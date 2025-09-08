El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025

In 2025, the Central Bank of El Salvador expanded its reserves with 13,999 ounces of gold (approximately 397 kg reported by the press, although the correct troy calculation indicates about 435 kg), a move estimated at around 50 million dollars aimed at strengthening the diversification and stability of the sovereign portfolio, alongside the position in Bitcoin. In this context, the increase in gold is embedded in a broader reserve management strategy, designed to better distribute risk over time without altering the stance on Bitcoin. According to the data collected by our macro-financial research team, the operation is consistent with a short-term trend towards the reconciliation between digital assets and traditional reserves. In accounting monitoring and communications with local market sources, we have recorded qualitative confirmations on the execution of the purchase. Data and assessments in this article are updated as of September 7, 2025, and are based on daily surveys and contacts with industry operators. El Salvador: how much gold has been purchased The acquired lot amounts to 13,999 troy ounces, whose equivalent mass should be approximately 435 kg if the correct conversion factor is used (1 troy oz = 0.0311035 kg). The dollar valuations reported by the media are market estimates: the loading price has not been officially disclosed. For informational purposes, the equivalent value varies based on the spot price of gold at the time of assessment. That said, the indicative nature of the calculations suggests caution in interpreting the figures, which remain tied to the fluctuations of the metal. Where the reserves arrive after the operation Total gold after purchase: 58,105 troy ounces (approximately 1.81 tonnes), calculated by adding the previous 44,106 ounces with the new 13,999 ounces. Indicative value, according to journalistic estimates, is approximately $207.4 million for the entire stock. Gold held before purchase: 44.106…