Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Crunchyroll Fans have been waiting for the first installment in the final trilogy of films ending the Demon Slayer anime franchise, and now in the US and many other regions, it's nearly here. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives this weekend, and reviews are already coming in for it. So far, they're perfect. As it stands, with a handful of reviews in, critical positivity has resulted in a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. That's as good as you can hope for, but before people say that there aren't enough critics in to say this is going to be closer to accurate, I will point you toward the last big theatrical Demon Slayer release, Mugen Train, which ended up with a certified fresh 98% from critics and a stunning 99% from fans. Infinity Castle is the first in what has become a trilogy of films rather than more seasons of the show, which will cover the anime's final arc. Early reports say that it will take a while to finish, with Part 2 possibly out in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029. That's not all that shocking, given how long animation takes in this day and age, but it's still an extremely long wait for what will effectively be 4-5 episodes put together. What's going on in the Infinity Castle arc? Here's the synopsis: "As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and…