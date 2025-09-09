MEXC-tőzsde
Solana Treasury Strategy Grows as 13 Firms Control $1.8 Billion in SOL
TLDR Thirteen publicly listed companies now control $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries. Upexi Inc. is the largest holder with over 2 million SOL in its treasury. DeFi Development Corp. aims to grow its Solana reserves to $1 billion. Sol Strategies plans to become the first Solana treasury adopter listed on Nasdaq. A portion of Solana [...] The post Solana Treasury Strategy Grows as 13 Firms Control $1.8 Billion in SOL appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOL
$211.66
+1.84%
GROW
$0.0225
+12.50%
DEFI
$0.0017
+5.65%
Coincentral
2025/09/09 00:33
If You’re Holding XRP, Then You Should See This Warning From Ripple CTO
The XRP community has received a severe warning about scams spreading online. Across the crypto market, fake accounts and impersonation schemes have been proliferating. Scammers often copy or imitate big names in the industry to trick people into giving away money. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer has stepped in to alert XRP holders and remind them […]
XRP
$2.9371
+1.76%
PEOPLE
$0.01944
+1.14%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 00:30
Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens
The post Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights WLFI allegedly froze millions in tokens from six investors. Polygon developer calls the project a “new age mafia.” Trump family connections complicate accountability for investors. WLFI Scandal Shakes DeFi Community The cryptocurrency project World Liberty Financial (WLFI), closely associated with US President Trump, has found itself at the center of a scandal. A developer from the Polygon team claims that the platform froze his funds without explanation, sparking controversy in the DeFi ecosystem. On September 5th, Bruno Skvorc, a member of Polygon’s Developer Relations team, published on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a letter from WLFI’s compliance team. The document stated that his wallet had been marked as “high risk” due to blockchain activity, and the tokens would not be unlocked. “In short, they stole my money,” Skvorc wrote. “And since they are the family of the President of the United States, there is nothing I can do about it. This is the new age mafia. No one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to judge.” Allegations of Double Standards The story takes a more troubling turn when considering the details. Skvorc claims he was one of six investors whose tokens were 100% locked from the start. “It wasn’t ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock the funds owed to it,” he quipped. According to the developer, WLFI accepted funds without issue but suddenly identified “problems” when fulfilling obligations. Critics describe this as a classic scheme: taking money without the ability or willingness to return it. Political Connections Complicate Accountability The WLFI project’s link to the Trump family adds a sensitive layer to the controversy. Skvorc notes that standard mechanisms for protecting investors’ rights seem ineffective when politically influential figures are involved. World Liberty Financial…
T
$0.01623
+0.06%
SIX
$0.02166
+0.83%
TRUMP
$8.545
+0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:30
Ripple Price And XRP News Focus On ETF Speculation While Analysts Highlight Layer Brett For 5,000% Returns
While the Ripple price hangs in the balance, waiting for institutional validation like an ETF, a new contender, Layer Brett, […] The post Ripple Price And XRP News Focus On ETF Speculation While Analysts Highlight Layer Brett For 5,000% Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.9371
+1.76%
LIKE
$0.010834
+1.21%
LAYER
$0.5291
+1.22%
Coindoo
2025/09/09 00:29
Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another
The post Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Wallen returns to Billboard’s Streaming Songs top 10 with “I’m the Problem,” which swaps spots with “Just in Case” as he claims seven entries overall. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Getty Images for YouTube Throughout 2025, Morgan Wallen has almost always appeared inside the top 10 on at least one Billboard chart, and often on many at the same time. The country superstar released a number of singles from his album I’m the Problem before the full-length arrived, and each one became a massive win, thanks largely to streaming activity. Wallen is one of the most successful country acts on streaming platforms in the United States, whether looking at songs or albums. This week on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart — the all-genre look at what Americans are playing on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and others — Wallen trades one top-10 smash for another. “I’m the Problem” Returns to the Top 10 “I’m the Problem” (the track, not the album) returns to the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, climbing from No. 11 to No. 10. As it ascends, the title track from Wallen’s new album swaps spots with “Just in Case,” another single from I’m the Problem that sat at No. 10 last week, and which now falls to No. 11. A String of Streaming No. 1s “I’m the Problem,” one of Wallen’s five No. 1s on the Streaming Songs chart, spent one week on top in February this year. He also led the charge with “Last Night,” “What I Want” with Tate McRae, “I Had Some Help”…
M
$1.93823
+5.95%
PHOTO
$1.2956
-6.79%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:28
Federal Reserve Considers Bold Rate Decision
The post Federal Reserve Considers Bold Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market owe much to the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, observing a pronounced impact from recent employment contractions. While interest rates began to decline late last year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is adopting a measured response, influenced partially by former President Donald Trump’s perspectives. Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Considers Bold Rate Decision Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/federal-reserve-considers-bold-rate-decision
TRUMP
$8.545
+0.47%
COM
$0.017469
+6.47%
NET
$0.00009491
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:26
SkyBet vs Betsson & Spartans’ Lambo Race on the Top Sports Betting Site in 2025
What makes a betting site stand out in 2025, solid odds, smooth play, or fast payouts? SkyBet continues to build its UK presence, while Betsson posts consistent growth across Europe The post SkyBet vs Betsson & Spartans’ Lambo Race on the Top Sports Betting Site in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
PLAY
$0.0441
-4.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LAMBO
$0.00008938
-6.81%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/09 00:24
Revolutionary Gold And Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities
The post Revolutionary Gold And Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Gold And Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Gold and Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gold-bitcoin-product-launch/
COM
$0.017469
+6.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:24
Top 3 đợt presale tiền điện tử của Grok AI sẵn sàng bùng nổ vào năm 2025
Vào thời điểm này năm ngoái, thị trường crypto vừa mới bắt đầu một chu kỳ tăng mới, cuối cùng mang lại mức tăng trưởng khổng lồ 56% trong bốn tháng cuối năm 2024. Không khí hiện tại mang cảm giác tương tự, chủ yếu nhờ kỳ vọng về việc Cục Dự trữ Liên bang […]
GROK
$0.001331
+0.60%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1477
+16.94%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 00:24
Opendoor Technologies ($OPEN) Stock: Shares Surge on Keith Rabois’ Comeback Push
TLDR Opendoor (OPEN) closed at $6.65 on September 5, up 11.58%, with pre-market trading rising to $7.24. Shares surged 49.44% over four weeks, hitting a 52-week high of $6.85 as investors backed founder Keith Rabois’ board return. Activist investor Eric Jackson urged a leadership shift, contrasting Rabois’ bold strategy with former CEO Carrie Wheeler’s cautious [...] The post Opendoor Technologies ($OPEN) Stock: Shares Surge on Keith Rabois’ Comeback Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03594
+0.25%
OPEN
$1.37981
+359.93%
Coincentral
2025/09/09 00:24
