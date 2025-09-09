Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line

The post Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) waits for the ball from center Drew Dalman (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Caleb Williams takes center stage on Monday night, taking the starring role in Ben Johnson’s remake of the Chicago Bears offense. If he’s taking bows afterward, he’ll surely want to thank the least visible members of the cast. General Manager Ryan Poles wisely has rebuilt the offensive line that failed to give Williams a fighting chance during his rookie season. Pro Football Focus has upgraded its ranking of the line from 24th at the end of 2024 to the NFL’s fourth best at the start of ’25, behind only Philadelphia, Denver and Buffalo. While the Bears used their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and slot receiver Luther Burden III, they threw their financial resources behind the line. The signing of free agent center Drew Dalman and the trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson took the team’s spending on the offensive line to $54.38 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks seventh in the league. This is a marked difference in how the franchise valued the line as the relevance it held in the Walter Payton/Mike Ditka years. Williams, the first overall pick in the ’24 draft, was thrown into the fire behind a line that ranked 31st in combined salaries. Guard Ryan Bates, acquired from Buffalo for a fifth-round draft pick, was the highest paid among the so-called “Big Uglies” with a $3.5 million salary. The supposed anchor for the line, guard Teven Jenkins, was in the last season of his rookie contract, earning about $2.67 million. Was it…