Neuroscience Workplace Impact For Leaders
The post Neuroscience Workplace Impact For Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar drummer Mark Schulman and neuro-performance coach Heather Crider use neuroscience to boost workplace impact. Club Management Association of America and Cline Design When Mark Schulman steps onto a keynote stage, he brings the same electrifying presence that once powered the world’s biggest music tours. For over three decades, Schulman was the driving beat behind stars like Cher, Foreigner, Billy Idol and Pink, with whom he toured for 14 years. A force of energy on the drums, Schulman played to sold-out arenas worldwide. Today, he channels that experience into helping organizations unlock neuroscience workplace impact – showing leaders and teams how to perform at their best. “You might have noticed me,” he joked in our interview. “But the reality is, the audience is there to see Pink. I’m an unsung hero.” That humility now fuels a very different kind of performance. These days, Schulman plays to conference halls and ballrooms instead of sold-out stadiums. He’s teamed up with Heather J. Crider, a neuro-performance and mindset coach, to deliver a high-octane presentation that fuses rock concert theatrics with actionable neuroscience. Their shared platform, “Everyday Rockstar,” challenges audiences to show up as their best selves – not for ego or accolades, but for the benefit of others and their organization. Drummer Mark Schulman performed with stars including Cher, Foreigner, Billy Idol and Pink Club Management Association of America and Cline Design The result is more than just a motivational talk. It’s what Schulman calls an “activational experience:” part concert, part behavioral science workshop and all designed to rewire how people think about purpose, performance and presence. “When you activate somebody,” Schulman explained, “you’re inspiring them to take action as opposed to simply be motivated.” “Motivation is fleeting,” Schulman added. “But when you take action, motivation follows.” That insight forms the foundation of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:39