MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low

MegaETH, an Ethereum scaling network designed for transactions that process so quickly it calls itself a "real-time" blockchain, said on Monday it is launching a native stablecoin with fast-growing DeFi protocol Ethena (ENA).The token, dubbed USDm, will be embedded closely into applications and protocols built on top of the network and aims to help keep transaction costs low on the chain by redirecting revenues from the reserve assets to subsidize sequencer costs, according to a blog post."USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications," MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong said in the blog post. "We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem."The token will be backed in the beginning by Ethena's USDtb, a yield-generating token backed by BlackRock's tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Later, other and future Ethena-issued tokens may be added such USDe, MegaETH said in a blog post.Ethena's governance token, ENA (ENA), gained 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.Stablecoins are a fast-growing, $270 billion group of cryptocurrencies, predominantly with prices tied to the U.S dollar. They serve as a primary liquidity and trading pairs on crypto venues, and are also increasingly used for cross-border payments promising faster, cheaper transactions on blockchain rails compared to traditional banking channels. They received a regulatory boost earlier this year in the U.S. when President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first major piece of crypto legislation in the country, into law.MegaETH's stablecoin is the latest example of crypto ecosystems making steps to issue a proprietary stablecoin with a service provider instead of solely relying on the existing stablecoin offerings, currently dominated by Circle's USDC and Tether's USDT. Popular crypto wallet MetaMask recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin with infrastructure providers M0 and Stripe's Bridge, while Hyperliquid, a layer-1 network known for its popular on-chain perpetual swaps exchange, is holding an audition for a stablecoin issuer partner for its own token.MegaETH's token plan also highlights Ethena venturing into the stablecoin-as-a-service business, helping other crypto ecosystems to issue their own stablecoins. The protocol is behind the $13 billion digital dollar USDe, which provider yield by holding spot crypto like bitcoin and ether while selling (shorting) an equal amount of derivatives to harvest the funding rate.Read more: Hyperliquid Faces Community Pushback Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:18
Crypto ETFs log outflows as Ether funds shed $912M: Report

Despite signs of cooling demand, crypto inflows in 2025 are outpacing last year’s, indicating that “sentiment is intact,” according to CoinShares. Publicly traded crypto investment products saw a decline in flows in early September, with weekly trading volumes sliding by 27%, according to CoinShares data. Lower trading volume pushed crypto funds to post $352 million in outflows over the past week, despite a positive outlook for riskier assets following a weak US jobs report and a potential cut interest rates in the US. According to CoinShares analysis, the slower activity was pushed by Ether (ETH) products and suggests mainstream investors’ falling demand for cryptocurrencies. “Trading volumes fell 27% week on week, this in combination with minor outflows suggests the appetite for digital asset has cooled a little.” Read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:18
Wall Street’s Needs Will Advance Ethereum’s Privacy, Says Etherealize

The post Wall Street’s Needs Will Advance Ethereum’s Privacy, Says Etherealize appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Wall Street will advance privacy on Ethereum, according to Danny Ryan. Etherealize is building infrastructure for trading and settling tokenized equities. The company plans on leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. Privacy advocates should be cheering on Wall Street’s adoption of cryptocurrencies, according to Etherealize co-founder and President Danny Ryan. As markets move on-chain, financial institutions are expressing a need for infrastructure that echoes elements of traditional markets, and privacy is “table stakes,” he told Decrypt. “The market does not, and cannot, function fully in the clear,” he said. “If we’re going to onboard the world to blockchains, ‘everyone sees everything all the time’ is just not going to work.” On Wednesday, Etherealize unveiled the closing of a $40 million funding round. The startup said it will promote Ethereum’s use by developing infrastructure for the trading and settling tokenized assets that’s based around zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, among other tools. ﻿ When transacting on a public blockchain, users leave a trail of evidence for anyone to analyze, and elite entities may cringe at the thought of treasury operations and trading strategies taking place in the open—even if blockchains prove more efficient than legacy systems. With the U.S. government’s prosecution of developers behind coin-mixing services like Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet, it may feel like privacy may have become secondary, but Ryan described Wall Street’s needs as a potential Trojan horse, when it comes to sharing data on-chain. The benefits and normalization, he argued, should trickle down to average users. “As we begin to upgrade these markets, institutions will demand privacy, and we’ll move the needle forward in terms of practical, applied and compliant privacy,” he said. A ZK proof is a method used in cryptography to prove that something is known without revealing the known information directly. The concept powers privacy-focused cryptocurrencies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:18
Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal

Forward Industries has unveiled a $1.65B private investment, in cash and stablecoin commitments to start a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:17
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platform Developed on the Sui Blockchain Became a Target of Hackers! Here’s the Stolen Amount

The post Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platform Developed on the Sui Blockchain Became a Target of Hackers! Here’s the Stolen Amount appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Sui blockchain, was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in the loss of $2.4 million in stablecoins. Sui-Based Nemo Protocol Hit by $2.4 Million Hack Blockchain security firm PeckShield was the first to report the incident. The company reported that the attacker transferred the stolen USDC from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network. Following the attack, the Nemo team confirmed the incident and updated the community in a statement on Telegram today. “Dear Nemo community, a security incident occurred last night and our Market pool was affected. We are investigating the matter and have suspended all smart contract activity for the time being,” the statement read. The platform also previously announced that the Nemo app would undergo maintenance on Mondays and Tuesdays. Although the company announced that assets in all vaults are safe, the exact cause of the attack has not yet been shared. Nemo Protocol is a yield-trading platform built on the Sui network, focused on yield infrastructure and efficiency. It provides users with efficient trading, hedging, and leveraged trading through yield tokenization. This incident once again highlighted that security vulnerabilities still pose serious risks in the DeFi industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/decentralized-finance-defi-platform-developed-on-the-sui-blockchain-became-a-target-of-hackers-heres-the-stolen-amount/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:17
Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Vs Rivals

The post Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Vs Rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sports betting has shifted from old bookmakers to fast digital platforms that fit in every pocket. Players now want speed, variety, and the freedom to bet without banking hurdles. This shift has powered the rise of both new and well-known sports betting apps, each pushing to stand out. Some cover every sport possible, while others catch attention with bold promos or features that keep players hooked. In this breakdown, four names stand tall: Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics. Each brings something unique, but Spartans steps forward with a crypto-first system, instant payouts, and a setup that blends casino and sportsbook into one. Here’s why it leads the way. 1. Spartans: Crypto Edge and Instant Play Spartans.com is more than a standard betting site, it is built as a next-level hub that joins online casino play with a complete sportsbook. Unlike many traditional sports betting apps tied to cards and banks, Spartans runs on crypto from the start. Players can move funds with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Avalanche, ADA, and more. Every transaction clears instantly, cutting out the delays and declines that drag down older sites. For those who want fast payouts and freedom from banking blocks, this model changes the game. The range of content is just as striking. Spartans partners with over 43 providers and delivers more than 5,963 games. From high-volatility slots chasing jackpots to blackjack, roulette, baccarat, crash games, and even live-hosted shows, the lineup is huge. Its sportsbook matches that depth, covering football, basketball, cricket, tennis, UFC, and eSports. Players can dive into pre-match picks, live odds, or build parlays for bigger wins. Real-time stats and tracking tools guide decisions in the moment. With both casino and sports on one login, shifting between them is seamless. Rewards keep the pace high. Spartans gives new users…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:14
BitMine Acquires 13 Million OCTO Shares in $20 Million Deal

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bitmine-13-million-octo-acquisition/
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:13
Infinity Castle’ Arrives With A Stunning Rotten Tomatoes Score

The post Infinity Castle’ Arrives With A Stunning Rotten Tomatoes Score appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Crunchyroll Fans have been waiting for the first installment in the final trilogy of films ending the Demon Slayer anime franchise, and now in the US and many other regions, it’s nearly here. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives this weekend, and reviews are already coming in for it. So far, they’re perfect. As it stands, with a handful of reviews in, critical positivity has resulted in a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. That’s as good as you can hope for, but before people say that there aren’t enough critics in to say this is going to be closer to accurate, I will point you toward the last big theatrical Demon Slayer release, Mugen Train, which ended up with a certified fresh 98% from critics and a stunning 99% from fans. Infinity Castle is the first in what has become a trilogy of films rather than more seasons of the show, which will cover the anime’s final arc. Early reports say that it will take a while to finish, with Part 2 possibly out in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029. That’s not all that shocking, given how long animation takes in this day and age, but it’s still an extremely long wait for what will effectively be 4-5 episodes put together. What’s going on in the Infinity Castle arc? Here’s the synopsis: “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:13
ETNCrypto – Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The growth of cloud mining in 2025 has made cryptocurrency mining more accessible than ever before. Instead of dealing with the costs and complexity of running mining rigs at home, The post ETNCrypto – Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/09 01:12
Solana and XRP News Today: Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing

Solana has enjoyed renewed traction, riding a wave of developer growth and institutional curiosity. XRP, on the other hand, continues […] The post Solana and XRP News Today: Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:10
