Metaplanet adds 136 BTC to treasury in ongoing Bitcoin strategy

Metaplanet adds 136 BTC to treasury in ongoing Bitcoin strategy

The post Metaplanet adds 136 BTC to treasury in ongoing Bitcoin strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin worth around 2.251 billion yen as part of its continued Bitcoin Treasury strategy. The BTC was purchased at an average price of 16,554,535 yen (~111,666) per Bitcoin. Metaplanet’s latest acquisition brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC at an average price of approximately 15.1 million yen per BTC. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings are now worth 304.563 billion yen ($2.08 billion). Metaplanet ranks sixth among Bitcoin treasury companies *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 136 $BTC, Total Holdings Reach 20,136 BTC* pic.twitter.com/c41t6bJg1L — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 8, 2025 The Bitcoin treasury firm had a BTC Yield of 30.8% from July 1, 2025, to September 8, 2025. The company had a higher BTC yield of 129.4% from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025. Metaplanet’s latest acquisition builds on its plan to grow its digital asset stash to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. The firm’s current stash of 20,136 BTC suggests that it has achieved roughly 67% of its 2025 target and 20% of its 2026 target. The company also aims to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, which would account for 10% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. Independent director at Bitcoin treasury company Jetking Infotrain India, Pranav Agarwal, believes that Metaplanet might be on track to meet its ambitious timeline. He argued that with 4 months of the year left and another third of the company’s target to reach, it is enough for Metaplanet to hit its goals. He also argued that a compression in the company’s market price very close to its BTC NAV could slow its acquisition momentum. Metaplanet’s 20,136 BTC stash positions it sixth globally among public firms with Bitcoin treasury strategies. Agarwal acknowledged that Bitcoin treasury companies have now stashed over a million BTC, roughly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:55
Best Altcoins and ICOs Set to Explode Before Q4 2025

Best Altcoins and ICOs Set to Explode Before Q4 2025

As September unfolds, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of consolidation after weeks of volatility. Many anticipate a potential surge in altcoin activity in the coming months, reflecting the sentiment that the next wave of crypto gains could favor smaller, high-potential tokens. Market sentiment is gradually improving, with the Fear and Greed Index moving from […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 01:53
Crypto Investment Products Record $352M Weekly Outflows Despite Strong Year-to-Date Performance

Crypto Investment Products Record $352M Weekly Outflows Despite Strong Year-to-Date Performance

Crypto investment products experienced $352 million in weekly outflows as Federal Reserve rate-cut optimism failed to boost digital asset sentiment, with Ethereum leading the exodus at $912 million while Bitcoin attracted $524 million in inflows. CoinShares’ report shows trading volumes dropped 27% week-over-week, suggesting a cooled appetite for digital assets despite improving prospects for September interest rate cuts. Year-to-date inflows remain strong at $35.2 billion, running 4.2% ahead of last year’s total.Source: CoinShares Regional Divergence Amid Fed Uncertainty The United States recorded $440 million in outflows, while Germany and Hong Kong saw inflows of $85.1 million and $8.1 million, respectively. Ethereum products experienced daily outflows across seven consecutive trading days spanning multiple ETP issuers. According to SosoValue, Spot Ethereum ETFs posted a record $788 million in weekly outflows, with no single fund recording net inflows.Source: SosoValue Bitcoin spot ETFs contrasted with $246 million weekly inflows, marking two consecutive weeks of positive flows. Solana extended its streak to 21 consecutive weeks of inflows totaling $1.16 billion year to date, while XRP reached $1.22 billion over the same period. Both assets continue attracting steady weekly inflows of $16.1 million and $14.7 million, respectively. The outflows occurred despite weak August payroll data that reinforced rate cut expectations. U.S. job growth slowed sharply, with unemployment rising to 4.3%, the highest level since 2021, strengthening the case for monetary easing. According to Reuters, Standard Chartered has revised its projection to expect 50 basis point cuts at September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, doubling its previous forecasts. Markets price in a 90% probability of 25-basis-point reductions with a 10% chance of larger cuts. Similarly, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank maintain that August employment data wasn’t weak enough for 50-basis-point cuts, though consecutive meeting reductions remain possible. Fed Chair Jerome Powell previously indicated that rate cuts were possible while cautioning about persistent inflation threats. Traditional Markets Rally While Crypto Cools Stock markets responded positively to rate cut optimism, with S&amp;P 500 futures gaining 0.2% on Monday following weak employment data. European and Asian shares rose 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, as Treasury yields held at lower levels. Gold surged to record highs above $3,630 per ounce, gaining 38% year to date after a 27% increase in 2024.Source: Bloomberg Lower borrowing costs enhance non-yielding bullion appeal while geopolitical uncertainty drives safe-haven demand amid Fed independence concerns. China’s central bank extended gold purchases to 10 consecutive months in August as part of dollar diversification efforts. Additionally, Goldman Sachs projects gold could reach $5,000 per ounce if Federal Reserve independence deteriorates and investors shift from Treasuries. The Trump administration moves to exempt gold bullion from country-based tariffs, formalizing previous customs rulings. Political uncertainty in Japan and France contributed to dollar weakness despite rate-cut expectations supporting traditional risk assets. Oil prices climbed more than 2% after OPEC+ agreed to slower output increases from October amid weaker global demand expectations. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both posted strong gains following the production adjustment announcement. Industry Outlook Amid Rate Cut Cycle Earlier this month, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek expected a strong fourth-quarter performance if September rate cuts materialize, citing improved liquidity conditions for risk assets. This projection came as the exchange generated $1.5 billion in revenue last year with a $1 billion gross profit. However, late last month, Santiment warned that social media discussion of Federal Reserve rate cuts reached an 11-month peak, historically indicating euphoric levels preceding market corrections. Bitcoin exchange supply accumulation has risen by approximately 70,000 coins since June. Ethereum technical indicators suggest caution despite strong price performance, with short-term MVRV approaching 15% and long-term readings at 58.5%. These levels historically correspond with profit-taking activity and potential retracements. Manufacturing PMI data could influence rate-cut timing, with forecasts expecting ISM Manufacturing PMI at 48.9 versus the previous 48.0. Levels below 49.5 typically extend correction periods while improvements support recovery narratives. Amid this fed rate-cut optimism, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned, in regard to Trump’s threats to the Fed chair, that undermining Fed independence would create “very serious danger” for global economic stability. She believes that political control over monetary policy carries “very worrying” implications for worldwide markets
CryptoNews2025/09/09 01:52
Részesedés
Howard Stern Fools Listeners (And The AP)—Won’t Leave SiriusXM Radio Show Yet

Howard Stern Fools Listeners (And The AP)—Won't Leave SiriusXM Radio Show Yet

The post Howard Stern Fools Listeners (And The AP)—Won’t Leave SiriusXM Radio Show Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Radio host Howard Stern fooled listeners and media outlets, including the Associated Press, on Monday morning, claiming Bravo host Andy Cohen would take over for his long-running SiriusXM show—but Stern said he isn’t leaving the show yet, though the future of his massive contract, which runs out later this year, is unclear. Howard Stern tricked listeners into thinking he’d abruptly left his radio show Monday morning. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Bravo host Andy Cohen appeared at the beginning of Stern’s 7 a.m. SiriusXM radio show Monday morning, pranking listeners that Stern had abruptly left the show and that he would be taking over under a new name, “Andy 100,” adding he expected a “cleaner hand off” and was “kind of winging it.” Cohen sang Stern’s praises in a faux send-off, telling audiences he “can’t overstate what Howard has meant to this company and what he did for SiriusXM” and that Stern “walked so that we could run. I can’t possibly fill his void.” But Stern joined the show after about 10 minutes, CNN reported, thanking Cohen for agreeing to trick his viewers and stating he is “very happy at Sirius.” Stern’s stunt fooled several media outlets, and the Associated Press left up a headline that the radio host “walks away from SiriusXM after two decades” for about an hour after Stern revealed his abrupt retirement was a hoax. Stern had previously told listeners he would address his future at the company on Monday as rumors had swirled in media reports that he would retire, which he reportedly told listeners on Monday made him feel that he couldn’t yet walk away from the company. How Valuable Is Stern’s Siriusxm Deal? Stern signed his original blockbuster deal with the radio broadcaster in 2004, worth $500 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:52
The New South Sea?

The New South Sea?

How the GENIUS Act and Stablecoins Could Reshape U.S. Debt — and Bitcoin’s Destiny 🧭 Executive Overview In September 2025, at a conference in Vladivostok, a Russian presidential advisor made a daring claim:The U.S. is quietly scripting a financial drama worthy of 1720’s South Sea Bubble — only this time, the vehicles are stablecoins and the ink is dry on a law called the GENIUS&nbsp;Act. The accusation? America is channeling its ballooning debt through “regulated” digital tokens, entrapping global liquidity while preserving dollar dominance. Is it true? Not quite. But the scaffolding is certainly being&nbsp;erected. This is a story about how law meets leverage, how innovation can become imperial, and how Bitcoin may quietly inherit the empire’s collapse if trust in dollar-pegged assets begins to&nbsp;erode. 1. 🎭 The South Sea Bubble&nbsp;Recast In 1720, the South Sea Company took over Britain’s national debt in exchange for trading monopolies. Speculation spiraled into mania. Then it all&nbsp;crashed. Modern stablecoins aren’t quite the same beast — but the underlying maneuver is familiar: Transform public debt into tradable instruments Use policy to mask fragility Export the risk, retain the&nbsp;power Today’s twist is&nbsp;cleaner: Stablecoins must be fully&nbsp;backed Many are&nbsp;audited They’re entering regulated territory Yet the comparison resonates because the strategy rhymes, not because the costumes&nbsp;match. 🧠 Why it matters: It’s not about reliving 1720. It’s about recognizing the recurring pattern: Financial innovation often looks like salvation — until it reveals itself as a shell&nbsp;game. 2. 🏛️ GENIUS Act: Dollar Dominance Goes&nbsp;Digital Signed into law in July 2025, the GENIUS Act is the U.S. government’s first serious embrace of federally regulated stablecoins. But it’s more than a compliance bill — it’s infrastructure for financial realignment. Here’s what it&nbsp;does: Mandates 1:1 backing with U.S. dollars or short-term Treasuries Requires audits and reserve disclosures Grants “superpriority” status to holders in bankruptcies Empowers federal and state regulators (with capabilities to freeze, seize, or burn&nbsp;coins) What’s less discussed is what it&nbsp;enables: Banks like JPMorgan, Citi, and even retailers like Amazon can now issue their own stablecoins Deposits can flow into high-trust, yield-wrapped digital&nbsp;dollars Demand for Treasuries — by design — goes global via&nbsp;code 💡 Think about that: A “dollar” you can hold in your phone, backed by the U.S. Treasury, redeemable on command — regulated, tradable, and surveilled. 3. 🌍 The Russian Provocation: Politics or Premonition? Kobyakov’s remarks weren’t pulled from thin air. They come&nbsp;amid: BRICS discussions on gold-backed digital currencies Global mistrust of dollar weaponization (think: sanctions, seizures) Memories of past U.S. reversals: 1933: Gold confiscation 1971: End of Bretton&nbsp;Woods His core message: Stablecoins aren’t neutral instruments — they’re programmable leashes. To some, that’s security. To others, it’s surveillance. 🎭 The deeper question: Is the U.S. offering a useful global asset — or just reinscribing dollar imperialism with a tech&nbsp;upgrade? 4. 🔍 Strategic or Desperate? It’s hard to tell if the U.S. is being cunning — or just responding to overwhelming fiscal&nbsp;gravity. 📈 What we&nbsp;know: Treasury Secretary Bessent endorsed stablecoins as tools to “expand access to U.S. Treasuries” Analysts view the ecosystem as a “tokenized debt&nbsp;sink” Banks and fintechs are now primed to absorb sovereign issuance, digitally 🧯But: The law explicitly prohibits interest payments, reducing yield-chasing speculation. 🛡️And: Regulatory guardrails are robust — audits, AML/KYC, reserve&nbsp;caps. Still, history warns&nbsp;us: 5. ₿ Bitcoin: Silent Witness or Eventual Beneficiary? So where does Bitcoin fit into this geopolitical chessboard? That depends on your timeline. 🕐 Short-Term: If stablecoins falter or macro stress spikes, Bitcoin can dip hard — risk-off is risk-off. ⏳ Medium-Term: The GENIUS Act legitimizes digital money. That rising tide may lift Bitcoin’s visibility, even if not its price immediately. 🪙 Long-Term: If trust in dollar-denominated assets weakens — say, due to inflation, seizure risk, or geopolitical overreach — Bitcoin becomes the **only major monetary asset that’s&nbsp;truly: Borderless Finite Uncensorable** And when confidence breaks, the move will be fast, irreversible, and narrative-driven. 6. ⚖️ Final Matrix: South Sea&nbsp;Redux? file:///home/abhi/Pictures/Screenshots/Screenshot%20from%202025–09–08%2022–19–19.png📌 Closing Line: Trojan Horse or Survival&nbsp;Play? The GENIUS Act isn’t a con. It’s not a bubble. But it’s also not innocent. It’s legal scaffolding for a programmable monetary empire — one that assumes the world still trusts the&nbsp;issuer. If that trust holds, the dollar becomes more convenient than ever. If it doesn’t, Bitcoin steps in — not as a disruptor, but as the heir to broken promises. 💣 The New South Sea? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/09 01:49
Részesedés
Bitcoin Hyper Is a Best Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper Is a Best Buy Now

The post Bitcoin Hyper Is a Best Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fastest Bitcoin L2 Presale Raises $14.4M: Bitcoin Hyper Is a Best Buy Now Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Aidan Weeks, a Master’s graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content. Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-raises-14-4m-best-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:47
Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal ⋆ ZyCrypto

Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Forward Industries has unveiled a $1.65 billion private investment, in cash and stablecoin commitments, in a public equity (PIPE) offering led by three crypto-native giants to start a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy. Forward Industries’ SOL corporate treasury would be almost triple the size of the biggest existing Solana reserve. Largest Solana Corporate Treasury According to a Sept. 8 press release, Nasdaq-listed design and manufacturing company Forward Industries secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch a Solana crypto treasury strategy. Nasdaq-listed design and manufacturing company Forward Industries secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch a crypto treasury strategy centered on the Solana cryptocurrency. The company noted that it raised the largest Solana treasury to date, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. C/M Capital Partners is also a participant.  Advertisement &nbsp Galaxy, Jump Crypto will provide Forward Industries with infrastructure and advisory services, while Multicoin brings investment expertise, with the overall goal of positioning the Solana treasury strategy as the foremost publicly traded institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem. SOL remains the industry’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data. It currently trades hands for around $214.21, up 17.9% over the past 30 days. Per the announcement, Forward Industries seeks to generate on-chain returns and boost long-term shareholder value via active participation in Solana’s decentralized finance markets. “Solana has emerged as one of the most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems in the world,” Forward Industries CEO Michael Pruitt said in a statement. “Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.” Multicoin co-founder and managing partner Kyle Samani is expected to become…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:44
MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps

MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps

The post MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Built with Ethena Labs, USDm is designed to power real-time applications on MegaETH while offering low fees. MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, has introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a native stablecoin built in partnership with Ethena Labs on the Ethena Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. USDm is designed to keep transaction fees low while powering real-time applications across the MegaETH ecosystem. “$USDM aligns incentives across stakeholders, letting users and apps enjoy the lowest fees possible while routing scalable value back to MegaETH,” MegaETH said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sept. 8. The stablecoin’s reserves will be primarily held in BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (BUIDL) via Securitize – BUIDL currently boasts a total asset value of over $2.2 billion, per RWAxyz. This move is meant to provide institutional-grade backing and predictable yield, according to a MegaETH blog post. “USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications,” said Shuyao Kong, co-founder of MegaETH, per the blog post. “We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.” MegaETH’s news comes as the stablecoin market continues to expand, with its total market capitalization surpassing $285 billion over the past week, up more than 5%, according to DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT remains the dominant player, commanding roughly 58% of the market. USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s stablecoin platform and backed by USDtb, which also holds most of its reserves in BUIDL and keeps them fully on-chain. Over $1.5 billion of USDtb, issued by Ethena, is already in circulation, according to DeFiLlama. Stablecoin Boom The stablecoin sector’s rapid growth, which has been ongoing for the past two years, gained even more momentum in mid-July, when Congress passed the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act. Most recently, decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid announced plans…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:42
Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits

Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits

The post Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaboozey earns his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “Good News” climbs to the summit after 31 weeks, replacing Thomas Rhett at the top. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Getty Images for Stagecoach Shaboozey made history with his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which also made him one of music’s biggest new stars. The crossover blockbuster, which blended pop, country, and hip-hop, became one of the biggest smashes of all time in America, leading the Hot 100 for 19 weeks and dominating the country tallies like few tracks before it ever had. Ever since dropping “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey has been chasing another true hit. None of his singles that followed have matched the same heights — even if they became chart wins in their own right. Months after sharing one of his latest songs, “Good News,” the tune finally becomes a winner at country radio after a lengthy run. “Good News” Rises to No. 1 “Good News” improves from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s most competitive rankings, which highlights the most successful tracks at country radio stations throughout the United States. Shaboozey replaces Thomas Rhett atop the Country Airplay chart. Rhett’s “After All the Bars Are Closed” falls from No. 1 to No. 3, while “Backup Plan” by Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs advances to a new high of No. 2. A Long Climb to the Summit “Good News” finally reaches No. 1 on Country Airplay 31 weeks into its life on the list. The track debuted back in February, and after a steady rise, it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:40
A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin

A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin

The post A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock Crypto Sales: A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock Crypto Sales: A Staggering $340M Offload of Ethereum and Bitcoin Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-crypto-sales-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:39
