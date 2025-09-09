2025-09-09 Tuesday

Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing

Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing

The post Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman is taking on a new role as a junior partner at Pantera Capital, Blockworks has learned exclusively. Pantera brought Lehman in for his expertise on investments at the intersection of crypto and AI, Lehman said. The crypto VC is stocking the cupboard shortly after its first closing for Pantera Fund V, which is targeting a $1 billion raise. Pantera general partner and portfolio manager Cosmo Jiang has implied a significant amount of the new fund will be earmarked for crypto-AI bets. Pantera is one of the largest and oldest crypto venture firms, having grown to $4.8 billion in assets under management since its 2013 founding. It has cut the third-most deals among crypto VCs over the past 90 days, per Blockworks Research. Pantera previously showed support for Bittensor, and Jiang told Blockworks that he’s watching other projects, such as Grass, in March. It also led a $43 million round for the blockchain-AI startup Sahara AI in 2024. Lehman will become Pantera’s fourth junior partner. The firm also employs two managing partners, two general partners, and two partners. While at Symbolic, Lehman made multiple investments at the intersection of crypto and AI, he said. He has also written about the sector, particularly in regards to reinforcement learning and pre-training, two processes through which AI models are developed. Crypto and AI became popular speculative retail bets in late 2024, with several new projects tying tokens to AI agents — which, in many cases, were just chatbots. Many of these projects’ tokens have since cratered. Lehman’s interests lie outside of curiosities like the GOAT memecoin. “If we’re using [projects] like goat, zerebro, etc, to define [the intersection of] crypto [and] AI, then, yeah, I’d definitely say there is nothing exciting to invest in there,” Lehman said in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 00:09
Former Symbolic Partner Sam Lehman Joins Pantera Capital as Junior Partner

Former Symbolic Partner Sam Lehman Joins Pantera Capital as Junior Partner

PANews reported on September 8th that former Symbolic Capital partner Sam Lehman has joined Pantera Capital as a junior partner, according to Blockworks. Lehman said Pantera recruited him for his expertise in investing at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. Pantera Capital hired Lehman shortly after completing the first round of fundraising for Pantera's fifth fund, which aims to raise $1 billion. Pantera General Partner and Portfolio Manager Cosmo Jiang has hinted that a significant portion of the new fund will be allocated to crypto-AI investments. Lehman will become Pantera's fourth junior partner. The firm also has two managing partners, two general partners, and two partners. Lehman said he was drawn to Pantera in part because of the opportunity to "accompany a company throughout its entire journey, not just in the early stages." He also said the decision was driven by the team he would be working with.
PANews 2025/09/09 00:08
Will SOL and ETH Surge this Week?

Will SOL and ETH Surge this Week?

As inflation data for August approaches, attention centers on the potential effects it will have on cryptocurrency markets. Last week’s disappointing employment statistics have left many hoping for favorable inflation numbers.Continue Reading:Will SOL and ETH Surge this Week?
Coinstats 2025/09/09 00:08
Shiba Inu Recovery Tricks Eye: Yearly Losses Still Dominate

Shiba Inu Recovery Tricks Eye: Yearly Losses Still Dominate

Shiba Inu trading higher in last 24 hours
Coinstats 2025/09/09 00:08
For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930 – UOB Group

For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930 – UOB Group

The post For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Instead of continuing to rise, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is more likely to range trade between 0.5855 and 0.5915. In the longer run, for a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD/USD is more likely to range trade 24-HOUR VIEW: “Although NZD rose sharply to a high of 0.5917 last Friday, it eased from the high and closed at 0.5892. The rapid rise appears to be overstretched, and instead of continuing to rise, NZD is more likely to range trade today, probably between 0.5855 and 0.5915.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest update from last Wednesday (03 Sep, spot at 0.5855), we stated that ‘we are adopting a neutral stance and expect NZD to trade in a range of 0.5800/0.5900.’ Although NZD broke above the range on Friday and reached a high of 0.5917, the increase in upward momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained advance just yet. For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930. The odds of NZD closing above 0.5930 will remain intact as long as it holds above the ‘strong support’ level, which is now at 0.5840.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-for-a-continued-rise-nzd-must-first-close-above-05930-uob-group-202509081116
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 00:07
Strategy and Metaplanet scoop up 66% of newly mined Bitcoins

Strategy and Metaplanet scoop up 66% of newly mined Bitcoins

The post Strategy and Metaplanet scoop up 66% of newly mined Bitcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s supply–demand balance narrowed further last week as corporate treasuries captured a dominant share of new issuance. Last week, two publicly traded firms, Strategy and Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, purchased more than $230 million worth of BTC. According to their separate announcements, their combined acquisitions, totaling 2,091 BTC, represented about two-thirds, or 66%, of all coins produced by miners during the reporting period. Strategy expands holdings despite S&P 500 snub On Sept. 8, Strategy confirmed it had purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million, translating into about 62% of all coins mined during the week. Following this purchase, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash has climbed to 638,460 BTC, which is valued at $71.6 billion at current market prices. This equates to an unrealized profit of roughly 51.8% from the firm’s total investment of $47.17 billion. The company disclosed in its Form 8-K filing that the latest purchase was funded through proceeds from its at-the-market equity program, which raised capital across Strife, Strike, and MSTR stock issuances. In 2025, Strategy has raised more than $19 billion for Bitcoin purchases. Strategy Bitcoin Fundraise (Source: Strategy) Meanwhile, famed short seller Jim Chanos pointed out that the firm’s Bitcoin fundraising is increasingly relying on its MSTR stock issuance rather than the preferred stock options to fund recent Bitcoin purchases. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. For context, he noted that the firm raised 92% of its latest capital through common equity while selling just $16.8 million in preferred stock. The same trend was observed last week when the firm raised 90% of its Bitcoin purchase fund through MSTR. Notably, the latest Bitcoin purchase comes days after Strategy failed to secure a place in the S&P…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 00:06
MegaETH and Ethena jointly launch native stablecoin USDm to subsidize sequencer fees

MegaETH and Ethena jointly launch native stablecoin USDm to subsidize sequencer fees

PANews reported on September 8th that according to The Block, MegaETH, the Ethereum scaling solution developed by MegaLabs, is launching an on-chain stablecoin called USDm. This stablecoin is designed to replace traditional sorter deposits and use reserve revenue to cover network operating costs. This model, built in collaboration with the decentralized finance protocol Ethena, aims to align on-chain and ecosystem incentives by operating sorters at cost, keeping user and developer transaction fees low and stable. Currently, many Layer 2 networks generate revenue by adding a markup to sorter fees. USDm aims to solve this problem: when the project launches on mainnet, it will use the stablecoin reserve revenue to cover shared network costs. The first version of USDm will be issued on Ethena's USDtb protocol layer. A MegaETH representative told The Block that USDm will be redeemable for USDtb at launch, rather than offering direct fiat redemption. The team did not disclose the target float to cover daily operating expenses, stating that these parameters will be determined over time. Regarding other revenue sources (such as MEV), MegaETH stated that details will be announced closer to the mainnet launch.
PANews 2025/09/09 00:06
Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Inflation data this week could potentially impact Solana's rally prospects. Ethereum remains a strong altcoin despite being below $4600. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week The post Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/09 00:05
XRP Hits Record-Breaking Buying Spree

XRP Hits Record-Breaking Buying Spree

XRP has just signed its strongest accumulation phase in two years, against the backdrop of an uncertain market. While altcoins struggle to find a second wind, Ripple's crypto stands out through unusual accumulation activity. This surge, supported by significant volumes, reactivates speculation about a possible lasting rebound. L’article XRP Hits Record-Breaking Buying Spree est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/09/09 00:05
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight

From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming a number of industries, yet AI’s impact on the crypto sector will likely be huge moving forward. This is primarily due to the rise of AI agents that can automate crypto trading tasks such as research, charting, strategy execution, and more. AI Agents for Intelligent Crypto Automation Although still a relatively new concept, traders are now able to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent to surface crypto signs, analyze trends, and quickly act on insights. A ChatGPT Agent is an AI tool that performs complex, multi-step tasks, allowing it to research and take certain actions to produce desired results. David Sneider, founder at Lit Protocol, told Cryptonews that AI agents—like ChatGPT Agent—are autonomous systems (usually powered by large language models, machine learning, or rule-based logic) that can perceive information, reason about it, and take actions on behalf of a user or an organization. Sneider explained that, unlike a static program, an AI agent can: Understand goals: For example, “maximize yield,” “reply to emails,” “rebalance portfolio.” Plan and decide: For instance, choose between multiple strategies or tools, and act in the real world through tools (APIs, smart contracts, integrations with apps). Learn or adapt over time: This ensures improvement based on results. “In practice, AI agents often sit between users and systems, turning human intent into automated execution,” Sneider said. AI Agents Versus Rule-Based Bots Sneider added that while AI agents are similar to rule-based bots, the major difference is that AI agents are dynamic in their decision-making, whereas rule-based bots operate on pre-programmed models. For example, rule-based bots act on “If X then Y” prompts. Shamir Ozery, CEO and founder of Ensemble—a commerce layer for AI agents—told Cryptonews that an example of a natural-language prompt is as follows: “Watch ETH on Base. If 1h momentum turns positive and gas Sneider pointed out that it’s the AI agent’s ability to perceive, reason, and adapt that makes them different from rule-based bots. This is also why AI agents are currently becoming one of the biggest trends in crypto. According to Sneider, the increasing power and accuracy of large language models are expanding out of their initial chatbot/Google-replacement use cases and are being given tools to execute complex tasks.Source: Nick Nayfack, Chief Product Officer at the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance. How AI Agents Are Used for Crypto For instance, Sneider pointed out that today, AI Agents are mainly used for personal productivity, customer service, finance, and crypto strategy. Specifically speaking, he explained that AI agents for crypto are used primarily for three types of emerging products. “First, AI agents can be used as research agents that help users understand the crypto market. These agents do not trade, but simply help with education.” Secondly, Sneider mentioned that agent chatbots can now execute transactions in real time via a user’s self-custody key. “In this case, the agent is a replacement for the Web3 browser and users tell the agent something like ‘Buy $50 worth of ETH’ and the user signs the message in real time to execute the transaction,” Sneider explained. Finally, Sneider stated that some AI agents can execute trading strategies with a “human out of the loop” approach (also known as “HOOL”). This means that the user can give instructions to the agent and/or deposit funds with an agent who will perform transactions automatically. “In all of these applications, the agents will perceive via the ingestion of market data and reason on that data. Only in the third case, where agents trade, will the agent execute transactions on behalf of the users,” Sneider said. AI crypto trading bots are also being used to simplify decentralized finance (DeFi). For example, Marko Stokic, head of AI at Oasis Network, told Cryptonews that “DeFi agents” can autonomously farm the best yields. Projects like Giza and ZyFAI are already proving the potential around these use cases. For example, Giza’s model leverages on-chain agents that execute trades quickly and efficiently. Giza’s flagship agent, ARMA, has already executed over 100,000 trades and optimized over $30 million in user capital. These autonomous agents operate on a block-by-block basis, adjusting real-time strategies to respond to market conditions without requiring constant user intervention. How AI Agents Perform Private Key Management While AI agents for crypto trading can be powerful tools, challenges such as private key management must be managed properly. Sneider explained that there are three main ways to ensure this. “First is centralized, third-party custody of key material offered by embedded wallet SaaS companies that let users delegate authority to the application they are using to sign on their behalf,” Sneider said. While this case offers security and guardrails to be maintained by the custodian or embedded wallet provider, this may also pose a major security disadvantage and even limit the use of agents. Next, Sneider pointed out that guardrails can be embedded within a smart contract account. “This setup lets users create a session signer (via methods like ERC-7579) to create a secondary sub-key that can sign transactions within the scoped permissions or allowances.” He noted that the advantage of this setup is that the permissions are all on-chain. However, the drawback is the limit of smart contract accounts, which incur the expense and overhead in a multichain setup, where a wallet needs to be maintained on each support chain. “Furthermore, universal rules such as a daily spending limit for an agent across chains become expensive to calculate since the smart account on each chain needs to be aware of all trades made by the agent. This can result in writing a lot of state to the blockchain, which is gas-intensive,” Sneider commented. Finally, Sneider noted that the third option is to leverage a decentralized method to manage the agent’s key pair. This is where Lit Protocol comes into play, which is a decentralized key management network. An agent platform called “Vincent” is built on Lit Protocol, which allows AI agent users to write permissions or guardrails on-chain, and then have the network enforce these rules (for example, spending limit, allowed contracts, etc.). According to Sneider, this allows a number of unique advantages. “First, agents can be multichain out of the box. Next, the ability to perform checks/compute off-chain, like running a transaction simulation, as part of the user’s guardrails, and third, an ability for agent developers to call smart contract functions via APIs and MCPs, opposed to having to write and call smart contracts directly,” he said. To put this in perspective, Sneider shared an example of an agent at work:Source: David Sneider; Lit Protocol Sneider explained that in this unique setup, a user deposits stablecoins, which are automatically deposited into high-yielding vaults on Morpho. The agentic aspect here is the optimization. “For example, if a user deposits USDC on Base, these funds are put to work in the highest yield vault. Later on, if a new vault becomes available using a different stablecoin on a different chain—for example, USDT on Arbitrum—the yield agent will exit the current vault, swap to USDT, bridge these funds to Arbitrum and deploy the funds into the higher yielding vault (gas costs are accounted for in these execution of this automation),” Sneider explained. Without this agent, an end user would have to perform all these steps manually, while also being aware of yield opportunities. Other Challenges to Consider In addition to private key management, a number of other challenges are associated with AI crypto trading bots. For instance, Ozery mentioned that AI agents can also make bad decisions or experience “hallucinations.” “This involves misreading data or overfitting backtests,” he said. “Market structure risks should also be taken into account, along with compliance and auditability.” Stokic also said that the biggest adoption blocker today is trust. “Why should users trust someone else’s AI agent and deposit their money into it?”Source: Nick Nayfack, Chief Product Officer at the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance. The Future of AI Agents and Crypto Trading Challenges aside, automated trading with AI crypto trading bots will continue to gain traction. Regarding ChatGPT Agent progress, OpenAI has stated that this is part of a broader movement toward agentic finance, where multiple autonomous assistants support real-time decision-making under human supervision. Sneider further believes that as AI agent management matures, automated bots will likely not only live within applications, but will also be able to log into apps to become the de facto paradigm for how work is automated. “For example, if you give an AI agent your Facebook password, Facebook will not know if the user requests are coming from a human or an agent,” he stated. Sneider added that AI crypto trading bots may also become the biggest users of stablecoins, at least in terms of generating yield. “In traditional finance, generating yield on government-issued assets is the role of banks who provide meager returns to users as they lend out their dollars via savings accounts. In the emerging world that runs on crypto rails, the agent that optimizes yield on stablecoins can dethrone traditional savings accounts by providing better returns for users on their dollar, leading to agents being the biggest users of stablecoins.”
CryptoNews 2025/09/09 00:04
