2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group

Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rapid advance in US Dollar (USD) has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off; 149.55 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, outlook is mixed; USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 for now. USD surged last Tuesday, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Outlook for USD/JPY is mixed 24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, USD dropped sharply to a low of 146.80 before staging a sharp rebound and closing at 147.38 (-0.74%). USD continues to rise as it opened with a gap higher today. The rapid advance has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off. Even if USD breaks above 148.80, it is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 149.15. On the downside, support levels are at 147.90 and 147.50.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest update from Wednesday (30 Sep, spot at 148.55), we highlighted that ‘while the outlook for USD is positive, it remains to be seen if it can maintain the rapid pace of advance.’ We added, ‘the level to watch is 149.55.’ USD subsequently rose to a high of 149.13, but last Friday, it plummeted and broke below our ‘strong support’ level. Having come off the previous strong advance, the sharp drop last Friday did not translate into a meaningful build-up in downward momentum. Additionally, USD gapped higher on the open today. The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For now, USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-14655-and-14955-uob-group-202509081142
Secretum
SER$0.0007564+98.84%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009318-2.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017474+6.50%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:37
Részesedés
Crypto ETFs See Massive Outflows as Ether Funds Drop $912M—Latest Report

Crypto ETFs See Massive Outflows as Ether Funds Drop $912M—Latest Report

Cryptocurrency investment trends continue to evolve amid shifting market sentiment, with recent data revealing significant outflows from crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Ethereum-focused funds. Investors have been cautious, reflecting broader concerns about market volatility, regulatory developments, and the sustainability of the recent rally in major digital assets. Crypto ETF Outflows Signal Investor Concern According to [...]
Major
MAJOR$0.1575-1.23%
Részesedés
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/09 01:35
Részesedés
Ethereum’s deep liquidity lures USDD for its largest chain expansion yet

Ethereum’s deep liquidity lures USDD for its largest chain expansion yet

USDD is now live on Ethereum, marking a pivotal expansion beyond its Tron origins in a bid to achieve true multi-chain dominance and deeper integration within DeFi’s core infrastructure. According to an announcement on September 8, the Justin Sun-backed decentralized…
CreatorBid
BID$0.08281+5.26%
SUN
SUN$0.020981-0.26%
Decentralized USD
USDD$1.0001-0.03%
Részesedés
Crypto.news2025/09/09 01:34
Részesedés
BitMine Tops $9B in Crypto Holdings, Fuels 1,000% Surge For EightCo Stock

BitMine Tops $9B in Crypto Holdings, Fuels 1,000% Surge For EightCo Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies reports over $9 billion in cryptocurrency and cash holdings, becoming the top global ETH treasury holder. Meanwhile, Eightco Holdings skyrocketed over 1,000% after raising $250 million for its Worldcoin treasury strategy. The post BitMine Tops $9B in Crypto Holdings, Fuels 1,000% Surge For EightCo Stock appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.09-0.48%
Részesedés
Coinspeaker2025/09/09 01:34
Részesedés
Ethereum Just Made Unexpected Move Against Bitcoin, ETH Price Breakout Incoming?

Ethereum Just Made Unexpected Move Against Bitcoin, ETH Price Breakout Incoming?

The post Ethereum Just Made Unexpected Move Against Bitcoin, ETH Price Breakout Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Golden cross pattern in ETH/BTC pair mirrors 2020 setup that led to 250% outperformance against Bitcoin previously. Ethereum bounces from multi-year support zone while testing critical 200-week EMA resistance at 0.045 BTC levels. Wall Street Pepe launches on Solana blockchain, targeting meme coin traders with market insights and analysis tools. The performance of Ethereum ETH $4 341 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $523.39 B Vol. 24h: $25.13 B against Bitcoin BTC $112 435 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $35.28 B has flashed an unexpected move, hinting at a possible price breakout. It displayed a historic signal that preceded one of its strongest rallies ever in the past. ETH/BTC Pair Tests 200-week EMA According to the ETH/BTC weekly chart, the 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) is set to cross above the 50-week EMA. The last time such a Golden Cross was seen was in early 2020. This was just before Ethereum’s price outperformed Bitcoin by almost 250% in the following year. Coincidentally, this same setup has appeared at a time when ETH is bouncing strongly from its multi-year accumulation zone at around 0.020–0.025 BTC. This position reinforces its role as a long-term support base. The ETH/BTC pair is currently testing its 200-week EMA, around 0.045 BTC. This level is known to have triggered bearish rejections in both 2021 and the present move. The ETH/BTC ratio has just flipped into golden cross in favor of Ethereum | Source: Bitcoinwalah For 2021, ETH struggled to clear this resistance but later broke higher. This prompted the acceleration of its climb toward the 0.08–0.09 BTC area. It is not yet clear if a similar path may be unfolding this time around. However, it is worth noting that the weekly RSI’s overbought reading hints at a possible pullback before the…
B
B$0.63309-0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01622--%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.26+0.02%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:33
Részesedés
Ethereum fee-inkomsten dalen – debat over levensvatbaarheid netwerk

Ethereum fee-inkomsten dalen – debat over levensvatbaarheid netwerk

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De afgelopen maanden is Ethereum opnieuw het onderwerp van gesprek. Ondanks dat de koers van Ethereum (Ticker: ETH) in augustus een all time high van $4.950 bereikte, lieten de inkomsten uit fees een forse daling zien. Volgens data van Token Terminal daalde de totale inkomsten met 44% ten opzichte van juli, van $25,60 miljoen naar $14 miljoen. Ook de netwerk fees daalde met ongeveer 20% naar $39,8 miljoen. Bron: Token Terminal Hoe gezond is Ethereum eigenlijk? Terwijl critici wijzen op tanende inkomsten, benadrukken voorstanders juist de unieke rol die Ethereum speelt in de toekomstige financiële infrastructuur. De rol van de Dencun-upgrade Een belangrijke factor achter de teruglopende inkomsten is de Dencun-upgrade. Deze update zorgde ervoor dat transacties op layer-2-netwerken die Ethereum als basis gebruiken goedkoper werden. Voor gebruikers gunstig, maar voor Ethereum zelf leidde het tot lagere fee-inkomsten. Waar voorheen de hoge transactiekosten een directe bron van inkomsten vormden, zijn deze nu teruggebracht, waardoor de cijfers voor minder zijn. Critici grijpen deze ontwikkeling aan om te stellen dat Ethereum als layer-1 niet langer duurzaam is. Een blockchain die afhankelijk is van hoge fees om zijn netwerk draaiende te houden, zou volgens hen op de lange termijn moeite hebben om zijn positie te behouden. Bron: CoinMarketCap Argumenten van de critici De dalende inkomsten worden door gezien als bewijs dat Ethereum kampt met problemen. Als de adoptie toeneemt maar de opbrengsten dalen, zou dat betekenen dat de basis van het netwerk onder druk staat. Zij vrezen dat Ethereum te afhankelijk is van hype en prijsstijgingen, en dat het moeilijk zal worden om op de lange termijn een robuust businessmodel neer te zetten. Wat vinden supporters er van? Aan de andere kant zijn er ook voorstanders die het positiever inzien. Volgens hen is het verlagen van transactiekosten juist een strategische zet die de lange termijn adoptie van Ethereum versnelt. Lagere kosten maken het netwerk aantrekkelijker voor developers en gebruikers, en versterken de rol van Ethereum als basislaag van de crypto sector. Daarnaast wijzen supporters op de opkomst van staking. Steeds meer institutionele partijen tonen interesse in het locken van grote hoeveelheden ETH om het netwerk te beveiligen en tegelijkertijd rendement te behalen. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan benadrukte recent dat dit verdienmodel aansluit bij traditionele beleggers die gewend zijn aan bedrijven die winst genereren. Wat betekent dit voor investeerders? Voor investeerders ontstaat hierdoor een dubbel beeld. Aan de ene kant laten de cijfers zien dat Ethereum’s inkomsten uit fees onder druk staan. Dit kan vragen oproepen over de directe winstgevendheid van het netwerk. Aan de andere kant groeit de institutionele interesse en lijkt staking een stabiel verdienmodel te bieden dat losstaat van transactionele inkomsten. Voor de lange termijn zou dit betekenen dat Ethereum zich steeds meer positioneert als belangrijk onderdeel van een nieuw financieel ecosysteem, waarbij het niet draait om hoge transactiekosten, maar om schaalbaarheid, adoptie en institutionele participatie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.     Het bericht Ethereum fee-inkomsten dalen – debat over levensvatbaarheid netwerk is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.77+5.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.010835+1.22%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:31
Részesedés
Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China

Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China

The post Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is considering issuing annual licenses for South Korean companies, SK Hynix and Samsung. The new annual requirements came days after South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung signed a defense and investment agreement with the U.S.  In Washington’s latest attempt to restrict China’s semiconductor industry from its technology, the Trump administration has proposed a licensing system for Samsung and SK Hynix’s factories in China. The U.S. is proposing annual licenses for Samsung and SK Hynix The U.S. is proposing annual approvals for exports of chipmaking supplies to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.’s factories in China. The proposal is a compromise from the Trump administration, as they revoked Biden-era waivers that had allowed the South Korean companies to secure these shipments without any hitches. Officials from the U.S. Commerce Department recently presented the proposal to South Korean officials, describing it as a “site license” system. This new system would replace the indefinite authorizations that were previously granted under the Validated End User (VEU) designations, which are due to expire at the end of this year. The VEU system gave Samsung and SK Hynix long-term approval to ship estimated quantities of supplies to their Chinese factories, based on strict security and monitoring commitments. Under the Trump administration’s new plan, however, the companies would need to apply each year for approval of restricted equipment, materials, and parts. Each request would have to specify exact quantities. While this system introduces more red tape, it offers a way for South Korea’s top chipmakers to keep their Chinese facilities running without having to seek permits for every single shipment. U.S. officials have emphasized that the goal is not to halt operations but to prevent shipments that could enable the factories to expand or upgrade in ways that may benefit China’s semiconductor ambitions.…
Union
U$0.01005-9.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.544+0.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:31
Részesedés
GameStop Q2 Preview: Will Bitcoin, Trading Cards Overshadow Video Game Business?

GameStop Q2 Preview: Will Bitcoin, Trading Cards Overshadow Video Game Business?

Video game retailer GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) looks to show off its growth in collectibles and improving profitability when the company reports second-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close.read more
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014587+1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2167+0.34%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:30
Részesedés
XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street

XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street

The post XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s remittance role grows as workers demand cheaper, faster cross-border payments Small businesses adopt XRP for efficient supplier payments and foreign exchange relief XRPL innovation expands with DeFi, NFTs, and stablecoins powering new digital use cases For years, XRP positioned itself as a replacement for SWIFT, the backbone of global banking settlements. Yet over a decade later, banks remain hesitant.  Instead, financial institutions are prioritizing central bank digital currencies and internal settlement systems. Some critics argue this hesitation signals a setback for XRP. However, a closer look shows that XRP’s utility extends well beyond Wall Street, offering resilience and relevance in new arenas. Remittances and Real-World Impact One of XRP’s strongest opportunities lies in retail remittances. Millions of workers in countries like Mexico, the Philippines, Nigeria, and India rely on affordable cross-border transfers.  Traditional systems often impose delays and fees that eat into already modest incomes. Hence, fintech platforms are turning to XRP to ease these burdens. Companies such as goLance have demonstrated how XRP accelerates payments for freelancers while slashing costs. In regions where wages can be as low as $50 a week, waiting several days or losing 10% in fees is untenable. Consequently, XRP’s role as a people’s rail highlights its tangible value outside institutional finance. Related: Coinbase XRP Reduction Fuels Rumors, Lawyer Says Price Stable Business Adoption and the Gig Economy Beyond remittances, small and mid-sized enterprises present another avenue for XRP. These firms often struggle with supplier payments, payroll, and foreign exchange. By adopting XRP, they gain faster and cheaper cross-border settlement without relying on legacy systems. Significantly, SBI Japan’s 2023 remittance service shows this potential in action. By using XRP as a bridge currency, SBI connects regions like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This move underscores how XRP can scale across corridors where traditional banking…
RealLink
REAL$0.06078-0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236+3.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23302+0.90%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:30
Részesedés
Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?

But for those who missed that run, analysts now argue a new opportunity is emerging. Layer Brett, another meme coin, […] The post Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023? appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001268+1.35%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000524-5.92%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5299+1.37%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:29
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant