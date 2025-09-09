Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China

The Trump administration is considering issuing annual licenses for South Korean companies, SK Hynix and Samsung. The new annual requirements came days after South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung signed a defense and investment agreement with the U.S. In Washington's latest attempt to restrict China's semiconductor industry from its technology, the Trump administration has proposed a licensing system for Samsung and SK Hynix's factories in China. The U.S. is proposing annual licenses for Samsung and SK Hynix The U.S. is proposing annual approvals for exports of chipmaking supplies to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.'s factories in China. The proposal is a compromise from the Trump administration, as they revoked Biden-era waivers that had allowed the South Korean companies to secure these shipments without any hitches. Officials from the U.S. Commerce Department recently presented the proposal to South Korean officials, describing it as a "site license" system. This new system would replace the indefinite authorizations that were previously granted under the Validated End User (VEU) designations, which are due to expire at the end of this year. The VEU system gave Samsung and SK Hynix long-term approval to ship estimated quantities of supplies to their Chinese factories, based on strict security and monitoring commitments. Under the Trump administration's new plan, however, the companies would need to apply each year for approval of restricted equipment, materials, and parts. Each request would have to specify exact quantities. While this system introduces more red tape, it offers a way for South Korea's top chipmakers to keep their Chinese facilities running without having to seek permits for every single shipment. U.S. officials have emphasized that the goal is not to halt operations but to prevent shipments that could enable the factories to expand or upgrade in ways that may benefit China's semiconductor ambitions.…