés
The Cognitive Biases That Make You a Terrible Investor (and How to Fight Them)

The Cognitive Biases That Make You a Terrible Investor (and How to Fight Them)

Are emotional decisions wrecking your portfolio? Learn to identify and conquer key cognitive biases like FOMO and loss aversion for more profitable investing.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01686--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.25%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001691+13.64%
Részesedés
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 23:43
Részesedés
Bitcoin’s record highs fade into consolidation — where does crypto go from here?

Bitcoin’s record highs fade into consolidation — where does crypto go from here?

Bitcoin cools after summer highs while altcoins flicker and investors eye Fed policy. Is crypto preparing for another rally or deeper retreat? Bitcoin cools after record highs as institutions keep buying Bitcoin (BTC) is settling into a quieter phase after…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,243.89--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00013-62.85%
Részesedés
Crypto.news2025/09/08 23:42
Részesedés
Last Rites’ Record Box Office Makes No Sense

Last Rites’ Record Box Office Makes No Sense

The post Last Rites’ Record Box Office Makes No Sense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Conjuring Last Rites WB The Conjuring: Last Rites “scared up,” as box office lingo says, one of the best opening weekends for a horror movie of all time with a $187 million global haul, nearly quadrupling its budget instantly. Is it…actually good? Depends on who you ask, and while critics say one thing, its audience members who have the final say, and I think that’s a story worth laying out. I have sorted the Conjuring Universe, which includes two sets of spin-off films, into the top-rated ones, and as it turned out, with a tiebreaker, Last Rites is the lowest ranked one. But it’s about to be the most profitable in a short period of time. Here’s the list. The Conjuring – 86% critic score, 83% audience score The Conjuring 2 – 80% critic score, 82% audience score Anabelle: Creation – 70% critic score, 68% audience score Anabelle Comes Home – 64% critic score, 70% audience score The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – 56% critic score, 83% audience score The Conjuring: Last Rites – 56% critic score, 79% audience score The Nun II – 51% critic score, 72% audience score Annabelle – 28% critic score, 35% audience score The Nun – 24% critic score, 35% audience score Some interesting things to note here is that while the first installments of The Nun and Annabelle were disasters with both critics and audiences, their sequels mostly got their act together and produced better films. The other story is that despite a wide range of critic scores with a 30% difference between them, audience scores for all Conjuring movies is between a 79% and an 83% The Conjuring Last Rites WB Now, let’s do box office, leaving out Last Rites as it’s only getting started. This is wild: The…
Lingo
LINGO$0.02719-0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.51%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:37
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant