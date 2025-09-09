2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best AI Coins: Analyst Debunks Bitcoin Q4 Peak as DeepSnitch AI Pushes $200k Milestone

Best AI Coins: Analyst Debunks Bitcoin Q4 Peak as DeepSnitch AI Pushes $200k Milestone

Sleepless AI
AI$0.1478+17.02%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:49
Not ETH or SOL, Here’s Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy for 100x Returns in 2025

Not ETH or SOL, Here’s Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy for 100x Returns in 2025

Tapzi presale offers a chance to get in early on one of the best altcoins for 100x returns in 2025. Discover why Tapzi could outperform ETH and SOL.
Solana
SOL$211.69+1.86%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006486+7.83%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:49
Ladbrokes’ £40 & William Hill’s Free Bets Fall Behind Spartans’ Crypto Edge

Ladbrokes’ £40 & William Hill’s Free Bets Fall Behind Spartans’ Crypto Edge

The post Ladbrokes’ £40 & William Hill’s Free Bets Fall Behind Spartans’ Crypto Edge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spartans Sets the Pace with Fast Crypto Cashouts While Ladbrokes and William Hill Stick to Old-School Deals Big names are showing their age. Ladbrokes has been hit with boardroom drama, while William Hill continues to push free bet offers that feel recycled. Both remain familiar choices, but many serious bettors now want more than reputation alone. That shift is where Spartans steps in. Seen as the top sports betting site for players who value speed, crypto transactions, and smooth design, it is drawing crypto whales, sports bettors, and casino regulars who want a sharper experience. Instant payouts, hybrid affiliate deals, and a clean interface are pulling players toward Spartans and away from the old guard. Why Spartans Appeals to Serious Bettors High-stakes players are not sticking around for the same old promotions. Rakeback tokens and recycled bonuses are losing their pull. Spartans changes the picture by delivering instant crypto withdrawals, a platform designed for efficiency, and tools built for those who treat betting as strategy rather than entertainment. This shift explains why seasoned bettors are making the switch. As a top sports betting site, Spartans blends sportsbook and casino into one smooth system. Players can move from slot games to football betting without delays or clunky menus. With more than 5,963 games, 43 providers, and full markets across football, cricket, UFC, and more, it brings variety and speed in one package. Its daily deposit perks, 300% welcome offers, and even a live Lamborghini giveaway show that rewards are tied to consistent play, not hollow hooks. Spartans also stands out with its support for creators and influencers. The hybrid affiliate setup combines CPA with revenue share, letting partners build lasting returns instead of one-off payments. For streamers and large betting groups, that creates a compounding benefit. On top of that, Spartans…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0441-4.83%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001501+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.101-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:49
Why America’s 10-year Treasury yield is suddenly going down, diverging from global peers

Why America’s 10-year Treasury yield is suddenly going down, diverging from global peers

The post Why America’s 10-year Treasury yield is suddenly going down, diverging from global peers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped sharply on Monday, falling over 2 basis points to 4.059%. That move came just days after it hit a major high above 5%, a level not seen since July. Now that might not sound huge, but in bond markets, it’s actually a meaningful dip, especially since the 2-year Treasury yield is also plunging, down over 2 basis points to 3.486%. And the 30-year Treasury yield tanked even harder, shedding over 4 basis points to 4.726%. For the uninitiated, a single basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices, always. Investors are awaiting two critical inflation reports this week for more insight into the health of the economy, after weaker-than-expected hiring data on Friday. The producer price index (PPI) report for August is due out Wednesday morning, followed by the consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday. The core CPI, which strips out food and energy, is expected to rise 0.3% month-over-month in August, according to a Reuters poll. There’s also a jobs market update coming on Tuesday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its preliminary benchmark revision to employment data from March, along with first-quarter 2025 data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. Inflation data and jobs report hammer the 10-year yield The Federal Reserve is currently in its usual media blackout ahead of its next decision. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation from flying. Deutsche Bank economists said in a note Monday that these CPI and PPI numbers will directly affect pricing outlooks, especially with all the noise around tariffs. Ed Yardeni, who runs Yardeni Research, said this inflation data could stir debate over how fast the Fed keeps cutting or holding steady. Now let’s zoom out. Over the past week, bond markets worldwide have been under pressure. Yields…
Threshold
T$0.01622--%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1563-1.57%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009318-2.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:46
UN Experts Call For A General Assembly Emergency Meeting On Gaza

UN Experts Call For A General Assembly Emergency Meeting On Gaza

The post UN Experts Call For A General Assembly Emergency Meeting On Gaza appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KHAN YUNIS, GAZA – SEPTEMBER 3: Ibrahim Kannan, a 53-year-old journalist, who was injured in the leg during the Israeli attacks on journalists, continues his work under difficult conditions from a tent set up in front of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images On September 5, 2025, United Nations experts, including Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, issued an urgent appeal for a UN General Assembly emergency meeting on Gaza. Their statement calls upon the international community to act immediately before the September 17 deadline for demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine. As they indicated: “Israel must immediately end its obstruction of safe, effective and dignified humanitarian assistance. But lifting these restrictions alone will not be enough to save Gaza’s devastated population. What is urgently required is an end to Israel’s siege and the declaration of an immediate ceasefire. At this critical moment, the world needs the General Assembly — the highest body of the United Nations — to take decisive leadership and act to prevent further catastrophe.” The urgent appeal comes after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally confirmed famine in Gaza. Reportedly, 361 Palestinians have died due to malnutrition, including 130 children, with 13 of them, including three children, having died in the past 24 hours. An entire population is said to be facing starvation under siege. In addition to famine, the UN experts raised the issue of genocide. As they indicated, “A State responsible for creating genocidal conditions aimed at destroying Palestinians in Gaza as a group by also starving them cannot and shall not be entrusted to control access, distribution, or supervision of humanitarian aid.…
SynFutures
F$0.006557+0.87%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:43
Chainalysis enhances XRP Ledger support with automatic token recognition

Chainalysis enhances XRP Ledger support with automatic token recognition

The post Chainalysis enhances XRP Ledger support with automatic token recognition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Chainalysis has expanded its XRP Ledger functionality with automatic token recognition. This enhancement will allow better tracking and identification of tokens on the XRP Ledger network. Chainalysis has expanded its blockchain analytics support for XRP Ledger (XRPL), adding automatic recognition for over 260,000 tokens on the network, including fungible, non-fungible, and multi-purpose tokens, according to a Monday announcement. The integration enables monitoring of XRPL tokens through Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) with real-time alerts and continuous tracking. Users can access the expanded capabilities through the company’s entity screening products and Reactor investigations tool to track fund flows, investigate transactions, and detect potential illicit activity. XRPL, operating since 2012, has processed more than 3.3 billion transactions across over 90 million blocks. The network maintains nearly 200 validators, with Ripple serving as a key contributor. Its native token, XRP, consistently ranks among the top 10 digital assets by market capitalization. Enhanced support covers new fungible tokens (IOUs), non-fungible tokens (XLS-20), and multi-purpose tokens (MPT) similar to the ERC-1155 standard. The number of supported tokens continues to grow as new ones are minted on the blockchain. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainalysis-xrp-ledger-automatic-token-recognition/
RealLink
REAL$0.06071-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.101-0.03%
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:42
WTI crude prices rise to $62.80 as OPEC+ dials down supply hike plans

WTI crude prices rise to $62.80 as OPEC+ dials down supply hike plans

The post WTI crude prices rise to $62.80 as OPEC+ dials down supply hike plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crude prices bounce up amid hopes of more moderate supply hikes from October. OPEC+ announced a 137,000 bpd increase for next month. Trump has flagged a secondary round of sanctions against Russia. Crude Oil is trading higher on Monday, amid news reporting that the next OPEC+ supply hike scheduled for October will be lower than previously expected, while the recent attacks in Ukraine have raised speculation about further sanctions on Russian crude. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading about $1 higher on the day, reaching intra-day highs right above $62.80, with Friday’s high, at $63.25, coming closer. OPEC+ countries agree on a more moderate supply hike The OPEC+, a group that includes OPEC countries plus Russia and other allies, agreed on Sunday to hike output higher, by 137,000 barrels per day, well below the 555,000 bpd and the 411,000 bpd hikes announced in September and August, respectively. Also on Sunday, US President Trump affirmed that he is ready to pass a second round of sanctions on Russia in retaliation for the weekend’s attacks on Ukraine, which killed four people and set Kyiv’s government building ablaze Trump set a 50% tariff on imports from India last month in response to Delhi’s purchases of Russian Oil, and the country is speculating on an extension of similar measures to other Russian Crude buyers. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.544+0.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009318-2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.101-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:40
AI Will Be Used to ‘Reconstruct’ Lost Orson Welles Film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’

AI Will Be Used to ‘Reconstruct’ Lost Orson Welles Film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’

The post AI Will Be Used to ‘Reconstruct’ Lost Orson Welles Film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief AI firm Showrunner plans to produce an interpretation of missing footage from Orson Welles’ 1942 film, “The Magnificent Ambersons.” The reconstruction effort will use deepfake technology and newly shot footage based on archival research. The end product will not be commercially released, as Showrunner doesn’t hold the rights to the original film. AI firm Showrunner plans to “reconstruct” 43 missing minutes of footage from Orson Welles’ 1942 classic “The Magnificent Ambersons” using artificial intelligence. Per a report in trade paper The Hollywood Reporter, Showrunner will use a combination of AI tools and conventional filmmaking techniques to assemble its interpretation of the missing footage, using archived set photos as the basis for the scenes. Although it plans to spend the next two years working on the project, Showrunner will be unable to commercialize it, since it has not obtained the rights to the film from Warner Bros. Discovery or Concord. Instead, Showrunner CEO Edward Saatchi said, the AI reconstruction is an “academic” effort: “The goal isn’t to commercialize the 43 minutes, but to see them exist in the world after 80 years of people asking ‘might this have been the best film ever made in its original form?” Filmmaker Brian Rose, who has spearheaded efforts to reconstruct “The Magnificent Ambersons,” will collaborate with Showrunner on the project. Rose has previously used archival records, voice actors and animation to approximate the framing and timing of Welles’ original 131-minute cut of the film. The new version will incorporate live footage shot with new actors, using AI deepfake technology to preserve the original cast’s likenesses. Decrypt has reached out to Showrunner for comment, and will update this article should they respond. The tangled history of “Ambersons” The follow-up to Welles’ 1941 feature “Citizen Kane,” which has topped multiple polls as the greatest…
Threshold
T$0.01622--%
FORM
FORM$3.6692-8.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:39
Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned Maintenance

Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned Maintenance

Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield platform operating on the Sui blockchain, fell victim to a cyberattack that resulted in $2.4 million in losses just ahead of its scheduled maintenance window on Monday and Tuesday. The security breach was initially detected by PeckShieldAlert on September 8, which reported via X that approximately $2.4 million in USDC had been drained from Nemo’s systems. According to the blockchain security firm’s investigation, the hacker swiftly moved the stolen assets via Circle by bridging USDC on Arbitrum to Ethereum. $6.3M TVL Crashes 75% as Users Flee Nemo Protocol Nemo acknowledged the incident in a subsequent tweet, stating that the protocol had experienced a security breach the previous evening that affected its Market pool. The development team confirmed that an investigation was in progress to identify the root cause of the vulnerability. As a precautionary measure, all smart contract operations were temporarily halted. The attack’s impact was immediately felt. According to DeFiLlama data, Nemo’s total value locked (TVL) collapsed to approximately $1.57 million from over $6.3 million before the breach.Source: DefilLama User withdrawals exceeded $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens as investors rushed to exit, fearing the exploit’s scope might be more extensive than initially disclosed.Source: DefilLama The breach specifically targeted Nemo’s yield-trading mechanism, which enables users to divide staked assets into Principal Tokens (PTs) and Yield Tokens (YTs) for yield speculation purposes. According to blockchain security auditor CertiK, security risks may arise from multiple sources, including coding errors, blockchain network vulnerabilities, and programming language limitations. Sui Blockchain Security Crisis Contributed to $2.37 Billion DeFi Losses in 2025 Notably, the Nemo security breach marks the third major hack targeting DeFi protocols this month. Earlier in September, Venus protocol lost $13.5 million to attackers, followed by an $8.4 million theft from the Bunni protocol. Similarly, in the Sui ecosystem, the Nemo incident follows another significant breach on the Layer-1 network from earlier this year. On May 22, Cetus Protocol, a prominent decentralized exchange and liquidity provider, suffered a $223 million exploit. The attacker leveraged an arithmetic overflow flaw in a third-party code library to complete the drain within 15 minutes. Moreover, these DeFi-focused attacks are on the rise in 2025. SlowMist’s mid-year analysis revealed that the blockchain sector experienced over $2.37 billion in losses across 121 security incidents during the first half of the year.Source: SlowMist DeFi protocols alone accounted for 76% of these cases, although centralized exchanges recorded higher individual losses. A complementary report from Hacken’s 2025 mid-year security assessment estimated total crypto industry losses at over $3.1 billion within the first six months.Source: Hacken Access control vulnerabilities, including misconfigured wallets and compromised legacy keys, represented 59% of these losses, while DeFi-specific smart contract exploits accounted for $263 million, or roughly 8%. A recent interview between Cryptonews and Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi, highlighted why conventional security methodologies prove inadequate in Web3’s open-source ecosystem. Amador explained that “Traditional audits, being static and pre-launch focused, fail to identify post-deployment vulnerabilities present in dynamic DeFi environments.” He advocated for bug bounty programs as a solution to incentivize ethical hackers, fundamentally restructuring cybersecurity economics to make defensive measures more lucrative than offensive ones
SUI
SUI$3.4321+0.74%
CryptoNews2025/09/09 00:36
USDT becomes the currency of the people

USDT becomes the currency of the people

The post USDT becomes the currency of the people appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Receipts, rent, and even condominium expenses are increasingly being settled in USDT: Tether’s stablecoin has quickly become the price benchmark in an economy marked by high inflation (estimated around 229% annually, IMF) and strict capital controls. In this context, the bolívar is retreating in daily transactions, while the “digital dollar” is emerging as a practical tool for payment and store of value. According to the data collected by our editorial team during reports in Caracas and other urban centers between 2023 and 2024, merchants, condominium administrators, and families describe an increasing daily use of USDT to pay for services and small supplies. Industry analysts observe that the combination of foreign currency remittances, high banking costs, and infrastructural issues has accelerated the adoption of stablecoins as an operational tool. What is changing now: from the neighborhood store to the condominium bulletin board In large cities as well as in inland areas, price lists in dollars and QR codes for payments in stablecoin are multiplying. The dynamic rests on the need to protect purchasing power and reduce friction in payments within a banking system that is often slow and costly. The result is a “hybrid” dollarization where cash and USDT coexist — with the latter increasingly taking on the role of a unit of account. Three Prices for the Same Dollar Official rate (BCV): formal reference published by the central bank (BCV), used for contracts and administrative procedures. Parallel market: reflects demand and supply on cash and incorporates the risk and liquidity spread. P2P Price of Stablecoins: the practical value at which USDT circulates on peer-to-peer platforms and networks, often the most liquid for merchants and consumers. Why the bolívar is retreating Protection from value erosion: with inflation in double or triple digits, savings in local currency quickly dwindle. Rapid transfers: instant…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469+6.47%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769-0.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01944+1.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:33
Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant