‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule

‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule

The post ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I thought that by the end, Wednesday season 3 was rather good, particularly the second half of the season that we had to wait a month for. And once again, I’m back to say how awful it is that Netflix keeps doing this and at this point, I think it’s time that Netflix starts breaking what appears to be its singular rule: No weekly releases. Since its inception, Netflix has employed the binge rule, where all of its shows, outside of some reality or foreign series, are released as a one-day binge, be that 6-10 episodes. But now, Netflix has deemed that almost any mildly or very successful show like Wednesday must now air its episodes in a 2+ month split, broken in half, or in some ridiculous instances, broken into thirds (see the November 26, December 25, December 31 split for Stranger Things season 5). The goal for Netflix here is to have people forcibly signed up for two months to complete the series, but at this point, if the goal is a two months sign-up, I think it would just work out for everyone if for some series, the type that Netflix is planning to chop in half, a weekly release is going to be the more effective option that is a win for all sides. Wednesday season 2 Netflix Well, perhaps not a win for those who want an instant binge for a whole season, but operating under the assumption that Netflix is going to refuse to do that for almost everything, this is better. Here’s why: Netflix still achieves its goal of getting two months of a subscription. A show like Wednesday would still have to air across two months to get its eight episodes out. A ten episode season of show would stretch to three.…
CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill

CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill

TLDR CoinShares goes public in U.S. via $1.2B Vine Hill SPAC merger CoinShares to list on Nasdaq as Odysseus Holdings in $1.2B deal $10B CoinShares enters U.S. market with Vine Hill merger & Nasdaq listing CoinShares eyes U.S. growth with $1.2B SPAC deal and Nasdaq debut Digital asset giant CoinShares to list in U.S. as [...] The post CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading

Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading

Nasdaq submitted an SEC filing to allow trading of tokenized equities and ETPs on its exchange, potentially reducing settlement times and market friction through blockchain integration. The post Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve

Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve

The post Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan is moving to establish a state-backed crypto reserve as part of its wider plan to embed digital assets into the national economy. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the directive this week, saying the initiative reflects the country’s need to adapt its financial system to new technological realities. According to Tokayev, the proposed State Fund for digital assets will be managed under the National Bank’s investment arm. He explained that the reserve will prioritize “the most promising assets of the new digital financial system,” signaling a long-term bet on crypto adoption. mm The initiative builds on earlier efforts to accelerate Kazakhstan’s role in digital finance and integrate blockchain technology into public policy. The country has already expanded its central bank digital currency, the digital tenge, from pilot projects into state and local budgets. Considering this, Tokayev aims to make crypto a formal public finance component while encouraging fintech innovation. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s policy shift follows a series of measures designed to strengthen its crypto sector. Earlier this year, regulators signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a Solana Economic Zone to attract developers and investors. So, the proposed reserve, alongside the above move, positions Kazakhstan among major economies that are experimenting with state-linked digital asset strategies. For comparison, the United States is developing a similar framework with President Donald Trump’s backing. Banking reforms Beyond the crypto embrace, Tokayev made fresh calls for investment in Kazakhstan’s high-tech industries. He urged the government and central bank to design a program capable of channeling up to $1 billion into technology ventures. However, he warned that success will depend on the active participation of domestic banks,…
MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm

MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm

The post MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MegaETH launched USDm with Ethena to fund sequencer costs at yield and lower fees. USDm is backed by BlackRock’s tokenized Treasuries via Ethena’s USDtb stack. MegaETH has launched its first native stablecoin, USDm, developed in partnership with Ethena, as a way to reduce fees and restructure the network’s economic model. The new asset is built on Ethena’s stablecoin SaaS stack and integrates directly into wallets, apps, and onchain services across the MegaETH ecosystem. USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s USDtb rails, primarily backed by BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund BUIDL alongside liquid stablecoins for redemptions. The reserve yield is programmatically directed to cover sequencer operations, letting MegaETH run at cost and maintain predictable, sub-cent fees without relying on a margin. Shuyao Kong, MegaETH co-founder, said the launch enables a “win-win scenario for all stakeholders” by lowering fees while expanding application design space. Stablecoins like USDT0 and cUSD will remain supported on MegaETH, ensuring liquidity and routing for users, while USDm integrates directly into apps, wallets, and onchain services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/megaeth-launches-native-usdm-stablecoin-with-ethena-to-subsidize-sequencer-fees/
Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto

Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Amid S&P 500 snub, Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy continued building its Bitcoin (BTC) stack last week, purchasing 1,955 BTC. The company raised funds for its latest acquisition mostly by issuing common shares. Strategy Lifts Bitcoin Stack To 638,460 BTC Strategy built its Bitcoin stash by another 1,955 tokens between Sept. 2 and Sept.7 for $217.4 million. Michael Saylor’s business intelligence software company purchased its latest Bitcoin batch at an average price of $111,196 each, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm now owns roughly 638,460 BTC worth $71 billion. This is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply. The total stockpile was acquired at an average price of $73,880 per Bitcoin for a total cost of around $47.2 billion, including fees and expenses. This year, Strategy has introduced several types of preferred shares as a new source of funding. Strategy’s most recent Bitcoin purchase, for example, was partly funded by its perpetual Strike preferred stock (STRK), perpetual Strife preferred stock (STRF), and perpetual Stride preferred stock (STRD). Strategy most recently raised around $217.3 million by selling the preferred stocks, which carry various obligations and dividend payments. Advertisement &nbsp Strategy Executive Chairman Saylor gave his now-routine hint at the possibility of another Bitcoin acquisition filing ahead of time, sharing an update on Strategy’s BTC acquisition tracker on Sunday, stating, “needs more orange.” The new BTC investment comes as Strategy missed out last week on the potential to be added to the S&P 500 index, outdone by Robinhood (HOOD), despite high hopes of inclusion after the company posted strong quarterly results and met all requirements for joining the index. Source: https://zycrypto.com/saylors-strategy-drops-another-217-million-on-bitcoin-after-missing-out-on-sp-500-inclusion/
Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips

Neural vocoder is the final model in the Text to Speech (TTS) pipeline. It turns a mel‑spectrogram into the sound you can actually hear. WaveNet, WaveGlow, HiFi‑GAN, and FastDiff are the four contenders.
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities

Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities

Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world, is seeking approval from U.S. regulators to begin listing tokenized versions of […] The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities appeared first on Coindoo.
The Daily: Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin lead $1.65B Solana treasury, El Salvador buys 21 BTC to mark bitcoin law anniversary, and more

The Daily: Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin lead $1.65B Solana treasury, El Salvador buys 21 BTC to mark bitcoin law anniversary, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action

Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action

BitcoinWorld Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action A significant development is unfolding in Washington, D.C., with the potential to reshape the entire digital asset landscape. The Republican-led U.S. House Financial Services Committee has publicly urged the Senate to pass the crucial crypto market structure bill, known as the CLARITY Act. This push highlights the growing urgency to establish clear rules for the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. What is the CLARITY Act and Why Does it Matter? The CLARITY Act, or the digital asset market structure bill, isn’t just another piece of legislation. It aims to create a foundational federal framework for digital asset markets. Essentially, it seeks to bring much-needed order and predictability to an industry often criticized for its regulatory ambiguity. The committee, as reported by CryptoBriefing, emphasized that this legislation is vital for maintaining the U.S.’s leadership in global digital finance. Without a clear regulatory roadmap, innovation could falter, and businesses might look to more accommodating jurisdictions. Key provisions of this proposed crypto market structure bill include: Delineating Responsibilities: Clearly defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in overseeing digital assets. This is crucial as the two agencies currently have overlapping claims and different approaches. Exemptions for Certain Cryptocurrencies: A significant clause would exempt cryptocurrencies meeting specific conditions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. This could alleviate a major compliance burden for many projects. How Could This Crypto Market Structure Bill Benefit the US? Passing this comprehensive legislation offers several compelling advantages for the United States. It’s not merely about regulation; it’s about fostering a healthy ecosystem for innovation and economic growth. The benefits are clear: Regulatory Certainty: Businesses thrive on clear rules. This bill would provide the legal clarity necessary for companies to build, invest, and operate confidently within the U.S. Enhanced Investor Protection: A well-defined framework can better protect consumers and investors from fraudulent schemes and market manipulation, building trust in the digital asset space. Global Competitiveness: By establishing a forward-thinking regulatory environment, the U.S. can solidify its position as a global hub for blockchain technology and digital finance, attracting talent and capital. Innovation Boost: With reduced regulatory uncertainty, developers and entrepreneurs can focus more on creating groundbreaking technologies and less on navigating a confusing legal landscape. What Challenges Does the Crypto Market Structure Bill Face in the Senate? While the House committee’s push is strong, the path for the crypto market structure bill through the Senate is not without its hurdles. Legislative processes are complex, and digital assets often spark diverse opinions among lawmakers. Some potential challenges include: Bipartisan Consensus: Achieving broad agreement across political aisles can be difficult, especially on novel topics like cryptocurrency. Differing Regulatory Philosophies: Senators may hold varying views on the appropriate level of regulation, the roles of existing agencies, or the definition of what constitutes a security versus a commodity in the digital realm. Lobbying Efforts: Various industry stakeholders and advocacy groups will be actively engaging with senators, potentially influencing the bill’s direction. The House committee’s vocal appeal underscores the urgency felt by many in the industry. They believe that timely action on this crypto market structure bill is essential to prevent the U.S. from falling behind other nations that are rapidly developing their own digital asset frameworks. A Critical Juncture for Digital Assets The call from the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to the Senate marks a critical moment for the future of digital assets in America. The proposed crypto market structure bill represents a significant step towards a clearer, more predictable regulatory environment. Its passage could unlock immense potential for innovation, investment, and U.S. leadership in the global digital economy. As the debate continues, the eyes of the crypto world remain fixed on the Senate, awaiting their response to this pivotal legislative push. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the CLARITY Act? A: The CLARITY Act aims to establish a clear federal regulatory framework for digital asset markets, defining the roles of the SEC and CFTC and providing clarity for the cryptocurrency industry. Q2: Why is the House committee urging the Senate to pass this bill? A: The committee believes the bill is crucial for ensuring the U.S. maintains its leadership role in global digital finance and for providing regulatory certainty that fosters innovation and protects investors. Q3: How would the bill affect the SEC and CFTC? A: A key provision of the bill would delineate the responsibilities of the SEC and CFTC, clarifying which agency oversees specific types of digital assets, thereby reducing regulatory overlap and confusion. Q4: Will all cryptocurrencies be exempt from existing securities laws? A: No, the bill proposes to exempt only cryptocurrencies that meet certain specified conditions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, not all digital assets universally. Q5: What does ‘regulatory certainty’ mean for the crypto industry? A: Regulatory certainty means having clear, predictable rules and guidelines for operating. This reduces legal risks for businesses, encourages investment, and allows companies to plan for the long term without fear of sudden policy changes. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network to spread awareness about this critical legislative development. Your engagement helps inform and empower the broader crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market structure trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
