CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market
The post CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CoinShares merging with Vine Hill Capital for U.S. Nasdaq listing. $50 million raised through private placement. CoinShares aims to capture U.S. digital asset market growth. CoinShares has announced a merger with Vine Hill Capital and Odysseus Holdings, enabling its move from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq and raising $50 million through a private placement. This strategic shift aims to tap into U.S. institutional demand, bolstering CoinShares’ growth potential and expanding its market presence in the digital asset sector. CoinShares Targets U.S. Markets with Nasdaq Relocation CoinShares International Limited, a prominent European digital asset manager, announced a plan to shift its stock listing from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq. This strategic move involves merging with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, and Odysseus Holdings Ltd. The merger aims to align CoinShares with U.S. markets. CoinShares will also conduct a private placement, issuing 5 million shares at $10.04 each to raise approximately $50 million. This capital will support global expansion and maximize CoinShares’ presence in the U.S. digital asset landscape. “Listing on the Nasdaq in the U.S., the world’s largest and most liquid capital market, is a key milestone in CoinShares’ global strategy and will allow us to better capture the immense growth opportunity for digital assets in the United States and beyond.” Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, CoinShares Merger and Institutional Interest Poised to Expand CoinShares’ Reach Did you know? CoinShares’ transition to the world’s largest capital market could lead to increased US institutional interest, mirroring effects seen with Coinbase and Galaxy Digital’s listings. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price is $111,978.84, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion and market dominance at 57.6%. Trading volume reached $40.75 billion in the past 24 hours, reflecting a 65.69% change. Supply and market updates are current as of September…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:56
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes bought another 1.34 million ENA with $1.02 million USDC in the past 8 hours , and the total amount of ENA he currently holds has increased to 4.45 million.
PANews
2025/09/09 08:55
Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious
The post Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies The crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market Despite attracting a quarter of a billion dollars in inflows this month, Bitcoin’s ETF market is showing mixed signals. The $246 million inflows into Bitcoin ETFs this month suggest institutional investors are still adding exposure, but at a slower pace compared to July’s and August’s surges. The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows, showing that not all cryptocurrencies are getting the same attention from investors. BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies. According to CoinMarketCap, it’s currently at 57.6%. However, CryptoRank notes that capital rotation into altcoins remains tentative, indicating that macroeconomic uncertainty (such as pending Fed rate cuts and weak jobs data) is making investors risk-averse. Related: Crypto Recap for August 2025: Exchange Tokens Lead Other Sectors Instead of a full-fledged altseason, we’re seeing people slowly and carefully buy a few coins, as opposed to rushing in everywhere. Another noteworthy metric is the fact that the Fear and Greed index is at 51 (at least according to CryptoRank, as some indexes have an even lower number). This shows indecision, where markets aren’t in panic but they’re also not euphoric. Also, the crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market, suggesting that leverage is being used in a controlled manner and isn’t leading to cascading selloffs. Not an altseason yet At the moment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:53
Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Surrenders to Serve 12-Year Sentence
TLDR Alex Mashinsky will start serving his 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Mashinsky’s sentencing follows the collapse of Celsius and the company’s bankruptcy in 2022. Former Celsius CEO will serve his sentence at a minimum-security facility in Otisville, New York. Celsius began distributing $3 billion in assets to creditors after exiting [...] The post Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Surrenders to Serve 12-Year Sentence appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 08:51
Why Guillermo Del Toro Is Auctioning Off His Prized Collection Of Memorabilia
The post Why Guillermo Del Toro Is Auctioning Off His Prized Collection Of Memorabilia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guilermo del Toro displaying the “Big Baby” shotgun from “Hellboy,” one of the items from the filmmaker’s personal collecton that is going on the auction block. HA.com Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is parting ways with several items from his prized collection, beginning with an auction that’s set at the end of September. The first of three separate auctions from The Shape of Water and Pinocchio Oscar winner’s collection comes on the heels of the 2025 Venice International Film Festival debut of the writer-director’s latest film, a big-screen adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. ForbesGuillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Gets Theatrical And Netflix DatesBy Tim Lammers Heritage Auctions recently announced that The Guillermo del Toro Collection: Bleak House auction will take place on Sept. 26 and online proxy bidding is already underway. According to a press release from Heritage Auctions, del Toro’s objects up for bids “span his career and obsessions: from his early concept sketch of the vampire in Cronos, to the screen-used “Big Baby” shotgun in Hellboy, to original maquettes of Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water, to Bernie Wrightson illustration plates that directly informed his upcoming Frankenstein. “The threads of del Toro’s entire career are woven through an auction that also features stunning works from fellow masters of the fantastic: Ray Harryhausen, H.R. Giger, Disney’s Golden Age animators, Robert Crumb, Moebius and more.” ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers “I have collected for decades,” del Toro said in the Heritage Auctions press release about the upcoming auction. “I believe that collecting is not owning. Collecting is protecting, a sacred duty, being a keeper of a flame, an acolyte.” As such, recent events like the Los Angeles-area wildfires earlier this year spurred the filmmaker to part ways with his Bleak House collection. Forbes‘The Conjuring:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:51
College Football Poll Movement Through Two Weeks Includes 2024 CFP Teams Dropping Out
The post College Football Poll Movement Through Two Weeks Includes 2024 CFP Teams Dropping Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – Sam Leavitt of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Getty Images Two full weeks into the 2025 college football season and we have seen major movement in the AP poll, especially outside the top 10. Three playoff teams from last season have already dropped out of the top 25. A pair of teams from the Sunshine State, one that received eight votes in the preseason poll and one that was nowhere to be found, are in the top 20. Then there is the SEC, which has residency in a healthy 44 percent of the poll. Of course, things will continue to change as non-conference play mostly wraps up and the conference slate commences in earnest in the next couple of weeks. Early losses hurt 2024 CFP teams First it was Boise State in Week 1, then Arizona State and SMU in Week 2. Three teams that went to the 12-team playoff a season ago tumbled out of the top 25 as a result of losses in the season’s first two full weeks. The Broncos, who represented the group of non-power conference teams at the playoff table last season thanks largely to the running of Ashton Jeanty, opened this season at No. 25. A 34-7 loss at USF, in a game that 10-7 at the half, was the Broncos’ worst loss to an unranked team in six years, knocked them out. Defending Big 12 champ Arizona State, which took Texas to double overtime in the playoff, began the season at No. 11 despite not having the services of star running back Cam Skattebo, who like Jeanty is in the NFL. The Sun Devils predictably…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:48
Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase
The post Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analysis identifies XRP completing corrective phase in Elliott Wave cycle Rail acquisition and RLUSD launch position Ripple for increased transaction volume Multiple ETF filings await October approval decision with institutional backing Analyst Davie Satoshi has identified what he describes as a textbook Elliott Wave formation on XRP’s monthly logarithmic chart, suggesting the cryptocurrency has entered the most potentially explosive phase of its current cycle. The wave count analysis indicates XRP has finished its corrective sequence and is now beginning wave 3 of a major five-wave pattern. Rapid Fire Charts: $XRP I may not have the biggest $XRP following yet, but this setup is too clean to ignore. 📊 The monthly log chart is showing textbook Elliott Wave structure. If the count holds, we’re entering wave iii of major wave 5, historically, the most explosive move.… pic.twitter.com/vrgEiPHXuY — davie satoshi (@NFTdavie) September 7, 2025 Elliott Wave theory traditionally associates the third wave with the strongest price movements in any complete cycle. Satoshi’s analysis suggests that XRP’s recent price consolidation has established the foundation for this anticipated advance, with multiple fundamental catalysts aligning to support the technical pattern. Strategic Acquisitions Drive Utility Expansion Ripple’s acquisition of Rail Financial provides direct access to stablecoin transaction flows that currently represent approximately 10% of total market volume. Satoshi highlighted that routing these transactions through the XRP Ledger could increase both network utility and trading volume while advancing Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity scaling strategy. The RLUSD stablecoin launch complements this acquisition by reducing Ripple’s dependence on traditional banking partnerships for cross-border payment processing. This integration allows Ripple to expand its payment network reach while maintaining control over critical infrastructure components. November’s global implementation of the ISO 20022 payment messaging standard creates another adoption catalyst. RippleNet’s existing compliance with this protocol positions XRP as a bridge asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:47
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.
PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.
PANews
2025/09/09 08:46
EUR/USD edges higher as US Dollar weakens, France confidence vote looms
The post EUR/USD edges higher as US Dollar weakens, France confidence vote looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD hovers near its strongest level since late July, around 1.1750. France’s Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a crucial confidence vote today, with defeat widely expected and political uncertainty casting a shadow over the Euro. The ECB is set to hold rates at 2.00% on Thursday, with Lagarde’s guidance in focus. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with EUR/USD hovering near its strongest level since late July. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1750 as the Greenback remains under broad pressure following last week’s dismal Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower interest rates in its September 16-17 monetary policy meeting. Despite the Greenback’s weakness, the Euro is struggling to extend gains as political uncertainty in France clouds sentiment. Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a critical vote of confidence later today, scheduled around 17:00 GMT after a debate that began earlier in the day. Ahead of the vote, Bayrou delivered a forceful address to the National Assembly, framing the showdown as a “historical question” for France. He warned that if debt is not addressed, the country may eventually lose the ability to borrow altogether, with public debt already near 114% of GDP and the deficit far above EU limits. His proposed €44 billion austerity package for 2026 includes controversial measures such as eliminating public holidays and freezing pensions and benefits. Despite Bayrou’s appeal, opposition parties have already pledged to vote against him. Socialist leader Boris Vallaud said his party cannot support the prime minister, blaming France’s strained finances on President Emmanuel Macron’s policies. With both the far-left and far-right also lined up in opposition, Bayrou’s defeat looks almost inevitable, heightening the risk of renewed political instability in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. Looking beyond…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:45
CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy
The post CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CleanCore launched a Dogecoin treasury with an initial $68M purchase of 285M DOGE. The company targets 1B DOGE in 30 days as part of a plan to secure 5% of supply. CleanCore Solutions announced it has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE, valued at roughly $68 million, through its newly launched Dogecoin treasury backed by the Dogecoin Foundation. The move sets an initial milestone of 1 billion DOGE to be accumulated within 30 days, part of a broader strategy to secure 5% of the circulating supply. CleanCore said the effort aligns with the vision of House of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, which plans to unveil initiatives focused on payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances. Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s CIO and House of Doge CEO, said the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s role as “the people’s currency,” adding that increased utility is expected to drive broader adoption. DOGE traded 4% higher on the day at $0.238. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleancore-solutions-doge-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:44
