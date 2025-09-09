2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Crypto Braces for $197.27 Token Unlock This Week: S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set for Release

This week, several crypto projects are set to release millions of tokens, adjusting market dynamics and creating opportunities for investors.
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.0693+2.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+3.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+1.16%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 02:30
Pi Network Price Prediction Turns Bearish While A Rival Asset Emerges With 20x To 25x Breakout Potential

Traders agree that its upside is uncapped, with some projecting a 25x return as its presale gathers steam. For those […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction Turns Bearish While A Rival Asset Emerges With 20x To 25x Breakout Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.34198-1.06%
Coindoo2025/09/09 02:29
Crypto Holds Steady as Equities Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes

The post Crypto Holds Steady as Equities Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. equities extended gains on expectations of rate cuts following a weak jobs report, but crypto markets remained flat. Investors are now watching Thursday’s inflation print as the next key catalyst. Bitcoin and Ether Stay Resilient as Markets Eye Inflation Data U.S. equity futures climbed higher this week after August’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-holds-steady-as-equities-rally-on-fed-rate-cut-hopes/
Union
U$0.01005-9.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017464+6.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02754+1.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:29
Who Wore The Most Expensive Watch At The U.S. Open? It Wasn’t Alcaraz, Sinner Or Sabalenka

The post Who Wore The Most Expensive Watch At The U.S. Open? It Wasn’t Alcaraz, Sinner Or Sabalenka appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. Open tournament came to an end last weekend with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka crowned the singles champions—but neither topped the list of those wearing the most expensive luxury hardware worn during the three-week event (Alcaraz and runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy barely made the Top 10). Aryna Sabalenka, wears a Audemars Piguet watch as she holds up the championship trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another—Rolex sponsors three of the top five women’s players, four of the top five men and the tournament itself—and brands gift some of their flashiest pieces to players to wear on and off the court. Some players—like Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina—wore high-dollar timepieces while playing their matches but a majority of players slipped them on after for post-game interviews, press conferences and strategic wrist close-ups. In recent years, other jewelry brands have also hopped on the sponsorship train and women’s players have been seen sporting diamonds and gold pieces this year from Tiffany & Co. (which also makes the tournament’s trophies), Brilliant Earth and Material Good. Here is the final list of the most expensive pieces seen on U.S. Open players (and in the stands) this year. Alexander Zverev wearing the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon in rose gold. US Open The Most Expensive Items Worn By Players At The 2025 U.s. Open—ranked $430,000: Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev wore a Bugatti Tourbillon in Rose Gold from Jacob & Co. at a press conference after winning his Round 2 match. Zverev, who switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year, also wore…
Threshold
T$0.01622+0.12%
Union
U$0.01005-9.70%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2228+0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:28
Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The post Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growth of cloud mining in 2025 has made cryptocurrency mining more accessible than ever before. Instead of dealing with the costs and complexity of running mining rigs at home, investors now have the option to participate through mobile-friendly platforms that offer affordable contracts and reliable payouts. Among these providers, ETNCrypto has positioned itself as a trusted solution for users who want to mine both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with ease. By simplifying the mining process and offering transparent terms, ETNCrypto bridges the gap between newcomers and experienced investors. Why Bitcoin and Dogecoin Mining Still Matters Bitcoin remains the most valuable and secure digital asset, often referred to as “digital gold.” Mining BTC plays a vital role in securing the blockchain and rewarding participants. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has emerged as a lighter, community-driven cryptocurrency with faster transactions and wide adoption in online tipping, retail, and payments. In 2025, both currencies continue to attract users who want exposure to mining rewards. Dual mining platforms that support BTC and DOGE therefore provide a convenient gateway for investors seeking diversification without added complexity. ETNCrypto: Transparent Dual-Coin Cloud Mining ETNCrypto focuses on delivering a secure and beginner-friendly mining experience. Unlike platforms that limit mining to a single asset, ETNCrypto supports both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, giving users flexibility in their portfolio strategy. Its mobile-first approach ensures global accessibility, while automated AI-driven systems manage uptime and performance. Features: Dual-coin mining: BTC and DOGE supported in a single app. Mobile-friendly design with iOS and Android apps. $100 welcome bonus for new accounts. Transparent contracts with clear ROI and no hidden fees. Advanced AI monitoring and automated scheduling. Beginner-friendly dashboard with global reach. ETNCrypto Mining Rigs Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Profit ROI Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 3.0% Antminer S21 Pro $1,600…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,331.41+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.03%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003142+2.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:26
Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto

BitcoinWorld Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto The cryptocurrency world recently buzzed with news from Whale Alert. A significant transaction occurred, with 250 million USDC minted at the USDC Treasury. This event immediately captures attention, as it suggests a substantial injection of liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. What exactly does this mean for the market and for you, the everyday crypto enthusiast? Understanding What 250 Million USDC Minted Signifies When we hear about USDC minted, it refers to the creation of new USDC tokens. USDC, or USD Coin, is a stablecoin. It is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, meaning one USDC should always be worth one US dollar. Circle, a regulated financial technology company, issues USDC, ensuring that each token is backed by an equivalent amount of reserves held in highly liquid assets. The minting process is a response to demand. When more people want to buy USDC, Circle creates new tokens to meet that demand. This particular minting of 250 million USDC is a substantial amount. It signals a notable increase in the supply of this crucial stablecoin, ready to circulate within the broader cryptocurrency market. What is the Immediate Impact of New USDC on the Crypto Market? The creation of a large volume of USDC minted tokens often has several implications for the crypto market. Firstly, it represents increased buying power. Users typically acquire USDC to either hold it as a stable asset or to use it to purchase other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Therefore, a fresh supply of 250 million USDC could indicate an expectation of increased trading activity. This new capital might flow into various digital assets, potentially driving up their prices. Conversely, it could also be used to provide liquidity to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, fueling lending, borrowing, and yield farming activities. How Does This USDC Minting Affect You, the Crypto User? For individual crypto users, the minting of new USDC offers both stability and opportunity. With more USDC available, it becomes easier to move in and out of volatile assets without relying on traditional banking rails. This enhances the overall efficiency and accessibility of the crypto market. Moreover, the increased liquidity can lead to tighter spreads on exchanges, making trading more cost-effective. Keep an eye on market trends following such significant minting events. It often provides clues about investor sentiment and potential shifts in market dynamics. Observing these movements helps you make more informed decisions. Navigating Stablecoin Dynamics: Challenges and Opportunities While the continuous minting of stablecoins like USDC underscores their utility, it also brings broader discussions. Regulatory bodies are increasingly scrutinizing stablecoins to ensure transparency and stability. Circle’s commitment to regular attestations of its reserves helps maintain trust in the USDC ecosystem. The opportunity for users lies in leveraging stablecoins for various financial activities. From international remittances to earning yield in DeFi, USDC provides a reliable digital dollar. Understanding the mechanics behind events like 250 million USDC minted empowers you to navigate these evolving financial landscapes with greater confidence. In conclusion, the recent report of 250 million USDC minted at the Treasury is more than just a number. It represents a significant vote of confidence in the stablecoin’s utility and signals potential shifts in market liquidity. As the crypto space matures, such movements become crucial indicators of demand and market health. Staying informed about these developments is key to understanding the pulse of the digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is USDC? USDC (USD Coin) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. It is backed by reserves of highly liquid assets, ensuring its value remains stable amidst crypto market volatility. Q2: Why is new USDC minted? New USDC is minted primarily to meet market demand. When more individuals or institutions wish to acquire USDC, the issuer, Circle, creates new tokens to maintain the 1:1 peg and provide necessary liquidity. Q3: How does minting 250 million USDC impact the crypto market? Minting a large amount of USDC can increase overall market liquidity, potentially boosting buying power for other cryptocurrencies or fueling activity within decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. It often signals an influx of new capital or a shift in investor sentiment. Q4: Is USDC a safe investment? USDC is designed for stability rather than investment growth. Its safety comes from its 1:1 peg to the US dollar and the transparent backing of its reserves. However, like all digital assets, it carries some inherent risks, including regulatory changes or operational issues with the issuer. Q5: Where can I use the newly minted USDC? USDC can be used across various cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi protocols for lending or borrowing, and for payments or remittances. Its widespread adoption makes it a versatile digital asset. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant crypto market analyses. Spread the word and help others understand the fascinating world of stablecoins! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action. This post Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01688+0.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000485+2.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.03%
Coinstats2025/09/09 02:25
USD/JPY rebound stalls below 200-DMA – Société Générale

The post USD/JPY rebound stalls below 200-DMA – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY has bounced from its August low near 146.20 but remains capped by the 200-day moving average. Failure to clear resistance around 150.90–151.20 would keep downside risks in play, with a break below 146.20 opening the door to a deeper correction, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Key resistance seen at 150.90–151.20 range top “USD/JPY has rebounded after establishing an interim low near 146.20 in August. However, it continues to face resistance at the 200-DMA. Should a short-term advance unfold, the upper boundary of the recent range at 150.90/151.20 is likely to be a significant resistance zone.” “Failure to clear this hurdle would suggest a risk of renewed decline. A break below the recent pivot low at 146.20 could trigger a deeper pullback.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-rebound-stalls-below-200-dma-societe-generale-202509081154
NEAR
NEAR$2.606+4.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04416-5.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:25
Pi Network Flags Scam Wallet Amid $346M Token Risks as 60M Users Await Unlock

Key Takeaways: Pi Network exposed a scam wallet allegedly siphoning unlocked tokens and dispersing them into hundreds of smaller wallets. The incident comes as Pi prepares for its second migration The post Pi Network Flags Scam Wallet Amid $346M Token Risks as 60M Users Await Unlock appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01298+1.16%
Pi Network
PI$0.34198-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+4.10%
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/09 02:23
OpenSea Launches $1M NFT Reserve

The marketplace’s new Flagship Collection will collect notable NFTs as a long-term cultural treasury.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004433-0.02%
Coinstats2025/09/09 02:23
These Two Bitcoin Indicators Are About To Show If A Powerful Move Is Imminent (Or The Cycle Is Broken)

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) two most-watched cycle indicators suggest a make-or-break moment is near — either history repeats with a powerful upside move, or the halving-cycle theory breaks read more
NEAR
NEAR$2.606+4.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,331.41+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.03%
Coinstats2025/09/09 02:22
Felkapott hírek

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

World’s Largest Art Auction House Is Shutting Down Its NFT Division

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant