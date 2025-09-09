Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another

Morgan Wallen returns to Billboard's Streaming Songs top 10 with "I'm the Problem," which swaps spots with "Just in Case" as he claims seven entries overall. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Getty Images for YouTube Throughout 2025, Morgan Wallen has almost always appeared inside the top 10 on at least one Billboard chart, and often on many at the same time. The country superstar released a number of singles from his album I'm the Problem before the full-length arrived, and each one became a massive win, thanks largely to streaming activity. Wallen is one of the most successful country acts on streaming platforms in the United States, whether looking at songs or albums. This week on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart — the all-genre look at what Americans are playing on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and others — Wallen trades one top-10 smash for another. "I'm the Problem" Returns to the Top 10 "I'm the Problem" (the track, not the album) returns to the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, climbing from No. 11 to No. 10. As it ascends, the title track from Wallen's new album swaps spots with "Just in Case," another single from I'm the Problem that sat at No. 10 last week, and which now falls to No. 11. A String of Streaming No. 1s "I'm the Problem," one of Wallen's five No. 1s on the Streaming Songs chart, spent one week on top in February this year. He also led the charge with "Last Night," "What I Want" with Tate McRae, "I Had Some Help"…