Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! "Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!"

Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! "Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!"

Unless there is a clear catalyst, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market may continue to consolidate, QCP analysts said. Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! "Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!"
Coinstats2025/09/09 00:04
XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining for Bitcoin mining, earning 0.3 BTC daily.

XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining for Bitcoin mining, earning 0.3 BTC daily.

The post XRP whales flock to ALL4 Mining for Bitcoin mining, earning 0.3 BTC daily. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent on-chain data suggests a massive shift among XRP whales, who are shifting significant amounts of their XRP holdings toward smarter strategies rather than selling on exchanges. Instead of simply holding XRP during market fluctuations, whales are adopting a more cautious approach. On-chain data shows that some whales are dumping tens of millions of dollars worth of XRP daily, putting pressure on XRP prices and testing support levels. Due to market volatility, many large investors are turning to Bitcoin mining with ALL4 Mining, a stable source of passive income that provides consistent returns even during XRP price fluctuations, earning 0.3 or more BTC daily. It’s this shift that has made ALL4 Mining a hot topic. This cloud mining platform now allows XRP holders to convert their tokens into one-click Bitcoin mining contracts. The results have been impressive, with top users reportedly earning over $30,000 per day, providing XRP holders with a reliable way to profit even during periods of heightened market volatility. Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Holding XRP is indeed concerning; XRP’s price volatility, uncertain regulation, and limited passive income sources make locking up XRP risky. These reasons explain why more and more XRP holders are turning to ALL4 Mining cloud mining, a hands-off way to earn income. Here’s why XRP holders are flocking to ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts: ⦁ Cloud mining provides stability in XRP’s volatile market: Unlike XRP trading, cloud mining puts users’ assets to work for them, eliminating the need to predict the next price movement. This makes cloud mining a simple way to earn passive income. ⦁ No hardware setup required: The key advantage of platforms like ALL4 Mining is that cloud mining allows holders to earn cryptocurrency daily by renting computing power, without having to pay for diagnostics…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:04
Kazakhstan’s President calls for launch of national crypto reserve

Kazakhstan’s President calls for launch of national crypto reserve

The post Kazakhstan’s President calls for launch of national crypto reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Kazakhstan’s president has urged the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, driven by the National Bank’s investment arm, would accumulate strategic crypto assets central to financial innovation. Kazakhstan’s leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is pushing for the quick establishment of a “full-fledged” digital asset ecosystem, including a state-administered crypto reserve, Akorda Press, the official press office of the President of Kazakhstan, reported on Monday. The reserve, overseen by the National Bank’s investment arm, would accumulate crypto assets deemed vital to the emerging digital financial system, according to Tokayev. “Given the current realities, we must focus on crypto-assets. A State Digital Asset Fund should be established under the National Bank’s investment corporation. This fund would accumulate a strategic crypto reserve consisting of the most promising assets of the new digital financial system,” Tokayev said. The president urged the government and the National Bank to finalize and pass new legislation that would liberalize digital asset markets, support fintech innovation, and open the financial sector to new competitors. The proposed banking law is expected to address how tokenized assets and fintech platforms will be integrated into Kazakhstan’s regulated financial system. Tokayev also emphasized the need to scale the country’s use of the digital tenge, Kazakhstan’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). The tokenized tenge has already been used to finance projects through the National Fund, and he wants to extend its use across national, local, and state-owned enterprise budgets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kazakhstan-creates-strategic-bitcoin-reserve/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 (9/8/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 (9/8/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 8, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Macedonia's Independence Day in 1991, Nissan's European Expansion in 1986, Osiris-Rex Asteroid Mission in 2016, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 to TensorFlow Estimators Are Deprecated—Here’s How (and Why) to Migrate, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 4 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Another Insane Week... Read More. Why Chain-of-Thought Prompts Are the Key to Smarter AI Agents By @theelvace [ 2 Min read ] In this article, we look at the chain of thought prompting technique and how it is key to shaping smarter AI Agents. Read More. TensorFlow Estimators Are Deprecated—Here’s How (and Why) to Migrate By @tensorflow [ 27 Min read ] TensorFlow 2.16 drops Estimators. Learn what’s changing, why it matters, and how to migrate your models to Keras or tf.distribute. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/09 00:01
6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year

6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year

The post 6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Can selecting the right meme coin in 2025 transform a portfolio into something extraordinary? With the explosive rise of digital assets rooted in humor and internet culture, traders are searching for the next breakout opportunity. The right choice can deliver rapid growth, community-driven value, and technological innovation wrapped into one dynamic package. MoonBull, Neiro, Osaka Protocol, Book of Meme, Moo Deng, and Pudgy Penguins are among the meme tokens gaining traction as interest surges. Each project reflects a different angle on community power, blockchain efficiency, and creative utility. At the center of attention, however, stands MoonBull, whose whitelist for its early access crypto project is now live, offering exclusivity that few tokens can match. MoonBull ($MOBU) has launched its whitelist, and this early access crypto project is already shaping discussions about the best upcoming crypto in 2025. As an Ethereum-based meme coin, MoonBull combines viral energy with the strength of a secure, transparent blockchain. Whitelist members are given benefits that others cannot access, including the lowest possible entry price, secret staking rewards, and hidden allocations designed to maximize value. MoonBull’s blend of exclusivity, Ethereum security, and high-value incentives for whitelist members makes it an unmatched contender. By positioning itself as the standout early access crypto project, MoonBull has secured its place among the best tokens to watch in 2025. MoonBull Whitelist: The Exclusive Entry Everyone Is Chasing Securing a whitelist spot for MoonBull delivers the thrill of priority status, granting privileged entry, hidden rewards, and private alerts before Stage One begins. The limited availability adds scarcity, creating a powerful sense of urgency that makes the opportunity feel rare and highly desirable. For traders and meme coin enthusiasts, it represents a chance to move ahead of the curve, knowing that hesitation could mean losing access to one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:01
Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong

Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong

Two banking giants – HSBC and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) – are reportedly preparing license applications […] The post Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 00:01
Top Crypto to Watch 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter with Presale Nearing $400M

Top Crypto to Watch 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter with Presale Nearing $400M

Crypto presales often generate excitement, but only a handful prove that they can scale beyond promises. In 2025, a few projects are making waves, yet only one is consistently turning momentum into measurable dominance. BlockDAG has separated itself from the rest, converting hype into hard numbers, real adoption, and strategic visibility on a global stage. [...] The post Top Crypto to Watch 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter with Presale Nearing $400M appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 00:00
XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02

XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02

The story of the XRP price has always been one of transformation. Once trading at just a few cents, it became one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. That same early-entry energy is now being compared to Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin currently in presale at just $0.0055. Investors are drawing [...] The post XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 00:00
3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
