2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Spartans Turns Heads with $5 Lambo Bet while SkyBet Lifts Odds and William Hill Reduces £40 Bonus

Spartans Turns Heads with $5 Lambo Bet while SkyBet Lifts Odds and William Hill Reduces £40 Bonus

What stands out more than SkyBet releasing boosted odds or William Hill offering new deposit deals? Right now, it is the focus on Spartans.com, and it comes down to one surprising promotion. While traditional names compete for the best online sportsbook title, Spartans has introduced something unexpected: The $5 Shortcut to a Lambo. Here is […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
Tronweekly2025/09/09 00:00
Best Crypto for Beginners in 2025: Here's Why BlockDAG Outshines ADA, DOGE, & PEPE With Nearly $400M Raised

Best Crypto for Beginners in 2025: Here’s Why BlockDAG Outshines ADA, DOGE, & PEPE With Nearly $400M Raised

Searching for the best crypto for beginners? BlockDAG tops the list with nearly $400M raised & whale momentum, while ADA, DOGE, & PEPE post slower growth as of August 2025.
SphereX
HERE$0.00019-2.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23449+0.95%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019+2.00%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:00
Robinhood Joins S&P 500 After Rapid Growth, Hits $15B Market Milestone

Robinhood Joins S&P 500 After Rapid Growth, Hits $15B Market Milestone

Key Takeaways: Robinhood has officially joined the S&P 500 Index Its market capitalization has surpassed $15 billion, reflecting strong market recognition CEO Vlad Tenev emphasized product development over celebration A The post Robinhood Joins S&P 500 After Rapid Growth, Hits $15B Market Milestone appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+0.69%
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/08 23:59
Anoma Announces XAN Token Economics: Community, Marketing, and Liquidity Account for 25%

Anoma Announces XAN Token Economics: Community, Marketing, and Liquidity Account for 25%

PANews reported on September 8th that the Anoma Foundation announced the token economics of Anoma's native token, XAN. The total supply of XAN tokens is fixed at 10 billion, with the following distribution: 25% for community, marketing, and liquidity; 19% for R&D and ecosystem; 10% for the Anoma Foundation; 31% for supporters; and 15% for core contributors. Tokens allocated to the Anoma Foundation, R&D and ecosystem development, supporters, and core contributors will be locked for 12 months. After the lockup period, these tokens will vest linearly over the next 36 months.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03204+0.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+0.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4374+1.15%
PANews2025/09/08 23:58
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0.01624+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0017+5.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025

El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025

The post El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, the Central Bank of El Salvador expanded its reserves with 13,999 ounces of gold (approximately 397 kg reported by the press, although the correct troy calculation indicates about 435 kg), a move estimated at around 50 million dollars aimed at strengthening the diversification and stability of the sovereign portfolio, alongside the position in Bitcoin. In this context, the increase in gold is embedded in a broader reserve management strategy, designed to better distribute risk over time without altering the stance on Bitcoin. According to the data collected by our macro-financial research team, the operation is consistent with a short-term trend towards the reconciliation between digital assets and traditional reserves. In accounting monitoring and communications with local market sources, we have recorded qualitative confirmations on the execution of the purchase. Data and assessments in this article are updated as of September 7, 2025, and are based on daily surveys and contacts with industry operators. El Salvador: how much gold has been purchased The acquired lot amounts to 13,999 troy ounces, whose equivalent mass should be approximately 435 kg if the correct conversion factor is used (1 troy oz = 0.0311035 kg). The dollar valuations reported by the media are market estimates: the loading price has not been officially disclosed. For informational purposes, the equivalent value varies based on the spot price of gold at the time of assessment. That said, the indicative nature of the calculations suggests caution in interpreting the figures, which remain tied to the fluctuations of the metal. Where the reserves arrive after the operation Total gold after purchase: 58,105 troy ounces (approximately 1.81 tonnes), calculated by adding the previous 44,106 ounces with the new 13,999 ounces. Indicative value, according to journalistic estimates, is approximately $207.4 million for the entire stock. Gold held before purchase: 44.106…
Movement
MOVE$0.1236+3.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.51%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.36888+3.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:57
Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink ETF, Eyes NYSE Arca Listing

Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink ETF, Eyes NYSE Arca Listing

The post Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink ETF, Eyes NYSE Arca Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF), seeking to list shares on NYSE Arca under ticker GLNK, pending approvals and clearances. Grayscale Pursues Chainlink ETF on NYSE Arca The filing, dated Sept. 5, 2025, registers Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) and says upon […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/grayscale-files-s-1-for-chainlink-etf-eyes-nyse-arca-listing/
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.51%
Chainlink
LINK$22.9+1.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:56
Leading Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Outperforms Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics

Leading Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Outperforms Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics

Explore the leading sports betting apps in 2025. Compare Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics to see which platform delivers the strongest edge.
Edge
EDGE$0.3614-0.05%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:55
Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows

Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows

The post Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Ethereum ETFs saw $788M in outflows from September 1–5. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $246M in inflows, showing market confidence. Top ETFs like ETHA, FETH, and IBIT drove major capital shifts. Ethereum ETFs Face Significant Outflows Between September 1 and September 5, 2025, Ethereum-based ETFs lost $787.74 million, according to SoSoValue. This marks the second week of negative dynamics in the segment since mid-May, highlighting ongoing volatility in Ethereum investment products. Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Ethereum ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue Outflows from major Ethereum ETFs were as follows: ETHA (BlackRock) – $312.47 million FETH (Fidelity) – $287.9 million ETHE (Grayscale) – $83.5 million ETHW (Bitwise) – $49.08 million TETH (21Shares) – $21.3 million ETHV (VanEck) – $17.22 million ETH (Grayscale) – $12.51 million QETH (Invesco) – $2.13 million EZET (Franklin Templeton) – $1.62 million These numbers underline a cautious approach from investors in the Ethereum ETF sector, despite the broader growth of digital assets. Bitcoin ETFs Show Positive Inflows In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $246.42 million in inflows during the same period, signaling continued confidence in Bitcoin as a mainstream investment. Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue Capital gains were concentrated in four leading ETFs: IBIT – $434.32 million BTC – $33.29 million FBTC – $25.01 million BTCO – $2.21 million Two ETFs, BTCW and DEFI, saw no new funds, while six recorded outflows: ARKB – $81.52 million BITB – $76.9 million GBTC – $69.74 million HODL – $13.19 million BRRR – $3.87 million EZBC – $3.18 million Over the past week, capital inflows into ETFs based on Ethereum’s market capitalization exceeded $1 billion when including all Ethereum-linked products. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors, reflecting diverging sentiment between the…
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.79%
ETHW
ETHW$1.557-0.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,266.16+0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:54
Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership

Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership

TLDR Coinbase’s XRP holdings have decreased significantly, with only 132 million XRP remaining in its cold wallets. The reduction in Coinbase’s XRP reserves from 750 million to 132 million suggests a strategic shift. The partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock may be a factor influencing the decline in XRP holdings. Coinbase now holds only eight cold [...] The post Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.9369+1.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04221+2.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00665-3.76%
Coincentral2025/09/08 23:52
