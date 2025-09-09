MEXC-tőzsde
Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown
The post Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media is how businesses get found in 2025. With a little help from AI. Deposit Photos Oh, how simple life used to be. If you were a lawyer, you simply listed your company in the phone book. Someone with a legal issue might find your number and call you. The internet changed all that. Today, customers can find nearly any service provider instantly, from anywhere. And that’s a good thing. But it also means that lawyer, that CPA, that dentist must now market themselves through social media. Why? Businesses lacking an internet presence put themselves at a major visibility disadvantage, especially when we consider as Kepios finds that 5.41 billion people—or roughly 65% of the world population—regularly use social media as of July 2025. Not only that, according to Sprinklr in August 2025, “58% of consumers report discovering new businesses via social media, outperforming traditional search and even TV in brand discovery. This underscores that social media is no longer just awareness; it’s a primary discovery channel.” Ignore Social Media at Your Peril Of course, it’s one thing to know social media is the primary way customers find today’s service providers like law firms. It’s quite another to post regularly. Let’s face it. Generating interesting content—even curating it—takes work. It requires bandwidth, energy, and creativity, all scarce resources for overworked small and medium-sized business owners and their time-crunched teams. But there’s another aspect to this situation that’s even more topical. As I recently reported for Forbes, many of the old ways of getting found online are disappearing. SEO is one such example. Gaming SEO via manipulating search rankings or relying on backlinks is becoming increasingly moot. Now that more people do their “searching” via ChatGPT, language model optimization (LMO) is the new game in town. In essence, AI seeks…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:28
Somnia (SOMI) Token Soared 300% After Mainnet Launch—Here’s What Drove It and What Could Come Next
Somnia’s SOMI price rose from about $0.39 at launch to nearly $1.84 within days, gaining more than 300%. The sharp price move placed Somnia among the most talked-about new launches this year. But the real test is whether this momentum can hold, or if SOMI will follow the pattern of other tokens that surged early, […] The post Somnia (SOMI) Token Soared 300% After Mainnet Launch—Here’s What Drove It and What Could Come Next appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 01:28
‘Bumpy Ride Ahead’ For Crypto Treasury Firms As Strategy, Metaplanet, BitMine Shares Nosedive
As competition to build crypto treasury firms accelerates, shares of market leaders like Strategy, Metaplanet, and BitMine are taking a beating. Metaplanet has plummeted more [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/09 01:28
HashKey Drives $500 Million Push into Digital Asset Treasury Innovation
TLDR HashKey Launches $500M DAT Fund to Bridge TradFi with Blockchain Assets Asia’s Largest Crypto Treasury Fund Targets Bitcoin & Ethereum Projects HashKey DAT Fund Unites Web3 Speed with Institutional-Grade Finance HashKey Backs Bitcoin & Ethereum to Anchor Web3 Treasury Innovation Regulated Crypto Fund by HashKey Powers Institutional Web3 Entry HashKey has launched a strategic [...] The post HashKey Drives $500 Million Push into Digital Asset Treasury Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 01:27
Paolo Ardoino Dismisses Suggestions Tether Sold BTC to Buy Gold
The post Paolo Ardoino Dismisses Suggestions Tether Sold BTC to Buy Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has dismissed suggestions that the stablecoin company has been offloading its bitcoin holdings in order to buy gold. Ardoino said Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, “didn’t sell any bitcoin,” in a post on X on Sunday. The Tether CEO was responding to suggestions from YouTuber Clive Thompson that the secoind quarter attestation data of the company’s reserves showed a drop from 92,650 BTC in the first quarter to 83,274. Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, responded to Thompson’s post, pointing out that Tether had sent nearly 20,000 BTC to bitcoin treasury company Twenty One Capital (XXI), of which Tether is a majority shareholder. “Correct,” Ardoino said in response to Mow’s post. “As Samson says below, [Tether] contributed part of its stash into XXI.” “While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets like bitcoin, gold and land,” Ardoino added. Tether already holds $8.7 billion worth of gold bars and it has been reported that it plans to invest in mining the precious metal. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/tether-ceo-dismisses-suggestions-company-sold-bitcoin-to-buy-gold
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:26
Why Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & XRP In September
In fact, today’s chatter is that this quirky Layer 2 crypto could be the best crypto to buy now, potentially […] The post Why Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & XRP In September appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 01:24
Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How!
Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF could reshape crypto investment opportunities for investors. Chainlink’s partnership with U.S. Department of Commerce brings economic transparency. Staking in Grayscale’s ETF could offer extra yield for investors. Grayscale has taken a significant step in the crypto investment world by filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Chainlink (LINK). If approved, the fund would provide investors with direct exposure to LINK, the cryptocurrency behind the Chainlink decentralized oracle network, which enables secure connections between blockchains and real-world data. Also Read: Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash Below $100,000, Slams Tom Lee’s $200,000 Bet The Chainlink ETF: A New Era of Crypto Investment Grayscale’s proposed Chainlink ETF would convert the existing Chainlink Trust, opening the door for broader access to the digital asset. If approved, the fund will be listed on NYSE Arca with a ticker GLNK. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would essentially serve as the custodian, guaranteeing the safe management of assets. One of the peculiarities of the proposed ETF is the opportunity to be staked. Grayscale will post a part of its LINK holdings to the stake, subject to tax and regulatory approval. Staking may make investors earn more yield and give them extra returns. This would be done using providers; however, assets would be secure in custodian wallets as rewards are held or sold. Chainlink Partners with U.S. Department of Commerce Chainlink has also partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring critical economic data onto the blockchain for the first time. Key indicators like Real GDP and the PCE Price Index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be integrated into Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network. This cooperation guarantees that the economic data will be transparent, safe, and impossible to alter, providing trustworthy information to the market participants. Grayscale’s Strategic Expansion into Crypto ETFs Grayscale’s move into the Chainlink ETF market is part of a larger strategy to diversify its crypto-focused offerings. In 2024, after the SEC approved its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts as spot ETFs, Grayscale has already filed an ETF tied to Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Solana. As the interest in regulated crypto investment products increases, the move will change the way that mainstream investor participants interact with digital assets. Also Read: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings by 1,955 BTC The post Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 01:20
Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today
The post Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent times, a paradigm shift has occurred in the cryptocurrency market’s power structure. While the market was once largely swayed by individual investors and large whale transactions, institutions and major reserve companies have now taken center stage, altering the landscape significantly. Continue Reading:Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/institutions-drive-crypto-market-dynamics-today
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:20
XRP vs MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Highlight Best Altcoins to Buy for 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-vs-magacoin-finance-top-altcoins-to-buy-for-massive-2025-gains/
Coinstats
2025/09/09 01:20
Grayscale files with SEC to launch U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF
The post Grayscale files with SEC to launch U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has taken a major step toward making Chainlink (LINK) a regulated asset. The asset manager filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to propose a spot Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the ETF would become one of the first in the U.S. to track LINK’s price directly. It would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, with Coinbase Custody holding the fund’s assets. The product would convert Grayscale’s existing Chainlink Trust into an ETF, allowing investors to gain exposure to LINK without purchasing the tokens directly. Like U.S.-based spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the fund would enable share creations and redemptions in cash. Grayscale also signaled that in-kind redemptions could be introduced in the future if regulators permit. Grayscale expands its altcoin ETF push Grayscale’s recent Chainlink filing is not an anomaly. It is part of a larger effort to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have led the U.S. ETF market up to now. The large asset manager has filed to launch ETFs linked to Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP in recent months. All of these products are intended to allow conventional investors to access popular altcoins without having to hold the tokens themselves. Grayscale already demonstrated that this model could work. In early 2024, it converted its flagship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Ethereum Trust (ETHE) into spot ETFs following a protracted fight with the regulators. Those approvals paved the way for altcoins, and Grayscale is now rushing in to build out its roster. The competition is intensifying. Bitwise also submitted its application for a Chainlink ETF in August of 2025, suggesting that institutional demand for LINK is increasing. By contrast, other asset managers are trying to move quickly to shed a first-mover advantage. VanEck (traded…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:19
