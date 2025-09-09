MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors
Picture this: You’re a global entrepreneur, standing at the crossroads of opportunity, with a vision to scale your business across…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
GAME
$30.2167
+0.39%
VISION
$0.0002698
+1.73%
WHY
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Részesedés
Medium
2025/09/09 02:01
Részesedés
USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
The post USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a chance for US Dollar (USD) to test the major support at 7.1200 before a more sizeable recovery is likely. In the longer run, downward bias is building, but USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward bias is buildin 24-HOUR VIEW: “After dropping sharply to a low of 7.1218 in the NY session last Friday, USD recovered to close slightly lower at 7.1266 (-0.13%). Despite the decline, there has been no significant increase in downward momentum. That said, there is a chance for USD to test the major support at 7.1200 before a more sizeable recovery is likely. USD is unlikely to break clearly below 7.1200. On the upside, if USD breaks above 7.1375 (minor resistance is at 7.1340), it would mean that USD has likely entered a range-trading phase.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest narrative from last Wednesday (03 Sep, spot at 7.1400), we stated that ‘the current price movements are likely part of a range trading phase between 7.1200 and 7.1650.’ USD traded within the range, but last Friday, it fell sharply to a low of 7.1218. There has been an increase in downward momentum, but not significantly. Overall, while the downward bias is building, USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected. The odds of USD closing below 7.1100 are not high for now, but they will remain intact as long as 7.1500 is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-test-the-major-support-at-71200-before-recovery-is-likely-uob-group-202509081146
SER
$0.0007564
+98.84%
MORE
$0.10103
-0.03%
COM
$0.017464
+6.46%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:01
Részesedés
Strategic Solana Reserve Piling Up – Here’s How Much SOL Have Been Accumulated
In the ongoing bull market cycle, Solana’s price has showcased a remarkable performance, reaching a new all-time high earlier this year. However, one of the most recent developments around the leading altcoin that is gaining significant interest and attention in the current market cycle is a strategic SOL reserve. Institutional Demand For Solana Continues To […]
SOL
$211.65
+1.86%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006486
+7.72%
HERE
$0.00019
-2.56%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025
Every bull run seems to recycle the same names, and Dogecoin always finds its way back into the spotlight. But the Dogecoin price has been stuck in neutral, grinding sideways while other meme coins generate real momentum and fresh headlines. For traders who want more than nostalgia, analysts are starting to point in a different [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.06079
-0.09%
MORE
$0.10103
-0.03%
BULL
$0.002304
+7.76%
Részesedés
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Think AI Just Arrived in Fintech? Actually, AI Grew Up in Fintech.
In 2006, a bank used a fingerprint reader to detect fraud. The technology was primitive compared to today's advanced identity systems. But the lesson is still relevant: experience, metrics, and thresholds matter more than tech trends.
MORE
$0.10103
-0.03%
THINK
$0.01234
-0.40%
AI
$0.1481
+17.26%
Részesedés
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin, XRP and LINK: Top Long-Term Crypto Picks Backed by Institutional Whales
Long-term investors pay attention when big money moves. Before committing serious capital, institutions look for deep liquidity, solid infrastructure and clean use cases. Over the last several cycles, three names have reliably met those standards: Bitcoin, XRP, and Chainlink. They are located on separate layers of the crypto stack, helping portfolios balance macro exposure, payments […]
XRP
$2.9372
+1.84%
DEEP
$0.135815
+5.01%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Orochi Network Unveils zkDatabase Alliance to Usher in a New Era of Trustless Data
Orochi Network debuts zkDatabase Alliance as leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs to deliver trustless and verifiable data infrastructure for AI, gaming, and Web3.
ZERO
$0.00004165
-0.02%
AI
$0.1481
+17.26%
ERA
$0.7295
+0.75%
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin Rises as El Salvador Increases Reserve and Analysts Predict $175.000
Bitcoin continues to attract global attention as countries and investors show interest in its long-term potential. Recent developments highlight efforts to adopt cryptocurrencies, with some nations expanding their holdings. Analysts closely monitor market trends and price projections, keeping the cryptocurrency community informed and engaged. Currently, BTC is trading at $111,976, with a 24-hour trading volume […]
BTC
$111,331.4
+0.10%
EL
$0.004438
+2.77%
Részesedés
Tronweekly
2025/09/09 02:00
Részesedés
Worldcoin (WLD) Soars by 25% in a Single Day: What Are the Next Targets?
"WLD is aiming spectacular breakout," X user Lucky claimed.
WLD
$1.723
+46.76%
LUCKY
$0.00334
+2.14%
Részesedés
CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 01:58
Részesedés
Lion Group to swap all Solana and Sui tokens for Hyperliquid as firm reallocates crypto treasury
The post Lion Group to swap all Solana and Sui tokens for Hyperliquid as firm reallocates crypto treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Lion Group is converting its Solana and Sui holdings into Hyperliquid tokens for treasury optimization. The shift aims to leverage Hyperliquid’s DeFi capabilities and BitGo’s new institutional HYPE custody solutions. Lion Group Holding (LGHL) plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings to Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens following BitGo Trust Company’s launch of institutional HYPE EVM custody solutions in the US, according to a Monday statement. The Nasdaq-listed trading platform operator will implement an accumulation strategy to gradually convert its positions, aiming to optimize acquisition costs by leveraging market volatility. Explaining the shift, LGHL CEO Wilson Wang said the company sees Hyperliquid as the most compelling bet with its on-chain order book and highly efficient trading infrastructure. The reallocation, carried out through a disciplined accumulation of HYPE tokens, is intended to optimize portfolio performance and position the firm for long-term growth. “We believe Hyperliquid represents the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure,” said Wang. “By shifting our holdings from SOL and SUI to HYPE through a disciplined accumulation process, we aim to enhance portfolio efficiency and position the Company for sustained growth in the crypto sector.” The financial firm announced its $600 million crypto treasury strategy in June, focusing on accumulating HYPE tokens as its primary reserve asset, alongside holdings of SOL and SUI tokens. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-treasury-reallocation-hype/
SOL
$211.65
+1.86%
SUI
$3.4337
+0.86%
HYPE
$50.86
+5.14%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:57
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant