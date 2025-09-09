2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
USD soft but steady after payrolls – Scotiabank

USD soft but steady after payrolls – Scotiabank

The post USD soft but steady after payrolls – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD slumped in response to the weak US NFP data Friday and it retains a soft undertone today. The 22k gain in August jobs was well below expectations and downward revisions to the prior data left the 3 month average job gain at 29k. That is below the base of the broad, estimated breakeven range of job growth needed to keep the unemployment rate from rising. Moreover, June data was revised to –13k, the first negative print since December 2020, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD retains a soft undertone but may steady ahead of FOMC next week “The weak August data make a 25bps cut at the September 17th FOMC a lock. But revisions and the negative June print raises legitimate concerns that the Fed erred in not easing earlier and may be inclined to make a bolder more at its upcoming policy decision. Swaps are pricing in 28bps of easing risk for the 17th and 70bps of easing through December now. The dollar teetered Friday, with the EUR pushing briefly through major consolidation resistance in the low 1.17s and the DXY reaching its lowest since late July. But the sell-off failed to extend significantly.” “While the USD looks soft this morning markets may maintain a holding pattern ahead of the Fed and political risks elsewhere may be deflecting pressure on the USD to some extent. The JPY is underperforming (but well of its earlier low) following PM Ishiba’s decision to step down due to the LDP’s recent election setbacks. French PM Bayrou faces a confidence vote in parliament later today. A major cabinet reshuffle Friday by UK PM Starmer comes amid the evolving challenge of Farage’s Reform party. The EUR and GBP are little changed this morning after rebounding from early lows.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:10
Crypto ETFs Hold Big $167.7B in AUM but Face $285M In Outflow

Crypto ETFs Hold Big $167.7B in AUM but Face $285M In Outflow

By the end of the first week of September, the crypto ETF market had a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $167,707,177,359. Bitcoin leads with most share.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 01:10
Részesedés
Why AI Keeps Making Stuff Up—And How to Fix It

Why AI Keeps Making Stuff Up—And How to Fix It

Hallucinations aren’t glitches—they’re the math working as designed. Here’s how to nudge AI toward honesty, and how you can spot the lies yourself.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:09
El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With Bold 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With Bold 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law with a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC, just as analysts warned that September 8 often proves unfavorable for the cryptocurrency. L’article El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With Bold 21 BTC Purchase est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:05
Enso and Reservoir Launch OneStable Cross-Chain Stablecoin Minting Protocol

Enso and Reservoir Launch OneStable Cross-Chain Stablecoin Minting Protocol

The post Enso and Reservoir Launch OneStable Cross-Chain Stablecoin Minting Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leveraging Stargate and LayerZero, the activation will allow native stablecoin liquidity to flow seamlessly across different DeFi ecosystems. Blockchain shortcut provider Enso and stablecoin issuer Reservoir have teamed up with Stargate and LayerZero to launch OneStable, a protocol for cross-chain stablecoin minting. OneStable enables “one-click omnichain minting,” according to a press release viewed by The Defiant, which empowers multi-chain DeFi users to bypass manual swaps or bridging, which can be tedious based on the networks and protocols being used. The feature is an Enso shortcut and will debut with Reservoir and its rUSD stablecoin ecosystem, which offers two yield-bearing options, srUSD and wsrUSD. Through the integration, users can access cross-chain yield and liquidity from a single chain, potentially consolidating automated market maker (AMM) liquidity to a single chain, while simultaneously supporting multiple networks. Reservoir’s stablecoin ecosystem clocks in at a $192 million market capitalization, with 37.5%, or $72 million of its valuation being held in rUSD, while the remaining 62.5% or $120 million, is denominated in srUSD, a staked version of rUSD. Per the release, OneStable users can “tap into primary liquidity” from the Reservoir Peg Stability Module (PSM) from any chain with one click in order to streamline the cross-chain bridging model, potentially offering a solution to DeFi’s liquidity fragmentation issue. “OneStable simplifies the entire stablecoin lifecycle. It gives protocols the ability to concentrate liquidity where it’s most efficient, while still enabling users to access DeFi opportunities across chains, without touching a bridge. This unlocks a new building block for stablecoin-native applications,” said Connor Howe, the CEO and co-founder of Enso. “OneStable is a powerful showcase of how Stargate’s canonical messaging and liquidity rails can enable seamless global stablecoin distribution,” added Lamps, the foundation lead at Stargate. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/enso-and-reservoir-launch-onestable-cross-chain-stablecoin-minting-protocol
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:03
Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line

Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line

The post Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) waits for the ball from center Drew Dalman (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Caleb Williams takes center stage on Monday night, taking the starring role in Ben Johnson’s remake of the Chicago Bears offense. If he’s taking bows afterward, he’ll surely want to thank the least visible members of the cast. General Manager Ryan Poles wisely has rebuilt the offensive line that failed to give Williams a fighting chance during his rookie season. Pro Football Focus has upgraded its ranking of the line from 24th at the end of 2024 to the NFL’s fourth best at the start of ’25, behind only Philadelphia, Denver and Buffalo. While the Bears used their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and slot receiver Luther Burden III, they threw their financial resources behind the line. The signing of free agent center Drew Dalman and the trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson took the team’s spending on the offensive line to $54.38 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks seventh in the league. This is a marked difference in how the franchise valued the line as the relevance it held in the Walter Payton/Mike Ditka years. Williams, the first overall pick in the ’24 draft, was thrown into the fire behind a line that ranked 31st in combined salaries. Guard Ryan Bates, acquired from Buffalo for a fifth-round draft pick, was the highest paid among the so-called “Big Uglies” with a $3.5 million salary. The supposed anchor for the line, guard Teven Jenkins, was in the last season of his rookie contract, earning about $2.67 million. Was it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:01
HashKey Unveils $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

HashKey Unveils $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The move comes as Hong Kong rolls out strict new rules requiring licenses for all stablecoin issuers, creating higher barriers […] The post HashKey Unveils $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:01
Pi Network Faces Growing Doubts As Traders Hunt The Next Crypto Gem Poised For A Major Breakout

Pi Network Faces Growing Doubts As Traders Hunt The Next Crypto Gem Poised For A Major Breakout

Crypto traders thrive on momentum, and patience is running thin for projects that don’t deliver. Pi Network was once hailed as the future of mobile-first crypto adoption, onboarding millions of users with its simple mining app. But years later, the project still hasn’t opened fully, tokens aren’t liquid, and price discovery is a guessing game [...] The post Pi Network Faces Growing Doubts As Traders Hunt The Next Crypto Gem Poised For A Major Breakout appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 01:00
Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI

Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI

The post Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI Skip to content Home AI News AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M to Revolutionize Business with the Next Microsoft Office of AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/motion-ai-agents-funding/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:00
HYPE Rallies to All-Time High as Hyperliquid Aims to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure

HYPE Rallies to All-Time High as Hyperliquid Aims to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure

The post HYPE Rallies to All-Time High as Hyperliquid Aims to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid the competition to secure a role in providing stablecoin infrastructure for USDH, Hyperliquid’s native crypto token HYPE climbed to a record peak of about $51.84 per coin. Interest in Hyperliquid Lifts HYPE Over $51 and $13.9B Valuation On Monday, HYPE, the utility coin tied to Hyperliquid, reached an unprecedented all-time high of $51.84. Hyperliquid […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hype-rallies-to-all-time-high-as-hyperliquid-aims-to-expand-stablecoin-infrastructure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:50
